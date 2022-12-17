Let’s call it what it is: Bras are notorious for being uncomfortable. They’re the first thing you put on in the morning, and the first thing you want to take off as soon as you get home. But it’s true what they say, that when you’re most comfortable is when you’re most confident.

That’s why I’ve been on the search for the top-rated bras. The hunt for body-hugging, ultra-soft, undeniably comfortable bras wasn’t easy — but someone had to do it. I’ve racked the internet and found the top 30 styles your collection is missing. From everyday use to that once-a-week HIIT workout, scroll ahead for bras that match your every need.

1 This High-Impact Bra That’s Ready For Anything Yvette Criss Cross Back High Impact Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon For all you gym-goers, this one’s for you. Say goodbye to the days when you dreaded your workout, because this high-impact bra keeps everything in the right place. Made with a hook-and-eye closure and a lattice racerback, you’re strapped in and secured without squishing. Like any good sports bra, it’s machine-washable. If you’re any bigger than a D-cup, they recommend choosing the “plus” version of your regular size for even better support. Available sizes: Small — 5XL Plus

2 A Wireless Bra With Smoothing Comfort Warner's No Side Effects Underarm and Back-Smoothing Wireless Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon For the days you need support but want some extra smoothing, this Warner’s No Side Effects bra should be an essential. It features seamless side panels that blend into any outfit and gives a light, supportive lift that’ll be comfortable all day. According to fans, you’ll forget you’re even wearing a bra. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

3 This Lacey Convertible Bralette For A Little Somethin’ Extra Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Convertible Wireless Bralette Amazon $15 See On Amazon I get it: You want a little lace and all-day comfort. Well, this Maidenform bralette gives the prettiest look with the support you need. Featuring a longline lace front and soft foam cups for wireless lift, this bralette also converts into halter and racerback bras. Just use the adjustable straps and you have a whole new look. Available sizes: 34A — 40D

4 This Unlined Lace Bra That’s Feather-Light Deyllo Lace Unlined Bra Amazon $28 See On Amazon Nothing gives more va-va-voom than a sheer lace bra, in my opinion. If you want to feel your best, even if the only person who will see this bra is you, consider this Deyllo bralette for your next purchase. Designed with non-padded cups made of the softest lace with adjustable shoulder straps that avoid skin irritation and a deep V neckline, this is an immediate “add to cart.” Available sizes: 32B — 38DD

5 A Push-Up Bra That’s Comfy Enough For All-Day Wear b.tempt'd B.wow'd Push-Up Bra Amazon $44 See On Amazon When I want some volume, this b.tempt’d push up bra gives just that. Its seamless demi cups feature scalloped edges while the band offers maximum support with a back hook-and-eye closure. Not to mention, it has convertible straps if you need a different look. Available sizes: 30C — 36DD

6 A One-Shouldered Sports Bra You Could Wear As A Crop Top RUNNING GIRL One Shoulder Sports Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon This RUNNING GIRL one-shouldered sports bra is anything but basic. It’s made from cool-to-the-touch fabric that provides four-way stretch, which means you can actually be super-active in it and not have to worry about slippage. It’s also sweat-wicking material that ensures it won’t shrink when you wash it. Pair this bra with your favorite leggings (or even wear it as a crop top!) and you’re ready to grab that weekend coffee. Available sizes: Small — XXL

7 This Wireless Bra With An Ultra-Flexible Fit Hanes SmoothTec ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made with ComfortFlex fabric that provides a flexible fit, this wire-free Hanes SmoothTec bra was literally made for 24-hour comfort. It uses a super-secure SmoothTec band that stays in place all day, so you don’t have to worry about anything moving around, and flexible cups for natural shaping. Available sizes: Small — 3X Large

8 The Calvin Klein Bralette Every It-Girl Is Wearing Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Triangle Bralette Amazon $29 See On Amazon Seemingly every celebrity from Kylie Jenner to Rihanna has been seen on social media lounging in their Calvin Kleins. Well, now you can join the club. This lightly-lined triangle bralette gives just the right amount of coverage. Its super-soft breathable material is perfect for relaxing, and that flexible band offers security with easy stretch. Available sizes: Small — 3X

9 This Gorgeous Lace Bra With High-End Details Calvin Klein Seductive Comfort Unlined Lace Bra Amazon $30 See On Amazon It’s time to uplevel your lingerie drawer with this Calvin Klein lace bra. It ticks all of my boxes: A full-coverage silhouette with light lift, three-piece cup construction to create the perfect fit, and seamed support for fuller sizes? If you needed something that’s as stunning as it is comfortable, look no further. Available sizes: 32B — 38B

10 A Memory Foam Bra For Serious Comfort Calvin Klein Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra with Memory Touch Amazon $30 See On Amazon Yep, you read that right. This Calvin Klein bra is designed with memory foam cups that mold to your body. (Can you get more customized than that?) It’s made of smooth microfiber that feels extra-soft against the skin and is lightly lined for the perfect amount of natural coverage. And if you needed further confirmation that this bra was actually missing from your lineup, it was even named “Best T-Shirt Bra” by New York Magazine. Available sizes: 30B — 38DD

11 This Longline Sports Bra That Looks Like A Tank THE GYM PEOPLE Longline Padded Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Finding a bra that is supportive enough to exercise in yet not too tight to relax is no easy task, but this longline sports bra makes it way easier. Made of breathable stretch performance fabric that’s soft and and moisture-wicking, it’ll keep you cool and dry all day — even during your sweatiest workout. It also gives great support with removable cups that will help you feel secure during high-impact workouts. Available sizes: XS — XXL

12 A Lace Lined Push Up Bra If You Want Extra Cleavage DOBREVA Lace Push Up Bra Amazon $31 See On Amazon The best part about this DOBREVA push up bra? It’s softer-than-soft fabric gives you all day comfort while it’s push up pads provide all the plunge. It has adjustable straps so it can be worn in a classic or racerback style, and it’s wide elastic back smooths your sides without digging into your skin. Available sizes: 32A — 40D

13 A Racerback Bralette You Won’t Want To Take Off YIANNA Lace Racerback Bralette Amazon $19 See On Amazon Calling all shoppers: You need this YIANNA lace bralette immediately. It not only has a floral lace design that looks great under any outfit — especially slouchy tees and off-the-shoulder sweaters — but that super-soft lace will also make you forget you’re even wearing it. The cherry on top? It has elasticized shoulder straps (no need for adjustments) and a band that won’t ride up. Available sizes: Small — X Large

14 This Balconette Bra For Your Next Date Night Rosme Balconette Bra With Padded Straps Amazon $27 See On Amazon Rosme ‘sbalconette bra gives you a romantic feel without having to sacrifice comfort. This gem of an undergarment features lightly padded cups for natural shaping of the chest and padded straps for added softness. The underwire design adds just the right amount of lift, and the bra offers sizes up to 48H. Available sizes: 32B — 48H

15 This Everday Bra That Feels Like Butter Maidenform Comfort Devotion Underwire Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Simple, sturd,y and perfect for everyday wear, this Maidenform comfort bra is a dream. Bye-bye, traditional underwires: This bra has a proprietary cushionwire instead, which means the banding has extra padding that won’t dig into your skin. Its ultra-soft material feels smooth even under clingy knits, and the straps are convertible so you’re basically getting two bras in one. Available sizes: 34B — 42D

16 A Racerback Sports Bra With Fast-Drying Technology Hanes Seamless Racerback Sports Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for a sports bra that does it all, this Hanes seamless bra is a must. With the brand’s signature cool DRI technology, the fabric of this bra dries ultra-fast so you can recover fast after a workout. It gives medium support without an underwire and its racerback design moves with your body. Available sizes: X Small — XX Large

17 A Wireless Bra With Sturdy Support Playtex 18 Hour Silky Soft Smoothing Wireless Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Designed with TruSupport fabric to give you a full range of comfortable motion, this Playtex wireless bra is a vital addition to your collection. The soft, seamless material and breathable lining keep your chest both in check and lifted without any underwire. Plus, it features a smooth satin trim that conceals nicley under any outfit and comes in a wide ranges of sizes. Available sizes: 36B — 48DDD

18 This Trio Of No-Fuss Yoga Bras For Stocking Up Cabales Seamless Wire-Free Yoga Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Sometimes activewear brands neglect low-impact workout needs, but not Cabales. This three-pack of seamless bras offer thrice the variety (in lots of fun colors, too!) while keeping in mind what you need during a workout. Their bras are extra-stretchy, seamlessly curve-hugging, and offer medium support. Next time you go to yoga, make sure you have one of these on-hand. Available sizes: Medium — 7X Large

19 A Sheer Mesh Bra You’ll Wear Over And Over Again Wingslove Sheer Lace Plunge Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon Let it be known, once you put on this beauty, you won’t want to take it off. There are two layers of transparent mesh for a hot yet low-key look and adjustable shoulder straps to make sure you’re super-secure. Made with a silky nylon, this soft, sheer bra gives the perfect amount of stretch while the unpadded design provides all-day comfort. Available sizes: 32B — 38DDD

20 This Floral Underwire Bra That Feels Barely There Bali Flower Underwire Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon How gorgeous is this Bali flower bra? Stunning, to say the least. You can’t go wrong with its floral- and mesh-paneled design, crepe-set cups for a great shape, and seams that offer the best of both structure and support. Whether you’re wearing this everyday or just on date nights, it’s an absolute must in almost any lingerie drawer. Available sizes: 32C — 38D

21 This Not-Your-Average Strappy Sports Bra CRZ YOGA Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Who said sports bras have to be boring? Not Amazon. This CRZ Yoga bra feels like it’s barely there with it’s weightless fabric. It’s contours your body nicely throughout exercise and the criss-cross straps are strategically placed to avoid skin chafing. You’ll be tempted to throw out your old sports bras and stock up on these. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

22 This Seamless Wire-Free Bra With A Touch Of Lace Maidenform Comfort Devotion Lace Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon On the hunt for a reliable bra that gives you maximum comfort and a cute design? Maidenform makes this bra that you'll be obsessed with. The comfort devotion lace bra not only has four levels of lift, but it also comes equipped with a lace detailing that’ll add to any day-to-night look. With no-wire support and a scalloped lace trim, this style proves you can feel simultaneously confident and comfy. Available sizes: 32A — 40C

23 A Strapless Bandeau That Goes With Everything BOAO Lace Strapless Bandeau Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Something every lingerie drawer needs? A trusty set of strapless bandeaus. Debuting a super-cute floral design this bandeau set is anything but basic. It’s made of spandex so you get all the stretch you need, and the neckline even features hidden hooks so you can add straps if you want. Wear this year-round under any outfit, as a bra or a soft crop top. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 This Lace Bra That’s Equally Comfy & Cute Bali Lace Desire Underwire Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Complete with lace-covered foam cups and a lightweight band, this Bali bra is a must-buy. It has adjustable shoulder straps and a hook-and-eye closure to make sure you’re hugged in all the right areas. Pair this with your go-to lacey underwear and it’s a match made in lingerie heaven. Available sizes: 34B — 44D

25 This Ultra-Smooth Bra That Gives Maximum Support Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Always say yes to a smooth bra, especially this Bali smooth underwire bra. It’s designed for maximum support and minimum bounce with an underwire that keeps everything in place without a restrictive feeling or poking into your ribs. Its wide band offers ultimate support, and the smooth fabric is easily concealed under any top. Available sizes: 34C — 44DDD

26 A Padded Sports Bra For Your Next Workout Class Lemedy Padded Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon In my opinion, you train harder when you feel cute — and this Lemedy padded sports bra definitely makes me feel cute. Suited for all but the heaviest exercise, the pads are removable when laundry day rolls around and the light support gives just the right amount of security. Plus, it’s made of a moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

27 A Cotton Bra That’s Comfy Like Your Favorite Tee Fruit of the Loom Wireless Cotton Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon Need a little cotton in your life? This Fruit of the Loom bra is calling your name. It’s equally as comfy as it is cute with a wireless yet secure feel. The silhouette provides full coverage and the extra-wide smoothing sides lend maximum support. Although it’s available in lots of fun colors, try this fun animal print for a pop of pattern. Available sizes: 38C — 46DD

28 A Plus Size-Approved Lacey Bralette Fleur’t With Me Plus Size Lace Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon This soft lace bralette does everything you need and more. It’s super-secure with a stretchy elastic band, and the lace adds something special to any look. The light support will give you a natural lift and the unpadded design keeps you comfy all day. Wear this on its own or peeking out under your favorite top. Available sizes: X Large — 3X

29 This Virtually Weightless Full-Coverage Bra Playtex 18 Hour Airform Comfort Lace Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon With a breathable lining, wire-free comfort, and full cups to reduce spillage, there’s a lot to love about this Playtex bra. It’s specially designed to give you four-way support in every direction and has adjustable straps that make sure there’s no shifting. As far as I’m concerned, this is an immediate “add to cart” style. Available sizes: 36B — 54DDD

