These Loose-Fitting Pieces Are So Comfy & Chic, Amazon Can Barely Keep Them In Stock

Gone are the days when “fashionable” was synonymous with skin-tight clothes and constant discomfort. Thanks to trends like wide-leg trousers and oversized tees, you can dress comfortably while still looking stylish. In fact, these loose-fitting clothes are so comfy and chic, Amazon can barely keep them in stock — and you know something is great when even Amazon is selling out of it.

No need to throw out all your fitted crop tops and bodycon dresses just yet, but you’ll definitely want to make some room in your closet for these comfortable and trendy items, too. From a wide-leg jumpsuit that adds instant polish to your WFH outfits, to date night staples you’ll feel comfortable and confident in, there’s something for every occasion. There are even a few pairs of wide-leg palazzo pants that can be styled for the office, happy hour, or a casual weekend afternoon. The best part? Most of them are super affordable (everything is under $45), and you can style them so many different ways, so you’ll get so much bang for your buck.

You could pretty much stock your entire wardrobe with items from this list, and you’d be set for fashionable looks all year long. So prep your cart, because you’re going to want to grab these ridiculously popular clothes while you still can.

1 This Incredibly Soft Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress You’ll Want In Every Color Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon The soft jersey material of this short-sleeve maxi dress is reason enough to add it to your closet — just call the loose fit and versatility an added bonus. Perfectly simple, you’ll find no shortage of ways to wear it: Style it with sleek sneakers and an oversized tote for a day of errands, or delicate jewelry and loafers for a laid-back yet chic office look. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

2 A V-Neck Shift Dress With Nearly 30,000 5-Star Ratings Amoretu V Neck Shift Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon You’ll find yourself reaching for this best-selling V-neck shift dress again and again — especially once the compliments start rolling in. Thousands of Amazon shoppers are adding this dress to their cart and raving about how lightweight and breezy the fabric is, how well it fits, and the (very important) fact that it doesn’t wrinkle. It also comes in 40 colors, so there’s no doubt you’ll find one or two you love. Run, don’t walk, to grab this one. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 This Flowy Sleeveless Top You’ll Reach For Weekly Bingerlily Flowy Tank Amazon $21 See On Amazon “My favorite part is the fabric - it feels nice and comfortable, unlike many shirts nowadays it does not have that cheap polyester/spandex-blend feel!” one Amazon reviewer raved about this tiered sleeveless top. The quality is amazing for the cost, and you won’t be sacrificing comfort, either. This makes the perfect summertime top because of the lightweight fabric that doesn’t cling to your body, but it will work just as well in the fall with jeans, booties, and a light jacket or cardigan. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 A Must-Have Maxi Skirt You Can Dress Up Or Down Bluetime Chiffon Maxi Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon The styling options are seemingly endless with this chiffon maxi skirt. You can wear it with sneakers and a loose graphic tee for a laid-back, cool-girl vibe, or throw on a crop top and heels for a night out with friends. All 21 prints are trendy and versatile, and the elastic drawstring waist makes it comfortable and easy to wear all day and night. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

5 An A-Line Midi Skirt Reviewers Are Obsessed With (For Good Reason) CHARTOU Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you don’t have a pleated midi skirt in your closet, you’re going to want to add this to your cart. If you do, grab another pattern, because Amazon can barely keep this pleated midi skirt in stock — as one reviewer put it, it’s “a crowd favorite,” and just as easy and comfy to wear as your leggings (but it looks a lot more polished). Plus, it costs less than $30. Check, check, and check. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 This Short & Sweet Babydoll Dress That’s As Comfy As It Is Cute Chuanqi Mini Babydoll Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This babydoll dress is fun, cute, and the ultimate throw-on-and-go option. The tiered, flowy skirt and generous fit is perfect for those days when you can’t fathom getting dressed in the morning, but you still want to look put-together. Wear this to the office, as loungewear, or pretty much any occasion when you want to feel both chic and comfortable. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7 A Buttery-Soft Jumpsuit That’s Comfortable Yet Polished Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Sleeveless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you’re still working in your pajamas, this one is for you. Made of the softest rayon blend, this sleeveless wide-leg jumpsuit feels just as comfortable as your PJs, but it looks way more polished and professional. The drawstring waist and V-neck cut give it a more structured look, and make it a fashionable option for outside the walls of your home, too — just throw on a denim jacket and some cute sneakers, and you’re good to go. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 This Loose-Fitting Blouse With The Prettiest Ruffle Sleeves Dokotoo Ruffle Sleeve Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon Wear this ruffle-sleeve blouse to the office, for all your weekend activities, or to your next date, and you’ll find it just works for any occasion. The loose fit is comfortable and relaxed, but the high-quality material and chic ruffle sleeves keep it fun and fashionable. You won’t regret buying it in multiples. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 This Harem-Pant Jumpsuit Everyone Will Be Complimenting Dreamskull V Neck Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon Even if you have a closet full of jumpsuits, this one is worth adding to your collection — the harem-pant silhouette is a stylish alternative to your typical wide or straight leg, and the drapey, silky-soft fabric is so comfortable. And, as the model shows above, you can just as easily wear it with some strappy sandals for a night out as you can with slippers when you’re lounging at home. No matter where you’re wearing this, Amazon reviewers promise the compliments will be rolling in. Take it from this shopper, who wrote, “I love love love this jumper! I got three compliments within one hour and it’s so comfortable!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large Plus

10 A Not-So-Basic T-Shirt With Fluttery Sleeves & A Flowy Fit ALLEGRACE Pleated Flowy T Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only is this pleated T-shirt lightweight, loose-fitting, and incredibly comfortable, but it looks great on everyone. The fluttery sleeves and scoop neck set it apart from your basic tee — but make no mistake, it’s just as versatile as any other wardrobe staple. It comes in 12 colors that will go with virtually any bottoms. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

11 This Asymmetrical Tunic Top That Looks Effortlessly Elegant Asvivid Asymmetrical Chiffon Tunic Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon Asymmetrical hemlines are trending, and this chiffon tunic top is the definition of elegance. Pair it with jeans for a casual-chic vibe, or layer it under a blazer for a more business-chic look. It costs less than $30 and comes in nine colors and prints. But be warned: Friends and strangers will be asking you for the link to this one. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 A Spaghetti-Strap Jumpsuit That Comes In Over 40 Colors & Prints Dokotoo Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon Jumpsuits will forever be a wardrobe hero, so when you find one that’s both trendy and comfortable, you’re going to want to stock up. This spaghetti-strap jumpsuit is an Amazon best-seller for a reason. Shoppers are obsessed with how comfortable it is, and the fact that it looks cute but feels like you’re wearing pajamas. It comes in 42 colors and prints, and is affordable enough to grab a few. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

13 A Loose-Fitting V-Neck Blouse With The Prettiest Lace Details Dokotoo V Neck Lace Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon Have you ever stood in front of your closet while getting dressed for the day and drawn a complete and total blank? Add this V-neck lace blouse to your cart, and you can say goodbye to that struggle for good. It’s loose-fitting and comfortable (aka, you won’t spend the whole day adjusting it), but the pretty lace detailing and Swiss dot pattern feel elevated. You’ll reach for this for almost any occasion, from weekend brunch to date night. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 These Linen Pants That Are Just As Trendy As They Are Comfortable Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant Amazon $33 See On Amazon The limit to the number of linen pants you can have does not exist. Not only is everyone wearing these, but they’re a trend you’ll actually feel comfortable in. The drawstring waist makes these wide-leg linen-blend pants even more comfortable, and the loose-fitting material is lightweight and breezy. Pack these on your next beach vacation (or just wear them on the daily), and you’ll wonder what you ever did without them. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

15 A Pair Of Pull-On Palazzo Pants You Can Wear Straight From The Office To Happy Hour Eteviolet Wide Leg Pants Amazon $35 See On Amazon These might just be the chicest wide-leg pants ever, and they just so happen to be next-level comfortable, thanks to a pull-on, elasticized waist (and they’re under $40). Wear these palazzo pants with a basic white T-shirt, a blazer, and strappy sandals for a look that’ll take you straight from morning to night. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 A Fan-Favorite Tiered Midi Skirt You’ll Wear All Year Long EXLURA Midi Swing Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Another closet staple, this midi swing skirt features an elastic waist (no digging or pinching here) and a tiered silhouette that moves beautifully when you walk. Versatile and easy to wear, it also happens to be a great transitional piece: Wear it in the summer with sandals and a crop top, then layer on a denim jacket and booties in the fall. Judging by its 9,000+ five-star ratings, this will sell out ASAP, so grab yours while you can. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 The Classic Button-Down Shirt Everyone Needs In Their Closet Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon The definition of a classic, this button-down poplin shirt is designed to fit slightly loose for an effortless yet polished look, so you won’t be counting down the minutes until you can come home and take it off. It comes in 21 colors and prints and has earned over 7,000 five-star ratings, with reviewers advising that you “get one in every color.” Good advice, since you’ll want to wear it several times a week. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

18 An Airy, Pleated Midi Skirt In 9 Gorgeous, Scarf-Like Prints Floerns Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon The scarf prints are just one of the many things to love about this pleated midi skirt. Also on that list: Its airy, lightweight material, the fact that it costs less than $30, and its unbelievable versatility. Wear this in the fall with booties and a leather jacket, or stay cool on the hottest summer days by throwing it on with a crop top. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

19 A Ruffle-Sleeve Cardigan That Will Elevate Any Outfit Caitefaso Ruffle Sleeve Cardigan Amazon $25 See On Amazon Looking to zhush up your day-to-day outfit? Layer this ruffle-sleeve cardigan over even the most basic jeans-and-tee ensemble and feel instantly more stylish, but with its airy fit and featherlight material, you’ll barely know it’s on. “Love the material, doesn't wrinkle, loved the design and fit! Just about love everything about it,” one shopper raved. Take your pick from nine colors, all in this beautiful mixed-print design. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 These Paper-Bag Pants That Might Just Become Your New Office Uniform Hanna Nikole Cropped Paper Bag Pants Amazon $31 See On Amazon Some office-appropriate pants are overly structured and stiff, but these cropped paper-bag pants are refreshingly loose-fitting, without sacrificing polish. They’re available in 19 versatile colors, and you can even grab a pack of two for less than $50. No matter which color you choose, you’ll love the deep pockets, adjustable tie-waist, and the fact that these will look great with just about any top in your closet. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

21 A Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress You’ll Reach For Again & Again HAOMEILI Long Sleeve T-Shirt Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon You can wear this long-sleeve T-shirt dress for just about any occasion, and you won’t be sacrificing comfort for style. The rayon-blend fabric is so soft and stretchy, and the swing, A-line skirt cuts a classic silhouette. And if you thought it couldn’t get any better, check out the pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

22 This Soft & Flowy Tunic Top That Looks Amazing On Everyone LARACE Flare Tunic Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon Looking for the perfect top you can wear with jeans or leggings for casual afternoons, or with trousers to the office? This tunic top has you covered. The material is so soft, and the flowy cut looks amazing on everyone — and it has over 12,000 five-star ratings to prove it. It also comes in 45 colors and prints and costs about $25, so you can take your pick. Available sizes: Small — 6X

23 This Oversized Turtleneck That Will Become Your Go-To In The Cooler Months LILLUSORY Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Amazon $41 See On Amazon Nothing preps you for the change of seasons better than a cozy oversized turtleneck. This oversized sweater is bound to become a new hero of your closet, and you’ll fall in love with its batwing style sleeves and overall loose-fitting cut. Choose from 37 neutral and bold colors and prints, including a few holiday varieties that are too fun to pass up. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

24 A Boat-Neck T-Shirt Dress That Looks So Parisian-Chic Amazon Essentials 3/4 Sleeve Boat-Neck Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Between the boat neck, three-quarter sleeves, and classic striped pattern, this swingy T-shirt dress is giving major French-girl vibes. It will look great with flats or loafers for a day at the office, but equally chic with white sneakers while out and about exploring the streets of Paris (or whatever city you’re roaming). The loose fit will keep you comfortable from day to night. Don’t love stripes? It comes in a handful of solid colors, too. Available sizes: Small — 6X

25 These Linen Pants That Will Keep You On-Trend & Oh-So Comfy LNX Wide Leg Linen Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon These linen pants are laid-back and relaxed in the chicest way possible. You can choose from neutral colors like black, dark gray, or coffee that’ll go with any top in your closet, or opt for something bolder, like green or mustard. “I found them to fit beautifully and are very flattering,” one shopper summed up. “They launder very well, and I dried them on delicate heat cycle, so I noticed no shrinking. These can be dressed up or down and are very versatile.” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

26 These Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants That Will Take Any Outfit From Good To Great Made By Johnny Pleated Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon Another pair of incredibly chic pants, these pleated palazzo pants will instantly elevate any look, while a drawstring waist and airy material adds to the effortless vibe. There’s no wrong way to style them, whether you wear them with strappy heels and a crop top for a night out, or with a button-down shirt for the office. No matter how you wear them, you’ll look impossibly chic — and no one will know how comfortable you actually are. Available sizes: One Size — X-Large

27 This Head-Turning Tunic Dress You’ll Always Find An Occasion For Milumia Geometric Tunic Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon This cold-shoulder dress comes in 20 geometric prints, and every single one of them will make a statement. You’ll love the loose-fitting bell sleeves and generous fit — so you’ll find yourself looking for reasons to buy more prints. Here are a few: It currently costs less than $35, and has over 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

28 A Minimalist-Chic Button-Down Tunic You Can Style In So Many Ways Minibee Long Sleeve Button Down Tunic Shirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon This 100% cotton long-sleeve button-down shirt is one of those items you’ll wish you could live in. Luckily, you totally can. Comfortable enough to wear to bed but chic enough to display on your social media feed, this shirt will become one of your most-worn pieces. It looks so minimalist-cool with bare legs and knee-high boots; or, throw on a pair of soft leggings and slippers to feel a bit more put-together when you’re lounging at home. Choose from six ever-chic neutral shades, like navy and khaki. Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large

29 A Maxi Dress That’s So Soft & Comfy, You’ll Want To Wear It Daily Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon The stellar reviews are pouring in for this surplice maxi dress. Shoppers are obsessed with the luxe, lightweight material, how beautifully it drapes on your body, and the fact that you can style it for any occasion. Wear it for an afternoon out with friends, or dress it up for date night with delicate gold jewelry and a crossbody bag. One reviewer even called this their “best purchase ever from Amazon!” — and it just might become your new favorite, too. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

30 This Adorable Mini Swing Dress With Ruffle Sleeves Nemidor Ruffle Sleeve Swing Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon For a look you’ll feel comfortable, polished, and confident in, add this swing dress with sweet ruffle sleeves to your cart. An outfit in itself, this dress is casual yet chic and comes in 14 gorgeous prints and colors. The loose fit keeps it comfy, and the high-quality fabric makes it appropriate for any occasion. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

31 A Versatile Midi Dress That’s So Easy To Style Pastel by Vivienne Swing Midi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon You’ll immediately love the buttery soft material of this midi swing dress, and the fact that the fabric falls just right on your body. Since the design is so classic, you can style it in so many ways, whether you wear it to a wedding to for a day running errands. Choose from neutral shades like black, cement, or mocha, bold colors like royal blue or fuchsia, or fun floral prints. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus

32 An Elegant Lace-Trimmed Blouse That Dresses Up Any Outfit QIXING Lace Trim Tunic Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon The lace trim on this tunic blouse gives it an elevated look that dresses up any casual outfit. Wear it with fitted trousers or denim, or even with leggings for maximum comfort. There are 36 colors and prints to choose from, and they all cost less than $25. And with over 12,000 five-star ratings to date, it’s clear that this blouse is beloved among Amazon reviewers. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 An Elevated Take On Your Basic White T-Shirt Romwe Ruffle Hem Peplum Top Amazon $28 See On Amazon There’s something about a peplum that makes any top feel that much more special. This short-sleeve top is no exception, and the loose-fitting material is a nice change from the classic tight-on-top look. Just like your other T-shirts, this will become a go-to in your closet all year round, but it’ll definitely add more pizzazz to your outfits. White is a staple, of course, but you’ll want to stock up on more colors and prints, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

34 A Trendy Jumpsuit You Can Throw On & Instantly Feel A Vibe ROSKIKI Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This wide-leg, spaghetti-strap jumpsuit is a full-on vibe. The fabric is lightweight and soft, and the 27 colors and patterns on offer are so eye-catching. And don’t underestimate the comfort factor: As one shopper wrote, “This jumpsuit was the most comfortable thing I've put on in a very long time,” continuing, “I paired mine with a strappy bralette and some flip flops. It was perfect for whatever the day threw at me.” It’s perfect for traveling, too, since the fabric resists wrinkles and it’s so easy to style. Better yet, wear it on the plane. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

35 The Button-Down Shirt You’ll Have In Your Closet Forever — For Just $25 Runcati Long Sleeve Button Down Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon A basic for a reason, white button-downs are made to be worn again and again — and this long-sleeve button-down blouse is one you’ll never want to take off. It’s made from a perfectly soft, gauzy material that feels lightweight even on the hottest days. Trust, you’ll be running back for more of this one — luckily, it costs just $25 and comes in 30 colors, including a few classic, subtle striped prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

36 A Flowy V-Neck Cami That’s Perfect For Layering SUNAELIA Chiffon V Neck Cami Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only is the thin, loose-fitting material of this V-neck cami incredibly comfortable and stylish on its own, but it’s also great for layering. It comes in 27 colors and prints to suit any aesthetic or mood, and they’re all shockingly affordable for the quality. TL;DR; this top deserves a spot in your wardrobe. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37 These Comfy Wide-Leg Trousers No One Will Believe You Got For Less Than $40 Tronjori Wide Leg Trousers Amazon $36 See On Amazon Made of a soft polyester material with some stretch at the waistband, these wide-leg trousers look so expensive for the price — and Amazon shoppers are catching on. They’re a best-seller on the site, where they’ve earned over 6,000 five-star ratings to date. “100% will get a few more pairs. I get compliments everytime I wear them. Well worth the money,” one shopper raved, while another confirmed that “the fabric is extremely soft and doesn't feel cheap at all.” Available sizes: X-Small — 2X (available in short)

38 A Printed Mini Dress With The Coolest Trumpet Sleeves Umgee Trumpet Sleeve Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers are being stopped in the street and asked about where they got this trumpet-sleeve dress. The best part? It feels just as good as it looks. Chic, comfy, and fun, this dress covers all the bases and then some. Not to mention, you can wear it all year round — the print is giving fall, but the fabric is lightweight enough for the summer. Available sizes: Small — 2X

39 These Palazzo Pants Amazon Shoppers Confirm Are *So* Comfy Hanna Nikole Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $21 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers love wearing these viscose-blend, wide-leg palazzo pants around the house, to the office, a day running errands... pretty much any occasion that calls for both fashion and comfort. “They feel like no other pants I have bought before,” one customer wrote. “I can wear these out for the evening or lay around the house in them.” The black is a classic, but there are eight other shades that are equally versatile. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

