These Romantic Pieces Have Tons Of Incredible Reviews — & You'll Be Surprised They're Super Affordable

Wouldn’t it be lovely if we could go everywhere dressed like background extras in Bridgerton? While that might not be so practical, there are plenty of ways to incorporate romantic elements into your wardrobe; I’m talking puffed sleeves, elegant florals, lace trim, and lots of draped fabrics. If that’s what you’re after, you’ll find a treasure trove of stylish, affordable pieces here that can add some whimsy to your wardrobe.

Puffed sleeves are an easy way to incorporate a romantic vibe into your outfit, but they don’t have to be as dramatic as Giselle’s wedding dress in Enchanted (unless that’s what you’re going for — in which case, you do you). Perfect for work or dinners out, this patterned maxi dress has a subtle puffed sleeve, as does this lightweight crew-neck shirt that you can easily pair with denim. You can also opt for a longer lantern sleeve, which is featured on this ruffled mini dress, along with a shirred empire waistline that’ll make you feel like a princess.

You’ll also find plenty of dresses and skirts that were made for twirling. One reviewer wrote that this layered tulle skirt made her “feel like a ballerina.” Meanwhile, this free-spirited floral maxi skirt swishes around your legs as you move, and can be paired with a casual tee for a rock-and-roll look.

Below, you’ll find lots of reviewer-approved romantic pieces that will have you pensively strolling the garden and writing letters to your lover by candlelight. Or, at the very least, they’ll put an extra spring in your step.

1 This T-Shirt With Puffed Sleeves For An Elevated Look Amazon Essentials Puffed Sleeve Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon This cotton-modal shirt is elevated with slightly puffed sleeves that fall a couple of inches above your elbows. Lightweight and breathable, it’s perfect for pairing with anything from skirts to jeans to shorts. Available in solid and printed options, this elegant shirt is a versatile basic that’s an easy go-to, whether you’re running errands or going out to dinner. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 11

2 A Flowy High-Low Maxi Skirt With A Dainty Floral Print BTFBM High-Low Maxi Skirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon With a fluttery ruffled hem that rises to the mid-thigh, this high-low maxi skirt makes a statement. Covered in a gorgeous floral print, the skirt pairs nicely with solid staples such as T-shirts, tank tops, and crop tops. Add a pair of sandals and a sun hat for a summery look that’s ideal for picnics, beach trips, and brunch dates. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 17

3 The Ruffled Mini Dress With Billowy Sleeves Byinns Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon Designed with a fit-and-flare silhouette, this mini dress will have you dreaming of tea parties and strolls in the garden. The lightweight polyester material is ruched at the bodice, and the tiered skirt falls to an above-the-knee hem. With elasticized cuffs, the billowy, long sleeves provide just the right amount of pouf. Go for a sweet floral print or a classic solid shade. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 7

4 This Tulle Skirt That Makes You Feel Like A Ballerina WDPL A-Line Tulle Skirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon Made from layer upon layer of tulle, this A-line skirt will have you channeling your inner Sugar Plum Fairy. Dress it up with a blouse and heels for a formal evening, or style it down with a tee and sneakers for a casual date night. An elastic waistband adds tons of comfort, and makes this skirt easy to pull on and off. “The amount of compliments I received while wearing this skirt is mind boggling. When you put it on, you feel like a ballerina,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 36

5 A Flowy Tank Top With Crocheted Lace Details Feager Lace Tank Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon You can pair this flowy tank top with jeans, shorts, or leggings for a breezy, casual look. The top features a crocheted lace overlay at the bust, with a smocked back and double spaghetti straps that are adjustable for a perfect fit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

6 This Square-Neck Top With Dramatic Balloon Sleeves Romwe Puffed Sleeve Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon Featuring a chic square neckline and voluminous balloon sleeves, this sophisticated blouse is a great way to switch up your outfit’s silhouette. Wear it with skinny jeans or a pencil skirt for a put-together look that’s easy to dress up with jewelry and accessories. Opt for neutral black or white, or go for a pop of color with shades like vibrant teal or mustard yellow. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

7 The Floral-Print Midi Skirt Made Of Airy Tulle CHICWISH Mesh Midi Skirt Amazon $40 See On Amazon Here’s another tulle skirt that adds a romantic vibe to any outfit. The sheer fabric is covered in your choice of a floral or heart motif that comes in several colors and styles. With an elastic waistband and midi-length hem, this lovely A-line skirt can be paired with turtlenecks and blouses for an elegant ensemble, or you can add a leather jacket and combat boots for an edgy look. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 9

8 A Maxi Dress With An Off-The-Shoulder Design Pinup Fashion Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Featuring a ruffled bodice, tie-waist, and side slit on the right leg, this polyester-spandex maxi dress is equally great whether you wear it to a coffee date or semi-formal event. With this versatile piece, you can wear the sleeves on or off the shoulder, which gives you major style and comfort options. This dress even has a pair of functional pockets for carrying your small essentials. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 6

9 This Retro Ruffle-Sleeve Blouse With Bow Details LYANER Ruffle-Sleeve Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a retro polka-dotted pattern, this ruffle-sleeve blouse is utterly charming. Designed with a wrap V-neck, smocked waist, and bow details, the top pairs perfectly with jeans, shorts, leggings, and trousers. The lightweight polyester material makes this blouse ideal for warm weather, but you can also layer it with a cardigan when it’s chilly. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 17

10 A Set Of Handmade Rattan Earrings That Are Rustic-Chic meekoo Wicker Braid Earrings (4 Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon You get four different pairs of handwoven rattan earrings in this budget-friendly set, allowing you to switch up your look whenever you please. Despite these earrings’ statement size, they’re unbelievably lightweight — so you can wear them comfortably all day (or night) long. Add them to a flowy maxi dress and feel as relaxed as if you were on a tropical vacation.

11 This Swingy Mini Dress That Comes In Lots Of Colors & Styles ECOWISH Lace Mini Swing Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Available in more than 30 colors and prints, this V-neck mini dress comes in styles to suit every taste. The lightweight cotton-polyester fabric flows out from the lacy under-chest band and falls to a ruffled above-the-knee hem. Thin spaghetti straps and an open-back design make this dress ideal for hot weather. Throw your hair up in a messy bun, add a pair of statement earrings, and you’re all set. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 37

12 The Twill Shirt With A Ruffled Neck & Smocked Details Amazon Essentials Twill Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Striking the perfect balance between dressy and casual, this twill blouse is equally at home at the office as it is out to dinner. Designed with a subtle ruffled neck and smocking at the sleeves, it can be effortlessly paired with slacks, jeans, and pencil skirts. Choose from a variety of floral and plaid patterns, as well as basic solids. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 10

13 A Simple Tee With Fluttery Sleeves Amazon Essentials Crew-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $9 See On Amazon While it’s totally soft and comfortable, this cotton-modal shirt isn’t your everyday crew-neck tee. Slight ruching at the neckline, flowy sleeves, and a subtle back keyhole feature add an extra bit of style. Tuck it into jeans, shorts, or trousers for a put-together look that’s simple but not at all boring. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 11

14 This Chiffon Dress With A Lovely Tie-Back Closure Exlura Lantern-Sleeve Ruffle Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon This ruffled mini dress features a ruched bodice and a tie-back closure that’s undeniably stunning. The square neckline, graceful lantern sleeves, and chiffon fabric complete the romantic vibe. Available in pretty pastels and adorable polka dots, this dress is great for bridal showers, picnics, and garden parties. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 11

15 The High-Waist Midi Skirt With Side Pockets Exlura High-Waist Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon I’m a firm believer that most skirts and dresses can be improved with pockets, and this midi skirt is no exception. Designed with a high elastic waistband, the flowy skirt swishes around your legs as you move. It comes in an array of sweet polka dot patterns and florals to suit your personal taste. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 13

16 An Off-Shoulder Maxi You Can Dress Up Or Down Floerns A-Line Maxi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon With an off-the-shoulder fit and ruched bodice, this maxi dress is versatile enough to wear formally or casually. It comes in a sea of florals, ranging from pastel prints to darker, more sophisticated tones. The rayon fabric flows down to your ankles, with a side slit that allows your leg to peek through. Whether you add casual sandals or dressy heels, you’ll look fabulous. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors and styles: 29

17 This Delicate Layered Necklace With Lots Of Charm Options MEVECCO Layered Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon From crescent moons to hearts to geometric designs, this jewelry collection has a pendant for everyone — over 10,000 reviewers have given their pick a perfect five-star rating on Amazon. Plated in 18-karat gold, the dainty choker necklace features two separate chains for a layered look, as well as a charm in the center. This necklace can be worn with nearly any outfit, from a tee-and-jeans combo to a cocktail dress. Available styles: 25

18 A Ruffled V-Neck Dress That’s So Sweet Happy Sailed Ruffle Swing Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Made from a lightweight, airy chiffon, this ruffled floral dress is perfect for a dressed-up warm-weather look. Sweet and alluring, it features a deep V-neck and open-back design, along with three-quarter-length balloon sleeves. Choose from solids, bold florals, or delicate prints. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 17

19 The Floral Duster That Doubles As A Swimsuit Coverup Hibluco Floral Kimono Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you pair this floral duster with jeans and a top or a swimsuit and shorts, you’ll feel totally free-spirited. Made from soft, wrinkle-resistant polyester, the chiffon duster has roomy batwing sleeves and plenty of extra fabric to create a dramatic look. There are plenty of florals, stripes, and geometric patterns to choose from. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors and styles: 33

20 This Leopard-Print Midi Dress That’s So Easygoing PRETTYGARDEN Puffed Sleeve Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you aren’t into the full-on princess-sleeve look, go for this midi dress that features more subtle puffed sleeves. The easy-breezy dress features a tiered skirt that falls to a calf-length hem, and you can choose from solids and leopard prints in a variey of colors. Pair this with sandals and a wide-brim hat for a chic, laid-back vibe. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 11

21 The Pleated Skirt That Comes In Over 50 Colors & Patterns Kate Kasin Pleated Swing Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon This pleated midi skirt has a slightly retro vibe, and can be paired with anything from frilly blouses to graphic tees. The hard part is choosing which color or pattern you like best — there are over 50 to choose from, including peacock blue, black and white plaid, and floral pink. An elastic waistband keeps the skirt comfortably in place, so you can twirl the night away. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 55

22 A Laid-Back Tunic With Pretty Lace Sleeves MIHOLL Lace-Sleeve Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon Laid-back and cool, this tunic stands apart from the crowd with its lace balloon sleeves. Tuck the front of the top into a pair of dark-wash denim, or let it hang loose over your favorite leggings, then add a statement necklace for a put-together look that doesn’t take a lot of effort. Over 24,000 reviewers have given this top a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, so you know it’s a buy you won’t regret. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 37

23 This Asymmetrical Tulle Skirt That’s Totally Unique LBKKC Asymmetrical Tulle Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a tulle skirt with a little edge, check out this one made with several layers of asymmetrically cut sheer fabric, resulting in a cool, textured look. It comes in solid colors, multicolored options, and even sparkly sequined designs. An interior lining keeps things opaque, so you can wear it with or without tights. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors and styles: 17

24 Some Chunky Gold Hoops That Go With Everything PAVOI Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Plated in 14-karat gold, these chunky hoop earrings are the perfect accessory for any outfit, whether you’re sporting a T-shirt and jeans or a flowy dress. Simple and classic, they’re available in white, yellow, and rose gold tones in a variety of sizes, making it easy to find the pair that fits your style best. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 3

25 A Wrap-Front Blouse In Bold Florals Romwe Peplum Wrap Shirt Amazon $13 See On Amazon Retro and cool, this peplum wrap top features a V-neckline and fluttery elbow-length sleeves. Equally suitable for work, running errands, or meeting friends for dinner, it can be paired with distressed jeans or a pencil skirt for a casual yet sophisticated outfit. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors and styles: 17

26 This Halter-Neck Maxi Dress With A Subtle Dotted Print PRETTYGARDEN Halter-Neck Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon The tiny dotted print on this maxi dress is a welcome, subtle detail that pulls the whole look together. Featuring a halter neck and an elastic waist, this backless dress is ideal for rooftop cocktail parties and al fresco dinners. The viscose fabric is lightweight and breathable, keeping you comfy all day long. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 29

27 A Beachy Maxi Dress With A Backless Design R.Vivimos Backless Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon With a backless design and halter straps, this free-spirited maxi dress is great for the beach and other outdoor events. The ultra-soft fabric is smocked at the bodice and has a ruffled hem that falls all the way to the ankles. It comes in versatile neutrals as well as bold statement-making shades. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

28 This Textured Mini Dress With A Halter Neck R.Vivimos Patchwork Mini Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Here’s a sweet halter-neck mini dress that features a sheer mesh ruffle at the hem. The V-neck garment is totally backless, making it a great pick for hot weather. Perfect for music festivals, beach days, and backyard hangouts, this dress has an easygoing vibe that will make you wish it was summer all year long. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 26

29 The Lace-Trim Tank For Layering Or Solo Wear Uusollecy Lace-Trim Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon The neckline and sleeves of this polyester-spandex tank top are lined with delicate lace, giving it a subtly romantic feel. Designed with a plunging V-neckline and a slightly slouchy fit, the blouse looks fantastic tucked into jeans or shorts, and can even be layered under blazers. “This is a beautiful blouse that fits like a dream. In fact I liked it so much I ordered it in royal blue as well,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 23

30 A Groovy Maxi Dress With A ‘70s Vibe R.Vivimos Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Featuring a wrap-front closure and a high leg slit, this maxi dress will have you embracing your inner flower child. There are six intricate patterns to choose from, with red, blue, and brown color scheme options. The long bell sleeves flare at the ends, adding to the groovy feel. Pair it with a belt and a wide-brim hat for an unforgettable ensemble. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 6

31 This Cottage-Core Dress That Captures Your Inner Princess R.Vivimos Puffed Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Want to feel like a bona fide princess? Just put on this ruffled midi dress. Complete with puffed sleeves and a ruched bodice, the cotton-rayon garment will have you dreaming of true love. “Everything I could want in a cottage core princess-y dress!” one reviewer wrote. “Fabric doesn’t feel cheap, color is so cute, fit is nice, just a nice dress overall!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 8

32 A Slouchy Off-The-Shoulder Blouse With A Tie Waist SheIn Off-Shoulder Wrap Blouse Amazon $41 See On Amazon With dramatic bishop sleeves, an off-the-shoulder neckline, and a tie-waist, this blouse is all kinds of chic. The unique silhouette works well with skinny jeans, leggings, and trousers, and is an easy way to add style to an otherwise simple ensemble. There are plenty of neutral options for a more low-key look, as well as eye-catching shades, including hot pink, royal blue, and emerald green. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 19

33 This Gingham Midi Dress That’s So Country-Chic R.Vivimos Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Add some country-chic flair to your wardrobe with this gingham midi dress. Designed with a ruched bodice, tiered skirt, and puffed sleeves, the breezy, lightweight dress is ideal for garden parties, museum trips, and brunch dates. A cute bow-tie closure in the back completes the look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 19

34 An Angelic Ruffle Dress Made Of Tiered Mesh Romwe Off-Shoulder Mesh Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you’re going for an angelic vibe, look no further than this off-the-shoulder dress from Romwe. Made out of layers of gossamer mesh fabric, the dress features an empire waist and wide, fluttery sleeves. It comes in dreamy shades like coral, baby blue, and lilac. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 12

35 The Tie-Waist Blouse That Drapes Beautifully Romwe Tie-Waist Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon This elegant blouse is utterly chic, with batwing sleeves and a wide tie-waist that cinches at your mid-section. Available in gorgeous jewel tones and pastels, this top goes nicely with any shade of denim or a nice pair of trousers. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

Available colors and styles: 10

36 This V-Neck Floral Dress With A Tie-Waist Detail UGUEST V-Neck Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Ideal for cocktail parties and dinner dates, this mini dress is as comfy as it is stylish. Made from a wrinkle-resistant polyester-spandex blend, it has a tiered skirt, tie-waist, and deep V-neck. The dress has a distinctly fun vibe that’s elevated by the vibrant floral patterns. Available sizes: 4 — 22

Available colors and styles: 22

37 An Off-The-Shoulder Blouse With Ruffled Bell Sleeves Farktop Off-Shoulder Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon The ruffled bell sleeves on this off-the-shoulder blouse create a groovy vibe that’s utterly carefree. The flowy top looks great with distressed jeans or shorts — just add a sun hat, your favorite sunnies, and some sandals for a beachy, laid-back look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 13

38 This Mini Dress With A Swingy Fit Cosonsen Mini Swing Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Here’s a short, sweet dress that is available in both long- and short-sleeve options. The V-neck garment has a cute tie-waist detail in the front, flowing out to an above-the-knee hem. Airy and lightweight, this dress looks marvelous with a pendant necklace and heels. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 25

39 A Cozy Tie-Waist Sweater With Roomy Batwing Sleeves ZESICA Batwing Tie-Waist Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon Made from a cozy viscose-blend fabric, this off-the-shoulder sweater will have you staying warm and looking cute. With a wrap-front V-neckline and a tie-waist, it looks great with skinny jeans or trousers. “I love the style being belted with the ruffle. I tried it on right away and the fit was ultra perfect,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 15

40 The Printed Maxi Skirt You Can Style A Million Ways ZESICA A-Line Maxi Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon In a free-spirited floral print, this A-line maxi skirt is great for wearing to music festivals, farmers markets, craft fairs, and more. Plus, it can be styled so many different ways — pair it with a graphic tee and combat boots for a cool, contemporary look, or add a cropped tank and a long necklace for a simple warm-weather ensemble. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 15