Some reviews need to be taken with a grain of salt, but if there’s one thing you need to know about Amazon, it’s that their shoppers mean business. If you aren’t immediately scrolling to the review section of every item you purchase, you’re missing out on some seriously useful information. Needless to say, when I find an item on Amazon with tons of rave reviews, I come running. And it turns out I’m not the only one — this editor-curated list of clothes and accessories with near-perfect reviews are selling out so quickly on Amazon.

This list is composed of both special-occasion clothes and wardrobe essentials that you’ll reach for weekly, if not daily. There are a few easy breezy jumpsuit that Amazon shoppers cannot get enough of, lightweight running shorts that’ll actually make you want to go to the gym, a two-pack of the best slim-fit tank tops you can get for less than $20, and so much more. With thousands of reviews dubbing these items “AMAZING,” “buttery-soft,” “an absolute YES,” and bestowing them with thousands of five-star ratings, it’s no surprise Amazon can barely keep these must-have pieces in stock.

Now, let’s get to the shopping. Amazon keeps selling out of these highly rated clothes, so don’t waste any time adding them to your cart.

1 This Square-Neck Maxi Dress That’s Perfect For Special Occasions ALLEGRACE Square Neck Flowy Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Wear this square-neck midi dress to your next outdoor wedding, bridal shower, or party, and you’ll be fielding compliments left and right. It comes in eight gorgeous prints, from florals to leopard print, and the lightweight, breathable material will keep you cool and comfortable all day (or night) long. Available colors: 8

2 An Affordable Multipack of Bikini Briefs With Over 92,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Be honest, your underwear drawer could probably use a restock. These best-selling bikini briefs are available in a variety of colors in packs of six or ten, and they have over 92,000 (yes, you read that correctly) five-star ratings to recommend them. Amazon shoppers report they were “surprised at the quality of these,” calling them “a great fit,” “comfortable,” and “perfect.” And you can’t beat that under-$20 price point. Available colors: 36

3 The Perfect Plaid Shacket You’ll Want In Multiple Colors AUTOMET Plaid Wool Shacket Amazon $36 See On Amazon The shirt jacket trend is not going anywhere, and with a 4.5-star overall rating, this plaid shacket deserves a starting spot in your lineup. Amazon shoppers are flocking to this one, raving that it’s “the perfect fall shacket,” and coming back to buy multiple colors. “Just buy it already!” one reviewer wrote, going on to say “It looks just like the picture and is absolutely perfect fall vibes. I’m so happy I finally bought it!” Available colors: 15

4 The Cult-Favorite Blouse That Comes In An Array Of Bold & Neutral Tones BIG DART Long Sleeve Button Down Amazon $22 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this button-down blouse. Add one of the fun prints to your cart to spice up your wardrobe, or grab a few of the neutral tones for a versatile piece that you can style in any way. You simply cannot go wrong with this blouse — and there are almost 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon to back it up. Available colors: 23

5 This Soft & Cozy Shawl That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is MELIFLUOS DESIGNED IN SPAIN Open Front Shawl Wrap Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you want a fashion piece that will make every outfit feel elegant and polished, add this shawl to your cart. The material is the softest bamboo viscose blend, so you’ll feel just as cozy as you do chic. It makes a great travel piece, too, because it won’t wrinkle and it will go with everything in your suitcase. “Not only is the color beautiful, but it is by far THE softest wrap I have EVER felt!” one Amazon shopper raved. Available colors: 36

6 A Pair Of Bootcut Denim Leggings That Are Stylish Enough To Pass As “Real” Pants Cello Mid Waist Bootcut Pants Amazon $41 See On Amazon With a slight flare at the bottom, these bootcut denim leggings are giving Y2K vibes. In other words, they’re right on-trend. Amazon shoppers write they’re “wonderfully soft and surprisingly light,” and that they look just as polished as actual jeans. No matter which color you choose, these pants will go with just about any top in your closet, so you’ll get a ton of wear out of them. The only challenge? Grabbing them before they sell out. Available colors: 5

7 The Softest, Comfiest High-Waisted Leggings You’ll Ever Own Colorfulkoala High Waisted Capri Leggings Amazon $24 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers are raving about these ultra-soft leggings, available in both capri and 7/8 lengths. They have a pocket that’s just the right size for your phone, and a wide, high elastic waistband for maximum comfort. Wear them for yoga, exercising, or simply lounging around; and, if you’re anything like the majority of Amazon shoppers, you’ll be coming back for more colors ASAP. Available colors: 17

8 A Strappy Longline Sports Bra That Looks Great On Everyone CRZ YOGA Strappy Longline Sports Bra Amazon $28 See On Amazon Designed for low- to medium-impact activities (or for achieving that perfect athleisure look during a day of errands), this longline sports bra has a beautiful strappy back and a scoop-neck cut that looks great on everyone — not to mention a near-perfect 4.6-star overall rating. The fabric is incredibly breathable and quick-drying, so if you do work up a sweat, you can still wear this to brunch after your workout. Available colors: 36

9 This Wildly Popular Button-Down Shirt That’s A Classic For A Reason Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Amazon $17 See On Amazon Shopping for the perfect button-down shirt is more difficult than you might think, but this classic-fit blouse from Amazon Essentials ticks all the boxes: It’s high-quality, available in 21 colors and prints, costs less than $20, and has over 7,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One reviewer recommends getting this in every color, because it’s simply that comfortable. Plus, you can style it in so many different ways, from office looks to casual weekend outfits. Available colors: 21

10 A Jumpsuit That Looks Chic & Feels As Comfortable As Your Favorite PJs Dokotoo Loose Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon Speaking of must-have pieces you can style multiple ways, this jumpsuit is the easiest one-and-done outfit you’ll ever find. Add some jewelry and a cute pair of sandals, sneakers, or heels, and you’ll be ready for literally any occasion. The best part? It’s so comfortable you’ll feel like you’re wearing pajamas. Available colors: 42

11 This 2-Pack Of Slim-Fit Tank Tops That’ve Earned Over 28,000 Perfect Ratings Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon You can never have too many layering pieces, and these slim-fit tank tops are top-of-the-line, according to the 28,000+ shoppers who left a five-star rating. They’re smooth, ultra-soft, and the perfect weight to layer under any sweater or jacket when it’s cold out, but the lightweight, breathable fabric will keep you cool in the warmer months. This is the kind of affordable closet staple you’ll want to get in multiples. Available colors: 37

12 A Pair Of Full-Length Leggings With Over 16,000 5-Star Ratings Ewedoos High Waisted Leggings with Pockets See On Amazon $20 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings will easily become one of your new favorite items. The pockets can fit your phone, credit cards, keys, and any other essentials, and the stretchy, squat-proof fabric is both lightweight and substantial — hence why they’ve earned over 16,000 five-star ratings, and an impressive 4.7-star rating overall. “I really didn’t expect to love these as much as I do,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “They are great quality for the price, feel so buttery-soft, and have the best deep pockets.” Available colors: 12

13 An Essential Lightweight Cardigan That Comes in 28 Colors Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon The styling opportunities for this crewneck cardigan are endless, especially considering that it comes in 28 neutral, bright, and bold colors. So it makes sense that, based on the Amazon review section, it doesn’t seem like people are capable of buying just one. The material is soft and lightweight enough for summer, but you’ll be wearing it straight through the winter, too. Amazon shoppers recommend sizing up if you want a looser fit for layering. Available colors: 28

14 This Best-Selling 2-Piece Workout Set That’s So Soft & Smooth FAFOFA Workout Set (2-Piece) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Cutting to the chase, reviewers insist that you buy this two-piece workout set right now. A number-one best-seller on Amazon, it has reviewers raving about how thick and soft the material is (it’s double-layered, so you won’t need to worry about see-through), and others love the shape and support they get from the bra’s removable padding. Many are buying it in multiple colors — and at just about $30 for a full set, who wouldn’t? Available colors: 23

15 The $8 Satin Scarf That Elevates Any Outfit FONYVE Satin Scarf Amazon $8 See On Amazon Take any outfit from good to great with this gorgeous satin scarf. Wear it as a headband, tied around your neck, as an accessory on your purse... the styling opportunities are only limited to your imagination. Customers confirm the quality is fabulous, the colors are vibrant, and the satin material feels wonderfully soft. Since it costs just $8, you’re going to want to pick up a few — luckily, you have 49 prints to choose from. Available colors: 49

16 A Pair Of Paper-Bag Pants That Sell Out Constantly GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon One of those pieces that looks great on everyone, these paper-bag pants are perfect for work or casual occasions. They have deep side pockets and a tie-front waist with an elastic fit that makes them super comfortable. With over 11,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, these likely won’t stay in stock long, so grab a pair (or two) while you can. Available colors: 45

17 These Soft & Smooth Bike Shorts You’ll Reach For Daily IUGA High Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon Can’t stop wearing the same old pair of bike shorts over and over? Push them aside, because these best-selling high-waisted bike shorts are about to change your outfit game. They’re made from a high-quality blend of spandex and polyester that Amazon shoppers report is thick, comfortable, and offers the perfect amount of stretch. Still on the fence? Check out those deep side pockets, big enough to hold your phone and keys. Available colors: 15

18 A Breezy Tunic That Will Look Great With Any Bottoms In Your Wardrobe LARACE 3/4 Sleeve Tunic Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon For a laidback outfit that still looks polished, pair this three-quarter sleeve tunic with your favorite denim or leggings and a pair of booties or sneakers. It’s available in 43 colors and prints, including some festive holiday options. The material is super soft and offers a bit of stretch, and the pleated, A-line silhouette looks great on everyone — just a few reasons why shoppers have bestowed it with a 4.5-star rating overall. Available colors: 43

19 This Soft & Smooth Maxi Dress That Drapes Beautifully On Your Body Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you don’t like clothes that cling to your body, you’ll love this surplice maxi dress. The luxe jersey material is lightweight, comfortable, and has just the right amount of drape. More to love? It comes in 19 pretty colors and prints and costs under $35. No surprise Amazon shoppers can’t stop at just one of these dresses. Available colors: 19

20 A Pair Of Trendy & Affordable Joggers With Over 65,000 5-Star Ratings Leggings Depot Joggers Amazon $17 See On Amazon Joggers are trending, and if you don’t have a pair that you absolutely love, your life is about to change. These best-selling joggers cost less than $20, and with over 65,000 five-star ratings to date, it’s clear that shoppers are completely obsessed with them. According to the thousands of reviews they’ve garnered, they’re “next-level comfy” and “the softest pants ever.” Oh, and they come in over 160 colors. Available colors: 168

21 This Basic T-Shirt Dress With The Cutest Tiered Skirt levaca Swing Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon The tiered skirt gives this highly rated swing dress a slightly elevated feel compared to your basic T-shirt dress. It’s casual enough to wear for a laid-back occasion, but you can also dress it up a bit with platforms and your favorite statement jewelry. Choose from 44 colors and prints, or grab a few — at this price, why not? Available colors: 44

22 These Cult-Favorite Levi’s Skinny Jeans That Customers Deem “Perfect” Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans Amazon $50 See On Amazon When it comes to denim, Levi’s just gets it; and with close to 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, these 311 skinny jeans are a particular cult-favorite. Available in three lengths and 26 washes, they’re stretchy, durable, and so much more comfortable than your typical skinny jeans. “These jeans are sooooo stretchy & soft like butter against the skin,” one shopper raved, while another gushed, “I can't believe how much I love these jeans. And you can't beat the price and comfort level. Gone are my days of paying hundreds of dollars for designer jeans. These are perfect.” Available colors: 26

23 A Pair Of Comfy Lounge Pants You’ll Never Want To Take Off LOCUBE Wide Leg Pajama Pants Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made from a buttery soft, lightweight polyester and spandex blend, and featuring a high, drawstring waist with an extra-gentle hold, these might just be the softest lounge pants you will ever feel. Throw on a cute crop top and sneakers, though, and you’ll look perfectly polished if you need to step out of the house. There are 19 fun prints and colors to choose from, and each costs less than $20. Available colors: 19

24 This Easygoing T-Shirt Dress That Will Become Your New Go-To Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size Short-Sleeve Scoopneck Swing Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon Versatile enough to wear at least once a week, this scoop-neck dress is incredibly cute and just as comfy. It’s made from the softest rayon material and comes in 24 different colors and prints, each of which can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. It’s even comfortable enough to travel in, according to customers; and since it resists wrinkles, you’ll look totally polished when you step off the plane. Available colors: 24

25 A Pair Of Breezy Running Shorts With A Spandex Layer Underneath luogongzi Flowy Running Shorts Amazon $13 See On Amazon These running shorts with two high side slits are so breezy, lightweight, and cute, they’ll make you actually want to work out. Plus, they have an extra layer of support and coverage, thanks to a pair of built-in spandex shorts. They’re an Amazon best-seller, with hundreds of rave reviews and over 7,000 five-star ratings. Available colors: 22

26 A Chunky Oversized Sweater You’ll Wear Constantly In Cooler Weather Mafulus Oversized Crewneck Sweater Amazon $38 See On Amazon Meet your new go-to sweater. Amazon shoppers love the slouchy look of this oversized pullover sweater, which has chic batwing sleeves, a crewneck, and ribbed cuffs for a laid-back-yet-stylish vibe. Pair it with jeans or leggings and a pair of loafers or booties for a casual-cool look all fall and winter long. Available colors: 32

27 An Elegant Midi Dress You’ll Want To Find An Occasion For Nemidor® V-Neckline Midi Plus Size Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Think you can’t find a bridesmaid dress on Amazon? Think again. This V-neck midi dress is elegant enough for any formal occasion, and it costs less than $35. The ruffle sleeves are so cute (though there’s a long-sleeve style, too), and the tie waist gives it the perfect fit. It has over 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with reviewers calling it a “10/10” and urging, “if you’re debating it, go for it!” Available colors: 30

28 This Beloved Lightweight Crewneck Sweater That Comes In 40 Colors & Prints Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon With over 10,000 perfect five-star ratings to vouch for it, this lightweight crewneck sweater is a must-buy. Made of a lightweight yet cozy blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, it comes in a ton of gorgeous colors and prints, from neutrals like black and gray, to bolder shades like lime green and teal. There are also a bunch of striped options for a Parisian-chic vibe. Between the affordable price tag, bevy of color options, and sheer versatility, this one’s worth buying in multiples. Available colors: 40

29 A Classic Party Dress With A Skirt That’s Made For Twirling oxiuly Vintage Swing Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Wear this classic, A-line swing dress to your next event or party — just make sure there’s dancing involved. The fabric is high-quality but lightweight enough that you won’t be uncomfortable after hours of dancing. “This dress is beautiful. Fabric has good stretch and is light weight enough for hot weather but not at all sheer,” one customer wrote, continuing, “I will absolutely be purchasing this in more colors.” Lucky for them (and you), there are 33 colors and prints to choose from. Available colors: 33

30 A Versatile Midi Dress That Doesn’t Cling To Your Body Pastel by Vivienne Swing Midi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This dress is flowy, breezy, and great for any occasion when you don’t want to feel fabric clinging to your body, whether that’s a day working from home, your next date night, or to the office with a blazer and heels. This happens to be a great travel option too, since it’s easy to pack and doesn’t wrinkle. “Love this dress, so comfortable. I often get compliments on it. I sometimes joke that I'm wearing my nightgown to work,” one reviewer wrote. Available colors: 25

31 The Perfect Basic T-Shirt, For Less Than $20 Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Found: The perfect cotton T-shirt. This short-sleeve T-shirt is well-made, soft, and, according to Amazon reviewers, actually stands the test of time (unlike other T-shirts, which never seem to stand up to multiple runs through the washing machine). It comes in a range of neutrals and costs under $20, so you’ll want to grab this in multiples while it’s still in stock. Available colors: 7

32 A Gorgeous Midi Wrap Dress With A “Perfect” Fit Pinup Fashion Wrap V Neck Midi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon You might be hesitant to buy a dress online — especially if it’s for a special occasion — but let this be the dress that changes your mind. Shoppers report this midi-length wrap dress is a safe bet, deeming it “beautiful and fits perfect.” Even one customer who was nervous about buying online wrote they wore this to a wedding and “got many compliments on how beautiful I looked and everyone wanted to know where I got it.” In the words of another satisfied shopper, “stop searching and buy this one!” Available colors: 15

33 The Best Capri Leggings For Workouts & Beyond RBX Active Plus Size High Waist Leggings with Pockets Amazon $33 See On Amazon Whether you opt for the solid black or the colorful hydrangea print (or, let’s be honest, both), you’ll want to wear these capri leggings daily. They’ll look great with an oversized T-shirt or tunic for everyday wear, or a sports bra or crop top for a stylish workout or athleisure outfit. The fabric is smooth, moisture-wicking, squat-proof, and offers a great amount of stretch. Available colors: 2

34 An Adorable, Ruffled Mini Dress With An Adjustable Fit Relipop Long Sleeve Ruffle Hem Mini Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This ruffle-accented mini dress comes in the cutest patterns and colors, and will work for just about any event — you can wear it straight from work to happy hour, dress it down with sneakers for a more casual look, or take the lead of several shoppers who wore it for special occasions, from weddings to graduations to baby showers. Customers particularly rave about the fit, thanks in part to an adjustable waist wrap. Available colors: 13

35 This Exercise Skort That’s Just As Well-Made As Higher-End Options SANTINY Pleated Athletic Skort Amazon $27 See On Amazon Exercise skirts are one of the activewear trends that are still going strong in 2022, and this tennis skirt with built-in shorts (complete with side pockets) will look cute on and off the court. It costs way less than higher-end alternatives, but reviewers confirm it’s just as fashionable and well-made. Grab it in multiple colors, because it’s flying off the Amazon shelves. Available colors: 25

36 The Perfect Puff-Sleeve Sweater With Gorgeous Pointelle Detailing Saodimallsu Puff Sleeve Top Amazon $35 See On Amazon Don’t want to say goodbye to sweaters in the spring or summer? Short-sleeve sweaters are a perfect way to extend the shelf-life of these cozy items, especially if you spend your days in an office with the air-conditioning on full blast. The knit fabric of this short-sleeve sweater is breathable enough that you can style it for any time of year, and the puff sleeves and delicate pointelle detailing will give it the perfect upscale touch. It comes in 45 colors, with options for a classic fitted sleeve if that’s more your vibe. Available colors: 45

37 A Flowy Tunic Top With Pockets & A Chiffon Hemline Shiaili Long Tunic Shirt with Pockets Amazon $23 See On Amazon This tunic top is beautiful on its own, and also makes a great layering piece as the seasons change. It’s made of a soft, stretchy blend of cotton and spandex, while a chiffon-layered hemline and side pockets make it feel a bit more special than your typical top. Plus, it’s simple and well-made enough to allow for endless styling options, whether with loafers and tailored pants to the office, or sky-high stilettos and a skirt for date night. Available colors: 11

38 A Sultry Mesh Swimsuit With Over 23,000 Perfect Ratings Tempt Me One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon A gorgeous one-piece swimsuit that’s currently less than $20? Seems too good to be true. With over 23,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this high-neck swimsuit, complete with sultry mesh accents, is 100% worth the hype. In addition to looking beautiful (check out that keyhole back), customers confirm this actually “provides good support,” thanks to a built-in padded bra. It comes in 43 colors and prints, with a few options of a printed bottom and solid top. Available colors: 43

39 The Most Versatile & Affordable Skater Skirt With Well Over 55,000 5-Star Ratings Urban CoCo Flared Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon This skater skirt can be styled for special occasions, a day at the office, or a more casual weekend activity. You can even add knee-high boots or tights in the winter to make it a year-round staple. 55,000+ shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, and there are thousands of reviews raving about how great it looks and feels, especially considering the under-$20 price tag. Unsurprisingly, people are coming back for multiple colors. Available colors: 40

40 A Pair Of Stretchy Bootcut Jeans That Come In An Amazing Range Of Sizes & Inseams WallFlower Instastretch Bootcut Jeans Amazon $34 See On Amazon With over 28,000 five-star ratings, these stretchy bootcut jeans have earned a devoted following on Amazon. Thoughtfully designed with 2% Lycra and a contour waistband, these mid-rise jeans defy gaping and mold perfectly to your body. Plus, they come in an amazing size range (0 through 24, including odd numbers, in long, short, and regular inseams!) and 24 washes. One reviewer wrote, “I never write reviews but I had to for these jeans. They are the best fitting denim I’ve ever owned.” Take their word for it: These are a must-buy. Available colors: 24

41 Some Simple French Terry Joggers You Can Wear For Lounging Or Out & About Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Joggers Amazon $24 See On Amazon These terry fleece joggers are super soft and cozy for a day lounging at home, but their credits don’t end there. The simple silhouette makes them easy to style for outside of the home, too — pair them with a matching sweatshirt and sleek sneakers for the trendiest athleisure outfit. Better yet, they’ve got an overall 4.3-star rating out of over 28,000 ratings total, come in 31 colors, and currently cost less than $25. Available colors: 31

42 A 3-Pack Of The Softest, Smoothest Hipster Panties That Feel As Great As They Look Warner's Blissful Benefits Cotton Stretch Lace Hipster Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Grab this three-pack of hipster panties for less than $15 and consider your underwear selection majorly upgraded. Made from 95% cotton, 5% spandex, and trimmed in lace, these strike the perfect balance between cute and comfortable. Take it from one Amazon reviewer who wrote, “When I first ordered these—I immediately re-ordered several more packages!” With a 4.7-star rating overall, you can’t go wrong. Available colors: 5

43 This Chic, High-Neck Bodysuit With Thousands Of Glowing Reviews ReoRia Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon An Amazon best-seller, this high-neck sleeveless bodysuit is an elevated basic everyone needs in their closet. It’s sleek and thin so it tucks in perfectly under any bottoms, and it will look great on literally anyone. You can choose from 18 colors, but Amazon shoppers say you’ll want to grab a few (better yet, “every color”) to have in your rotation. Available colors: 18

44 The Perfect T-Shirt Dress That Takes The Guesswork Out Of Getting Ready HiMONE Long Sleeve T-Shirt Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you’re anything like the thousands of Amazon customers who are flocking to it, you’re going to be obsessed with this long-sleeve T-shirt dress. Don’t be fooled by the long sleeves, though — this dress is actually great for the summer, too, since the rayon material is lightweight, breathable, and it doesn’t cling to your body. It’s the perfect throw-on-and-go option you can style for so many different occasions. Available colors: 28

