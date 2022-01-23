These 40 Cozy Tops & Dresses Look So Expensive On — But They're All Under $30

With few exceptions (like my wedding dress, for example), my personal priorities when buying clothes include comfort, cost, and their ability to make it look like I put just the right amount of effort into my appearance. You know, so in case I run into someone, they don’t immediately ask why I just got up from a nap in the middle of the day. Depending on the day and the occasion, sometimes this means that my outfits need to actually look nice, and not like I’ve been chilling at home for the last however-many days. This can be a careful balance to strike, which is why I very much appreciate these comfy and cozy tops and dresses that look so expensive on, but are all under $30.

Even better, the majority of these tops are versatile, don’t require fancy or specialized undergarments, and can be dressed up or down. So yes, you can shop for work, play, and everything in between from this list — and depending on your personal style, you might even find a few things that can seamlessly (pun intended) go from one to the next. There are plenty of wardrobe staples and trusted basics that make great standalone and layering pieces, plus a few that may become your favorite closet newcomers (shout out to sweatshirt dresses with pockets). So, if you’re in the market for a few wardrobe updates, or even if you’re not but you like the idea of looking luxe without spending a lot, then this is the list for you.

1 The Sherpa Hoodie That’s So Fluffy It’s Like Snuggling With A Lamb Yanekop Sherpa Hoodie Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you like your tops to fall somewhere between soft and super soft, this sherpa hoodie will be a great match for you. It has a quarter zip, so you can pull it on easily, and there’s a thick drawstring for adjustments. Plus, it has subtle side pockets. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 28

2 This Lightweight Sweater You Can Wear Any Season Amazon Essentials Lightweight Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon This versatile sweater can go from winter to spring (and even summer nights) and back again. It’s made of a cushy cotton/modal/polyester blend material, and can be worn loose or tucked in. There’s classic ribbing at the collar, hem, and sleeve, and more than one reviewer says it gives J.Crew a run for its money. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 40

3 A Classic Turtleneck That Will Be Your Next Wardrobe Staple Amazon Essentials Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon Cold necks are so yesterday. This turtleneck sweater boasts a classic fit and lightweight material, and it comes in a range of versatile solids and stripes, so be warned that you may grab a few — and constantly reach for these super soft little gems after they arrive. But no worries if you wear it a lot; it’s machine washable and easy to take care of, too. Available sizes: X-small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

4 This Dress That Channels The ‘90s With Buttons & Pockets OUGES Button Down Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Warning — you may find yourself coveting this button-down dress in multiple styles and colors. In addition to two front pockets and a functioning button closure at the front center, you have the choice between short and long sleeves, and a range of solids, prints, and patterns (dibs on the black polka dots). Move over, Kate Moss! Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 45

5 This Sophisticated V-Neck Sweater With A Long Hem Amazon Essentials V-Neck Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon Great for layering or wearing on its own, this long-sleeved v-neck sweater is simple and stylish. It’s the kind of shirt you can relax in at home, or pair with dress pants for a day in the office or dinner out. You can tuck it in or wear it loose, and the ribbed hem is open on each side for easy movement. Available sizes: X-small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

6 A Fuzzy Sweatshirt That Feels Like It’s Spun From Clouds ZAFUL Faux Fur Sweatshirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only will the fuzzy material of this cozy faux fur sweatshirt keep you super warm and cozy, but it looks amazing with jeans and leggings too. It comes as either a classic hoodie, or as a quarter zip with a kangaroo pocket, so no matter which one you choose, you’ll be cozy for low-key days at home or busy days out. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28

7 This Classic, Casual Swing Dress That’s Buttery Soft Unbranded Loose T-Shirt Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Looking for a dress that can handle any style of bottom, jacket, and shoes (or boots) you toss at it? Look no further than this loose-fitting, long-sleeve t-shirt dress. It’s offered in a variety of solid colors (there are jewel tones galore) and prints including florals and botanicals, too. Over 11,000 fans rate it a perfect five stars. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 33

8 The Tee & Turtle Combo With Vintage-Fab Half-Sleeves LIYOHON Turtleneck T-Shirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’ve always dreamed of owning a mid-sleeve mock turtleneck in (almost) every color under the sun, that dream is about to come true. This cute, comfy, classic top comes in a variety of solid and heather hues, and the material is lightweight and soft, according to many happy buyers. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

9 The Chic, Leopard-Print Tunic That Comes In Natural & Bright Shades PRETTYGARDEN Oversized Sweater Amazon $21 See On Amazon Your quest for a purple leopard print sweater is about to come to an end; it’s real, and it’s spectacular. Even better, it’s long and loose enough to be worn on its own as a sweater dress (some reviews recommending sizing up) yet still looks great when paired with jeans or leggings, too. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

10 A Snuggly Henley That Will Have You Owning Tailgates, Flannel & Fire Pits Tobrief Henley Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon The cute collar of this henley top is a mildly-deep v with button details, giving you the best of both worlds. It’s available in both long- and short-sleeved styles, so you have plenty of options for layering or wearing on its own. The blended material is 5% spandex, making for a slim silhouette that has just enough stretch. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

11 This Pleated Tunic With A Flirty, Flared Hem ALLEGRACE Pleated Tunic Amazon $22 See On Amazon This loose and flowy pleated tunic has a soft silhouette, a faux wrap collar, and long, elegant sleeves. It comes in a range of solid and print patterns that can be snazzed up or down, and a fluttery hem long enough to be just right with jeans or leggings. There are multiple animal print varieties if you’re feeling feisty. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors: 22

12 A Mock Turtleneck That’s Soft & Sleek Amazon Essentials Mockneck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon When you want your neck to be warm (but not too warm) and look put together, consider this sophisticated mock turtleneck sweater. With a range of sizing options, you can opt for a fit that’s slim and snug or loose and relaxed, and the color choices include solids and stripes, too. It’s a classic that will do major work in your closet. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

13 A Versatile Off-The-Shoulder Top With A Slouchy Fit Halife Off Shoulder Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon Sometimes you feel like wearing a chic off-the-shoulder top, and sometimes you feel like going all the way and wearing it off both shoulders. This soft and stretchy choice lets you switch it up in multiple ways, with not only an open neckline, but a banded hem can be pulled down or worn closer to hip-length. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

14 The Long-Sleeved Jersey Maxi You Can Wear Any Season Daily Ritual Maxi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon The side slits in this mid-length maxi dress give it extra swing and sass, plus it’s easy to move in. It’s made from a blend of viscose and elastane that’s stretchy and comfy, and readers rave that it’s a great dress for everyday wear. The round neckline and long sleeves add to its versatility, and it’s super easy to layer or wear on its own. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

15 A Timeless Turtleneck That’s Soft & Silky Wosalba Turtleneck Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon This best-selling mock turtleneck makes a great layering piece in cold weather, or standalone piece on its own. Lightweight and long-sleeved, it’s a fan favorite with many enthusiastic reviewers raving about its practicality as an all-around wardrobe staple. The range of colors includes both solids and prints. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 27

16 A Swingy, Lace-Trimmed Tunic To Up The Romance Andaa Lace Swing Tunic Amazon $22 See On Amazon Thanks to the lacy band sewn into the front bottom hem, this charming pullover tunic offers a built-in layered look without the extra bulk. It’s casual and contemporary, made with a cotton blend material and is perfectly pretty for fall and winter. It pairs great with jeans or leggings and tall boots or flats. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

17 A Relaxed-Fit Crewneck Sweater That’s So Warm Daily Ritual Cotton Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon You can’t really go wrong with a classic crew sweater, and this cotton version has thicker ribbing at the sleeves, collar, and hem to give it a chunky, autumnal vibe. Reviewers love how thick and toasty it is too. It’s a sophisticated bargain at less than $25, and is machine washable and easy to maintain. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

18 The Striking, Patterned Button-Down That Can Go Anywhere ECOWISH Button Down Tunic Amazon $28 See On Amazon Despite their classic appeal, a really good button-down shirt can be hard to find. Enter this patterned number that comes in multiple bold animal prints, stripes, and more. With a versatile shape and silhouette, you can wear it in nearly countless ways — tucked in or out, knotted, layered, cuffed, and more. You’re sure to (politely) turn heads however you style it. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 27

19 This Lacy Top That’ll Have You Feeling Like A Victorian-Era Influencer Asvivid Crochet Lace Top Amazon $28 See On Amazon If your aesthetic is Jane Austen meets TikTok (or you kinda want it to be), then this crochet lace top may be your new favorite. The detailing along the collar is elegant and romantic, while the loose fit looks great tucked in or pulled out. Puffed sleeves with elastic cuffs add extra style, or you can opt for flared sleeves. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

20 This Bold Blouse With Puffed Sleeves & Elegant Square Neckline Romwe Puff Sleeve Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you love the statement of extra-wide sleeves with the pop of a unique neckline in the mix, this puff sleeve blouse may be just the thing. It has bishop sleeves with elastic cuffs, which are gathered at the wrist. It goes well with low- to high-rise pants, shorts, and skirts, giving you tons of options for styling. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

21 A Basic Tank Top That’s Perfect For Layering Amazon Essentials Tank Top Amazon $12 See On Amazon Can one ever have too many layering tank tops? I would argue no. This choice from Amazon Essentials is comfortable, flowy, and breathable, and it’s made with a blended material that’s super soft and lightweight. The banded straps are also wide enough to comfortably fit bra straps underneath, too. Available sizes: 1X—6X

Available colors: 20

22 This Stretchy, Body-Hugging Sheath That Shows Off What You’re Working With Pink Queen Turtleneck Sheath Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon This form-fitting turtleneck dress is made of soft, stretchy material so it feels good while hugging that bod. It has long sleeves and hits just below the knee, and can be worn for a date night, party, or as some buyers shared, a maternity photo shoot since it stretches and shows off your shape. It’s available in both solids and prints, and with or without a tummy cutout. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

23 A Sweet & Chic Ruffled Top You Can Dress Up Or Down Romwe Ruffled Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only does this ruffled blouse have charming and eye-catching details at the collar and shoulder seams, but it has a dainty keyhole neckline in the back, too. In comes in both solids and print patterns, with textured or smooth sleeves, and boasts a snug-yet-stretchy fit. The reviews are peppered with comments like “Fav shirt,” “Great top,” and “Buy it.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 33

24 This Cute A-Line Tunic With Pockets Shiaili Long Tunic Amazon $21 See On Amazon Dresses with pockets, have a seat. We now have a tunic with pockets. Not only that, but it also features either 3/4 sleeves or long sleeves, and an elegantly sheer band on the bottom front hem for a pop of personality and style. With the exception of black, all the colors are heather for a low-key vibe. It’s made of lightweight cotton with a touch of spandex for stretch. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 21

25 A Sophisticated Top With Peekaboo Lace & A Long Back Hem QIXING Lace Trim Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon The trim on this lace-hemmed top is in the same color as the rest of the shirt, so it’s a slightly more subtle addition than other options out there. Even better, in addition to rich solid colors, there’s a variety of floral prints available, too. There are both short- and long-sleeved options. Reviewers love dolling it up with ballet flats. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

26 This Shoulder-Baring Top That Makes A Statement Romwe Off Shoulder Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon What makes this daring off-the-shoulder blouse super versatile is that you can adjust it to make just the statement you please. The sleeves and neckline can be worn wide, one-shoulder, or both shoulders out. It comes in short- and long-sleeve options, in prints and solids, and you’ll be able to wear it any season with pants, shorts, or a skirt. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

Available colors: 23

27 The Breathable Bodycon With Sensual Ruching Zeagoo Bodycon Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Gathered and pleated at the sides for a body-hugging fit, this bodycon dress is made of stretchy fabric that’s lightweight and breathable so you stay comfy while looking fly. And if you like tank dresses as much as long-sleeves, look no further, because it comes in multiple styles. Reviews are like, “ok so omg so in love with this dress,” and “This dress is EVERYTHING.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 22

28 A Pretty Knee-Length Dress With Belt And (Yes!) Pockets PRETTYGARDEN Belted Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon The classic comfort of a shirt dress, but with a cinched silhouette, pockets, and wide neckline? Yes, please. This short-sleeve belted dress is the kind of versatile wardrobe staple that goes with tennis shoes for errands and dates, or heels for more formal events. Plus, it’s super soft and comfy, so it’ll be a solid go-to whatever the occasion. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

29 This Basic Poplin Button-Down You Can Style So Many Ways Amazon Essentials Poplin Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon This 100% cotton button-down shirt is the kind of top that can be worn during the day to a job interview or work meeting, then knotted with cuffed sleeves for a dinner date or evening out. It’s classic and effortlessly sophisticated, and with a $25 price tag, can sidle right into your closet. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

30 This Fleecy Sweatshirt Dress With 3/4 Sleeves & Pockets Amazon Essentials Fleece Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you like your outfits to be a happy blend of sweatshirt and skirt, then this is the perfect fleece dress for you. It has a crew neck and pulls on just like a shirt, but that’s not even the best part — the blousey sleeves give it extra charm, and yep, there are convenient pockets too. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors: 10

31 This Mock Turtle With An Adorable, Lettuce Trim Neckline POPZONE Lettuce Trim Knit Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon This lettuce-trim knit top strikes a balance between subtle and sophisticated. In addition to the ruffled mock-turtleneck, the material is a soft and ribbed rayon/spandex blend that’s washer-friendly (gentle cycle recommended). It works well with skirts and jeans, or is precious with overalls, and buyers rave about its layering capabilities. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

32 A Swingy Long-Sleeved Dress With A Scoop Neck BELAROI Casual Swing Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon This long-sleeved t-shirt dress is pretty and practical, an ideal combo for any fit. It’s made with a rayon-spandex blend that’s super soft and lightweight, according to its fans. Plus, it’s casual, comfy, and has a loose and relaxed fit. Pair it with leggings and tights, boots or sandals and go literally anywhere. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 36

33 This Snuggly Sweater With Pleated Shoulders For Extra Charm Amazon Essentials Pleated Shoulder Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon At first glance, it may appear to be a classic crew, but there’s far more to it than that. This pleated shoulder sweater has extra personality thanks to the blouse-y look of the sleeves, and it pairs especially well with jeans, dress pants, and leggings. Reviewers rave about its softness, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

34 A Lace-Sleeved Top That Uplevels Any Outfit MIHOLL Lace Sleeve Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon This best-selling lace-sleeve blouse has the romance and flair that lace invites, but with the casual vibe, crew neck, and comfort of a beloved t-shirt. It comes with sleeves that are a classic eyelet style, or in sheer versions with precious little poms. Both options are machine washable, too (in a garment bag). Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

35 A Flowy Long-Sleeved Tee Dress You Can Wear All Year MOLERANI T-Shirt Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you like your dresses to feel relaxed and comfortable, yet on-trend, then consider this long-sleeved t-shirt dress. It looks great on its own, or with a long cardigan popped over the top. It’s lightweight and loose, with a pullover collar and no clasps or buttons to deal with either — just toss it on and take on the world. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 28

36 A Chic T-Shirt Maxi With Flowy Hem & Side-Slits Arolina Maxi Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This v-neck maxi dress has the rare yet practical combo of pockets, length, and sleeves that accommodate a standard bra or camisole. The split hem makes it feel casual and relaxed when you’re out on a stroll, and it’s the kind of dress you can slip on over your swimsuit or fold into your beach bag for later. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 36

37 The Swanky-Looking Faux Wrap Dress With A Tie Belt Berydress Sheath Wrap Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Perfect for a cocktail party, networking event, wedding and more, this three-quarter sleeve faux wrap dress is the kind of tried and true piece you’ll likely wear for years. Plus, the belt strap is part of the dress, so you’ll never have to worry about it separating. Reviewers describe it as “Pretty,” “Sexayy,” and “Everything you want and more.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

38 An Easy, Breezy Swing Dress That Makes You Feel Like Summer Amazon Essentials Swing Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon This lightweight swing dress is the perfect partner to a pair of sneaks, and can make a day of coffee dates, errands, and casual get-togethers. It’s made with a relaxed jersey material that drapes and swoops comfortably and easily, and is machine washable so you can pop it in the wash for maintenance that’s as effortless as wearing it. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

39 The V-Neck Sweater You’ll Want To Wear Every Day Amazon Essentials V-Neck Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon As it turns out, all sweaters are not created equal. This lightweight v-neck is the kind of sweater that feels just as at home with a skirt or dress pants as it does with jeans and leggings. With comfy material that suits a variety of climates and seasons, and details like ribbed cuffs and a ribbed hem, you’ll want one in every color. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors: 12