These Cheap, Stylish Shoes Are 10x More Comfortable Than What You Usually Wear

Whenever I see a stylish pair of shoes, I think to myself, “They can’t possibly be comfortable.” Well, Amazon has proved me wrong with a variety of cute, edgy, and sophisticated shoes that are super comfortable, and cheap too. No blisters, no foot pain, and low price tags – what’s not to like?

Of course, your comfort level depends on your preference and situation, but there are a few key features to look out for. Shoes with cushioning, memory foam, or a contoured footbed can help reduce foot pain for those with low, medium, or high arches. And materials like a breathable knit fabric or canvas can keep your feet cool, while fur-lined shoes are good for maintaining warmth. Whether you’re looking for style, stretch, waterproofing, support, or just a little bit of height, this list has got you covered.

Below, you’ll find a mix of ballet flats, combat boots, fuzzy slippers, wedge sneakers, and more in a wide range of color, size, and style options. Not only that, they’ll take your feet to the next level in comfort and come with thousands of positive reviews.

Keep reading to find 35 of the most comfortable (and cheap) pairs of shoes that Amazon has to offer.

1 A Sparkly Pair Of Sneakers LUCKY STEP Glitter Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon These glittery sneakers with a touch of shiny PU leather at the toe add just the right amount of bling to any outfit. Even the laces are sparkly and easy to tie. There’s also a rubber sole that’s comfortable, nonslip, and one reviewer raved, “My feet felt great at the end of the day despite 6,000 steps.” Sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors: 8

2 These Chelsea Boots That Are Plush Lined & Waterproof Chooka Waterproof Plush Chelsea Bootie Amazon $37 See On Amazon Keep your feet warm and dry with this pair of Chelsea boots. They have a cozy, moisture-absorbent plush lining, plus a waterproof exterior that can stand up to any weather. The memory soles add extra comfort, and the matte finish makes it easy to pair them with just about anything. Sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors: 5

3 The Pointed Ballet Flats That Are Stretchy & Machine Washable Frank Mully Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $37 See On Amazon Available in over 40 colors, you might find it hard to get just one pair of these lightweight ballet flats. They’re made of a knit fabric that gives them flexibility and breathability, plus a three-millimeter cushion pad that provides comfort with every step. Best of all, you can throw them in the washing machine after a long day of wear. Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 44

4 A Pair Of High Top Leopard Print Sneakers yageyan High Top Canvas Sneakers Amazon $19 See On Amazon For less than $20, you can get these classic canvas high tops that one reviewer reports “make a great versatile basic everyday sneaker if you’re a Converse/Vans type.” There’s a thick rubber sole that’s super comfortable when you’re walking and a triple lining around the ankle for extra support. They’re breathable in warm weather and feature a pull tab in the back, so they’re easy to take on and off. Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 8

5 These Zippered Mid-Calf Boots DREAM PAIRS Mid Calf Boots Amazon $57 See On Amazon These mid-calf boots feature a cozy faux-fur lining to keep you warm and a PU leather exterior that’s a breeze to clean. They’re easy to put on with a full side zipper, and the slip-resistant outer sole makes them comfortable to walk in. One reviewer found them to be a perfect shape, “Not wide, just a little loose for the ‘cool’ fit.” Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 4

6 These Real Leather Loafers With A Durable & Grippy Sole DUOYANGJIASHA Leather Loafers Amazon $27 See On Amazon What makes these leather loafers stand out are the rubber dots on the bottom that keep them super comfy and sturdy. Some loafers might have a stiff sole, but the grippy design on these loafers gives them more flexibility and allows them to bend as you walk. Plus, they’re made of a soft and lightweight leather that folds in near the back, so you can even wear them as slides. Sizes: 4.5 — 12 | Colors: 8

7 These Faux Fur & Microsuede Moccasins That Can Be Worn Inside Or Outdoors DREAM PAIRS Faux Fur Moccasins Amazon $47 See On Amazon Whether you’re snug at home or going out for a coffee run, these soft microsuede moccasins will keep you warm and comfortable. The inside is lined with breathable and sweat-absorbent faux fur, and one reviewer reports, “They stay cushy and fuzzy even after wearing without socks.” The textured rubber sole gives you stability and grip on any surface. Sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 7

8 A Pair Of Slip-On Running Sneakers With A Sock-Like Fit Tiosebon Slip-On Running Sneakers Amazon $39 See On Amazon You may forget you’re wearing shoes at all with these slip-on running sneakers. Made of a knit mesh upper, memory foam insole, and nonslip outsole, they’re breathable, lightweight. One reviewer raves, “These shoes saw 10 — 20,000 steps a day, through Switzerland and Italy [...] and I never got blisters.” Plus, they have an ergonomic design with lots of toe room and come in 22 different colors. Sizes: 5 — 13, regular and wide | Colors: 22

9 These Stretchy Knee-High Boots DREAM PAIRS Knee High Stretchy Fashion Boots Amazon $56 See On Amazon Pair these stretchy knee-high boots with skirts, dresses, or jeans for a sleek, stylish look. They have elastic around the top and mid-portion of the leg for a contoured fit, and there’s a full-length side zipper to easily get them on and off. Plus, they’re made of a soft suede upper, faux fur lining, and slightly padded insole for warmth and comfort. Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 4

10 A Wildly Popular Pair Of Ballet Flats Amazon Essentials Ballet Flats Amazon $18 See On Amazon With over 59,000 reviews and a solid 4.3-star rating, these classic ballet flats are a popular choice — and they go with just about anything. The back part of the shoe is lined with genuine leather and extra cushioning, while the rest of the shoe is lined with faux suede microfiber, so they’re also comfortable. And with 37 color options and a wide range of sizes, for under $20, you might need to snag a few pairs. Sizes: 5 — 15, regular and wide | Colors: 37

11 These Sneaker Wedges Give You An Extra Lift CUSHIONAIRE Hidden Wedge Sneaker Amazon $50 See On Amazon These sneaker wedges give you an inch of height and tons of comfort. They’re made with memory foam insoles, a thick rubber outer sole, and crafted from a perforated soft vegan suede. And the double zippers make it easy to take them on and off. Sizes: 5 — 12, regular and wide | Colors: 15

12 A Chunky Pair Of Ankle Boots Soda PIONEER Lug Sole Mid Heel Ankle Boot Amazon $38 See On Amazon With a thick sole and a high heel, these ankle boots will give you height without sacrificing comfort. They’re made of vegan leather and feature stretchy elastic side panels and a pull tab in the back for easily slipping on and off. One reviewer reports, “These have been an affordable option but still look and feel like quality.” Sizes: 5.5 — 11 | Colors: 6

13 A Pair Of Cute Ballet Flats With A Bow Accent Slocyclub Knit Ballet Flats Amazon $33 See On Amazon These lightweight ballet flats are made of a breathable knit fabric that easily folds for travel or for throwing them in your tote. The material is also flexible, so they’re comfortable to wear, and the back of the shoe has fabric to protect your heel, according to reviewers. Plus, the cute bow design gives a dressy look with jeans or a skirt. Sizes: 7 — 10 | Colors: 4

14 These Super Cozy Faux Fur Slipper Boots ONCAI Fluffy Faux Fur Slipper Boots Amazon $25 See On Amazon Your feet will thank you when you slip them into these faux fur boots. Not only is the lining moisture-wicking, there’s also a memory foam insole and waterproof outer sole to keep you warm, dry, and comfortable indoors and out. While the brand doesn’t mention this, according to some reviewers, you can even throw them in the washing machine. Sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 2

15 A Pair Of Low Top Platform Sneakers CUSHIONAIRE Canvas Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon These canvas sneakers have a two-inch platform so you’re getting a little height, while the memory foam insole gives you a lot of comfort. Reviewers rave about the cushioned feel of these sneakers and report that they’re great to wear with socks or without. Plus, the traction on the sole gives you grip on any surface. Sizes: 6 — 10, regular and wide | Colors: 3

16 These Combat Boots With A Side Pocket DREAM PAIRS Military Combat Boots Amazon $59 See On Amazon With buckle details, front laces, and a side zipper, this pair of combat boots adds an edge to any outfit. Plus, the faux fur lining will keep your feet warm. Best of all, there’s a built-in side pocket to hold your keys, credit cards, or cash. Sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 13

17 A Pair Of Pointed Toe Ballet Flats With A Stylish Buckle Meeshine Classic Pointy Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $36 See On Amazon These pointed-toe ballet flats have a cushioned sole and ultra-soft lining for extra comfort. And the fabric exterior with a stylish buckle left one reviewer raving, “very Chanel.” They’re also lightweight, flexible, and fold easily so you can take them on the go. Sizes: 6 — 10 | Colors: 4

18 A Pair Of Casual Slip-On Sneakers ZGR Slip On Ankle Booties Amazon $29 See On Amazon Made with a padded insole and anti-slip outer sole, these slip-on sneakers will give you comfort all day long. One reviewer reports, “I wear them everywhere. Especially if I’m going to be on my feet for a few hours.” Plus, the shoe is crafted with soft vegan leather and microfiber with elastic on both sides, so they’re convenient to slip on and off. Sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors: 5

19 These Knee-High Lace Up Boots GLOBALWIN Lace Up Fashion Boots Amazon $53 See On Amazon These knee-high boots have a side zipper, so they’re easy to pull on and off, but they also have a chic buckle and lace-up design. They’re made of vegan leather with a platform heel and cushioned sole that left one reviewer saying, “I was able to wear them brand new without any pain all day.” Other reviewers report that these boots run large, so you might want to get half a size down. Sizes: 5.5 — 11, regular and wide | Colors: 13

20 A Classic Pair Of Shiny Oxford Shoes JABASIC Lace Up Oxford Shoes Amazon $33 See On Amazon Whether you’re dressing up or going more casual, these oxford shoes have got you covered. You can choose between a shiny synthetic or suede upper in a classic brogue style. Plus, the sole is thick and comfortable for walking all day. Sizes: 5 — 10 | Colors: 3

21 These Faux Fur Lined Mules With Arch Support MAIITRIP Fur Lined Clog Slippers Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a soft mule that will also keep you warm and support your feet, then these orthotic slippers are a solid pick. They have a comfy fleece lining, a cork sole that’s designed to contour to your feet, and a deep heel that can help align your foot and relieve the pain from plantar fasciitis. And the metal buckle can also be adjusted to give you a snugger fit. Sizes: 6.5 — 9 | Colors: 4

22 These Shoes That Feel Like You’re Barefoot WHITIN Barefoot Shoes Amazon $42 See On Amazon When you want to feel like you’re not wearing shoes at all, these barefoot shoes are the perfect solution. They’re close to the ground to give you flexibility and balance, and the knitted upper keeps them breathable and lightweight. Just note that they’re only available in wide sizes, so they may not be ideal for more narrow feet. Sizes: 6 — 11.5, wide | Colors: 14

23 A Pair Of Suede-Like Chunky Heel Ankle Boots Soda Chunky Heel Ankle Boots Amazon $31 See On Amazon With a 2.5-inch heel and a 0.75-inch platform, these ankle boots give you just the right amount of height. They’re made of a soft imitation suede and feature a cozy cuff detail on the back. There’s an inside zipper for taking them on and off, and a lightly padded insole that makes every step comfortable. Sizes: 5.5 — 11 | Colors: 5

24 This Pair Of Flats With An Elastic Ankle Strap DREAM PAIRS Ankle Strap Flats Amazon $37 See On Amazon With a flexible rubber outer sole, cushioned footbed, and soft lining, these ankle strap flats are as comfortable as they are elegant. What adds to their sophisticated look is the elastic strap that wraps around your ankle, which one reviewer raves are “perfect for holding the foot in place, so you don't get blisters from slipping out of a flat.” They feature a zip closure in the back, and the brand suggests buying half a size up from your usual shoe size. Sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 12

25 These High-Top Sneakers With Several Pattern, Embroidery & Color Options hash bubbie High Top Canvas Sneakers Amazon $24 See On Amazon From leopard print to classic black, these high-top sneakers come in lots of options. They’re also made of breathable canvas with a durable rubber sole that’s comfortable to walk in. One reviewer raves, “I did 25,000 steps a day at Disney and they didn’t hurt or cause blisters!” Sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 21

26 A Pair Of Waterproof Winter Boots With A Faux Fur Lining DREAM PAIRS Waterproof Winter Snow Boots Amazon $56 See On Amazon For super comfort and super warmth, look no further than these winter boots. The outside is waterproof and the inside is completely lined with soft faux fur, so your feet are dry and toasty in all kinds of weather. The boots can be adjusted with the sturdy laces, and the woven area around the top of the boot keeps out snow and wind. Sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 6

27 These Casual Canvas Loafers starmerx Canvas Loafers Amazon $35 See On Amazon No matter how far you have to walk, you’ll be glad you’re wearing these breathable canvas loafers. They have a soft padded insole and a lightweight outer sole, which one reviewer reports is “the right thickness to keep my feet from being flat to the floor.” Plus, the bottoms have some traction to give you just the right grip. Sizes: 5 — 10 | Colors: 6

28 A Pair Of Furry Cork Sandals FITORY Faux Fur Cork Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon These furry sandals are soft, breathable, and adjustable. They feature a lightweight cork footbed to give you some arch support and cushioning, so you can wear them around the house or walking the dog. And the bottom sole is designed to give you a nonslip grip on slick surfaces. Sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors: 7

29 This Pair Of Slip-On Sneakers That Comes In Tons Of Colors Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneaker Amazon $35 See On Amazon From floral and plaid to classic gray and black, these canvas sneakers come in a variety of choices that can match any outfit. They feature a slip-on design, a flexible sole, and an elastic front for extra comfort. Over 15,000 reviewers have given these sneakers a solid 4.6-star rating, leaving one fan to rave, “Love the color and fit. Super nice to just slide on and go.” Sizes: 5 — 11, regular and wide | Colors: 76

30 These Stretchy Over-The-Knee Boots DREAM PAIRS Over-The-Knee Chunky Heel Boots $60 See On Amazon Whether you go with the shiny vegan leather or more of a suede-like finish, these over-the-knee boots with a chunky heel will go with anything in your closet. They have some stretch to wrap around your legs, a side zipper, and laces at the top to give you a streamlined look. One reviewer reports, “These had the perfect stretch and fit like a glove!” Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 5

31 These Stylish Nubuck Ballet Flats DREAM PAIRS Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $33 See On Amazon Pull off effortless elegance with these pointed-toe ballet flats. They’re made of soft nubuck but are also available in shiny, suede, and glitter finishes. They’re lightweight enough to throw in a bag when you need to switch out of heels and feature cushioned insoles for extra comfort. Sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 13

32 A Super Lightweight Pair Of Slip-On Sneakers Santiro Slip-On Athletic Sneakers Amazon $30 See On Amazon Weighing just 9.9 ounces, these slip-on sneakers are so light, one reviewer reported that they “feel like you’re just wearing socks with a bit of padding on the bottom.” There’s elastic around the opening that adds to the sock-like feel and a pull tab at the back that makes it easy to take on and off. And even if you wear these sneakers all day, they’re made of a breathable knit fabric that keeps your feet cool and dry. Sizes: 5 — 10.5 | Colors: 22

33 These Western-Style Ankle Boots Amazon Essentials Western Ankle Boots Amazon $22 See On Amazon These suede-like ankle boots add just the right amount of Western flair to any ensemble. They have a memory foam sole for added comfort and an inside zipper for easily taking them on and off. There’s a pointed toe, but one reviewer reports that there is still plenty of room inside the shoe and they don’t feel narrow. Sizes: 5 — 13 | Colors: 4

34 A Pair Of Pointed Loafer Flats That Are Super Comfy Amazon Essentials Loafer Flats Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whether you’re going for a day or night look, these loafer flats have got you set. They’re made with a soft faux-leather upper with a memory foam insole, faux suede lining, and a cushioned heel to give you comfort and support. The flats are also flexible, but the brand reports that they can have a narrow fit around the pointed toe. Sizes: 5 — 15, regular and wide | Colors: 12