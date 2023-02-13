There was once a time when I thought that “comfy” and “cute” were two descriptors that could never overlap. I’ve since learned that it’s more than possible to feel good and look good — that’s why I love these flowy, loose-fitting wardrobe essentials that still manage to be chic.

From a pair of wide-leg palazzo pants that swish gracefully around your legs to a sleeveless jumpsuit you can accessorize so many ways, these go-to clothing pieces prove that you can be totally comfortable while putting your best (fashion) foot forward.

1 These Yoga Capris With A Bootleg Cut THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capris Amazon $27 Whether you're doing yoga, running errands, or meeting up with a friend for coffee, these stretchy capris are up to the task. They're designed with a comfy, high-rise waistband, a cropped bootleg cut, and a pair of deep side pockets for your small essentials. Pair them with a sports bra, tee, or tank for a laid-back, cute look. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

2 A Wrap-Front Tunic That Comes In Lots Of Bold Patterns ALLEGRACE V-Neck Tunic Amazon $21 This long-sleeve top wraps in the front, cinching right below the bust before flowing down past the waist. The result is a delightfully drapey garment with a sophisticated edge. Opt for a solid hue, or pick from one of the several bold, unique patterns. Pair with your trusty skinny jeans or trousers, and you have a winning ensemble. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 26

3 This Short-Sleeve Tunic Top For Warmer Weather ALLEGRACE Short-Sleeve Tunic Top Amazon $22 If you love the look of a wrap-front tunic but want something a bit lighter for spring and summer, go with this short-sleeved style. It offers a cute fit-and-flare silhouette — just without the wrist-length sleeve. Choose from classic colors like black and navy, or make a bold statement with leopard print or a floral pattern. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 21

4 These High-Waisted, Flowy Pants With Gathered Sides BerryGo Linen High-Waisted Pants Amazon $28 Easy, breezy, and oh-so chic, these high-waisted palazzo pants can be styled so many different ways. Wear them with bodysuits, tank tops, graphic tees, and more — you'll look totally put together while remaining comfy all day long. The ultra-soft viscose fabric flows dramatically around legs, allowing for plenty of airflow as you move. Available sizes: 0 — 14

Available colors and patterns: 9

5 A Pair Of Palazzo Pants That Are So Versatile Hanna Nikole Wide-Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $21 Here's another pair of palazzo pants that will take you from an afternoon spent lounging at home to a sophisticated dinner date. Made of ultra-soft viscose fabric with just the right amount of stretch, the high-waisted pants flow out around your legs all the way down to the ankle-length hem. They're equal parts comfortable and chic. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors and patterns: 7

6 This Babydoll Blouse With A Charming Ruffled Neckline & Sleeves Angashion Babydoll Blouse Amazon $26 With pretty ruffles along the cap sleeves and high neckline, could this babydoll blouse be any sweeter? Covered in a subtle, spotted print, the flowy top looks marvelous with skinny jeans, leggings, or even a pair of cutoff shorts. You can dress it up for the office or a cocktail party, or wear it casually to catch up with some friends over coffee. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 28

7 A Crisp Button-Down Shirt You Can Wear Any Day Of The Week Amazon Essentials Classic Button-Down Amazon $27 Made of 100% poplin cotton, this classic button-down shirt from Amazon Essentials can take you from the workweek to the weekend with ease. Pair it with a blazer and slacks for the office, or tuck it into high-waisted jeans for a casual gathering. The skin-friendly fabric has a cozy, lived-in feel from its very first wear. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 21

8 The Pretty Blouse With Lacy Lantern Sleeves MIHOLL Lace Blouse Amazon $26 You may have a variety of long-sleeve blouses in your closet, but how about one with lace lantern sleeves? With a roomy fit throughout, the adorable blouse can be worn loose over leggings or tucked into jeans. The slightly billowy sleeves gather together at the wrist, creating a unique silhouette. "I really love the drape and comfort of the fabric. It's a gorgeous shirt," raved one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 42

9 A Cozy Sweater You Can Wear Two Different Ways softome Wrap-Front Sweater Amazon $32 I love pieces that can be worn more than one way, because it gives you so many options when it comes to styling. This cozy sweater can be worn with the deep V in the front or in the back — it's basically two sweaters in one. Featuring extra-long sleeves for added coziness, the laid-back top can be worn over tank tops, lacy bralettes, or simply on its own. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

10 This Swingy Tunic Dress That Comes In Dozens Of Colors & Patterns Amoretu Tunic Dress Amazon $30 If you like variety, then you'll have a ball choosing from the dozens of colors and patterns this tunic dress comes in. Designed with a V-neckline, subtle lantern sleeves, and a flowy fit throughout, the easygoing dress pairs nicely with strappy sandals or a low heel. Add a pair of hoop earrings or a statement necklace, and you're ready to head out the door. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 42

11 A Floaty Peplum Top With A Relaxed Fit Defal Peplum Top Amazon $19 With a relaxed, flowy fit throughout the sleeves and torso, this peplum top manages to be so comfortable without sacrificing any style. A great alternative to your everyday T-shirt, it comes in tons of vibrant colors and pretty floral patterns — not to mention long-sleeve and sleeveless options, as well. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 45

12 The Loose-Fitting Jumpsuit You Can Style Any Which Way Dokotoo Spaghetti-Strap Romper Amazon $29 Don't have time to put together a whole ensemble? Think of this flowy, lightweight jumpsuit as a canvas for all your favorite accessories, be it a chunky belt, statement necklace, or wide-brim hat. It comes in so many rich solid hues, not to mention a handful of tropical-inspired prints if you're feeling beachy. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors and styles: 42

13 These Wide-Leg Pants With A Cool Gathered Waist Eteviolet Wide-Leg Pants Amazon $35 The lightweight, soft viscose fabric on these palazzo pants gathers at the waist, creating a wide band that's perfect for pairing with a cool belt. Throughout the hip and leg, the pants are flowy and loose, creating plenty of movement as you walk. Pair them with a crop top or tank for a vacation-ready style, or add a blouse and heels before heading out for dinner. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 18

14 This Corduroy Shirt Jacket That's Cozy & Cute MIHOLL Corduroy Jacket Amazon $35 On those days when it's chilly, but not cold enough for a jacket, toss on this cozy corduroy shirt. The button-down garment has a slightly slouchy fit, making it great for layering over a T-shirt or wearing on its own. Besides subdued shades of khaki, brown, and blue, the top also comes in a variety of rustic plaid prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 20

15 A Pair Of Mid-Rise Jeans That Aren't Too Loose Or Tight Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Slim Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $30 These slim boyfriend jeans from Levi Strauss & Co. are like the Goldilocks of denim pants — not too tight and not too loose, they're just right. With a mid-rise waist and a cuffed ankle, the versatile jeans come in a variety of light and dark washes. "These are a dream! I love the fit, they're super comfy, and are durable," wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 10

16 This Wrap-Front Cardigan With A Tie-Sash Belt Auburet Oversized Wrap Cardigan Amazon $43 With its oversized fit and tie-front closure, this knit cardigan has an elegant yet still totally approachable look and feel. You can also opt to wear it without the belt, letting the soft fabric hang down over a T-shirt or blouse. The roomy side pockets provide a cozy place to rest your hands or store a few small essentials. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

17 Some Slouchy Overalls With A Totally Relaxed Vibe YESNO Loose Bib Overalls Amazon $27 Made from 100% breathable cotton, these bib overalls are pretty much the definition of laid-back. With a slouchy fit throughout the hip and thigh, they're perfect for layering over a tank top, long-sleeve shirt, or crew-neck tee. You'll find two deep side pockets and one large back flap pocket for holding your small essentials, like your smartphone, wallet, and keys. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 11

18 A Gorgeous See-Through Cardigan With Delicate Lace Details AILUNSNIKA Crochet Lace Duster Amazon $26 Whether you wear it over a T-shirt and jeans or over your swimsuit as a coverup, this crochet-style lace duster looks utterly divine. The transparent mesh fabric features gorgeous floral details all over — choose from rich jewel tones such as emerald green, deep burgundy, and turquoise. Sweeping all the way down to your knees, the lightweight garment is a stunning addition to any outfit. Available colors: 27

19 These Adorable Wide-Leg Trousers With A Paper Bag Waist SySea Leopard-Print Trousers Amazon $36 An easy way to jazz up your wardrobe? Wear these wide-leg trousers with a paper bag waist. You can dress them up with a blazer or down with a graphic tee — seriously, you'll be able to create so many cute looks with these pants. They're available in rich solid hues as well as cool patterns, such as leopard spots and tropical leaf prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 21

20 A Sleeveless Jumpsuit That's Ridiculously Comfortable Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Jumpsuit Amazon $31 When it comes to comfort, it really doesn't get more ideal than this scoop-neck jumpsuit. Not only does the exceptionally soft rayon fabric feel amazing against your skin, but the wide-leg cut gives it a fashion-forward look. A tie closure at the waist gives the loose-fitting one-piece a bit more definition, if you prefer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

21 These Flowy Overalls You'll Want To Wear All The Time YESNO Loose Overalls Amazon $29 Once you discover how easy it is to style these cotton overalls, you'll be looking for excuses to wear them on the regular. The oversized fit makes them a great layering piece with your bodysuits and T-shirts. Available in every color of the rainbow — not to mention a selection of tried-and-true neutral shades — the overalls make for a great wardrobe basic in your closet. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

22 This Swingy Jersey Tee That's An Elevated Wardrobe Essential Daily Ritual Jersey T-Shirt Amazon $15 Every now and then, it's good to switch up your T-shirt game — instead of reaching for your usual crew-neck, try this scoop-neck tee with a slightly swingy fit. The short-sleeve garment is made out of soft rayon jersey with just a hint of stretch, and flows around your body down to the hip-length hem. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

23 A Sleeveless One-Piece With A Relaxed Henley Neckline Happy Sailed Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $32 Instead of taking the time to piece together a top and a bottom, just throw on this sleeveless jumpsuit. The laid-back Henley neckline adds a stylish touch — but if you'd rather go button-less, there are plenty of V-neck options as well. All you have to do is throw on a pair of sandals or sneakers, and you have a cute outfit that's ready for anything. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 42

24 The Crew-Neck T-Shirt Dress You Can Style Up Or Down MOLERANI Women's Loose Dress Amazon $26 This cute, swingy T-shirt dress can be styled up or down, depending on where you plan on wearing it. Just running out for coffee? Add a pair of sneakers and a tote bag. Meeting up with friends for drinks? Put on a pair of heeled sandals and a statement necklace. You can even tie a knot at the bottom to change the silhouette of the dress. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 53

25 Another T-Shirt Dress With Long Sleeves & Side Pockets HiMONE Loose T-Shirt Dress Amazon $23 This drapey rayon blend dress has the soft comfort of your favorite T-shirt — just in long-sleeve form. Another worthwhile addition? A pair of side pockets for stowing away your small essentials. This dress is great for year-round wear as well, since you can add a pair of knit tights and chunky boots when the weather gets chilly. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 24

26 A Classic Crew-Neck Sweatshirt Made Of Ultra-Soft Terry Fleece Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt Amazon $22 You really can't go wrong with a crew-neck sweatshirt made of ultra-soft terry fleece. The classic garment can be worn with a pair of sweats if you're working from the couch, or with your favorite denim when it's time for weekend errands. Plus, it comes in just about every color, not to mention leopard-print and camouflage patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 32

27 These Comfy Palazzo Pants That Come In Florals, Stripes & Polka Dots Arolina Wide-Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $20 What's great about these wide-leg palazzo pants is that they come in so many different patterns. There's something for every taste, whether you prefer tie-dye, polka dots, florals, or stripes. The lightweight, stretchy material flows around your body, from the high waistband down to the ankle. "Quickly becoming my fave pants. Comfy enough as loungewear, thick enough to be worn outside. Fit is ah-mazing!!!" raved one reviewer. Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 39

28 A Roomy Rib-Knit Sweater With Stylish Batwing Sleeves Mafulus Overs

Available colors: 32

29 This V-Neck Tee That Feels Great Against Your Skin Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve V-Neck Shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon In my opinion, the most important thing to consider when selecting a T-shirt is softness and this V-neck tee made with a blend of cotton, modal, and elastane fits the bill (you can also bet on its breathability and stretchiness). Tuck the front into a pair of high-waisted jeans or joggers, or wear the shirt loose over leggings. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

Available colors: 5

30 These Terry Fleece Joggers That Aren’t Too Heavy Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Amazon $8 See On Amazon Finding sweatpants that are cozy but not too thick can be a struggle. That’s why I love these soft joggers made of French terry fleece — they’re just the right weight, so they’re relaxed without being overly bulky. Complete with a drawstring closure at the waist, the pants offer a comfy, movable fit throughout the hip and thigh. A pair of side pockets gives them an extra bit of functionality as well. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 39

31 A Feather-Light Sweater For Slightly Chilly Days Amazon Essentials Lightweight Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon On those days when it’s too chilly to have bare arms — but not cold enough for a thick sweatshirt — you can toss on this lightweight sweater that has a casual but polished vibe. The crew-neck garment is made out of an ultra-soft cotton blend, which ensures that the fabric is both soft and breathable. Besides the wide range of solid hues, this sweater also comes in chic striped patterns. Available sizes: 3X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 43

32 This Easygoing Dress With A Boat Neckline Amazon Essentials Boatneck Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Combining a boat neckline with three-quarter-length sleeves, this swingy dress strikes the perfect balance between casual and elegant. That means you can either style it up with heels and a necklace, or wear it with sneakers and a tote bag for a more informal look. It comes in four versatile shades, plus a chic black-and-white striped option. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 5

33 The Fleece Sweatpants With A Straight-Leg Fit Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Sweatpants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Perfect for lounging and sleeping, these straight-leg fleece sweatpants are softer than soft. Unlike a pair of joggers, there’s no elasticated cuff on the bottom hem, creating a looser fit. A drawstring closure at the waist allows you to get the most secure fit, while a pair of side pockets provide a convenient spot for your phone, lip balm, and more. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 13

34 An Ultra-Soft Pullover Sweater That Sits Off One Shoulder Lacozy Oversized Pullover Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a slinky, smooth feel, this oversized pullover sweater falls gracefully off one shoulder. You can wear it with a strapless bra, or even layer it over a lacy bralette for a cute look. The soft fabric is blended with just the right amount of spandex, giving it a stretchy quality that moves with you. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 36

35 This Crew-Neck Sweater Dress That’s As Cute As It Is Comfy Amazon Essentials French Terry Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon With a crew neckline, slightly puffed sleeves, and a knee-length hem, this sweatshirt dress succeeds in being both comfy and cute. Made of a mid-weight French terry fleece, the garment combines all of the coziness of a sweater with the style of a shirt dress. Not to mention, a pair of side pockets allows you to keep your small essentials close by at all times. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 10

36 These Roomy Lounge Pants That Are Better Than Pajamas Daily Ritual Wide-Leg Lounge Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These wide-leg pants will keep you in comfort as you lounge at home. Made of a ribbed rayon with a hint of spandex for stretch, the pants flow around your thigh, down to the ankle-length hem. They’re so soft, you might even want to sleep in them — sorry pajama pants, you’ve got some competition. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

37 This Heathered Top With A Pair Of Pockets XIEERDUO Oversized Sweatshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon I always get so excited when I find out a garment has pockets — like the ones found on this tunic top. Made of a heathered, ultra-soft fabric, the shirt is designed with a pair of pockets that can hold your wallet, keys, or simply your hands. The swingy top pairs perfectly with skinny jeans and leggings. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 41

38 A Casual Crew-Neck Sweatshirt With A Cool Graphic Print Langwyqu Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Available in dozens of cool graphic prints, this crew-neck sweatshirt has a cool, thrifted feel — except you don’t have to sift through racks upon racks of clothes to find it. It has an oversized, slouchy fit that goes well with bike shorts, cutoffs, jeans, and leggings. “I throw this bad boy on and BOOM! Instantly cute AND comfy,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 32

39 The Cozy Sherpa Hoodie You’ll Love Snuggling Up In ReachMe Oversized Sherpa Hoodie Amazon $28 See On Amazon Not only is this sherpa fleece hoodie oh-so cozy, it also has an effortlessly cool look. With a quarter zipper and a drawstring hood, the pullover sweater may just inspire you to curl up on the couch with a movie or a good book. Choose from lots of different colors and patterns, including chunky plaid and vibrant tie-dye. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 36