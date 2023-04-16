Shopping
These Common, Annoying Beauty Problems Are Actually Easy To Fix — Here's How
Bid farewell to uneven foundation, smudged manicures, and so much more.
Written by Claire Epting
Amazon
While there’s no such thing as “perfect” skin or hair, there are surprisingly easy beauty fixes that can help us look and feel our best. I, for one, hate it when elastic hair ties snag my strands — these satin scrunchies are much gentler, securing your top knot or ponytail without any unnecessary breakage. Didn’t get a full night’s sleep? These 24-karat gold-infused masks nourish and brighten the delicate skin under your eyes.
A lot of us have the same annoying problems when it comes to makeup, skin and hair care — luckily, these genius things can help.