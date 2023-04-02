The search for the perfect swimsuit is a year-round journey. These days, it seems like swim brands are dropping new styles daily. I’m all for having options, but choosing between silhouettes, support levels, and different heights of waistbands can be downright exhausting. This is why I’ve rounded up 35 of the best swimsuits on Amazon and put together the ultimate guide to swimwear.

Coming soon to a pool near you: The perfect bikini, a much-needed margarita, and a sun-soaked dose of vitamin D. From top trends to forever classics, keep scrolling to see the suits that’ll make a splash.

1 A Staple One-Piece With A Crossover Neckline B2prity One Piece V-Neck Swimsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Starting off with with a one-piece that belongs in everyone’s line-up, this swimsuit features tummy control paneling, adjustable straps, and a criss-cross design that holds you in. The V-neckline gives you the option to show some cleavage, but the padding is removable if you prefer a less-structured look. Available sizes: X-Small — 22 Plus

Available colors: 40

2 This High-Neck Swimsuit With A Cult Following Tempt Me One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you want a fuller coverage option, opt for this one-piece by Tempt Me. This swimsuit is designed with a convenient hook-and-eye closure, a padded built-in push-up bra, and debuts see-through mesh paneling. The smooth nylon-spandex blend is equally as buttery as it is stretchy, and there are nearly 50 colors to choose from. Available sizes: XX-Small — 26 Plus

Available colors: 45

3 This Off-The-Shoulder Set With A Flounce Sleeve Tempt Me Ruffle Off The Shoulder High-Waisted Bathing Suit Amazon $29 See On Amazon Off the shoulder but very much on-trend, this swimsuit will turn heads at your next pool party. It has a layered ruffle top with flounce sleeves that drapes off your shoulders, and a strappy cutout bottom that sits above your belly button. The silhouette shows some skin without being too revealing and the material is stretchy enough to move with your body. (And the waves!) Available sizes: XX-Small — 24 Plus

Available colors: 39

4 A Tie-Dye Suit That’s Ready For Coachella IBIZA VIBE Tie Dye Bikini Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Mix things up with this tie-dye poolside pick. This two-piece merges a classic silhouette with a staple summer print. The top features thin spaghetti straps for a dainty feel, while the bottoms provide an elasticated paneling for hidden tummy support. The high-cut leg gives you a sporty look and the 100% polyester fabrication ensure maximum comfort in and out of the water. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 3

5 A Whimsical Cutout One-Piece Meyeeka Cut-Out Front Lace-Up Back Monokini Amazon $32 See On Amazon I don’t care what anyone says, a polka-dot bikini will always be a necessity — but if you prefer a little more coverage, this is the perfect compromise. With a cutout design in the front and adjustable lace-up closure in the back, you’re sure to get the perfect fit. Complete with a smooth nylon-spandex fabric, consider this your new summer go-to. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 27

6 A Reversible Bikini For Two Looks In One CUPSHE Reversible Bikini Amazon $33 See On Amazon What’s better than one bikini? Two bikinis in one! That’s right, this suit is reversible. Alternate between two contrasting striped patterns to switch up your look on vacation with a spaghetti-strap top and low-rise bottom. With braided side ties that add some extra flare to the bottoms and removable pads in the top, this suit has it all. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

7 This Bikini Set That’ll Take You From Beach To Brunch Romwe Plus Size Bikini Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon This plus-sized selection is everything you could need and more. It’s a three-piece swimsuit set that includes a bikini top, bikini bottoms, and a maxi skirt cover-up. The top features an underwire bra for light support, while the high-cut bottoms offer a classic triangle design. Meanwhile, the slit cover-up matches the print of the bikini to tie the whole look together. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 69

8 The Nautical Two-Piece You Won’t Want To Take Off Yii ouneey Plus Size Bandeau Swimsuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Soak up the sun in this bandeau beauty. This swimsuit is made with a polyester-spandex blend that helps both the bandeau top and the high-waisted bottoms stay in place. The bottoms offer a full coverage front with a cheeky backside, which make it ideal if you’re looking to show a little skin without feeling exposed. Plus, $24 is a steal — with a price that good, you might want to buy two. Available sizes: Large — 3X-Large

Available colors: 22

9 A Bombshell Halter Swimsuit Smismivo Ruched Halter Swimsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you need a no-fuss swimsuit, this is it. With a sleek front that provides a modest look, this one-piece has an open back that shows a bit of skin without baring it all. With thick straps that support every movement, an adjustable halter neckline, and a fully-lined bra that combats sheerness, this is a warm weather must-have. The ruching adds some texture and solid side paneling smooths out the silhouette. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 24

10 A Playful Peplum Two-Piece CUPSHE High Waist Ruffle Bikini Amazon $34 See On Amazon Another darling option you’ll be tempted to wear long after the beach, this CUPSHE bikini features a smocked crop top with a ruffled hem that'll move with the waves, and the back has adjustable spaghetti straps for the perfect fit. The high-waisted bottoms give you a bit more coverage, plus you can easily take out the top’s padded cups. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

11 A Fishnet Bikini For An Edgy Look Floerns Plus Size Fishnet Bikini Amazon $35 See On Amazon Who said fishnets couldn’t be worn to the beach? This fierce bikini proves you can be edgy even in the sweltering heat. The mesh material and cutouts add dimension and sheered-out coverage while the delicate straps give you full range of movement. The elasticated waistband stays in place all wear long, plus the whole thing looks extra-cute peeking out from under a cover-up. Available sizes: Large — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 14

12 The Swim Dress That’s An Instant Outfit COCOPEAR Swim Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you want extra coverage for a dip in the water, try out this pretty swim dress. This piece comes with a faux wrap top which features two straps that clip together in the back for extra support. The best part is it comes with a matching set of boy shorts underneath so you won't have to worry about any waves taking you out. This would also be a great option if you’re pregnant but want to still enjoy some sun. Pick from nearly 40 fun colors for your next beach day. Available sizes: Small — 6X

Available colors: 35

13 A Modest Monokini With Sleeves Byinns V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit With Sleeves Amazon $37 See On Amazon This one-piece looks like it should be worth three times its price, at least. The one-piece features a slight V-neckline and a tie waist that gives you an adjustable fit. The sleeves elevate this suit, while the back dips into a deep scoop shape. The floral print make it fun to accessorize — it also comes in solids — plus the bottom provides full coverage. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

14 A Cropped Suit With A Top You Can Wear Solo Romwe Plus Size Crop Top Bikini Amazon $38 See On Amazon Wear the crop top in this swimwear set on its own or with the bottoms for a beach-ready look, since you can easily mix and match thanks to the versatile design. The top’s tie-knot hem paired with the ruched high-waisted bottoms make for the perfect duo. Plus, the elastic waistband is stretchy without digging into the skin or rolling down. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 10

15 A Tankini With An Asymmetrical Neckline Tempt Me One Shoulder Tankini Amazon $37 See On Amazon Everyone should own this tankini. It features a keyhole cut-out, asymmetrical neckline, and a one-piece fit with two-piece flexibility. Its one-shouldered design elevates your look, plus you can even tuck the top into jean shorts and wear it on it’s own. The ruched style provides tummy control, the padding in the built-in bra is removable, and the bottoms are full coverage. Available sizes: XX-Small — 24 Plus

Available colors: 42

16 A Two-Toned Two-Piece With A Floaty Top I2CRAZY High-Waisted Flounce Top Two-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon I’m obsessed with this suit and, apparently, so is Amazon — because it boasts a 4.5 star average with more than 8,000 ratings. The tiered top conceals a built-in bra with removable cups and is has double adjustable straps, but it looks like a tank you could easily wear to a casual lunch. It’s pretty and it’s practical: the top pairs with high-waisted boyshort bottoms that have a wide elastic yoga-style band for comfort that stays in place if you plan to move around a lot. Whether you’re playing beach volleyball or catching waves, this won’t move around. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 23

17 A Tried-And-True Suit With A Convertible Neckline B2prity One Piece Halter Swimsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with this versatile halter swimsuit. With 18,000 ratings from shoppers, it has a reputation for being a must-have. The tummy control paneling offers a fitted look and the deep V-neckline lends a little lift thanks to the padded built-in bra. The best part is you get two suits in one, since you can convert the halter to a keyhole neckline if you want to switch it up. Available sizes: Small — 22 Plus

Available colors: 39

18 This Playful One-Piece With A Plunging Ruffled Neckline CUPSHE Ruffled V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon A little ruffle never hurt nobody. This swimsuit offers a plunging silhouette designed with a fun ruffle lining. There’s an open back that cinches in the middle via lace-up strings and creates an infinitely adjustable fit. The bottom half is semi-cheeky with ruching across the stomach, plus it comes fully lined with optional cups for those who prefer them — or don’t. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

19 A Cheeky Bikini That’ll Help You Avoid Tan Lines Pink Queen Cheeky High Waist Bikini Amazon $30 See On Amazon Uneven tan lines? I don’t know her. This bikini makes it easy to get an even tan across your chest thanks to the removable straps that come with it. It easily converts from camisole to bandeau: All you have to do is unhook the clips. The top comes with removable padding and the high-waisted bottoms are cheeky without sacrificing comfort. Wear this under your favorite cover-up and you’re good to go. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 34

20 A Plus-Sized One-Piece With A Plunging Neckline BONLECT Plunge Lace Up One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a plus-sized pick, this is it! With rave reviews this suit features a plunging neckline that’s held in place by a criss-cross design, along with thick supportive straps and a deep U-shaped back. It fits like a glove thanks to the polyester and spandex fabrication, aka it hugs you in all the right places. Don’t walk, run to buy this. Available sizes: X-Large — 1X

Available colors: 11

21 The Colorblock Wrap Suit You Need Now CUPSHE Wrap Color Block Tie Swimsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Classic, color-blocked, and oh-so-chic—this swimsuit doesn’t have 15,000 rating for nothing. It features a secure (and undeniably chic) sash-tie waist for an adjustable fit. There’s a shelf bra tucked inside with removable foam cups that provide support without compromising style, and the bottoms have a cheeky profile plus high-cut legs to balance out the top. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

22 The Halter Bikini You’ll Wish You Bought Sooner Sovoyontee Bikini Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you know me, you know I love a good sash-tie waist. This bikini offers just enough coverage with removable padded cups and a wide under-band for support. The nylon-spandex blend is so comfy it feels like you’re wearing nothing, plus the bottoms have a high-waisted design and a tie that you can wear as a belt or knotted to one side. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 39

23 This Colorful Wrap-Around Two-Piece SHEKINI Printed Bandage Two Piece Swimsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon This bikini boasts a nearly-perfect rating — and for good reason. The spaghetti strap top is solidly anchored with a wide, wrap-around band, which is also highly adjustable so you can find your perfect fit. The low-rise bottoms have a fun pattern that balances out the solid-toned top. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 32

24 The Cutout Swimsuit With A Little Leopard Daci Cutout One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon This cutout one-piece is easily one of my favorites. With a drawstring design that cinches the V-shaped neckline together, this suit offers a sculpted look. The nylon-spandex blend is stretchy yet secure, and the leopard print offers a little extra flare. If you prefer solid tones, try the classic navy or juicy lemon colorways. Available sizes: Medium — 28 Plus

Available colors: 37

25 This Chic High-Neck Swimsuit W YOU DI AN One-Piece Front Cross Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon Now, if you’re really into the cheetah print, this one-piece is also a great option. The criss-cross halter neckline sets it apart from other swimsuits (it’s also nice and secure) while the quick-dry nylon-spandex blend offers a smooth, comfy feel. The ruched waistband lightly compresses the stomach area and the removable padding give you the option to adjust your chest support. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 38

26 A Ruched One-Piece That Looks Good On Every Body Daci Plus Size One Piece Ruched Swimsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon It’s true, this one-piece looks good on absolutely everyone. Not only does it have ruching that gives you a fitted feel, but the sweetheart neckline also allows creates a gorgeous frame around your face. There’s a hook-and-eye closure to get it on and off easily, adjustable straps, and a built-in removable push-up bra. And, if you thought it was cute from the front, just wait until you see the backside’s cutout design. Available sizes: Medium — 28 Plus

Available colors: 30

27 A Criss-Cross Monokini With Sheer Panels Hilor One-Piece Front Crossover Swimsuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon With a high neck, thick crossover straps, and side paneling that’s lined with invisible mesh, it’s no wonder this swimsuit has a cult following. It offers removable cups tucked inside the mock halter top and a high-cut leg. Available in over 50 colors, it has over 16,000 five-star ratings because shoppers just can’t get enough. Available sizes: 4 — 18

Available colors: 51

28 A Mermaid-Inspired Swimsuit Uniarmoire Plus Size Strappy Two Piece Swimsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon Someone call Ariel, because this swimsuit is giving me Little Mermaid vibes. This bikini is made with a nylon and spandex fabric blend that makes it dry quickly and form to the body like a second skin. There are thick, adjustable straps for all the support you’ll need and a criss-cross design on the bottom side paneling. This is the perfect suit if you’re looking for moderate coverage with a fun feel. Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

Available colors: 17

29 This Retro Style With A Sky-High Waist COCOSHIP Retro High Waist Bikini Amazon $30 See On Amazon A vintage-inspired bikini with a halter neckline? Count me in. The retro feel is debuted in the top which feature a subtle bow design and padded push-up cups. The bottoms are super high-waisted if you’re looking for full coverage, plus the floral print offers major vibrance. You won’t want to wear anything else after you put this on. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 27

30 An Off-The-Shoulder Suit That Brings The Drama Daci Plus Size One Piece Off Shoulder Swimsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon This swimsuit gives you some va va voom. The off-the-shoulder design is complemented by a criss-cross design and supportive adjustable straps. The top features removable padded cups for maximum customization, not to mention an extensive size range for every body type. Choose from 23 eye-catching colors and prints, like neon pink, leopard, and even a 4th of July-worthy pattern. Available sizes: Medium — 26 Plus

Available colors: 23

31 A Sporty One-Piece With A Front Zip DELIMIRA One Piece Front Zip Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon You can basically join the cast of Baywatch with this suit. It gives a nostalgic feel with its minimalist design and comfy fit. The front is subtly ruched over the mid-section, while the zipper allows you to decide how modest you want to be. The wide straps offer maximum support, plus the non-removable cups are sewn into place so you won’t have to worry about anything moving around in the water or the washing machine. Available sizes: 2 — 24 Plus

Available colors: 17

32 A Juicy Tankini Set With Practical Shorts Yonique Plus Size Tankini With Shorts Amazon $36 See On Amazon One way to get your dose of vitamin sea? Try this fun tankini with shorts. It offers a full-coverage fit and a frothy layered ruffle design. The high-waisted silhouette sits above the belly button and doesn't roll down, plus the adjustable straps make it easy to find your perfect fit. The soft wire-free bra offers great chest support while the polyester-spandex is quick-drying. Available sizes: Medium — 28 Plus

Available colors: 44

33 A Mixed Media Long-Sleeved Swim Set COCOSHIP Long Sleeve Two Piece Swimsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Do you ever feel like you can’t choose between prints? Well, now you don’t have to. This two-piece features stripes and florals, plus it has long-sleeves if you’re into extra sun protection. The shorts feature subtle ruching on the sides and the top’s high neck is complemented by lightly padded cups for soft shaping. Available sizes: 4 — 20

Available colors: 9

34 This Elegant Peplum Tankini Tutorutor Peplum Tankini Amazon $37 See On Amazon The perfect peplum has arrived! This tankini has a bustier-inspired top with ruffled trim. The cups sewn inside are super-sturdy but detachable, and the racerback straps are adjustable but won’t slip of your shoulders. The high-waisted bottoms seamlessly tuck under the top and offer a fuller coverage look with a low-angled leg. Everyone needs to have this in their collection, immediately. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 13