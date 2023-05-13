Let’s face it, trying to find the perfect swimsuit isn’t always easy. Between looking for a comfortable fit, scouring through new styles, and comparing prices, the search can seem never-ending. That’s why I’ve put together the 30 best swimsuits on Amazon that will fit every body and satisfy every taste.

From trendy bikinis to classic one-pieces, keep on scrolling to see suits that are made for the beach or just lounging poolside. Since they’re all so cheap and so cute, you might want them all (like me).

1 A Floral 1-Piece With Delicate Butterfly Sleeves Byinns V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit With Sleeves Amazon $37 See On Amazon This floral one-piece is both classic and on-trend. The suit features delicate butterfly sleeves to keep your shoulders out of the sun, and a romantic, sweeping back. It’s accented by a front tie at the waist for a customized fit and has removable padded cups. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

2 This Classic Swimsuit With A Ruched Front & Criss-Cross Back Charmo Ruched One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon Featuring a ruched front and an adjustable criss-cross back, this one-piece looks great in and out of the water. It’s lined and the bra pads are removable, so it also feels good to wear. Reviewers rave about the quality, with one fan reporting, “Spent two days at a waterpark, lots of chlorine, washed it once and still looks the same.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 12

3 A High-Waisted Bikini With A Cute, Frilly Top SPORLIKE High-Waist Bikini Amazon $37 See On Amazon Complete any vacation or weekend look with this bikini. It has a plunging neckline and cute frilly sleeves on top, with a ruched, high-waisted bottom that offers coverage and pin-up vibes. One reviewer raves about the material, “feels like butter on my skin,” and with 35 colors to choose from, you might need to snag more than one. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 35

4 A Halter Bikini That Comes In 40 Colors Sovoyontee Plus Size,High-Waisted Swimsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon Summer can officially start when you’re wearing this bikini. It gives high-waisted coverage with a stylish sash-tie on the bottom and removable padded cups with a supportive, adjustable halter on the top. The nylon-spandex blend is smooth and comfy, leaving one reviewer to rave, “This bathing suit is perfect!” Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 40

5 This High-Cut 1-Piece With Ruched Details & Drawstring Ties Viottiset Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon With a scoop neckline and a cheeky, high cut in the back, this one-piece offers a mix of classic silhouette and trendy detailing. And with ruching on the sides along with adjustable drawstring ties, it provides a customized fit. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors and prints so you can add a few to your cart. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 32

6 A High-Neck 1-Piece That’s Chic & Comfy Daci Plus Size One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $38 See On Amazon This high-neck one-piece swimsuit delivers chic and comfy all at once. There’s coverage in the back, mesh panels at the waist, and removable padding in the bust. The plunging neckline is also accented with mesh that left one reviewer feeling “cute but not over-exposed.” Available sizes: Small — 28 Plus

Available colors: 34

7 This Cutout Swimsuit With A Trendy Leopard Print Daci Cutout One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon The hits just keep on coming with this cutout one-piece. It features a drawstring that cinches the V-shaped neckline and a high-waisted bottom with a ruched accent. The trendy leopard print gives it a fun pop, but you can also get solid colors or other prints, like stripes, polka dots, and florals. Available sizes: Medium — 28 Plus

Available colors: 37

8 A Supportive 1-Piece That Fits Like A Glove Daci Backless One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon Lots of reviewers agree on how well this one-piece fits. Not only that, the suit is made from supportive nylon-spandex fabric with adjustable straps and full coverage in the back, and one fan reports, “It has support where needed but not squeezing anything uncomfortably.” Plus, the peek-a-boo design around the plunging V-neck and waist give you the perfect sultry accent. Available sizes: Medium — 30 Plus

Available colors: 37

9 A Lace-Front Swimsuit That’s Super Stylish Daci Plus Size One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a one-piece that feels a little fancy, this swimsuit is a solid pick. The plunging neckline is accented with stylish crochet lace and features corset-like gathering around the bust. There’s removable padding in the push-up bra for support, coverage in the back, and adjustable straps for the perfect fit. Available sizes: Medium — 26 Plus

Available colors: 18

10 A Halter Tankini That’s Great For Mixing & Matching AnnJo Mesh Tankini Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This halter tankini is so versatile you might want to mix and match it with other bikinis. It’s adjustable with the ties around the neck and back, and the cutout mesh around the torso gives you coverage while also showing off some skin. The bottoms have a low rise bikini cut, and one reviewer reports, “Love love love.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

11 This Adorable 1-Piece With 21,000+ 5-Star Reviews CUPSHE Ruffled Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon With over 27,000 reviews and a solid 4.5-star rating, this swimsuit is as cute as it is popular. There’s a ruffled design around the plunging V-neck, ruching around the waist, and an adjustable lace tie in the back. Plus, hundreds of fans rave about the quality and price point. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 26

12 A Plunging 1-Piece With Sheer Mesh Details CUPSHE V Neck Mesh Bathing Suit Amazon $39 See On Amazon With sheer mesh details and a plunging neckline, this one-piece gives off effortlessly chic vibes. The back has wide, adjustable straps and one reviewer reports, “just the right amount of cheeky.” It’s only available in five colors, but the black, burnt orange, dark blue, purple, and green shades are hard to resist. Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large

Available colors: 5

13 This 1-Piece That Comes With Lots Of Compliments Hilor Women's One Piece Criss Cross Swimsuit Amazon $38 See On Amazon Hundreds of reviewers report that they get compliments with this swimsuit, and one fan raves, “I feel like a rockstar when I wear it.” The lining helps create a smooth silhouette and the hollowed out crossover design offers a chic edge. Plus, the bra pads are removable and the back offers full coverage for a comfortable fit. Available sizes: 4 — 18

Available colors: 45

14 An Asymmetrical 1-Piece That Hundreds Of Reviews Call “Perfect” Hilor Asymmetric Ruffle One Shoulder Swimsuit Amazon $38 See On Amazon This asymmetrical one-piece is another popular choice amongst swimsuit shoppers. In fact, hundreds of reviewers have called it “perfect” and “comfortable” because of the ruched detailing, full lining, and supportive, removable padding. And don’t forget the adorable ruffle on the top that adds an extra cute touch. Available sizes: 6 —18

Available colors: 46

15 A High-Neck Swimsuit With Perfectly Placed Cut-Outs Holipick High Neck Cutout One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $36 See On Amazon For a bold touch of style, you’ll want to reach for this one-piece. It features strategically placed cut-outs on the sides that add “a touch of sexiness,” according to one reviewer, and a nylon-spandex blend that “fits absolutely perfectly,” per another fan. Plus, there’s a high neck and full coverage on the bottom to balance out the look. Available sizes: XX-Small — 18 Plus

Available colors: 27

16 A Bikini With Removable Straps For 2 Looks In 1 Pink Queen Cheeky High Waisted Bandeau Bikini Amazon $24 See On Amazon Thanks to the removable straps, this bikini offers two looks in one (and makes it easier to avoid tan lines). Just unhook the clips and you have an instant bandeau. It also comes with removable padding, cheeky, high-waisted bottoms, and tons of color options, so you might need more than one. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 34

17 This Scalloped 1-Piece That’s An Instant Classic CUPSHE One Piece Scallop Trim Bathing Suit Amazon $35 See On Amazon For a classic, yet unique look, you’ll want this one-piece suit. It features a textured pattern, scalloped trimmed edges, and a cut-out in the front, all of which may lead to multiple compliments. One reviewer raves, “Looks amazing on and I feel confident and stylish without being too revealing.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

18 This High-Waisted Bikini With A Chic Tie In The Back Avanova Halter Ruffle High Waisted Bikini (2-Pieces) Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you like to look cute and feel comfortable, then this bikini is for you. The bottoms feature a high waist and a cheeky back, plus a variety of colors and designs for you to mix and match. The longline top has a chic tie in the back, adjustable straps, and is versatile enough to pair with jeans or shorts. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 31

19 A Plunging 1-Piece With A Lacy, Corset Design CUPSHE Vintage Lace Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon Featuring over 13,000 five-star reviews, shoppers love this one-piece swimsuit (and you might just, too). It has a lacy, plunging neckline, plus padded cups and strappy corset detailing that will keep you supported and in place. And in the back, there’s a full-coverage bottom with a high-cut leg, and adjustable, criss-cross straps, so it fits just right. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 16

20 This High-Neck Suit That’s Sporty & Sophisticated CUPSHE High Neck One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon This one-piece gives off sporty and sophisticated vibes simultaneously. It has a high neck with a drawstring and small keyhole for a hint of skin, while the spaghetti straps in the back can be tied for a comfortable fit. Best of all, one reviewer reports, “Held up to lots of sun, sand, and salt water.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

21 A Color-Block Wrap Suit That Earns “So Many Compliments” CUPSHE Color Block Wrap Swimsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon This one-piece swimsuit channels your favorite wrap dress and one reviewer raves, “So many compliments whenever I wear it!” Plus, the chic color-blocks come in a variety of fun combinations. You can also get a snakeskin, leopard, or gingham design to mix it up. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

22 This 1-Shoulder 1-Piece With Elegant Draping Runtlly Mesh One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a swimsuit that offers coverage with a modern design, then this one-piece is a great choice. It features mesh panels and draping that made “my normally uncomfortable self feel terrific,” one reviewer reports. There’s also padding in the top for support and a one-shoulder style that only adds to the elegant look. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 27

23 This Cut-Out Swimsuit That’s A Summer Go-To Meyeeka Scoop Neck Monokini Amazon $32 See On Amazon Featuring a cut-out design in the front and an adjustable lace tie in the back, this swimsuit just might be your new summer go-to. One reviewer reports, “Right amount of modesty without being fully covered,” and another adds, “Comfortable enough to move around in.” And at this price, you may just need to get more than one. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 27

24 A Bandeau Bikini In 22 Fun Styles Yii ouneey High Waisted Swimsuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Bring on the sun and surf in this bandeau bikini. Made of a polyester-spandex blend, the top and high-waisted bottom stay in place while swimming, according to some reviewers. The bottom gives you full coverage in the front with a cheeky back, and one reviewer reports that the material “is thick and layered and not see through.” Available sizes: Large — 3X-Large

Available colors: 22

25 This Classic 1-Piece With An Athletic Fit Upopby One-Piece Athletic Swimsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon This classic one-piece features an iconic design with an athletic fit. It’s made of a quick-drying polyester and spandex blend, and one reviewer reports, “Quality is great and the fit is amazing.” It also offers full coverage, a racerback with wide straps, and removable bra pads to help you stay comfortable in the water and out. Available sizes: 4 — 16

Available colors: 9

26 A Fishnet Bikini That Makes Reviewers Feel Sultry Floerns Fishnet High Waist Bikini Amazon $31 See On Amazon Fishnets at the beach? This edgy bikini says, “Hell yeah.” The mesh material and cutouts give coverage while showing off skin, and reviewers rave that it makes them feel sultry and confident. It’s also comfortable, with a high elastic waistband and adjustable straps, and it comes in a range of solid colors and styles, including leopard print. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 16

27 A 3-Piece Bikini Set That Comes In 50+ Color Options Romwe Plus Size String Bikini Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon No need to add a separate cover-up to your cart, this three-piece bikini set has got you covered. It includes a top, bottom, and skirt with a drawstring side that are all soft and comfortable. And if you’d like more options, just scroll through the available designs and patterns for a mix of long skirts, dresses, and more. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 52

28 A High-Waisted Bikini With Vintage Vibes Angerella High Waisted Bikini Amazon $36 See On Amazon With a full coverage, high-waisted bottom and push-up top with underwire, this bikini gives off lots of vintage energy. The top also has adjustable straps that can be worn the traditional way or as a racerback to switch it up. And reviewers love the quality; one fan reports, “Just as nice as more expensive bathing suits.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 45

29 This Bikini With Eye-Catching Mesh Details Romwe Mesh Front Bikini Set Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’d like to take your swimsuit to the next level, you’ll want this bikini. It includes a high neckline and high-waisted bottoms, but features mesh detailing that gives a hint of skin and allure. One reviewer loves the fit and reports, “Also looks stunning with jewelry!” Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 2