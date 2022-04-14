These Comfortable Things Are Bestsellers Because They're Also SO Chic

My own personal criteria for any article of clothing is that it should feel good (and I should feel confident wearing it in public). Of course, there are exceptions when I’m willing to forgo one of these elements — like if you’re one of my best friends and you’ve selected an out-of-the-ordinary bridesmaid dress, the rules don’t apply. Or if it’s late and someone in my house needs cough medicine, I won’t sweat my sweatpants when I run to the store.

But under most circumstances, comfort and style are the dream combination. That’s why we’ve gathered here today with this list of comfortable pieces that are also Amazon best-sellers because they’re so chic. Not only that, but since they’re all available on Amazon, you can shop from the comfort of your home without breaking the bank.

So, whether you’re looking for the finishing touches for your wardrobe or looking to give it a complete refresh, you’ll find plenty of great choices here. Many of these pieces will no doubt fit seamlessly (pun intended) with the rest of your closet, or you can pair them together for completely new fits. Although — if anyone’s showing up to anything in jeans, ballet flats, and a cropped V-neck tee, can you give me a heads-up so we’re not accidental twins?

1 A Classic Yet Contemporary Skirt With A Stretchy Waistband The Drop Maya Silky Slip Skirt Amazon $42 See On Amazon This silky slip skirt has the elegance of an iconic knee-length style, with the comfort and convenience of a stretchy waistband and machine-washable material. Pair it with sneakers and a tee for a casual weekend look, or dress it up with a blouse and heels for a day in the office. Available colors and styles: 20

2 This Versatile Tank Bodysuit With A Scoop Neck SUNRO Scoop Neck Top Bodysuit Jumpsuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon For a perfectly tucked-in look, you can’t beat a sleek bodysuit. This soft and stretchy choice has a tank-style top that you can wear as a layering piece or on its own (since buyers attest that the fabric isn’t see through). Three snaps at the crotch also make bathroom breaks a breeze. Available colors and styles: 36

3 A Light & Airy Button-Up With Short, Summery Sleeves Goodthreads Washed Cotton Short-Sleeve Shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon This washed cotton shirt has a button-front and folding collar, while the loose sleeves and pale colors give it more relaxed feel than similar styles. Wear it to stroll around the farmer’s market or go wine-tasting this weekend, and then tuck it into slacks at the office on Monday. Available colors and styles: 10

4 A Reversible Bomber-Style Jacket With Floral Embroidery Viport Floral Embroidered Reversible Jacket Amazon $47 See On Amazon Channel vintage vibes in the best way with this reversible embroidered jacket. On one side, floral embroidery decorates the front, sleeves, and back, and on the other you have a pink and white classic bomber. One buyer raved, “The colors are gorgeous, the embroidery looks amazing and crisp ... my boss asked me if it was expensive and where he could get one.” Available colors and styles: 1

5 A Pair Of Stretchy Bike Shorts With Sassy Prints & Patterns CNC STYLE Bike Short Leggings Amazon $21 See On Amazon These elastic bike shorts come in fun and funky patterns like graffiti-inspired and newspaper motifs. You’ll also find faux leather, a semi-sheer version, and even a leopard print that reviewers love. One buyer gushed, “These are absolutely the perfect faux leather bike shorts! The fit and stretch is amazing!!” Available colors and styles: 3

6 This Workout Set You’ll Be Tempted To Wear Beyond The Gym Hotexy Workout Set (2-Piece) Amazon $25 See On Amazon This workout set is offered with leggings or bike shorts, and a sports bra or long-sleeved top, giving you lots of options (and the ability to mix and match). One happy buyer said, “The color, fit & comfort are perfect! I can wear this lounging, working out, or doing errands.” If you’re looking for easy and versatile activewear, look no further. Available colors and styles: 32

7 A Classic, Low-Key Tee With A Low V-Neckline Beyove Deep V T-Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon This deep V-neck tee is the perfect casual top to tuck into jeans, shorts, and skirts, or to wear underneath overalls. Among the prints and patterns, you’ll find versatile solids that will be your new wardrobe basics, plus ombre, tie-dye, and animal prints, too. Just be warned, you’ll want one for every day of the week once summer hits. Available colors and styles: 29

8 This Racerback Bodysuit For Sporty, Sleeveless Looks ReoRia Sleeveless Racer Back Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon For a versatile racerback bodysuit in a rainbow of colors, check out this best-selling style. It has a high neckline, snap closure, and double-lining for coverage and support on top. Buyers rave about the comfort and quality, comparing it to more expensive brand names but with a more wallet-friendly price tag. Available colors and styles: 18

9 A Pair Of Faux Leather Belts That Complement Just About Any Outfit SANSTH Faux Leather Belts (2-Piece) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Wear these faux leather belts with jeans or shorts, or over dresses and cardigans to add shape and style. You can chose either silver or gold double-O buckles, plus there’s a variety of neutral colors and animal prints available. With more than 12,000 perfect 5-star ratings, plus especially high marks for value, comfort, and versatility, you’ll wonder how you got by without them. Available colors and styles: 13

10 A Set Of Three Racerback Cropped Tanks To Wear On Their Own Or As Layers Boao Cotton Basic Tanks (3-Piece) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These cropped tanks can go with you from the gym to the grocery store, and from the beach to the bar. The have a subtle racerback shape that feels sporty yet chic. With three in each pack, you get all unique colors (or all black, if you want to stock up on the basics). Available colors and styles: 9

11 This Shorts & Tee Set Featuring A Matching Belt Glamaker Biker Short and Tee Set (2-Piece) Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re excited to see biker shorts trending but aren’t too sure about how to wear them, this shorts and tee set is the perfect solution. A pair of slim biker shorts and a matching oversize tee make for a casual yet put-together outfit that’s great for errands, coffee outings, and travel days. Looser, relaxed-fit styles are available too, if you’re looking to up your lounge wear game. Available colors and styles: 21

12 A Tank-Style Bodycon That Might Become Your Favorite Wedding-Guest Dress LALAGEN Tank Midi Bodycon Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon This knee-length bodycon dress is comfortable and stylish, the perfect combo if you’re attending any weddings or events this year. The square neckline and tank sleeves are great for summer (and for hiding bra straps), while pairing it with a cardigan and leggings takes it to other seasons, too. Available colors and styles: 16

13 These Bold Hoops That Complete Any Outfit PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Hoop Earrings Amazon $12 See On Amazon These pretty, gold-plated hoops come in three colors (yellow gold, white gold, and rose gold), and three sizes, so you can get the perfect pair — or pairs — to complement your favorite outfits. Plus, they’re free of nickel and lead, and have stainless steel posts. According to buyers, they’re lightweight too. Available colors and styles: 3

14 A Lacy Bodysuit With All The Flirty Details XAKALAKA Lace Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon Grab this lace bodysuit for your next boudoir photo shoot, special occasion, or random Tuesday. Along with elegant lace material, it features a deep V-neckline, and thin, criss-crossing straps. The reviews are full of buyers raving about the confidence boost it gave them, and one even said, “I’m not normally a lingerie person, but this was a great purchase and I love it!” Available colors and styles: 14

15 A Pair Of Stretchy Jeans With A Relaxed-Waist Cut Woman Within Girlfriend Stretch Jean Amazon $34 See On Amazon You had me at “stretch jean.” Per the brand, the girlfriend cut is relaxed at the hips and thigh and tapered at the ankle, so you can expect both comfort and style with these. They feature classic pockets with a zip fly and button, and in addition to familiar blue washes and colors, you’ll find embroidered floral options and two different shades of pink. Available colors and styles: 10

16 These Staple Slim-Fit Tank Tops That Every Wardrobe Needs Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank Tops (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon I would never tell anyone how to live, but I will say that classic tank tops belong in almost every closet. They’re perfect lounge wear, they’re great over a swimsuit in the summer, or layering under sweaters in the winter. You can pop a cardigan over them, or tuck them into jeans for a low-key, polished look. But the best part? They’re super comfy, too. Available colors and styles: 37

17 This Cute Cap-Sleeved Bodysuit With A Rounded V-Neckline POSESHE Cap Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $22 See On Amazon Get the look of a fitted tee with this cap-sleeve bodysuit. The rayon and spandex material blend is soft and comfy, while the snaps at the crotch make it functional, too. Whether you opt to wear it with jeans, shorts, a skirt, or overalls, you’ll love how it stays perfectly in place. Available colors and styles: 12

18 These High-Waisted, Leather-Look Leggings You Can Dress Up Or Down Cemi Ceri Faux Leather High Waist Leggings Amazon $28 See On Amazon When you want to channel your inner rock star and sport shiny neon faux leather leggings, this pair has you covered. With a wide, high waistband that you can wear up or folded, plus a long slim leg, and a rainbow of colors to choose from, you’ll be set for your next night out. Available colors and styles: 11

19 A Classic Plaid Button-Down In Cozy Flannel Blooming Jelly Button Down Flannel Amazon $25 See On Amazon When you have a plaid flannel in your closet, you’ll find yourself reaching for it constantly. Pair it with jeans, knot it with a skirt, tuck it into shorts, keep it loose over leggings, and you’ll be equal parts casual and chic. Plus, there are buttons at the cuff so you can easily adjust the sleeves, and front pockets have a flap detail. Available colors and styles: 19

20 These Pretty & Practical Ballet Flats With Subtle Bows Feversole Macaroon Memory Ballet Flat Amazon $26 See On Amazon Slip these ballet flats on with leggings, jeans, or a maxi skirt to add instant polish to your fit. With dozens of styles available, you have your choice of sleek and shiny, or matte and muted, and even strappy or glittery (yep, glittery). Plus, they have a subtle cushion insert, so not only are they super cute, but they’re comfy too. Available colors and styles: 43

21 A Knotted Top You Can Style In Multiple Ways WDIRARA Tie Front Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon Tie-front? Check. Tie-back? Check. Off the shoulder? Check. Layered over a cami or dress? Check. This tie blouse will be one of the most versatile pieces you own, with its loose sleeves and long ties that give you a ton of flexibility for creating countless styles — just check buyer photos for inspiration! Available colors and styles: 37

22 These Comfy High-Waist Leggings In Short & Long Styles Conceited Soft High Waisted Leggings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether you prefer bike shorts that hit above the knee, capris that stop at the calf, or full-length styles, these high-waisted leggings have you covered. The polyester and spandex blend material is super soft, and the 3-inch waistband keeps them in place and keeps you comfortable. Available colors and styles: 55

23 A Relaxed Tank That Makes The Perfect Loungewear Amazon Essentials Tank Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon For a soft and stretchy tank top in a more relaxed cut, consider this easy-breezy choice. The scoop neckline and open arms keeps it light and airy, while the straps are still wide enough to cover bra straps. One buyer said, “...I want to get SO many more of these! Great for working out, just summer relaxation days and even as an undershirt.” Available colors and styles: 20

24 This Sleek Bodycon Dress With A Halter Neckline SheIn Women's Sleeveless Halter Neck Bodycon Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This sleeveless bodycon dress is designed to fit like a glove, so if you’re in the mood for a flirty style that can be worn on its own or layered, then you’re in luck. As one reviewer said, “looks super cute with a moto-jacket and boots, but versatile enough to wear with flip flops.” Available colors and styles: 14

25 This Elegant Maxi Dress With Convertible Straps & Ties IWEMEK Convertible Floor Length Maxi Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon You might want to sit down for this one. Thanks to its long and wide straps, this convertible maxi dress can be worn in literally dozens of ways: wrap, strap, halter, off-the shoulder, and more. It’s a great option for a wedding party since each wearer can customize their look, and it’s versatile enough to work as a maternity dress, too. Available colors and styles: 28

26 This Button-Up That’s Equal Parts Relaxed & Chic Goodthreads Washed Cotton Boyfriend Shirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon The soft, neutral colors and pastel tones of this button-up cotton shirt give it a springy vibe, and you’ll be just as set wearing it with jeans and shorts as with a pencil skirt. Among the styles you’ll find vertical and horizontal stripes, solids, and even a tiny floral pattern, too. Available colors and styles: 10

27 A Cute Bucket Hat To Top Off Your Fave Casual Look The Hat Depot Bucket Hat Amazon $15 See On Amazon An effortless bucket hat is one of the easiest accessories out there, plus it’s a a quick fix when your hair’s not cooperating. This versatile option comes in cotton and cotton blend styles, and it folds up so it’s easy to toss into a beach bag for sun protection and style whenever you need it. Available colors and styles: 42

28 These Relaxed-Fit Overalls For A Casual, Low-Key Vibe Aedvoouer Baggy Denim Overalls Amazon $30 See On Amazon Snap these loose denim overalls on over your favorite tee or tank, and be ready to take on the world (looking sweet while you do). They’re stretchy so you can comfortably move in them, and they’re practical with a front bib pocket and side pockets, too. Wear the pants cuffed or not for different looks that suit the season. Available colors and styles: 3

29 A Pair Of Eye-Catching Sneaks That Are Lightweight & Comfy XIDISO Fashion Sneakers Amazon $34 See On Amazon Snag these fashionable sneakers to match your favorite team colors, or to make a statement all your own. They have a slip-resistant rubber sole and lightweight mesh upper for comfort and breathability. One happy buyer said, “Super dope affordable kicks! ... Can’t wait to buy as many colors as I can collect.” Available colors and styles: 11

30 A 2-Pack Of Classic Tees For Everyday Wear Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon How many tees is too many tees? With this budget friendly two-pack of short-sleeve shirts, you’ll be tempted to fill your closet. They boast a practical and pretty fit that adds subtle polish, so they look great worn on their own in the spring or summer, or as a layer under your fave sweater in the fall. Available colors and styles: 15

31 These Comfy, Stretchy Cropped Jeans From Levi’s Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Mid Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $27 See On Amazon A pair of broken-in denim blue jeans are as classic and timeless as it gets, and this pair from Levi’s is a perfect example. With multiple washes available (including white), as well as different hem lengths, you’ll be tempted to grab multiple pairs that you’ll be able to wear for years to come. Available colors and styles: 7

32 These Cool & Casual Joggers With Pockets Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Joggers Amazon $14 See On Amazon These relaxed fleece joggers have everything you want in sweatpants: comfort, softness, a drawstring for an adjustable fit, plus roomy pockets so you don’t have to tuck your phone in your waistband when out for a stroll. Even better, they’re available in a variety of classic colors, plus some unique ones, too (dibs on melon orange and dark green!). Available colors and styles: 31

33 This Go-Everywhere Tank With An Adjustable Hem Artfish Sleeveless Ribbed Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon Adjust the cinching on this ribbed tank top to go from cropped to super-cropped. It has a classic round neck, slim-but-not-too-slim straps, and comfortable material. Or, if you prefer a lower scoop neck sans drawstring, that’s available too. Both options come in a variety of solid colors. Available colors and styles: 26

34 A V-Neck Cropped Tee That’s Your Next Summer Staple Romwe V Neck Crop Tee Amazon $20 See On Amazon This V-neck cropped tee looks great with high-waisted jeans or shorts, and the sky’s the limit in how you style it. It’s lightweight and airy, and comes in gorgeous pastel color choices (I’ll take one of each). One buyer deemed it excellent and said, “[F]its me great and I recommended it to everyone I know!” Available colors and styles: 7

35 A Classic Hoodie With A Modern Update GLASS TWO Crop Hoodie Amazon $20 See On Amazon Pop this cropped hoodie over leggings or jeans for an effortless yet chic outfit, or pair it with joggers for a great workout set. The cotton/polyester/spandex blend material promises to be soft, stretchy, and lighter than a traditional sweatshirt, so you can slip it on in the morning and be comfortable all day. Available colors and styles: 14

36 A Delicate Necklace That Looks Great On Its Own Or With Other Pieces Aoebie Pearl Gold Paperclip Chain Choker Amazon $11 See On Amazon Fasten on this dainty, gold-plated paperclip choker with a sundress and heels, or a V-neck and jeans. With 13 different styles available, and most with a 2-inch extension chain for the lobster clasp, you can easily layer multiple necklaces and create a ton of different trendy looks. One buyer promised, “Add this necklace to your accessories box. You won’t be disappointed.” Available colors and styles: 13

37 This Super-Cozy Beanie That Will Make You Eager For Breezy Days FURTALK Winter Hat Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only does this classic beanie hat have a chunky knit outer layer, but the inside is lined with fleece for ultimate comfort and warmth. Plus, it’s stretchy, so it’ll fit snugly. It’s available in versatile neutrals to go with any style of outfit. One buyer gushed, “I love it!! Usually I don’t wear hats ... But this hat is warm, comfortable, and I love the thickness.” Available colors and styles: 6

38 These Super Soft, Faux Fur Slippers You’ll Never Take Off HALLUCI Cross Band Soft Fleece Slippers Amazon $18 See On Amazon If there’s anything better than super fuzzy slippers, it would have to be super fuzzy slippers with a cross band and open toe, so your feet don’t overheat. These have memory foam insoles and solid rubber soles for durability, so you can pop outside in them, too. Grab a pair and treat yourself, or scoop some up to give as gifts. Available colors and styles: 13

39 A Classic Puffer Vest For Everything From Errands To Outdoor Adventures Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Puffer Vest Amazon $29 See On Amazon This puffer vest offers both form and function — it’s water-resistant, so it makes a great top layer when you’re facing iffy weather, and it has zip pockets and and a sleek, fitted shape. But the best part? It comes with a drawstring carrying bag, so you can pop it in your bag so you’re prepped if temperatures drop. Available colors and styles: 12

40 An Elegant & Verstaile Shawl You Can Style In Countless Ways Achillea Silky Pashmina Shawl Amazon $14 See On Amazon Is any accessory more versatile than a soft and silky pashmina shawl? It works as a great cover-up or scarf, and can be tied in a variety of stylish ways. Plus, the elegant fringe gives it extra texture and personality. It makes a great gift too, particularly for bridal parties. Available colors and styles: 44

41 These Super-Stretchy, Modern Skinny Jeans Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon Lucky for us, one can never have too many pairs of jeans. Case in point are these modern skinny jeans from Levi’s. With classic pockets, stretch, a zip fly, and the fact that they come multiple washes, lengths, and fit types available, they just might be your next favorite pair. Available colors and styles: 12

42 An Iconic Button-Down You Can Wear For Work & Play Amazon Essentials Button Down Oxford Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a classic button-down shirt. Tuck it into slacks or a pencil skirt for work, and then pull it out, roll the sleeves, and knot the hem for a girls’ night or date night. It has that classic folding collar, plus a chest pocket and button cuffs for timeless, sophisticated style. Available colors and styles: 6

43 A Relaxed Maxi Dress That’s Part Loungewear, Part Casual-Chic Daily Ritual Cotton Crewneck Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Slip on this cotton maxi dress when you need all-day comfort and style. The relaxed T-shirt top, slightly fitted waist, and airy skirt with side slits give you room to move while still looking put-together. Toss a denim jacket over the top, pair it with white tennies, and you’ll be good to go. Available colors and styles: 13

44 These Denim-Look Leggings That Will Take The Place Of Your Jeans No Nonsense Indigo Denim Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon Enjoy the super-stretchy comfort of leggings with the style of jeans, thanks to these denim leggings — or jeggings, if you will. With contrast stitching, faux front pockets, real back pockets, and lots of stretch in the material, they’re a comfy alternative that can pass for the real thing. Available colors and styles: 7

