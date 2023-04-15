These Bras & Underwear On Amazon Are Really Weird & Interesting & I Want Them All

If you’re tired of the one-trick bras and underwear that are currently in your dresser drawer, you’re not alone. Recently I’ve been on the hunt for undergarments that are functional in more than one way. Comfy? Yes. Sultry? Sure. But innovative? Absolutely.

I rounded up all the styles I’d never usually reach for and I’m questioning why I haven’t searched for these sooner. From disposable bras to skin-friendly body tape, these selects are the types of products that’ll make you wonder why you didn’t think of them yourself. Keep scrolling and prepare to be impressed: There’s 30 of the most interesting bras and panties below. Brace yourself, because these aren’t your average picks.

1 Plus, These Nipple Covers That Give A Little Lift FLORENCE IISA Breast Lift Pasties Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’re on the nipple cover bandwagon but still would like some extra support, these provide just the right amount of shape without having to commit to a bra. They’re designed with pull tabs that gently lift your chest while securing everything in place. The adhesive is skin-friendly so you won’t have to worry about any irritation, and they’re also waterproof which is great for summer or warm-weather vacations. Available colors: 3

2 A T-Shirt Bra That’s Secretly Smoothing Warner's No Side Effects Smoothing T-Shirt Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you need support and want extra insurance against line under clothes, this Warner’s No Side Effects bra should be an essential. It’s designed with seamless side panels that blend into any outfit and gives a light, supportive lift that’ll be comfortable all day. According to fans, you’ll forget you’re even wearing a bra. Choose from wearable colors like pale pink or neutral gray. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

X-Small — 3X Available colors: 8

3 These Undetectable Nipple Covers Nippies Adhesive Silicone Pasties Amazon $27 See On Amazon On the days you just can’t be bothered with a bra but need some extra coverage, these nipple covers are the solution. They stay on all day thanks to their gentle yet effective adhesive and create a smooth, virtually invisible finish. Made for small or large cup sizes, you can also wear these with backless dresses or sheer tops. They come in a handy storage box for safekeeping. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 5

4 These Briefs With An Ultra-High Waist Envlon High Waist Full Coverage Briefs (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These ultra full-coverage, high-waisted briefs will give you a smooth and fitted look that’s also ultra-comfortable to wear. They absorb any sweat while lightly compressing your midsection thanks to the elasticated tummy panel. You’ll never have to worry about them rolling down or bunching up, plus they come in a variety of fun colors. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 4

5 This Moisture-Wicking Panty From A Trusted Brand Fruit of the Loom Coolblend Moisture Wicking Panties (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These Fruit of the Loom undies are game-changing for how well they keep you cool and dry all day long. They’re made of a cotton-blend fabric that wicks away moisture so you can go about your day without breaking a sweat. The bikini silhouette offers a mid-rise cut that sits at the hip, and the 100% cotton lining for superior softness. Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available colors: 2

6 This Multi-Pack of Disposable Bras Janmercy Disposable Bras (24-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon We’re starting off strong with something you might need more than you think: Disposable bras. Available in this 24-pack, each bra comes individually packaged so they’re easy to toss in a bag. They’re designed with super-stretchy elastic straps and are made of soft woven fibers that still maintain opacity. Whether you’re spray tanning, spa-hopping, or just like to keep one of these on-hand in case of emergencies, $12 is an absolute steal. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 1

7 A Plunging Push-Up Bra With Customizable Cleavage FallSweet Push-Up Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Did someone say volume? This FallSweet push-up bra gives you the option without sacrificing any comfort. It features a plunging neckline for deeper-cut clothing and two thick, adjustable straps that make finding the perfect fit easy. The cups are cinched together by a lace-up design, which you can loosen or tighten depending on how much support you want. It’s seamless and comfy — fans suggest trying one size up. Available sizes: 32A — 40C

Available colors: 12

8 A Breathable Bikini Brief With Quick-Drying Technology ExOfficio Women's Give-N-Go Bikini Brief Amazon $13 See On Amazon When I say these undies do it all, I mean it. These briefs are designed to provide airflow so you never have to worry about sweat. They also prevent odor and they’re guaranteed to keep their shape after washing. Made of a stretchy nylon-spandex blend with quick-drying tech that’s great for camping or travel, you’ll wonder why you didn’t purchase these sooner. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

9 A Sports Bra With A Back Pocket QUEENIEKE Pocket Sport Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon No one has your back better than this sports bra. In the front it looks like any other (super-cute) bra, but between the shoulder blades there’s a sleeve pocket for you to store any small essentials. This is ideal if you're a runner and prefer to be hands-free, or any time you just want to be out without the burden of a handbag. It’s double-lined, moisture-wicking, and offers four-way stretch for movement. Basically, you need this. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

10 An Adhesive Thong For A Seamless Look Silicone Valley Reusable Self Adhesive Sideless Thong Amazon $20 See On Amazon Pro tip: If you’re wearing tight or revealing clothing, you might want to consider keeping a sideless thong on-hand! It adheres easily to the skin and feels like you’re wearing almost nothing, so you won’t have to worry about visible panty lines. It features a sideless C-shape design that’s form-fitting for a seamless look, with a 100% cotton fabrication between two adhesive points. You can even reuse it after hand-washing. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

11 These Travel-Friendly Boyshort Undies Barbra Lingerie Travel Pocket Underwear (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Travel-friendly undies? Count me in. Keep your valuables safe whether you’re seeking adventure or simply on the go. These panties have a hidden zippered pocket that can fit items as big as a passport. They offer slight compression that hugs your mid-section and come in a two-pack so you can always have one spare. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Plus

12 A High-Impact Sports Bra With Ventilation ELEHOLD High Impact Sports Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon I don’t know about you, but I definitely exercise harder if I look good. And this high-impact sports bra will make you look and feel undeniably good. It features a stretchy under-band that won’t roll up, a criss-cross design that gives you the option to show a little cleavage, and a cut-out back that provides superior ventilation. The padding is removable and the sweat-wicking fabric will keep you cool throughout your workout. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

13 This Adhesive Bra That Side-Steps Visible Straps Niidor Adhesive Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Say bye-bye to visible bra straps, because this adhesive bra is all you’ll ever need. Made of skin-friendly silicone, the high-strength stickiness keeps itself in place all day long. The V-shaped design leaves plenty of room if you want to show some skin in any direction, and the best part is that it’s painless to take off at the end of the day. Available sizes: A — G

Available colors: 8

14 A Padded Boyshort With Optional Volume KIWI RATA Seamless Padded Lace Panties Amazon $20 See On Amazon If there are days you’d like a little more volume downstairs, this underwear with contoured cushioning is for you. Made of a polyester-spandex material for extra stretch, these undies hug your hips and stay in place from day to night. They have lace trim around the leg holes, and the pads are removable if you want to wear the undies on their own. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 15

15 A Low-Back Bra You Can Wear With The Wildest Necklines Ningsige Low Back Bra Amazon $30 See On Amazon My closet is filled with dresses that have super low-cut backs, and now I finally have a bra I can wear with them. If you can relate, try this gem from Ningsige. It’s lightly lined, designed with a longline band in pretty lace, and has adjustable and convertible straps. It can be worn with backless dresses, low-cut tops, and plunging necklines — the options are just about endless. Available sizes: 32A — 40DD

Available colors: 3

16 This Skin-Friendly Body Tape For Daring Outfits VBT Body Tape Amazon $20 See On Amazon This body tape is a basic security measure alongside any statement outfit. It’s made of medical-grade materials that are lightweight, breathable, sweat-resistant, and anti-tearing. If you have a dress that’s lower-cut (or you simply cannot be bothered with a push-up bra) you can tape around virtually any neckline. The kit comes equipped with nipple covers for a one-and-done solution, and there’s lots of different colors to choose from for all different skin tones. Available sizes: 2 inches — 3 inches

Available colors: 9

17 The Leak-Proof Panties Made With Bamboo 4period High Absorbency Panty (3-Pack) Amazon $38 See On Amazon If you menstruate or are currently postpartum, you need to try these extra-absorbent period panties. They absorb up to 60 milliliters worth of fluid, have a black lining for discreet protection, and don’t feel like a diaper under clothes. They stay secure but not in a constricting way if you’re active, plus they’re double-lined so you can say goodbye to stained bedsheets. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large plus

Available colors: 2

18 A Front-Zip Sports Bra That Minimizes Bounce FEOYA Zip Front Sports Bra Amazon $32 See On Amazon Everyone deserves a tried-and-true workout bra that will hold up to even the most intense spin classes. Enter: This sports bra by FEOYA. It features a zippered front (because there’s nothing worse than wrestling out of a sports bra after a good sweat), an adjustable velcro under-band, and wide straps that won’t dig. It’s made to reduce the bounce so you’re guaranteed to be held in place all day long, it won’t chafe, and is reliably sweat-wicking. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 11

19 A Posture Bra That Helps Nix Slouching HACI Front Closure Posture Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’ve caught yourself hunched over the keyboard recently (I know I have) this posture bra will work wonders. The X-shaped back reinforcement naturally corrects your stance without sacrificing comfort. The cushioned straps provide maximum comfort and support, while the wide contoured cup design offers great coverage. Available sizes: 32B — 48DDD

Available colors: 7

20 The Seamless Thongs That Were Made For Working Out Balanced Tech Quick Dry Seamless Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Breathable, soft, and healthy, this pack of seamless thongs will keep you feeling fresh all day. At the same time, they’ll look flawless under any pants with their seamless nylon fabric and stretchy elastane. They’re quick-drying so you can count on them through a workout, plus there’s no fussy tags. They’re also odor-resistant and moisture-wicking, so you’ll want them on-hand for everything from daily use to travel. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

21 A Convertible Plunge Bra For Any Neckline ZUKULIFE Convertible Plunge Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon You can wear this push-up bra with any low-cut top or dress for some added volume, if that’s your thing. Even if it’s not, you might want it on-hand. There’s a little padding inside the cups and an adaptable band to maximize versatility. It’s also convertible so it can be worn traditionally, as a halter, or criss-crossed into a racerback. The plunging shape is great more daring necklines, and it conceals seamlessly under clothes. Available sizes: 32A — 42D

Available colors: 9

22 A Backless Bodysuit With Endless Versatility SHAPERIN Backless Plunge Bodysuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon Designed with non-slip silicone lining and double-layered nylon, this backless bodysuit is made to be worn under any garment. It has a seamless thong cut, so you won’t have to worry about visible panty lines, and adjustable clear shoulder straps. The snap crotch makes bathroom breaks a breeze, plus it has a hint of spandex so it doesn't restrict any movement. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 3

23 This Adjustable Sports Bra For Your Next Workout Ewedoos Adjustable Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon You new gym must-have: This adjustable sports bra. You can customize your fit from the ground up via the wide, adjustable back straps. It comes equipped with a hook-and-eye closure and built-in padding for extra support. The mesh material offers breezey ventilation, and its four-way stretch guarantees you’ll never feel confined. Oh, not to mention it’s moisture-wicking, so you can keep sweat at bay even during your hardest workouts. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

24 This Flatulence-Fighting Panty With A Carbon Filter Shreddies USA Flatulence Filtering Briefs Amazon $45 See On Amazon Yes, you read that headline correctly. These undies keep you smelling odor-free thanks to their filtering technology. Anecdotally, they’re designed with the same carbon filter utilized in chemical warfare suits, so you can probably trust these to be effective. They look and feel like your average undies, but they neutralize odor almost immediately. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 1

25 A Sports Bra With An Airy Cut-Out Back SEASUM Longline Sport Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon For my gym-going readers, this seamless sports bra is a necessary addition to your workout routine. It features an airy cut-out back with a double layer of fabric to hold everything in place securely while giving your gym outfit some flare. It’s low-friction, so you won’t have to worry about chafing, and with a longline silhouette you can even wear this on its own as a crop top. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 45

26 A Full-Coverage Boxer Brief wirarpa Boxer Briefs (4-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Need a little extra length? Try these high-waisted boxer briefs. Made with super-soft combed cotton, they’re also ultra-breathable — which is essential for daily comfort. They feature a wide waistband that won’t dig into your skin and a tag-less design, with covered seams to protect sensitive skin on top of it all. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

27 A Strappy One-Shoulder Sports Bra Verdusa One Shoulder Backless Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon This one-shouldered sports bra is precisely what’s missing from your workout wardrobe. Its three-strap design debuts cutouts that showcase your back while keeping everything in place. It’s made from a super-stretchy nylon-spandex blend that moves with your body, never against it, so you can actually be super-active in this style and not have to worry about slippage. Pair this bra with your favorite leggings (or even wear it as a crop top) and you’re ready to grab that weekend coffee. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 11

28 A Wire-Free Bra That Keeps Sweat At Bay Hanes Cooling Wirefree T-Shirt Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon Listen up, this is not any ordinary bra. Designed to be temperature-regulating, this Hanes bra is made to keep you feeling cool all day long. Bye-bye, sweatiness: It features the brand’s proprietary “ComfortFlex” build, with four-way stretch fabric and flexible foam cups for natural shaping. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 6

29 The Disposable Thongs You Didn’t Know You Needed... Until Now YoleShy Disposable Panties (100-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These disposable panties are ideal if you use a fake tanner and don’t want to get any of your other underwear or sheets stained. They’re soft to the touch thanks to their 100% cotton fabrication, and they sit on the skin lightly because they’re free of any latex or rubber banding. They’re super-hygienic since you’ll only be wearing them once, plus they transport easily if you travel a lot. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 1

30 A Handy Converter For Your Favorite Bra Maidenform Low Back Bra Converter Amazon $10 See On Amazon Have a bra you can’t part with, and wish it could fit multiple necklines? Meet this bra extender and converter. You can attach this to either side of your bra of choice to make it fit backless and cut-out styles. It’s fully adjustable with a slide around the waist, and it disappears under most clothing. You’ll wonder why you didn’t buy this sooner.