These Cute, Comfy Bras & Underwear Are Actually Effing Amazing

The older I get, the less patience I have for uncomfortable things. Now, I prioritize soft textures and supportive materials in almost all categories but that doesn’t mean I don’t appreciate aesthetics and value, either. Fortunately, when it comes to the huge selection of cute, affordable, comfortable bras and underwear on Amazon, no compromises have to be made.

These undergarments have thousands of five-star reviews and are at the top of buyers’ wishlists for a reason: They do it all simultaneously. Needless to say, they’re truly an asset to your wardrobe without breaking the bank.

1 These Ribbed-Knit Panties Made From Breathable Bamboo Knitlord Soft Bikini Panties Lace Trim (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Ribbed-knit fabrics are known for their soft, stretchy, cozy feel, but these bikini panties are made from 93% viscose from bamboo to take that up a notch. As a result, they’re also super breathable and moisture-wicking, so customers wear them for work, working out, lounging, sleeping, and travel. “My favorite underwear!” wrote one reviewer who’s purchased three sets now. “They are extremely comfy and cute. I can’t go back to any other types that I’ve gotten after I had these.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 1

2 Some Hipsters With A Sheer Lace Back LEVAO Lace Bikini Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon The front features double-layer nylon with a cotton gusset for some coverage and breathability — but granted the lace waistband transitions into a totally sheer back, which one reviewer called “very pretty.” Best of all, since these hipster panties are seamless and stretchy, they’re significantly more comfortable than other lace panties, according to buyers. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

3 This “Amazing Buy” If You Need Briefs On A Budget Amazon Essentials Cotton High-Leg Briefs (6-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Why do these Amazon Essentials briefs have an overall 4.5-star rating after almost 50,000 reviews? For one, they’re made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex for a soft, flexible, skin-friendly texture. For another, their high waist and high leg holes offer coverage and classic style simultaneously. Finally, they come in a huge range of colors and sizes, and they’re an “amazing buy” because they offer quality and comfort at a great price. Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X Plus

Available colors: 26

5 These $2 Lace Thongs That Rival Victoria’s Secret ANNYISON Lace Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These lace thongs have been called the “best thongs ever” because they sit “comfortably around the waist” and result in “no lines,” even when worn with leggings or tight dresses. “The quality felt similar to stores like Victoria's Secret or Gap Body,” another reviewer wrote — and granted this multipack breaks down to roughly $2 a pair, that’s a steal. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

7 The “Best Design” From Hanes In Over 20 Years, According To A Reviewer Hanes Originals Breathable Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon One reviewer called these Hanes Originals underwear the “best design” the brand has had “in over 20 years.” The branded waistband is thick and stretchy for a stay-put fit, the cotton material is soft and breathable for all-day comfort, and the tagless, high-leg design minimizes itching and bunching. The multipacks come with a combination of neutrals, bright colors, and prints. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

8 This Gorgeous Lace Bralette That Begs To Be Seen DKNY Cut-Out Lace Bralette Amazon $13 See On Amazon One reviewer called the DKNY cut-out lace bralette “adjustable and very comfortable,” but according to others, this one is as stylish as it is cozy. Its triangle cups, wide band, and all-over lace detailing (in three color options) make it one of the prettiest pieces in your wardrobe. “I got so many compliments on this I had to send the link to over 10 IG friends,” another wrote. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

10 Some Full-Coverage Boyshorts Made From Cotton Champion Daywear Boyshort Amazon $13 See On Amazon Some reviewers wear them as standard underwear, while others use them as sleep shorts or for coverage under dresses. Either way, the consensus on these Champion boyshorts is that they’re “so wonderfully comfortable” despite (or because of) their full-coverage design. They’re made from a cotton-spandex blend that breathes and moves with you, and the elastic branded waistband helps to secure them in place. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

11 A Top-Seller From One Of My Go-To Bra Brands Jockey Modern Micro Stretch Cami Strap Bralette Amazon $28 See On Amazon Jockey is one of my favorite brands for comfortable but supportive bras, and this cami bralette is one of the brand’s top sellers on Amazon. It’s wire-free, but its stretchy fabric, wide band, and center ruching actually provide a surprising amount of support — plus, unlike most other pull-over bras, this one still has adjustable straps so you can customize the fit. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

12 These Pinch-Free Microfiber Panties With A Super High Rating Warner's No Pinching No Problems Lace Hipster Underwear Amazon $10 See On Amazon Warner’s is known for its supportive, well-fitting bras and super comfortable panties, and the No Pinching No Problems hipster has earned a near-perfect 4.7-star overall rating from customers. The elastic lace band is designed to hug the mid-waist area without cutting in, the full-coverage back doesn’t ride up, and the microfiber fabric feels “soft” and “silky,” one reviewer wrote. Get the pair in dozens of colors and print options. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 40+

13 Or These Hipsters That Won’t Cut Into Your Waist Warner's Blissful Benefits Hipster Underwear (3 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Waistbands are a tricky thing: too loose and they’ll slip and bunch, but too tight and they’ll ride up and cut in. Fortunately, Warner’s makes these Blissful Benefits hipsters, which are specifically designed to hug your waist without too much pressure thanks to the flexible lace band. “Best fit and comfort I’ve found for plus size underwear,” one reviewer wrote. “The band doesn’t cut in at the top or around the legs.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 21

14 These Microfiber Boyshorts That Can Handle Sweat, Movement & Squatting Hanes Cool Comfort Sporty Microfiber Boyshort (6-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon “My work environment is hot, fast-paced, [and requires] repetitive heavy lifting, lots of walking back and forth, climbing, and squatting,” one reviewer wrote, but these Hanes Cool Comfort boyshorts “work amazingly.” The microfiber fabric is designed to boost ventilation and wick away sweat, while the no-pinch waistband stays put without cutting in. Other reviewers love them for sleeping, lounging, and going to the gym. Available sizes: 5 — 9

15 These Lace Bralettes That Are My Go-To For Open-Back Tops Duufin Padded Lace Bralettes (5 Pieces) Amazon $18 See On Amazon I have these bandeau bras in three colors, and I’ll probably buy more. They’re my go-to for open-back sweaters and sheer or off-the-shoulder tops because they’re so comfortable to wear (thanks to their stretchy material and wire-free design), but they’re also extremely pretty due to their all-over lace and doubled-up straps. Each bra also comes with pads, which you can leave in or remove. Available sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large

Available colors: 19

16 Or This Lace Bralette With A Pretty Racerback Design JENNY JEN Mia Lace Bralette Amazon $22 See On Amazon This lace bralette features a plunging neckline and its halter-style straps meet in the back for an eye-catching, slip-free racerback design. It’s wireless and unpadded, but according to one reviewer, the wide bottom band and thicker straps give “light support and a firm but unrestrictive fit.” Thanks to the all-over lace in your choice of 15 colors, “it looks great peaking through shirts or being worn under off-shoulder shirts,” another reviewer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

17 These Scalloped Lace Panties With A V-Shaped Waistband Knowyou V-Waist Lace Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon “Don’t even think twice,” one reviewer raved about these cheeky lace panties — and since you get five pairs for a great price, you “can’t go wrong.” Made from stretchy, lightweight lace with a V-shaped waistband, they’re as pretty as they are comfortable, according to customers. They also have flat-lying scalloped edges so they’re less detectable underneath clothing. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

18 A Longline Sports Bra With Edgy Cut-Outs Seasum Crop Top Sports Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon In the front, you’ll find a tank-style cut with a scoop neck, thick straps, removable pads, and compression fabric, which make it comfortable enough for lounging and supportive enough for medium-impact activities. In the back, this cropped sports bra has plenty of edgy mesh and cut-outs that have made it reviewers’ “favorite workout top.” Get it in ample colors or various cut-out designs. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 34

19 These Calvin Klein Panties With Super High Ratings Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Panties (3 Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Since underwear taste is pretty subjective, it’s rare for panties to have a rating over 4.5 stars on Amazon. These Calvin Klein cotton stretch panties, however, have earned an average 4.7-star rating from more than 8,000 reviewers. Per their name, they’re made from 90% cotton and have 10% elastane for flexible, comfortable stretch. The branded waistband also stays put without cutting in and helps the panties keep their shape despite washing and regular wear. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 40

20 These Cheap Cotton Panties With Over 145,000 Reviews Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon With an overall 4.4-star rating after more than 145,000 reviewers, these cotton underwear packs are some of the most popular on Amazon. The bikini-style cut offers moderate coverage, while the jersey blend breathes and moves with you for all-day comfort. Best of all, they break down to dollars a pair, even though they’re made using 95% real cotton. Reviewers also love the wide selection of colors, prints, and sizes. Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X

Available colors: 38

21 Some Strappy Sports Bras That Buyers Even Wear To Sleep In Evercute Cross Back Sport Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon “I’m completely in love,” one reviewer wrote about these strappy sports bras. “I can sleep, walk, lift, cardio, anything in these bras. They are comfortable [and] amazingly cute.” Even though they’re wireless and seamless, their stretchy fabric and longline silhouette offer a surprising amount of support, and the pads are removable for a minimizing effect. Last but definitely not least, the crisscrossing straps are so stylish, some reviewers opt to wear these as tops all on their own. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

22 This Bralette That’s Supportive Enough For Larger Breasts Calvin Klein Invisibles Bralette Amazon $36 See On Amazon “I’m a 38 J,” wrote one reviewer, so “finding a bralette to wear around the house to chill is almost impossible” — but the Calvin Klein Invisibles bralette has this customer “pleasantly surprised” with its level of support and comfort. It supports larger busts with a longline silhouette, lightly lined cups, and a high neckline with extra-wide straps. It’s also made from smooth, flexible microfiber with clean-cut edges, so as per its name, it remains invisible underneath clothing. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

Available colors: 29

23 Or This Invisible Bra With A Little Less Coverage Calvin Klein Invisibles Seamless Bralette Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you don’t need quite as much coverage, this Calvin Klein Invisibles triangle bralette has thinner straps and a shorter band than the V-neck version above. That said, according to reviewers, the soft, stretchy microfiber is just as comfortable — and the molded, lightly lined cups and removable pads actually offer support despite the lack of wires. It comes in plenty of color options, including an inclusive range of skin tones for a truly invisible effect underneath thin or light-colored clothing. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 27

24 A Supportive Sports Bra With A Pocket For Your Phone QUEENIEKE Back Pocket Energy Sport Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon No pockets? No problem. This hidden storage sports bra has a pocket (with a headphone cord management channel) between your shoulder blades, so you can keep your phone on you while you’re jogging, working out, running errands, gardening, or doing chores. In terms of the bra itself, its medium-impact compression, removable pads, and moisture-wicking, four-way stretch fabric make it supportive, adjustable, cooling, and comfortable. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 31

25 These Cheeky Underwear That Offer The Best Of Both Worlds Sth Big Cheeky Underwear (10-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These cheeky panties provide the best of both worlds: They offer moderate coverage and tons of comfort with their high waist, seamless bikini cut, and stretchy, silky material — but the lace detailing around the legs makes them look way more expensive than they are. “Literally my favorite underwear to this day,” one reviewer wrote. “Cute lace details but have enough coverage (front and back) to be comfortable and functional all day, under any pants/dresses!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

26 This T-Shirt Bra That’s Both Functional & Alluring Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Underwire T-Shirt Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Most T-shirt bras have one purpose: They don’t show through thin fabrics. This T-shirt bra from Bali decided to be all the things at once. Yes, it’s smooth and seamless for invisibility, but it’s also sleek with its sheer mesh panels, functional with its convertible straps and deep-U back, and supportive with its ultra-light underwire and inner sling. Available sizes: 34C — 42C

Available colors: 10

27 These Cotton Pull-Over Bras That I Reach For Several Times A Week Fruit of the Loom Cotton Pullover Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon If I’m home, odds are I’m wearing one of these Fruit of the Loom cotton pullover bras — and granted I work, sleep, relax, and eat predominantly at home, they’ve become my most-reached-for bras. Due to their cami-like design, there aren’t any clasps or plastic parts to dig into you; just soft cotton with a little bit of stretch. They also support using two-ply fabric instead of pads or underwires, so you can’t even feel them when they’re on. Available sizes: 32 — 44

Available colors: 41

28 These Lace Briefs That Are “Just As Good” As Victoria’s Secret Vince Camuto Seamless Lace Hipster Briefs (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon One reviewer wrote that it “feels like [they’re] wearing nothing” when they wear these seamless lace briefs. Another compared them to Victoria’s Secret, writing that they “almost looked identical” to the name-brand pair and that the “quality is just as good.” With silky seamless material in the front, sheer scalloped lace in the back, and a tag-free gold logo waistband to add a high-end touch, what’s not to love? Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

29 The “Holy Grail Of Bras” If You’re Looking For Wireless Support Just My Size Active Lifestyle Wire-Free Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon Those with larger cup sizes may have a hard time finding a bra that offers support without the underwire, but the Just My Size Active Lifestyle bra is the “holy grail of bras,” wrote one reviewer who’s a 44DD. Instead of wires, it uses inner cup slings, two-ply compression fabric, a wide bottom band, and cushioned straps to offer support without compromising on comfort. It also has a quick-dry, moisture-wicking liner to keep you dry during movement. Available sizes: 32DDD — 44DD

Available colors: 2

30 This High-Impact Sports Bra That Offers “Suberb Quality & Support” DELIMIRA High-Impact Sports Bra Amazon $31 See On Amazon “Superb quality and support,” one reviewer wrote about this high-impact sports bra. Unlike most sports bras, this one has an underwire, thick adjustable straps, and a hook-and-eye band in order to support you despite extremely high-impact activities, a large bust, or both. It also has mesh panels to boost breathability and comes in standard bra sizes to help you find the best fit. Available sizes: 32C — 42E

Available colors: 6

31 Or This Strappy Sports Bra That’s Adjustable In Multiple Places Ewedoos Adjustable Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Most sports bras don’t have any points of adjustability, so if they don’t fit right, your only option is to return them. This strappy sports bra has two adjustable straps, a hook-and-eye-closure band, and removable pads, so you can customize the fit and level of support. The four-way stretch fabric is also moisture-wicking and compressive enough for high-impact activities. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

33 A Pair Of Underwear With A Designer Look Without The Designer Price Tag DKNY Monogram Mesh Midi Brief Panty Amazon $8 See On Amazon With a mesh monogram design in a diamond-shaped pattern, these DKNY brief panties have a sleek designer appearance — but at $8 a pair, they only look expensive. The stretchy band sits at the waist to offer coverage and comfort, and they have a cotton gusset for all-day freshness. “High quality, very comfortable panties,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — Large

34 A Calvin Klein Bralette That’s Equal Parts Cute & Comfy Calvin Klein Carousel Triangle Bralette Amazon $30 See On Amazon Because it looks “cute under tanks and sweaters,” this Calvin Klein triangle bralette is “so easy to throw on on those days you can’t be bothered to wear a real bra,” one reviewer wrote. Others wear it while sleeping, lounging, or working from home because it’s “very comfortable” thanks to its soft fabric, stretchy adjustable straps, and elastic branded band. Due to the cup seams and hook-and-eye closure, buyers also find it surprisingly supportive. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13