Shopping for clothes online is no easy task. Between size and color discrepancies, it always seemed like a fruitless yet incredibly frustrating task. That was before the review section was invented. Now, in real-time, I can skim through reviews to find another shopper of similar size and style and make my selections accordingly. These reviews give me the confidence to hit “Buy Now” without ever touching, seeing, or trying on this new article of clothing. All hail the review section. This list is packed with jeans, blouses, and accessories that I’m confident you will love because they have the reviews to back it up. Check out these things that have fanatical reviews because they look great on everyone.

Reviewers are not shy to voice concern, disappointment, and fury on Amazon. And when they love something, they’re quick to encourage other on-the-fence shoppers to take the plunge. I’ve selected a handful of wardrobe must-haves that have comments like “I am IN LOVE with this shirt,” or “I have yet to see a snag in the material and I wear these leggings A LOT.” That way you can avoid buyer’s remorse and the hassle of returns and just get it right on the first try.

You’ll see plenty of trendy colors and styles on this list and they look great on anyone. With inclusive sizing and a wide variety of color options, each of these picks made the cut because a diverse group of reviews gave it five stars. These wardrobe staples like neutral-toned undergarments and T-shirt dresses will give you so much confidence you may find yourself back in the review section, telling your story.

1 This Cult-Favorite Basic Tee With A Bold Print BMJL Leopard Print Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon With more than 17,000 glowing reviews, this is one of the most beloved T-shirts on Amazon. The short-sleeve leopard tee is lightweight and has a crewneck, however, it’s also available in a V-neck, as well as other patterns. Pair it with jeans to keep it casual or tuck it into your favorite high-waisted skirt to dress it up. The boxy fit is breathable yet cozy so you can wear it on its own in summer or under a cardigan for cooler months. One review: “It sits at the perfect length and is fitted enough to be comfortable but has a bit of give so that it doesn't hug your skin uncontrollably. I was surprised at the comfort of the material. It is that silky, stretchy feeling material that most formal blouses have, but it is thick enough that it doesn't cling to your skin.” •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 16

2 These Round Sunglasses With ‘90s Vibes WearMe Pro Reflective Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Sunglasses are an instant way to complete your outfit, and many shoppers say these Ray-Ban alternatives are the best of the best, citing their classic styling and high-end quality. The sleek metal frames are fitted with non-slip silicone padding at the nose and temples so you can be comfortable all day. Meanwhile, their shatter-resistant polarized lenses offer 100% UVA and UVB protection while simultaneously eliminating glare. One review: “These are so cute and a great affordable option for trying out the circle sunglasses trend. They feel great, and the case they come in is an extra perk. Definitely would recommend it.”

3 These Invisible Underwear Made Of Bamboo Boody Body EcoWear Bamboo Bikini Underwear Amazon $24 See On Amazon A good pair of underwear makes all the difference when it comes to looking and feeling good. These soft picks are made of bamboo viscose, which is sustainable and ultra-comfortable. The seam-free underwear comes in a classic bikini fit that offers medium coverage. They’re available in a variety of neutral and skin-tone colors. One review: “A great 8-mile hike in the Florida heat and I was comfortable and dry every step of the way. I have already ordered 4 more pairs and will probably replace all of my panties with these. If you are an active woman and like to stay comfortable, buy these.” •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 13

4 A Short Sleeve Swing Dress You’ll Want Multiples Of Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoopneck Swing Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon Looking for a basic dress that can do it all? Reviewers love this scoop-neck swing dress. The swingy cut is relaxed and comfortable to wear. The short sleeves are great for warm weather and allow for layering. The length is casual but can be dressed up. And the fabric is easy to care for and not clingy. One review: “I needed a simple dress that I could dress up for work or down for just hanging around the house. I used the Prime Wardrobe feature and ordered 3 dresses to try on. When I put this one on my husband happened to come in - the first words out of his mouth were "that's an awesome dress." I sent the other two back and ordered another one of these in a different color.” •Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available colors: 15

5 An Iconic Bralette With More Than 22,000 Reviews Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon $21 See On Amazon The iconic Calvin Klein bralette is a crowd favorite for its undeniable comfort, style, and affordability — it’s earned more than 22,000 reviews. It’s made of a cotton blend and easily pulls on and stays put thanks to a soft, flexible logo band. It features a racerback and is unlined. It’s available in tones of colors from bold red to classic black. One review: “It's closer to a sports bra without compression. I absolutely LOVE the product, it is so comfortable and so good looking! so happy I got it!” •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X •Available Colors: 34

6 These Leggings That Reviewers Can’t Get Enough Of Core 10 All Day Comfort 7/8 Leggings Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re working out or knocking things off your to-do list, these leggings will keep you looking and feeling good. They’re slightly cropped and made of a polyester blend with a four-way stretch to move with you while you do squats or chase the kids at the park. The 24-inch cropped inseam is ankle length and the medium-weight material is ideal for all activities, all year. They even feature a small hidden pocket where you can tuck in a key. One review: “I am a legging connoisseur. I feel like I've tried them all, from the expensive $80 pairs to the super cheap and these are, in my opinion, the best ever. They have the high waist that smooths, the proper ankle length for us shorter people (they hit right above my ankle and I'm 5'5"), and they are the softest fabric imaginable while also doing a fabulous job at not being see-through and, for what it's worth, they don't attract dog hair (white Jack Russell mix) nearly as much as most of my other leggings!” •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X •Available Colors: 21

7 A Wirefree Bra That Wows Reviewers For $18 Boody EcoWear Wirefree Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon Reviewers love this bra because it provides shape without all those uncomfortable wires, straps, and clasps. This seamfree bralette is made of breathable bamboo viscose. It wicks away moisture to keep you dry and provides light to medium support. It features wide straps, contour ribbing and is free of padding. One review: “This is quite literally the best bra I've ever worn, and I don't know if I could feel as comfortable wearing any other bra.” •Available Sizes” X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 9

8 This Flowy Polka Dot Dress That’s Effortlessly Fun ECOWISH Polka-Dot Tie Waist Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s so much to love about this dress, from its flowy silhouette to the bold pattern. This polka dot number features a halter neckline, tie-waist, and an irregular hem with ruffles. The sleeveless dress ties in the back and is the perfect dress to pack for vacation or wow at a family wedding. Choose from several patterns and colors. One review: “This dress is perfect. So feminine, so fun, so cute! The fabric is really nice, flowier than I thought, and it just fits really well.” •Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 16

9 An Off-The-Shoulder Dress For Vacation Mode Floerns A-Line Maxi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder dress is so comfortable and breezy, reviewers say they want to wear it every day. The stretchy dress features a minimal floral pattern and ribbed bodice, short sleeves, and side slits. It makes a great beach dress or a casual option to wear when snapping those family photos. Choose from a variety of colors and patterns. One review: “Got so many compliments on this dress! Super comfortable in hot/humid weather. It’s not sheer nor see-through at all. The material is thin and breathable.” •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus •Available Colors: 31

10 This Staple Duster Cardigan For Layering Zeagoo Plus Size Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon A long cardigan is such a useful piece. Pull it on over anything to dress it up, keep you warm, or add dimension to your overall outfit. This one has a high-low hem that’s duster length, with an open front and a lightweight feel. The soft cardigan is available in a variety of colors for you to rock whether you’re lounging at home or at work. One review: “If you are looking for a long, flowy, breezy, and cool cover-up, especially in plus sizes, this is it. It appears to be well constructed and overall I think this is an excellent buy for the price point.” •Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus •Available colors: 11

11 A 100% Cotton Maxi Dress That’s Undeniably Comfy Daily Ritual Lived-In Crew-Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This crew-neck maxi dress is the ultimate base layer for any adorable outfit. Pair it with a denim jacket or layer it under a cardigan to dress it up. It features a relaxed fit, short sleeves, and side-slits. The 100% cotton dress is fitted through the chest and features a straight line through the hips and legs. The mid-weight cotton is designed to look lived-in and feel extra soft on your skin. One review: “[...] It was also a perfect choice for traveling on an airplane because it is loose and comfortable and easily layered with a scarf or denim jacket. Now I wear it all the time for running errands or hanging around the house. It's pretty casual, but you may be able to get away with it at work with cute shoes and some jewelry.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus Available colors: 13

12 The $12 Leggings That Come In 12 Colors Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Legging Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’ve struggled to find that perfect pair of leggings, give this pair a try since they’re affordable and available in so many sizes. The viscose-blend material is stretchy, opaque, fitted, and comfortable. These leggings have a mid-rise and are available in four inseams. Use these budget picks as the basis for a comfy travel outfit or under an oversize sweater for hanging around the house. One review: “I love these leggings! I would HIGHLY recommend putting them in your cart right now. They are thick enough that transparency isn't even a question. Upon picking them up out of the box, I immediately noted the fabric weight. The quality is beyond my expectations.” •Available Sizes: X-Small —XX-Large (short, regular, long, and extra-long inseams available) •Available Colors: 12

13 This Modern Blouse With Unique Bell Sleeves LookbookStore Mesh Panel Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon This flowy blouse is easy to throw on so you can head out the door in style. It’s earned more than 18,000 reviews for its relaxed fit, low-maintenance polyester construction, and unique bell sleeves, which are three-quarter length and feature two mesh panels. The V-neckline makes this top a casual must-have. Choose from dozens of colors, including white, black, and chambray blue. One review: “LOVE THIS so much I think I need it in every color. It is kinda stretchy so it's [...] comfy. I think it looks good with the front tucked in. Obviously needs to be steamed but I just love this so much. It's classy for work & way too cute.” •Available sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available colors: 38

14 The Blingy Cuff Earrings Reviewers Wear Everyday PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Huggies Amazon $14 See On Amazon Add these studded hoop earrings to your accessories arsenal for only $13. This trendy pair of earrings features a chunky hoop dotted with sparkling cubic zirconia stones. They measure less than half-inch in diameter so they hug your ear, making them the ideal every day (and night) earrings. They’re available in rose gold, yellow gold, and white gold. This pair has earned more than 33,000 reviews. One review: “When it comes to jewelry, I look for pieces I don’t have to remove every day. I have very sensitive ears and I have to be careful with what I choose for earrings. Let me tell you, these earrings are amazing! I’ve worn them every day for nearly a year and a half - to the gym, in the shower, to bed. [...]”

15 A Pair Of Skinny Jeans With More Than 45,000 Reviews Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans Amazon $35 See On Amazon These crowd-favorite skinny jeans are high-quality but affordable. They’ve earned more than 48,0000 reviews because they are super stretchy and feature a mid-rise waist. They're available in three inseams — 28, 30, and 32 inches. Pair them with a simple white T-shirt, cropped jacket, and ankle boots or ballet flats and take the town. One review: “Excellent. Very comfortable, incredibly stretchy, and doesn't ride down when I sit. [...]” • Available Sizes: 2 — 28, Standard or Plus • Available Colors: 14

16 The Classic Button-Down With A Twist That Shoppers Love ECOWISH V-Neck Leopard Top Amazon $30 See On Amazon It’s hard to go wrong with a classic button-down top, and this one is a crowd-favorite alternative to the classic white option. It features a bold leopard print and is made from a combo of breathable cotton and low-maintenance polyester, with long sleeves and a V-neck lapel collar. It’s soft, easy to care for, and reviewers raved about its relaxed fit and versatility. One review: “This shirt really exceeded my expectations. I got it last minute for a casual evening function. This shirt can be dressed up or down. It fit really great and looks good on.” • Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large • Available Colors: 27

17 These Classic Loafers That Look Expensive But Aren’t Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat Amazon $23 See On Amazon This classic loafer look is here to stay and this modern take is beloved by reviewers. They’re made of faux leather, however, to optimize comfort, they feature a genuine leather lining with a pillow for your heel. The soft material contours to your feet and completes any look from a business suit to jeans. Choose from a variety of neutral colors like tan and black, as well as fun options like gold and leopard. One review: “True story- bought myself Gucci mules and hated them. I’ve been wearing a pair of Target knockoffs for a year that I love, and then just bought these for a new mule/loafer style. They fit perfectly right out of the gate, and are super comfy. $695 Gucci’s got returned, and here I am loving these cheap pretty things!” •Available Sizes: 5 — 13 (half and wide sizes available) •Available Colors: 14

18 The Vintage-Inspired Sunglasses With 40,000 Reviews SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon This pair of vintage-inspired sunglasses has earned nearly 40,000 reviews for its combination of price and quality. This pair features composite frames and lenses that are non-polarized and offer UV protection. They’re shatterproof with an adjustable screw bolt hinge at the temples to get a perfect fit. Choose from a variety of lens and frame colors to match your style. One review: “Do not waste your money on brand-name sunglasses like Ray-Ban and Costa...these are way better.”

19 A Must-Have Lightweight Sweater For Every Season Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a lightweight sweater to wear as the seasons change, this cotton-blend option is for you. It has a relaxed fit and an easy crewneck that’s perfect for layering, and it’s made of a combination of cotton, modal, and polyester for softness and some stretch. It’s available in solid colors and bold patterns like stripes, animal print, and argyle. One review: “I am so impressed by this sweater! I had my doubts about ordering an Amazon sweater, but I’m so glad that I did. The sweater has a looser fit and seems to be of very good quality - not thin at all. This definitely rivals a sweater that I would purchase from a J. Crew factory store, but at a fraction of the price. I will definitely purchase more products from this brand!” • Available Sizes: 3X-Small Slim — XX-Large • Available Colors: 37

20 These Ultra Comfortable And Trendy Yoga Pants THE GYM PEOPLE Cropped Wide Leg Yoga Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These wide-leg yoga pants are where ultimate comfort and trendiness intersect. The stretchy material wicks moisture and is opaque, with four-way stretch. They have large front flat pockets for holding your keys, cards, and phone while you work out, run errands, or go hiking with the family. These high-waisted pants cut off above the ankle-length and feature a wide, supportive waistband. One review: “Tight and stretchy on tummy support band, no see-through. The best studio workout AND everyday pants. I am getting more pairs, worth the money.” •Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 6

21 The Double-O Belt Pack That Elevates Any Look SANSTHS Faux Leather Belts with Double O-Ring Buckle (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon So many reviewers rave about how these faux leather belts elevate any look — so much that they’ve earned more than 17,000 reviews. This set comes with a brown and black belt, each featuring a double O-ring buckle that looks like a designer accessory. Wear it with jeans or on your natural waist to cinch a dress or an oversized tee — just be sure to check the sizing chart before you add to cart because they come in extensive sizes. They’re available in packs of two and three. One review: “I love these belts! They work with work trousers or casual jeans. Fit is great and colors are neutral so they can work with so many outfits. Excellent price too! [...] Love that this combo also came in a nice box for storage.” • Available Sizes: Small — XXXL • Available Colors: 12

22 A Review-Backed Supportive, Seamless Sports Bra FITTIN Racerback Sports Bra Amazon $10 See On Amazon This sports bra is supportive and stylish — and it’s earned a cult following of more than 50,000 reviews. It has removable pads and a seamless design, with a strappy back. It’s made of a lightweight material called Climacool, which wicks away moisture and provides ample ventilation to keep you dry and cool. The soft material and stretchy fit offer medium support that reviewers love. One review: “The fabric is extremely stretchy, so it can stretch as much as needed. Nowhere does the bra dig into my sides, like so many other bras do. It really is the most comfortable bra I’ve ever used!” • Available Sizes: Small — 3X • Available Colors: 14

23 This Cozy Wrap Sweater That’s Versatile Softome Wrap-Front Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon This wrap-front sweater has a deep V-neckline and roomy sleeves that end in ribbed cuffs. The knit material keeps you warm without being too heavy or bulky, according to reviews. The oversize sweater is perfect for changing seasons and looks amazing paired with jeans, leggings, and even shorts. Some reviewers even mention wearing the sweater backward for an open-back look. One review: “This is loose [...] and goes with everything. Some statement jewelry and you can wear this all the time. Huge fan and love the style.” • Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large • Available Colors: 6

24 The Crowd-Approved Jeggings That Look Like Real Jeans No Nonsense Classic Indigo Denim Jean Leggings Amazon $19 See On Amazon They look like jeans, but they’ll make you feel like you’re at home in your pajamas. That’s why reviewers can’t stop wearing these jeggings. They have two stitched faux front pockets and fly, plus two functional back pockets. They’re stretchy and made of a soft cotton blend that has a mid-weight thickness. This pair has earned more than 17,000 reviews. One review: “I absolutely love these jean leggings! They seriously look like jeans, but they are seriously the most comfortable pants I have ever worn — even more comfortable than leggings. They are completely lightweight, the waist is very comfortable, and they have the perfect amount of stretch and give.” •Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 7

25 A Lounge Jumpsuit That You Won’t Regret Happy Sailed Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon This versatile jumpsuit looks good on everyone, which is why it’s earned plenty of rave reviews. It has long pant legs and adjustable spaghetti straps and is lightweight and soft — plus it has a thrifty price tag. This flowy jumpsuit has two pockets and comes in a variety of colors and patterns including florals and tie-dye. One review: “If you need a sign to buy this.... JUST DO IT. [...] I’m so obsessed I came back and ordered 3 more. So soft and IT HAS POCKETS. I need one of every color!” •Available Sizes: Small – 4X-Large •Available Colors: 32

26 This Diverse Pack Of Hair Accessories Magicsky Pearl, Resin, And Acrylic Hair Clips (28 Pieces) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This pack of 28 hair clips has something for everyone who is looking to add a little bling to their #ootd — that’s why it’s earned nearly 8,000 reviews. It includes a variety of barrettes, clips, and hairpins for every look in your closet. Whether you want to make a bold statement with color or add a touch of elegance with a pearl-covered clip, this pack is for you. Use them to hold your hair back or to just add a little glam to your look. One review: “Highly recommend! Looks [very] pretty and could be worn on all occasions. Has all colors and can combine different ones together. Love it!”

27 An Ultra Cozy Faux Shearling Coat PRETTYGARDEN Faux Shearling Coat Amazon $36 See On Amazon Take a step back into the ‘90s with this crowd-favorite faux shearling jacket that looks good on everyone. The zip-up coat has a large lapel and baggy sleeves. It’s double-fleeced and has large pockets to keep your hands toasty and provide a bit of functional storage. Pair it with wide-leg jeans and a crop top to complete this grunge comfy look. It’s available in a few styles and colors. One review: “I love this thing, it is great for lazy days, and I love wearing it to my classes. I washed and put it in the dryer and it didn’t shed as I anticipated. I’m happy with this purchase still!” •Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 32

28 The $8 Find Reviewers Call “The Perfect Bra” Hanes Oh So Light Foam ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon Stop dreading putting on a bra and buy this comfy Hanes bra you’ll forget you’re wearing, but actually makes you look better by providing a smooth silhouette under your clothing. It’s wire-free and made with a four-way stretch fabric that moves with you for the best possible fit. It has a seamless design and wide straps that stay put without cutting into your shoulders and it comes in extensive sizes. And at just $8, it’s no wonder it’s an Amazon #1 bestseller with more than 26,000 reviews. One review: “[...] I finally found the perfect bra!!!! And I am so HAPPY with it !!!! I have been purchasing a lot of bras and never ever found the perfect bra . But I finally , FINALLY found the perfect BRA!!!” •Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 5

29 A Fitted Tee With More Than 39,000 Reviews Hanes Perfect-T Short Sleeve T-shirt Amazon $8 See On Amazon Everyone needs a classic white T-shirt in their closet — and this one, which has earned more than 39,000 reviews, is a worthy addition to your basics lineup. This breathable tee has a slightly narrow fit with side seams, plus it’s made from 100% cotton, which makes it soft and breathable. It’s lightweight, has a perfect, ribbed crew neck, is affordable, and you can score it in more than 20 colors. One review: “Thin enough that I don’t even realize that I’m wearing it, but the white isn’t see-thru and they’re made out of durable well made cotton. Highly recommend for an undershirt or just a plain T-shirt too!” •Available Sizes: Small — 5X-Large •Available Colors: 20

30 The Liquid Lipstick That Reviewers Say Lasts All Day Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Amazon $8 See On Amazon Stop reapplying lipstick between sips of wine and try this surprisingly affordable liquid lipstick that stays on for 16 hours. The matte formula is highly pigmented and goes on with a unique arrow applicator that’s precise every time. It won’t smudge and won’t transfer onto clothes, tissues, or other lips once it’s dry. It’s available in more than 40 shades, each for less than $8. One review: “[...] I LOVE IT. I put it on in the morning and if I don't take it off before I go to bed, which I always do, it will still be there [...].”

31 This Beach-Ready Dress With Delicate Details Milumia Plus Size Wrap Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This wrap dress is affordable and packed with so many romantic touches that reviewers love. From the high-low hemline to the tie at the waist, there’s so much to love about this breathable floral dress. The wrap design is classic and it has short sleeves, a V-neckline, and comes in a variety of colors to wow on your vacay, date night, or girls' night. One review: “I really love this dress and I’m not a dress person but this dress kinda changes my mind about dresses!! I got a lot of compliments. I'm in love.” •Available Sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus •Available Colors: 6

32 A Fit-And-Flare Dress For Any Occasion Nemidor Fit and Flare Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon ​​This fit-and-flare dress transitions nicely between seasons — simply layer it with a pair of leggings or tights during cold weather months. It has short sleeves and is made of breathable, soft polyester with side pockets. It comes in 11 colors and prints like florals and polka dots. One review: “It fits perfectly, super cute and comfortable, and I got so many compliments. And don't forget about the generous pockets! It holds my smartphone with ease.” •Available Sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus •Available Colors: 40

33 The Classic T-Shirt Dress Reviewers Say You Need POPYOUNG Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon A classic T-shirt dress is a go-to piece everyone can count on and this option is incredibly soft, lightweight, and versatile enough to wear in the summer or winter. With more than 27,000 reviews, it has a flowy fit with short sleeves and a round collar. The material is a soft and stretchy cotton and spandex blend and it comes in plenty of colors and patterns like florals and snake print. Dress it up with heels and a leather jacket or keep it casual with a denim jacket and sneakers. One review: “Oh my gosh this is such a nice dress!! For the price, it’s worth it in my opinion! I wear this red floral dress with white sneakers and it looks so cute!” • Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large • Available Colors: 43

34 This Plaid Dress With A Ruffle Hemline PRETTYGARDEN Casual Plaid Sleeveless Ruffle Sundress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This sleeveless summer dress is lightweight and stylish — a win-win when it comes to dressing for the heat. The cotton-blend A-line dress is breathable and features a rounded neck, relaxed waistband, and two slightly ruffled tiers, so get ready to swing around in the park. It comes in seven picnic-ready gingham prints and — the cherry on top: it has pockets. One review: “The material is so lightweight that it’s perfect for summer and then the buffalo plaid will also look cute and trendy in fall with a jean jacket! Plus I LOVE that there are pockets.. the dress is constructively made really well, I was pleasantly pleased to see it also had a lining so it’s not at all transparent.” •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 7

35 A Puff Sleeve Blouse That Reviewers Want In Every Color SheIn Puff Sleeve Keyhole Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon This puff sleeve blouse is elegant, fashion-forward, and looks good on everyone. The balloon sleeve top adds a little high fashion to your wardrobe, without breaking the bank. The round neckline, half sleeves, and keyhole back detail are perfect for a conservative business look or a trendy weekend outfit. Choose from bold colors like yellow, green, and orange, or a print like cheetah or plaid. One review: “I love this shirt!! Fits well, looks great, perfect design and color. If it wasn’t a shame to have all colors in the same pattern I would. I’m going to order 2-3 more.” •Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 44

36 These Bestselling Pull-On Skinny Jeans Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $26 See On Amazon These super-stretchy jeans are loved by reviewers for their worn-in look and a mid-rise waist. They're available in three inseams — 28, 30, and 32 inches — and have two functional back pockets and an elastic waistband. This pair has earned more than 75,000 reviews and a 4.2-star rating, making it Amazon's #1 bestseller in “women’s jeans.” One review: “Honestly, these jeans are my everything right now. They are soft and comfortable like your favorite pair of joggers, yet they are nice enough to be dressed up or down. The tummy control panel provides just enough squish to smooth things out and remain comfortable without feeling compressed.“ •Available Sizes: 2 — 28 Plus •Available Colors: 10

37 This Tunic Tee That’s Flowy And Comfortable Shiaili Spring Tunic Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon This tunic T-shirt fits like an oversize tee but has much more style. The scoop neckline and A-line silhouette are adorable paired with jeans or leggings and boots. This top even features two front pockets and a sheer, chiffon hem. It’s made of a cozy and low-maintenance knit cotton that won’t cling to your body. One review: “I am IN LOVE with this shirt. [...] It does not hug my body and the fabric is [...] good quality! I can't believe how cheap this was. If you're undecided on this shirt - BUY IT. You won't regret it.” •Available Sizes: 1X — 5X •Available Colors: 10