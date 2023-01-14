These Clothes Are So Comfy & Look So Good, You'll Want To Wear Them Every Day

Think about the favorite piece of clothing you own — it may be the soft cardigan you’ve had for ages, or the versatile pair of pants you can dress up or down. The truth is, the pieces we reach for on the regular are the ones that are comfy and look good with anything.

From a pair of classic pointed-toe loafers to some butter-soft leggings that are perfect for lounging, I’ve rounded up plenty of wardrobe essentials that you’ll honestly want to wear every day. Many items come in a wide range of hues, so you can pick up a few different options.

1 This Lightweight Cardigan That’s A Great Layering Piece Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crew-Neck Cardigan Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon There are plenty of times — in a movie theater, in an air-conditioned office, or on a morning stroll — when you need a simple, light sweater to keep off the chill. This crew-neck cardigan is that sweater. Made of a smooth, soft cotton-blend yarn, the sweater layers effortlessly over T-shirts, dresses, and blouses. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

2 These Stretchy Yoga Pants With A Cross-Front Waist TOPYOGAS Crossover Bootleg Yoga Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made of a highly stretchy, moisture-wicking blend of nylon and spandex, these yoga pants offer a snug fit throughout the hips before flaring out around the ankle. The V-shaped waist creates a streamlined silhouette that can be either dressed down for a workout class or dressed up for the office. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

3 A Basic Crew-Neck Sweater You Can Wear With Anything Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crew-Neck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon Trousers, skirts, jeans, leggings... there are so many different bottoms you can pair with this classic crew-neck sweater. Made of a lightweight yet cozy knit yarn, this wardrobe essential will take you through those slightly chilly spring and autumn months — or you can layer it underneath a jacket in the winter. Available sizes: 3X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 39

4 Some Butter-Soft Leggings For Exercising & Lounging Core 10 All Day Comfort 7/8 Leggings Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re headed to the gym or hanging out at home, these ultra- soft leggings will keep you feeling comfy. “These are soft like butter and still supportive! My new faves,” wrote one reviewer. The high-rise waistband features a small, hidden pocket, so you can store a key or lip balm before heading out the door. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 19

5 These Comfy Loafers You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon Essentials Loafer Flat Amazon $26 See On Amazon You can wear these faux leather loafers to the office with a blazer and slacks, or on the weekend with jeans and a T-shirt. Available in a wide range of neutral tones, the comfy shoes have cushioned soles and soft microsuede lining. The pointed toe adds a subtly elegant touch. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (wide sizes available)

Available colors and patterns: 12

6 A Versatile Multipack Of Simple Slim-Fit Camisoles Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Camisole (4-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon You can’t beat the basics, which is why this pack of four slim-fit camisoles is such a great investment. Made of a breathable cotton fabric with just the right amount of stretchy spandex, the camisoles serve as the perfect base layer underneath cardigans, jackets, and see-through blouses. You can even wear one on its own to sleep in. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 25

7 This Sweater With A Delicate Cable-Knit Design Amazon Essentials Cable Crew-Neck Sweater Amazon $29 See On Amazon While the delicate cable-knit design of this crew-neck sweater adds a bit of extra weight, it’s still light enough to sport on breezy days when you don’t need a ton of warmth. Available in rich jewel tones and versatile neutral shades alike, it offers a classic look that’s perfectly low key. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 22

8 These Pull-On Jeggings With An Elastic Waist Instead Of A Zipper Amazon Essentials Stretch Pull-On Jeggings Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you love the classic look of skinny jeans but don’t love the tight, constricting fit, you should check out these pull-on jeggings. In lieu of a zipper fly, they have a wide elastic waistband, so you can slip them on and be comfy all day. Like conventional jeans, these pants come equipped with two patch back pockets for your small essentials. Available sizes: 0 — 30 (short & long sizes available)

Available colors: 23

9 A Swingy Boatneck Dress That’s Sweet & Elegant Amazon Essentials Boatneck Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon With a boatneck design and three-quarter-length sleeves, this simple mini dress is elegant without trying. The soft, drapey fabric falls around your body down to the above-the-knee hem, swinging around you as you move. Just add a pair of ballet flats or sandals for an understated yet chic ensemble. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

Available colors: 6

10 Some Basic Tees That Come In Tons Of Colors & Graphic Prints Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you tuck them into jeans or wear them loose over leggings, these crew-neck T-shirts serve as incredibly versatile wardrobe staples. There are so many unique hues to choose from, not to mention some fun graphic prints that will make your outfit pop. The best part? You get two different colors for a super wallet-friendly price. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 43

11 These Ultra-Soft Sweatpants With Deep Side Pockets Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Having a set of deep side pockets is so useful when it comes to sweatpants — lucky for us, these joggers also happen to be cute. With a drawstring waist and elasticated ankle cuffs, the terry fleece joggers wrap your legs in soft warmth. Besides neutral black, gray, and white, they also come in fun shades such as coral pink and aqua blue. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 39

12 The Belted Flannel Shirt Dress That’s So Chic Amazon Essentials Mini Flannel Shirt Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon There’s so much to love about this flannel shirt dress, from its chic belted waist to its soft 100% cotton fabric. Designed with a spread collar and rollable sleeves, the dress has the same lived-in feel of your favorite button-down shirt. Wear this with your favorite ankle boots and tights for a stylish ensemble. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 6

13 A Scoop-Neck Tee That Has A Drapey Feel Daily Ritual Scoop-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon For those who prefer their T-shirts to have a slightly flowy fit, this scoop-neck tee from Daily Ritual fits the bill. It’s made of a soft, drapey fabric that loosely clings to your frame, hanging down slightly past the waist. Dress it up with your go-to pieces of jewelry, or simply wear it by itself with jeans. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

14 These Flowy Palazzo Pants That Come In A Sea Of Colorful Prints Arolina Wide-Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you tend to opt for classic black or a vibrant, colorful print, you’ll find a pair of these wide-leg palazzo pants that work with your wardrobe. The high-waisted pants are made of a lightweight, stretchy fabric that flows around your legs down to the ankle. “If you need comfort for hours these are perfect,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 49

15 The 100% Cotton Cable-Knit Sweater You’ll Reach For On The Regular Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable-Knit Sweater Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made of 100% cotton, this cable-knit sweater feels great against the skin — you’ll keep reaching for it season after season. Available in vibrant solid hues as well as eye-catching striped patterns, the long-sleeve sweater is a high-quality staple that can be layered over a T-shirt or worn on its own. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 22

16 These High-Waisted Bike Shorts That Are The Perfect Length ALWAYS 8-Inch Yoga Shorts Amazon $12 See On Amazon Not too long and not too short, these bike shorts are the Goldilocks of activewear. The high-waisted shorts have a snug, stretchy fit throughout the hip and thigh, and some styles even include a pair of side pockets for storing your small essential items. If you like variety, you’re in luck — there are over 100 different colors and patterns to pick from. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 100+

17 A Cozy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt That’ll Never Go Out Of Style Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt Amazon $11 See On Amazon A fleece crew-neck sweatshirt never goes out of style, so why not pick up this one from Hanes? Besides its incredibly wallet-friendly price, there’s much to love about this mid-weight sweatshirt — including the fact that it’s made with sustainably sourced cotton from American farms. You can wear it with jeans, leggings, bike shorts, joggers, and so much more. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

18 Some Body-Hugging Jeggings That Are So Much Comfier Than Jeans Amazon Essentials Pull-On Jeggings Amazon $32 See On Amazon A cross between a denim pant and a legging, these pull-on jeggings offer the smooth, body-hugging silhouette of jeans — minus the rigidity. They still have a set of functional back pockets, but you’ll notice the zipper fly has been swapped out for a stretchy elastic waistband. Choose from a wide range of washes, including less conventional shades of pink, green, and yellow. Available sizes: 0 — 30 (short & long sizes available)

Available colors: 23

19 This Short-Sleeve Midi Dress That’s As Comfy As It Is Cute Urban CoCo Short-Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Besides being just an adorable all-around piece, this short-sleeve midi dress also earns major points in the comfort department. The A-line garment is fitted around the chest before flowing down to the calf-length hem, creating a classic silhouette that’s suited for cocktail parties, bridal showers, days at the office, and more. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 21

20 An Oversized Tunic Tee With An Extra-Long Hem Verdusa Oversized Tunic Tee Amazon $23 See On Amazon Perfect for wearing over bike shorts and leggings, this roomy tunic tee gives you a cool-without-trying vibe. The crew-neck shirt has a hem that falls past the waist, with boxy sleeves that won’t constrict your arms. Choose from several different jewel tones, as well as classic black and white options. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

21 This Tie-Waist Dress With Adorable Lantern Sleeves PRETTYGARDEN Tie-Waist Knit Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re headed to a cocktail party, date night, or hangout with friends, this tie-waist dress will have you looking oh-so chic. A pair of billowy lantern sleeves adds a charming touch to the overall silhouette. Just add some heels and a piece of statement jewelry for an instantly memorable outfit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

22 A Pair Of Breathable Panties Made Of Bamboo Viscose Boody Body EcoWear Classic Bikini Amazon $25 See On Amazon Bamboo viscose is known for its excellent breathability, which is why it’s the perfect material for this pair of classic bikini underwear. The seam-free panties have a soft, low-rise waistband that lies flat against the skin, remaining virtually undetectable under tight-fitting clothes. “Great stretch and softness! Very breathable and comfortable to wear even when being active!” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

23 This Layer-Ready Bodysuit You’ll Want In Every Color IN'VOLAND Bodysuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon Thanks to its easy snap closure between the legs, this short-sleeve bodysuit remains smooth underneath jeans, palazzo pants, pencil skirts, and more. What’s more, its lightweight fabric makes it ideal for wearing underneath jackets, sweaters, and vests. It comes in every color of the rainbow — which shade will you be snagging first? Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors and patterns: 27

24 A Wallet-Friendly Tank Top That’s A Wardrobe Essential Amazon Essentials Tank Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon At such a wallet-friendly price, there’s practically no reason not to scoop up this tank top in a couple different shades. The soft, ribbed fabric hugs your torso, creating a smooth base underneath cardigans, pullover sweaters, and jackets. This tank is the best kind of wardrobe essential — one you can wear with anything in your closet. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

Available colors: 19

25 The Leopard Print Top That Shows Off Your Wild Side BMJL Casual Leopard Print Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Adding a pattern to your wardrobe is a great way to keep your outfit rotation feeling fresh. This leopard print T-shirt is versatile without being boring, and looks equally great whether you wear it under a blazer or pair it with ripped jeans. “The fabric is soft and is nice quality, the pattern is great - not too overwhelming on the eyes at all,” observed one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 11

26 This Cute T-Shirt Dress With A Knot-Front Detail Romwe Knot-Front Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon The knot-front detail on this otherwise simple T-shirt dress adds a cute, laid-back touch. Add your favorite accessories — like a wide-brim hat or a set of bangles — to give the dress your own personal spin. There are so many rich jewel tones to pick from, so you can rock your signature shade. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 24

27 A Cozy Shacket With A Rustic Plaid Print AUTOMET Casual Plaid Shacket Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you haven’t heard about the shacket (a clever cross between a shirt and a jacket), you’ll definitely want to listen up. Thick and cozy, this button-down shacket provides a substantial layer of warmth without all the bulk of a heavier coat. An oversized plaid pattern gives the garment a laid-back, rustic vibe. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 25

28 The Seamless Bralette That’s Free Of Poking Wires Calvin Klein Comfort Seamless V-Neck Bra Amazon $29 See On Amazon This seamless bralette from Calvin Klein is so comfortable, you may even forget you’re wearing it. There’s no underwire to be found — the under-chest elastic band and molded cups provide all the support you need. Plus, the V-back design makes this bra a particularly great choice for those with narrow or sloping shoulders since the straps are virtually guaranteed not to slip down. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

29 This Sleeveless Jumpsuit That Saves You So Much Time In The Morning Happy Sailed Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon Instead of spending excessive amounts of time assembling a whole outfit in the morning, just throw on this sleeveless jumpsuit. It’s comfy, stylish, and easy to dress up or down depending on your accessories. Available in tons of colors and prints, you’re bound to find one (or maybe more than one) that catches your eye. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 43

30 A Lacy Bralette That’s Oh-So Pretty Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Deep-V Bralette Amazon $12 See On Amazon Pretty and comfy in equal measure, this lacy bralette will have you looking and feeling your best. Available in several gorgeous shades, the delicate bralette peeks out from under your tanks, camisoles, and off-the-shoulder tops. “These are absolutely beautiful and cover everything so well with GREAT support,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

31 The Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress With Hidden Pockets HAOMEILI Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress with Pockets Amazon $22 See On Amazon I’m a firm believer that any garment is enhanced by pockets — this maxi dress is no exception. With a V-neckline, long sleeves, and a flowy skirt that falls to the floor, the dress offers a timeless silhouette with the added benefit of a place to stash a few essential items. There are also short-sleeve and patterned options available in addition to this classic black design. Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 22

32 These High-Waisted Dress Pants That Are Actually Comfy Cemi Ceri Dress Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re transitioning back into real workwear (so long, sweats), a pair of comfy, stretchy dress pants is always welcome. These pants have a high waistband and a body-hugging fit throughout, flaring out slightly towards the bottom of the leg. Pick a bold shade such as fuchsia, or keep it mellow with a calming forest green hue or a neutral like navy. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 26

33 An Off-The-Shoulder Top That’s Great For Going Out Romwe Off-Shoulder Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Thanks to its dramatic off-the-shoulder neckline, this long-sleeve top is great for those nights on the town when you really want to feel cute. Made of a soft, body-hugging knit fabric, the cross-front top comes in lots of different shades. There’s even a short-sleeve option for warmer weather. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 25

34 This Cropped Camisole With A Lovely Lace Trim MakeMeChic Lace-Trim Crop Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon Sitting halfway between a bralette and a tank top, this lightweight camisole is perfect for pairing with high-waisted jeans, joggers, and skirts. A delicate lace trim along the V-neckline and bottom hem adds a sweet touch, while the subtle ruching beneath the bust adds the slightest bit of support. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 17

35 The Mock-Neck Top That’s An Elevated Wardrobe Staple Floerns Mock-Neck Rib-Knit Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Mock-neck tops such as this one are the perfect compromise between a crew-neck and a turtleneck. You get the easy comfort of the former, with the elevated, sophisticated look of the latter. Made from an ultra-soft, stretchy ribbed fabric, this top feels great against the skin — no itchiness or tightness at all. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

36 A Pocketed Tunic Top That’s Stylish & Functional Shiali Long Tunic Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon This long-sleeve tunic has a feature that most tops don’t — a pair of side pockets. Use them to hold onto small belongings, or simply place your hands inside them for warmth. With a flowy fit throughout, the top even has a chiffon bottom hem that that gives it a layered, slightly dressy look. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 10

37 The Wallet-Friendly Tee From Hanes That’s Pretty Much Perfect Hanes Perfect T-Shirt Amazon $8 See On Amazon Hanes has pretty much perfected the crew-neck T-shirt. Made of pre-shrunk, 100% cotton fabric, their short-sleeve tee isn’t too tight or loose — it’s just right. Something else to love? The incredibly reasonable price. So yeah, you may want to just go ahead and pick up two (or three) different colors. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 22

38 This Multipack Of Soft, Breathable Bralettes With Back Closures Geyoga V-Neck Bralettes (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These stretchy bralettes may not have an underwire, but they do have a thick under-chest band and a hook-and-eye closure in the back — ensuring you get a secure, supportive fit. You get four different colors in the multipack, which ends up being a great deal. Wear them underneath a T-shirt, or simply on their own. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 8

39 Some Opaque Leggings Made Of A Soft Jersey Material Just My Size Stretch Jersey Leggings Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re looking for pants specifically for lounging, these jersey-knit leggings are the way to go. Unlike some tight-fitting compression leggings, they’re fully opaque and super soft — they hug your legs without feeling too constricting. “These are thick, not sheer at all which I also love. The fit is great,” wrote one happy customer. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: black, charcoal heather

40 A Slinky Turtleneck That Looks Effortlessly Sophisticated Wosalba Long-Sleeve Mock Turtleneck Amazon $23 See On Amazon Is there anything more sophisticated than a simple, slim-fitting turtleneck? Made of a silky smooth rayon fabric with just the right amount of spandex for stretchiness, this basic top instantly elevates a pair of blue jeans. There are dozens of colors and patterns to choose from, including olive green, rust red, and leopard print. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 53

41 These Silky Smooth Thongs That Are Virtually Invisble Under Clothes VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Perfect for wearing underneath pencil skirts, skinny jeans, leggings, and other tight-fitting clothing pieces, these seamless thongs virtually disappear under your outfit. Made of a silky soft, breathable mesh fabric, the feather-light underwear sits low on your waist.. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 7

42 The Elegant Shawl You Can Wear So Many Ways RIIQIICHY Pashmina Shawl Amazon $13 See On Amazon There are so many ways to wear this elegant pashmina shawl — toss it over your shoulder, drape it around your neck, or tie it in a knot. Made of a luxuriously soft fabric with fringe around the edges, the shawl offers a cozy layer of warmth without the heaviness of a sweater or jacket. Every color of the rainbow is available, as well as some tried-and-true neutral shades. Available colors: 32

43 This Wire-Free Bra That’s So Smooth Under Clothes Warner's Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing Comfort Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon This smooth, stretchy bra from Warner’s is almost guaranteed to disappear beneath clothes — and it doesn’t need an underwire to provide support. Instead, it employs a stretchy nylon fabric that hugs your bust, with a hook-and-eye closure in the back for extra security. The adjustable straps meet in a U shape in the back, so there’s no slippage off the shoulders during the day. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 14

44 A Pair Of Flare-Leg Exercise Pants That Are A Nice Alternative To Leggings THE GYM PEOPLE Flare Crop Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Tired of wearing leggings or bootcut yoga pants to the gym? Add these flare-leg pants to your athlesiure rotation. Designed with a chic cropped hem, the high-waisted pants have a relaxed fit from the hip all the way to the calf. A pair of side pockets provides a spot for a small wallet and a set of keys. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

45 These Opaque Tights That Are Secretly Lined In Fleece VERO MONTE Opaque Fleece-Lined Tights Amazon $22 See On Amazon What’s wonderful about these fleece-lined tights is that they look just like conventional opaque tights — you get an extra layer of warmth without having to sacrifice style. You can wear them under dresses, skirts, and shorts in cold weather. “They are incredible! The material seems very durable and warm, and yet the tights are so light feeling,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

46 This Slouchy Sweater With Perfectly Oversized Sleeves Mafulus Oversized Crew-Neck Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon Featuring a pair of slouchy, oversized sleeves, this crew-neck sweater is the perfect thing to wear when you want to curl up on a rainy day. It’s available in a wide array of vibrant jewel tones and subtle neutrals, so you can pick the shade that suits your style best. Just a fair warning — reviewers say it’s so comfy, you may never want to take it off. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 34

47 Some Relaxed Joggers That Can Be Casual Or Styled Up Dokootoo Joggers Amazon $27 See On Amazon Designed with a drawstring waist and an easy fit throughout the legs, these laid-back joggers definitely earn points in the comfort department. But what’s more, you can actually style them up to look quite chic — just add a crop top and a pair of heeled sandals. There are plenty of hues available, not to mention a variety of cool camouflage prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 41

48 This Mock-Neck Bodysuit That Stays Smooth Under Jeans & Skirts MANGOPOP Mock-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon This mock-neck bodysuit takes away that frustrating feeling of your tucked-in top riding up over your jeans or skirt. Rather, the silky smooth garment secures between the legs — so it’ll stay in place, no matter what. From classic black to dusty lavender to bold leopard print, there are so many style options to pick from. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 29

49 These Moisture-Wicking Bamboo Panties That Keep You Nice & Cool KNITLORD Bamboo Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made out of bamboo viscose, these underwear are naturally moisture-wicking — so they’ll keep your skin feeling cool and dry. In addition to their softness, you’ll notice that the lightweight lace along the waist and leg holes provide a comfortable, stretchy fit. “These are the kind of undies I’ve been looking for; cute but comfortable and breathable,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available multipacks: 2

50 A Set Of Colorful Wool Crew Socks Loritta Wool Crew Socks (5 Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made out of a breathable, skin-friendly wool blend, these crew socks feel simply wonderful against your feet. As if that wasn’t enough of a reason to add this multipack to your cart, let’s talk about just how fun and vibrant they are — each pair features a different color-block design. Available multipacks: 16

51 Some Gorgeous Lace Panties With A Retro-Inspired High Waist Barbra Lingerie Retro Lace Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon With a sky-high waist and full coverage in the rear, these lace underwear are definitely retro-inspired. But they’re by no means granny panties — each pair gently hugs your body without any bunching or riding up. The multipack comes with five different shades including pink, navy, and black. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available multipacks: 2

52 This Matching Lounge Set That’s An Instant Outfit MEROKEETY 2-Piece Lounge Set Amazon $43 See On Amazon When it comes to hanging out or working at home, it’s hard to find a comfier outfit than this two-piece lounge set. With slouchy sleeves and a roomy fit, the crew-neck sweatshirt pairs perfectly with the matching drawstring sweat shorts. There are over a dozen colors to pick from, including light green, khaki, and lavender. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

53 A Set Of Silky Satin Pajamas With Pretty Lace Details CHYRII Satin Pajama Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon Combining smooth, skin-friendly satin with a delicate lace trim? Now that’s a great idea. This silky pajama set manages to be both cute and ridiculously comfy, whether you’re snuggling up with your boo or hitting the hay solo. Choose a classic neutral shade like white or black, or go bold with hot pink or burgundy. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

54 This Swingy Dress That’s As Soft As Your Favorite Tee MOLERANI Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon A dress that’s as soft as your favorite jersey-knit tee? Yes, please. Made of a soft, stretchy rayon fabric, this T-shirt dress feels great against your skin. Designed with a flowy cut, the dress swings around your body as you move — offering plenty of airflow on warmer days. Wear it in the autumn and winter with knee-high boots, or in the spring and summer with sandals or sneakers. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 36