These Common, Annoying Beauty Problems Are Actually Easy To Fix — Here's How

While there’s no such thing as “perfect” skin or hair, there are surprisingly easy beauty fixes that can help us look and feel our best. I, for one, hate it when elastic hair ties snag my strands — these satin scrunchies are much gentler, securing your top knot or ponytail without any unnecessary breakage. Didn’t get a full night’s sleep? These 24-karat gold-infused masks nourish and brighten the delicate skin under your eyes.

A lot of us have the same annoying problems when it comes to makeup, skin and hair care — luckily, these genius things can help.

1 Problem: Constantly Restocking Makeup Remover Is Expensive The Original MakeUp Eraser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Solution: This Reusable Makeup Remover Cloth That Requires Nothing But Water Disposable makeup remover wipes may be an ongoing cost, but this highly rated cleansing cloth is a one-time investment — and it only requires water to erase stubborn cosmetic products from your face. The MakeUp Eraser is made of a patented blend of polyester fibers that pull dirt, makeup, and oil away from your face when wet. Just toss it in the washing machine once a week to keep it fresh. Available colors and patterns: 14

2 Problem: Peach Fuzz Is Making Your Foundation Look Less Smooth JAPONESQUE Dermaplaner Facial Razors (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Solution: Some Mini Razors That Gently Whisk Away Small Hairs Shaving the delicate hairs on your face can make your foundation go on more smoothly — but you don’t want to just go to town with any old razor. These mini dermaplaning razors are gentle enough to use on your cheeks, chin, and upper lip, removing peach fuzz without causing irritation. (And bonus: You’ll get an exfoliating session in, too.) Each stainless steel blade comes with a plastic guard that protects the razor when not in use.

3 Problem: Your Heels Are Rough, Dry & Cracked DERMORA Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Solution: These Exfoliating Foot Masks That Leave Soles Feeling So Soft Slip on these foot masks like a pair of socks, then relax for the next 60 minutes before removing them. Over the next week, you’ll begin to notice the dry, cracked skin on your feet peel away like magic. Available in soothing scents like coconut and lavender, the masks deliver an exfoliating, moisturizing blend of fruit acids and extracts to your soles. Your soon-to-be-smooth feet will thank you. Available scents: 10

4 Problem: Your Eye Makeup Starts To Melt After A Few Hours Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Primer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Solution: A Weightless Primer That Keeps Eyeshadow Locked In Place Elizabeth Mott’s Thank Me Later eyeshadow primer is a secret weapon anyone should have tucked in their makeup arsenal. The ultra-lightweight formula — which is infused with brightening pearl powder — absorbs quickly into your eyelids, creating a smooth, non-greasy surface for your powdered pigments. A pea-size amount is all you need to keep your makeup locked in place all day long.

5 Problem: You Want To Go Bra-Free But Still Want Some Coverage Nippies Adhesive Nipple Covers Amazon $27 See On Amazon Solution: These Fan-Favorite Nipple Covers Made Of Skin-Friendly Silicone When you don’t want your undergarment straps to show beneath your outfit, simply swap out your traditional bra for these highly rated silicone nipple covers. Designed with medical-grade adhesive that sticks firmly onto your skin, the round nipple covers create a seamless look underneath your clothes. Even better, they’re washable and reusable, so a single pair will last you a long, long time. Available sizes: Small, Large

6 Problem: You Keep Smudging Your Fresh Manicure OPI Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops Amazon $11 See On Amazon Solution: This Fast-Drying Formula That Sets Your Nail Polish In Just 60 Seconds It’s easy to smudge your manicure while waiting for it to dry — which is why these lacquer drops from OPI are a must-have for DIY nail enthusiasts. The fast-acting formula sets your nail polish in just 60 seconds, so it’s dry to the touch before you have a chance to accidentally mess it up. Infused with moisturizing jojoba oil and vitamin E, the drops also serve as a hydrating treatment for your cuticles.

7 Problem: Getting Regular Blowouts Is Time-Consuming & Expensive L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon $10 See On Amazon Solution: This Rinse-Out Hair Treatment That Works In Just 8 Seconds Even if you think you don’t have enough time to give your hair some special treatment, L’Oréal’s Wonder Water proves you can do it — all you need is eight seconds. Forming thin layers called lamellars along the shafts of your hair, Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water boosts shine without weighing down your strands. It’s all thanks to a special concoction of amino acids and moisturizing agents that leave your hair feeling silky soft in no time at all.

8 Problem: A Late Night Leaves You With Dark Circles Under Your Eyes DERMORA 24-Karat Gold Eye Masks (15 Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Solution: Some Firming Eye Masks Made With 24-Karat Gold Didn’t catch a full eight hours of sleep? These 24-karat gold masks improve circulation and boost collagen production underneath your eyes, which may help reduce the appearance of dark circles. Besides simply feeling luxurious, gold has excellent skin-firming properties — here it’s paired with hydrating glycerin and brightening vitamin C for extra power.

9 Problem: Cotton Towels Leave Your Hair Frizzy & Prone To Breakage YFONG Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap Amazon $24 See On Amazon Solution: This Highly Absorbent Microfiber Hair Towel That’s Gentle On Strands Your cotton towel may be leaving your hair feeling frizzier than before you washed it. Swap it out for this ultra-absorbent towel wrap made of microfiber — measuring 40 inches, it’s ideal for long and short hair alike. An elastic band in the back allows you to secure the towel in place, and the absorbent material will soak up water to speed drying time. Available colors: 6

10 Problem: Leftover Makeup Residue Is Clogging Your Pores COSLUS Electric Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $20 See On Amazon Solution: The Rotating Cleansing Brush With 7 Different Attachments Even after you wash your face, little bits of leftover foundation, dirt, and oil can end up clogging your pores — for a really deep clean, try this rotating facial brush. It comes with seven different attachments, including a silicone brush, a bristle brush, and a sponge for removing makeup. As an added bonus, you’ll also find a pumice stone attachment that removes tough calluses from your heels. Available colors: 5

11 Problem: Hair Elastics Are Causing Unnecessary Breakage Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Solution: These Satin Scrunchies That Are Less Likely To Damage Your Hair Thanks to their silky smooth texture, these satin scrunchies from Kitsch glide over your hair rather than causing snags and breakage. Not to mention, the oversized look adds a cute touch to your messy bun or ponytail. You get two classic, versatile colors in a pack — black and soft gold. Available multipacks: 13

12 Problem: Your Skin Is Feeling A Little Dull & Uneven Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $12 See On Amazon Solution: A Microneedling Roller That Promotes Skin Renewal & Collagen Production With a rolling head covered in tiny needles, this facial tool helps stimulate skin cell renewal and collagen production — which may lead to a smoother, brighter complexion overall. You really don’t need to use it all that often to see results — several reviewers reported improvements in skin texture after just one use. Pair it with a few pumps of your favorite serum for an at-home treatment that will leave your face feeling refreshed.

13 Problem: Hard Water Is Drying Out Your Skin & Hair In The Shower bwdm Showerhead Filter Amazon $20 See On Amazon Solution: This Easy-To-Install Showerhead Filter That Removes Harsh Minerals If the hard water coming out of your showerhead is causing your hair and skin to feel uncharacteristically dry or irritated, it may be time to invest in a filter. This showerhead attachment has a 15-stage filtration system that removes calcium and lime buildup from your water, while also infusing it with nourishing vitamin C. You don’t need any fancy tools to install it, either — it’s designed to fit onto any standard shower arm, pipe, or extender.

14 Problem: You Can’t Get A Handle On Hair Flyaways FUNAN Hair Finishing Stick (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Solution: The Easy-To-Apply Finishing Gel For Slicked-Back Updos Flyaways and wisps can prevent your slicked-back ponytail or bun from looking polished — luckily, this non-sticky gel works to hold those tiny hairs securely in place. With a mascara-like wand, it’s easy to apply just the right amount of gel to your hair — the individual fibers coat each strand for a smooth, clump-free look.

15 Problem: You Can Never Find A Lip Balm When You Need It Hanalei Kukui Oil Lip Balms (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Solution: A Multipack Of Kukui Oil Lip Balms In 3 Tropical Flavors This trio of lip balms ensures you have access to soothing hydration when you need it — keep one in your car, one in your purse, and one in your bathroom. Each one is made of hydrating natural ingredients, including nourishing shea butter and Hawaiian kukui nut oil. Alternate between tropical citrus, island mint, and a straightforward unscented balm.

16 Problem: Your Mascara Isn’t Giving You The Volume You Want L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Conditioning Lash Primer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Solution: This Conditioning Primer That Makes Lashes Look Longer & Fuller If your mascara just isn’t giving you the length or volume you crave, try applying a coat of this conditioning primer first. Simply apply a layer to your bare lashes from root to tip, then follow up with your mascara as usual to make your eyes really pop. Even if you skip the mascara, this primer is just an all-around great moisturizing treatment for your eyelashes.

17 Problem: Your Legs & Arms Are Feeling Rough & Flaky Dermasuri Deep Exfoliating Mitt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Solution: The Deeply Exfoliating Mitt That Clears Away Dead Skin Arms and legs feeling a bit dry and flaky? They may just be in need of some deep exfoliation — this scrubbing mitt does the trick. If fits right over your hand and has a wide surface that tackles a lot at one time. Use it in the shower, and follow up with your favorite lotion or body butter to replenish your skin’s moisture barrier, and you’re on your way to smooth, supple skin.

18 Problem: Your Foundation Is Settling Into Your Pores Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser Primer Amazon $5 See On Amazon Solution: This Primer That Gives Your Skin A Smooth Finish Before applying your foundation, prep your face with a dollop of this primer from Maybelline — the lightweight formula creates a smooth canvas for the rest of your makeup. Drying to a soft, matte finish, the blendable primer has a pore-blurring effect that can even be worn on its own, sans foundation or concealer.

19 Problem: You Have Nails That Are Cracking & Peeling Bliss Kiss Nail Oil Cuticle Pen Amazon $8 See On Amazon Solution: A Cuticle Oil Pen That Softens & Strengthens Brittle Nails Easy to apply with the narrow brush tip, this cuticle oil pen will leave your nail beds feeling hydrated and soft. In turn, your nails will be less likely to become brittle and chipped. Featuring a blend of nourishing jojoba, grape seed, and tea tree oils, the lightweight formula instantly soaks into your skin without any greasy residue. Available scents: Vanilla, Crisp, Fragrance-free

20 Problem: Lip Gloss Feels Way Too Sticky NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Fat Oil Lip Drip Amazon $9 See On Amazon Solution: The Pigmented Lip Oil That Creates A Non-Sticky Shine High-shine lip gloss without any stickiness? It’s not too good to be true. NYX’s Fat Oil Lip Drip lip gloss provides plenty of pigmented shine — courtesy of vegan squalane — without feeling gooey or tacky upon application. Wear it by itself for a hint of color, or layer it over your lipstick for a bolder look. Available shades: 8

21 Problem: Your Under-Eye Skin Is Feeling Dry & Dull I Dew Care Eye Cream with Applicator Amazon $23 See On Amazon Solution: This Brightening Eye Cream That You Apply With A Cooling Metal Wand Antioxidant-rich guava extract, skin-firming coffee seed extract, and brightening vitamin C come together in this hydrating eye cream. The included metal wand adds an extra cooling sensation as you apply the cream to the delicate skin beneath your eyes. A little goes a long way — apply a pea-size amount to your face in both the morning and the night.

22 Problem: Your Favorite Jewelry Pieces Are All Tangled Together MISSLO Dual-Sided Hanging Jewelry Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Solution: A Hanging Organizer With Tons Of Hooks & Pockets To Separate Your Jewelry Designed with 40 transparent pockets and 20 loops, this dual-sided organizer has plenty of space for your earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and rings. You can easily glance at your entire jewelry collection at once — and you never have to worry about untangling your favorite pieces again. A sturdy metal hook at the top allows you to hang the organizer directly on your closet rod for easy access. Available colors: Beige, Black

23 Problem: It’s Hard To See When Tweezing Your Brows & Applying Eyeliner Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror Amazon $16 See On Amazon Solution: The Backlit Mirror With A Magnifying Side Panel Whether you’re plucking your eyebrows, creating a cat eye, or applying false lashes, precision is key. This backlit vanity mirror provides extra visibility when performing these tasks — plus, a magnifying side panel allows you to get an even more up-close view. The USB-powered unit can easily be folded up and packed in your bag, making it perfect for travel.

24 Problem: Your Skin Is Red & Irritated Rescue Balm +Red Correct from Hero Cosmetics Amazon $13 See On Amazon Solution: This Green-Tinted Cream That Evens Out Your Skin Tone Notice a little redness or irritation on your face? This green-tinted cream can help even out your skin tone. Don’t worry, the olive hue won’t turn you into the Wicked Witch of the West — rather, the lightweight formula transforms from green to beige as you blend. Use it as the last step in your skin-care routine before applying your foundation for long-lasting results.

25 Problem: You Can’t Get Your Fluffed Brows To Stay Put NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP The Brow Glue Amazon $6 See On Amazon Solution: The Thick, Non-Sticky Brow Gel With A Strong Hold If you want your brows to stay in place, it doesn’t get much better than this transparent gel from NYX. Applied with a short, mascara-like wand, the thick, non-sticky formula is designed to keep hairs locked in place all day. You’ll also find this gel in brown and black shades, which is great for those who want the added coverage a pencil would otherwise provide. Available colors: 5

26 Problem: Your Hair Is Dry, Dull & Damaged From Styling SUNATORIA Keratin Hair Mask Amazon $20 See On Amazon Solution: This Keratin-Infused Hair Mask That Strengthens & Protects Your Locks Fortified with hydrolyzed keratin and wheat protein, this deep conditioning treatment restores shine and fullness to hair — particularly strands that have become dry or damaged from heat styling tools or color processing. Free of sulfates and parabens, the powerful formula delivers moisturizing vitamin E and Omega 3s to your locks, rinsing out completely without any residual greasiness.

27 Problem: You Have A Zit & Want To Get Rid Of It Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Amazon $17 See On Amazon Solution: A Cult-Favorite Drying Lotion That Draws Impurities From The Skin Mario Badescu’s skin-care products have somewhat of a cult following, and their drying lotion is no exception. This fast-acting, award-winning formula combines exfoliating salicylic acid with soothing calamine — dab it onto any spots on your face, neck, and back to draw out impurities from the skin while soothing redness and irritation.

28 Problem: Lipstick Isn’t Going On Smoothly Because Your Lips Are Rough Yoizyfree Silicone Lip Brush Tool (2-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Solution: These Itty-Bitty Silicone Lip Scrubbers That Brush Away Dead Skin With a gently exfoliating head, these silicone scrubbers brush away the dead skin on your lips — creating a smoother base for your lipstick and gloss. One side’s smaller bristles are designed to be used with a sugar scrub, while the other’s larger nodules gently massage your lips to boost circulation. You get two in a pack, so you can stick one in your bag for on-the-go use.

29 Problem: You Have Split Ends But Aren’t Ready For A Trim Argan Magic Split Endz Cream Amazon $12 See On Amazon Solution: This Argan Oil Hair Repair Cream That Binds Frayed Strands Argan Magic’s Split Endz hair cream is your go-to if you’re dealing with frayed or separated strands — but aren’t ready to shell out for a salon visit. Your hair receives a generous dose of moisture from argan and hemp oils, while wheat proteins protect them from further damage. The result? Shiny locks that feel soft, smooth, and — perhaps most importantly — strong.

30 Problem: Your Blonde Hair Is Getting Brassy Tones Bold Uniq Purple Shampoo Amazon $30 See On Amazon Solution: This Purple-Hued Shampoo That Restores Blonde Tones Don’t let the violet hue of this shampoo deter you — it’s actually designed for those with blonde, platinum, or silver hair. The purple pigment works to contrast brassy and yellow tones, which can help restore your color-treated hair back to its post-salon radiance. In addition, the shampoo offers UV protection for your strands — so your hair is less likely to fade after a day in the sun.

31 Problem: You’re Dealing With Undone Or Overlong Hems HeatnBond Hem Iron-On Adhesive Amazon $5 See On Amazon Solution: The Iron-On Adhesive Tape That Doesn’t Require A Sewing Machine Whether the hem of your skirt has come undone or you want to crop the bottoms of your favorite pants, this iron-on adhesive is great to have on hand. Suitable for heavy fabrics such as corduroy, denim, cotton, and suede, the strong-holding garment tape permanently alters the hems of your clothes with nothing but heat — no sewing machine required. Available colors: Black, White

32 Problem: You Can’t Figure Out How To Define Your Curls Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream Amazon $16 See On Amazon Solution: An Argan Oil Cream That Gives Curls Their Moment In The Spotlight If you’re looking to define your natural curls or waves, this hair cream from Moroccanoil is for you. The blend of nourishing argan oil and strengthening vegetable proteins works to smooth textured hair while adding a boost of shine. Over 15,000 customers have given the cream a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, with several raving over the softness of their hair after using it.

33 Problem: You Want A Sun-Kissed Glow Without Actually Tanning Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Solution: This Shimmery Bronzer Blended With Moisturizing Murumuru Butter If you’re craving a sun-kissed glow — without having to actually tan — you might just fall in love with this shimmery bronzer from Physician’s Formula. Whether you apply it with a fluffy powder brush or simply your fingers, the fan-favorite formula glides effortlessly onto your cheeks, nose, and chin — all thanks to the addition of moisturizing murumuru butter. Available shades: 8