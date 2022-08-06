These Trendy Clothes on Amazon Are Shockingly Cheap

Let’s say you’re interested in finding some new clothes that won’t destroy your wallet, and let’s also say that you’re eyeing some of the latest trends. This may sound like a tall order, but I’m here to tell you that there’s hope, and it comes in the form of a delivery truck. Turns out, Amazon is a great choice for you if you’re looking for a budget-friendly closet refresh.

These trendy clothes from Amazon are shockingly cheap and even better, they’ll be at your doorstep in a matter of days. This list is chock-full of stylish separates, easy accessories, and complete outfits that will have you looking and feeling fresh thanks to their up-to-the-minute styles. Clear some closet space and get your tapping finger ready for that “Add to Cart” button.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1 This Classic Cropped Tank With A Halter Neckline Artfish High-Neck Rib-Knit Crop Tank Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon Slip this cropped tank top over your favorite high waist jeans or skirt, or wear it underneath relaxed denim overalls for a cute and casual vibe. Made with a comfy polyester, cotton, and spandex blend and also featuring a halter neckline and racerback, it’s super versatile and super comfortable. Available colors and styles: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2 These High-Waisted Flare Pants That You Can Dress Up Or Down SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $17 See On Amazon A pair of these high-waisted flare pants can get you from your morning walk to a day of errands to a sit-down dinner at your fave restaurant. They have a high elastic waistband that keeps them in place, and they promise to be buttery soft and stretchy, too. Among the prints and patterns, you’ll find classic neutrals and bold patterns. Available colors and styles: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 This Set Of Shades With 90’s-Chic Rectangular Frames BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Stash one pair of these rectangle sunglasses in your purse and another in your glove box, and you’ll be set for summer. They have just the right amount of ‘90s flare, and the lenses promise UV400 eye protection. The thick plastic is also durable, making them a great choice for vacation and active days around town. Available colors and styles: 33, including single pairs

Available sizes: One Size

4 This One-Shoulder Crop Top With Comfy Knit Ribbing Minclouse One-Shoulder Sleeveless Crop Top Amazon $10 See On Amazon Perfect for beach days, pool parties, and outdoor concerts, this one-shoulder crop-top is summer in a shirt. The vertical ribbing is comfy and provides just the right blend of stretch and support. Pair it with a high-waisted skirt or shorts and take on the world. One five-star buyer raved, “It's definitely great, in terms of quality, fit, and price!” Available colors and styles: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

5 A Trio Of Tag-Free Cotton Sports Bras With Spaghetti Straps Fruit of the Loom Spaghetti Strap Cotton Pullover Sports Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon Why settle for one spaghetti strap sports bra when you can get three spaghetti strap sports bras? From Fruit of the Loom, these pullover cotton bralettes are great for workouts, lounge days at home, and everything in between. Not only are they super comfy, but they come in a range of fun colors and patterns, including lace-trimmed, Wonder Woman-themed, and more. Available colors and styles: 28

Available sizes: 32 — 44

6 This 2-Piece Yoga Set You Can Wear Together Or As Stylish Separates JNINTH Seamless Yoga Set (2 Piece) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Sport the pieces of this sports bra and bike shorts set together, or wear them separately whenever the mood strikes — either way, you can’t go wrong. Both pieces promise to be stretchy, lightweight, and breathable, plus the bra top features adjustable straps and removable pads. Available colors and styles: 20

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

7 This Easy-Breezy Cover-Up That Goes From Brunch To The Beach Dokotoo Casual Loose Cover up Amazon $27 See On Amazon Pop this casual loose cover-up over jeans, a mini dress, or even your swimsuit, and feel instantly put-together. It’s lightweight, airy, and the pattern choices range from flowy florals to bright, eclectic prints. It’s great for travel or staycations, too. One five-star buyer raved, “The feel of the material is so soft and you feel wonderful wearing it!” Available colors and styles: 36

Available sizes: One Size

8 A Basic Bodysuit That Comes In A Rainbow Of Colors HATOPANTS Ribbed Cotton Bodysuit Amazon $13 See On Amazon This ribbed cotton bodysuit gives you that sleek, tucked-in look that you’ll never have to worry about bunching or slipping. Choose between a high-neck strappy tank option, or a lower v-neck version. Either choice will look great as is with skirts, shorts, and jeans, or layered under your fave flannel or cardigan. Plus, double snaps make bathroom breaks a breeze. Available colors and styles: 35

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

9 This Lacy Mini Swing Dress With A Ruffled Hem ECOWISH Lace Mini Swing Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This fun and flirty spaghetti strap swing dress is perfect for your next date night, dinner out, or special occasion. The front lace panel and ruffle detailing are simple and sultry, though if you’re not feeling those features, check out one of the other styles; there are adorable versions with waist-tie belts, back bows, and more. Available colors and styles: 37

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

10 These Stretchy Bike Shorts Made Of Soft Jersey Material Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $9 See On Amazon Great for wearing on their own or layering under skirts and dresses, these jersey bike shorts are your next wardrobe staple. Available in basic black and charcoal heather grey, they’re a cotton, polyester, spandex blend that manages to be soft and stretchy. One five-star buyer declared them “Great quality, great material, non see through, lightweight, very comfortable.” What more could you ask for? Available colors and styles: 2

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 A Pair Of Comfy Bootcut Yoga Pants With Striking Ankle Slits Esobo Crossover High Waisted Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon With features like a crossover V-front waistband, and a flared, fluttery leg, these high-waisted yoga pants are a standout. They boast 4-way stretch so they’ll withstand everything from walks to workouts to your most chill days at home. Buyers rave about the comfort and fit so be warned, you might find yourself coveting multiple pairs. Available colors and styles: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 This Initial Necklace On A Pearly Paperclip Chain Yoosteel Gold Initial Pearl Necklace Amazon $16 See On Amazon This initial necklace is the best of both worlds: one side is a paperclip-style chain, the other is a delicate faux pearl strand, and they meet in the middle with your letter charm of choice. Great for daily wear, for dressy occasions, and even as a gift, it’s available in every letter of the alphabet and in both silver and gold styles. Available colors and styles: 46

Available sizes: One Size

13 This Smooth & Silky High-Waisted Leopard Skirt Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon With a bold leopard pattern and a sophisticated silhouette, this high-waisted midi skirt is chic and sassy. The elastic waistband ensures that it’s both comfy and versatile — wear it on your natural waist, or position it lower on your hips when the mood strikes (or after dinner). Either way, you’ll love how comfy and striking it is. Available colors and styles: 1

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

14 These MVP Gold Hoop Earrings That Go With Literally Anything PAVOI Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon You’ll never struggle to select earrings when you have these hoop earrings in your jewelry box. They’re as equally perfect with jeans and a tee as they are with a dress or suit, and they’ll never go out of style. Plus, in addition to classic yellow gold, white and rose gold styles are offered, too. Available colors and styles: 6

Available sizes: 20mm — 50mm

15 This Flouncy Flared Skirt With An Elastic Waistband & Ruffles Relipop Flared Short Skirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon Channel your inner ‘90s girl. This short skater skirt is that unicorn blend of cute and comfy. The stretchy elastic waistband means you can just pull it on and go, though be warned that with the flirty flare and ruffly layers, you’ll constantly want to twirl. Available colors and styles: 28

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 These Comfy, Stretchy Jeggings With 20+ Colors To Choose From Amazon Essentials Stretch Pull-On Jegging Amazon $32 See On Amazon With the look of skinny jeans but the stretch of leggings, these pull-on jeggings will be a go-to. They come in a variety of lengths and a range of classic denim colors, from light to dark washes, versatile neutrals like black and camel, and even unique shades like coral and light aqua. Available colors and styles: 22

Available sizes: 0 —30 Plus, including short & long options

17 This Cushy Short Sleeve Crop Top With A Twisty Front Romwe Front Twist Short Sleeve Crop Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon When you want the comfort of a tee but the style of something trendier, this front twist crop top is it. Featuring short sleeves, a crew neck, and subtle vertical ribbing on the material, all of it is accented with a twist at the center of the front hem. You’ll love wearing it with high-waisted jeans, skirts, and dresses. Available colors and styles: 3

Available sizes: 1X — 4X-Large Plus

18 A Sultry Strapless Dress With A Summery Silhouette ROSIANNA Off Shoulder Strapless Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This light and airy strapless ruffle mini dress is the perfect thing for hot days and warm nights. It features a wide ruffle that drapes elegantly over arms and bodice, and the flared skirt hits just above the knee for easy movement. Buyers rave about the fit, with one five-star reviewer raving, “I put it on and fell in love.” Available colors and styles: 4

Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

19 This Cold-Shoulder Shirt With A Funky Cutout Neckline SheIn One Shoulder Short Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Wear multiple trends at once with this one-shoulder short sleeve top. It features a stylish shoulder cutout that hints at a strapless look, while still offering full short sleeves and a round collar. Tuck it into your favorite jeans, or wear it with a high-waisted skirt for your next happy hour or cocktail party. Available colors and styles: 7

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

20 This Velvety Mini Dress With A Drapey Cowl Neck SOLY HUX Velvet Mini Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon PSA, this velvet mini dress will have you filling your schedule since you’ll be looking to wear it to as many parties, outings, and events as possible. Made with stretchy velvet material, it has a figure-hugging fit, delicate spaghetti straps, and a cool cowl neckline. Add a statement necklace or a shawl, or let it stand on its own — either way, get ready to field tons of compliments. Available colors and styles: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

21 These Casually Classic Tees That Will Be Wardrobe Staples Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a pair of classic crewneck tees. These two-packs feature everything from solids in every color of the rainbow, to modern stripes, to fun graphics. Made with a cotton jersey blend material that promises to be super soft and lightweight, you’ll love them for their casual comfort. Available colors and styles: 42

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

22 This Chic Strapless Top With A Twisty Sweetheart Bust ISZPLUSH Strapless Sweetheart Top Amazon $29 See On Amazon Slip this strapless top on, and just try not to feel like you’re in vacation mode. It’s stylish and sleek, with a trendy front knot and sweetheart neckline. Pack it for travel, wear it with linen pants, or bask in it at the beach — you’ll want one in every color. Buyers rave about it too. One five-star reviewer endorsed it with: “The knit is soft and comfortable and still thick and stretchy.” Available colors and styles: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

23 A Simple, Colorful Tank That Makes A Perfect Layering Piece Artfish Sleeveless Tank Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon This sleeveless ribbed tank with thin but not-quite-spaghetti straps is great for everyday wear, like layering under cardigans and flannels, or for sporting on its own on sunny days or even during workouts. It comes in a rainbow of solid colors (dibs on the mint green). Available colors and styles: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

24 This Playful Ruffled Sundress With A Tie Back Romwe Tie Back Ruffle Short Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon From the front, this darling short ruffle dress has the makings of a classically cute sundress, including fluttery sleeves, a fitted bodice, and a flared skirt. But when you turn around, the bow in the back takes it to the next level. Enjoy it in a neutral solid or pretty pastel, or grab one of the florals for an ultra soft look. Available colors and styles: 44

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

25 A Timeless Yet Trendy Button Down With A Loose, Low-Key Fit BIG DART Loose Fit Button Down Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Tuck this button down shirt into slacks for work, knot it over a skirt for date night, or even slip it over your swimsuit for a sleek and simple cover-up. It has a classic collar and long sleeves that are perfect for cuffing, too. It’s super versatile, and it comes in a rainbow of solid colors. Available colors and styles: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

26 This Off-The-Shoulder Bodysuit With A Chic Wrap Silhouette SOLY HUX Wrap Off The Shoulder Bodysuit Amazon $22 See On Amazon This slim-fitting, off-the-shoulder bodysuit has a wrap neckline and bodice, short sleeves, and snaps for convenience. It looks great under flowy palazzo pants or a relaxed maxi skirt. One five-star buyer shared, “I got this for a trip and it was so comfortable and nice. I looked dressy without feeling like it.” Note that it’s a real wrap at the front, so you’ll want to plan undergarments accordingly. Available colors and styles: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

27 These Golden Bracelets Perfect For Stacking With Dressy Or Casual Outfits KORAN KREMIX Gold Chain Bracelet Sets (set of 3) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Like the little black dress of accessories, this best-selling set of gold chain bracelets is a staple for your jewelry box. Sized at roughly 6.25 inches, each bracelet is unique, but they go together perfectly. Choose between gold and silver designs, and from sets of three or six. Available colors and styles: 5

Available sizes: One size

28 This Body-Hugging Romper With Bike Shorts & Spaghetti Straps XXTAXN Spaghetti Strap Romper Amazon $26 See On Amazon Looking for a versatile piece that’s both sporty and sultry? Look no further than this spaghetti strap romper. Made with a stretchy polyester/spandex blend, it’s lightweight and comfy, and great for layering for day- or nightwear. Styles also include wider straps or a two piece outfit with matching shorts and bandeau top. Available colors and styles: 27

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

29 These MVP Sweatpants That Have A High Waist & Baggy Cut Yovela High-Waisted Baggy Sweatpants Amazon $28 See On Amazon Facts are facts: You can never have too many pairs of comfy pants. These high-waisted baggy sweatpants are everything you want in loungewear — they have a stretchy waist, functional pockets, jogger-style cuffs, and a loose fit. Plus, among the colors you’ll find brights like peacock blue and pink, along with basics like black, grey, and white. Available colors and styles: 13

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

30 These Bikini Panties Made From Breathable Bamboo Viscose Knitlord Soft Bikini Panties Lace Trim (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon With a classic low-rise bikini shape, delicate lace trim, and cute bow accents, this 5-pack of bikini undies are cute, comfy, and perfect for daily wear. Even better, they’re made with bamboo viscose, which is super soft, lightweight, and durable. A touch of spandex adds the stretch factor (and a cotton set is available, too). Available colors and styles: 2

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

31 A Set Of Cheeky Lace Panties In Bright & Bold Colors Sunm Boutique Seamless Bikini Lace Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These lightweight, lacy panties come in rich, elegant colors and give you a variety in each set (unless you go for a classic set of all black). Despite being made with soft lace, buyers attest to their durability. One happy purchaser said, “They have perfect stretch to them ... All in all, these are the most comfortable cheekies I own now.” You can grab them in packs of six, eight, or 12. Available colors and styles: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

32 This Tie-Waist Romper That Passes As A Mini Dress Relipop Tie Waist Mini Dress Romper Amazon $20 See On Amazon When you want the appearance of a mini dress but the functionality and fit of shorts, then this tie-waist romper is for you. The legs of the shorts are loose and flowy like a skirt, and they also feature tiered ruffles and a matching tie belt. Among the many stylish choices you’ll find solid and print patterns, and both short- and long-sleeved cuts. Available colors and styles: 29

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 This Punchy Mini Dress With A Deep-V Neckline & Sleek Ruching Romwe Short Sleeve Surplice Deep V Belted Ruched Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This short sleeve ruched mini dress will have you filling your schedule with more excuses to go wear it. It features a deep-V neckline, a tie belt, plus a slim skirt that hits just above the knee. The material is stretchy, soft, and breathable too, so you’ll feel good wearing it all night. Available colors and styles: 6

Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

34 These Casual, Comfy Shorts With A Stretchy Waist & Practical Pockets Acelitt Comfy Drawstring Pocketed Shorts Amazon $23 Relaxed, comfy shorts are a must for summer, and these drawstring pocket shorts are a fab option. Not only are they made with 100% cotton material and have stitched cuffs, but they come in a whopping 40 different styles, including everything from neutral basics to splashy patterns (peep the floral green). Available colors and styles: 40

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

35 This Soft & Swingy Knee-Length Dress With A V-Neck Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon With its loose and low-key vibe, this surplice dress is the kind of effortless piece you can slip on first thing in the morning to feel comfy yet put-together for the whole day. The gathered waist, V-neckline, and flowy skirt combine to make a classic yet trendy piece you’ll love pairing with sandals, tennies, or booties. Plus, it comes in standard or sustainably-sourced rayon blends. Available colors and styles: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

36 This Maxi Skirt & Matching Halter You Can Wear As A Sleek Outfit Or Sultry Separates HUUSA Two-Piece Maxi Skirt Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon This maxi skirt and matching halter top look great together, or when worn with other pieces. The skirt features a drapey cut that has a center slit, while the halter has ties at the hem that you can wrap, criss-cross, or bow. Buyers gush about the fit and fabric, with one five-star reviewer noting, “Talk about great quality fabric for such a steal of a price!” Available colors and styles: 23 (including cutout dress options, too)

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

37 A Belted Wrap Dress With A Swingy Skirt & Short Sleeves Pinup Fashion V-Neck Midi Wrap Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon A mid-length wrap dress is the kind of outfit you’ll reach for every season, for years to come. The stretchy yet soft material, tie belt, and the wrap silhouette combine to make a comfortable yet polished outfit that you can wear everywhere from a meeting in the boardroom to happy hour at the bar. Available colors and styles: 14

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

38 This Flowy, Wide-Leg Jumpsuit That Rivals Your Fave Overalls YESNO Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon When you want the vibe of overalls but without the bulk of denim, this wide-leg jumpsuit checks all the right boxes. With 100% cotton material, an ankle-length cut, side slits at the hem, and practical pockets, it looks and feels great over tanks and tees of all styles. Available colors and styles: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

39 A Simple & Chic Spaghetti Strap Midi Dress With Tie Waist NERLEROLIAN Adjustable Strappy Midi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This light and airy strappy midi dress has a round hem, side slits, and a tank-style layer on the bodice. You’ll appreciate the adjustable spaghetti straps and gathered tie at the waist for a perfect fit, too. Buyers also note that the length hits at the ankle for shorter frames, and calf for taller frames — a luxe look either way. Available colors and styles: 11

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

40 This Floral Camisole With A Subtle Bow In The Back Levi's Camila Tie Back Camisole Tank Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon It’s true; Levi’s isn’t just about jeans. This tie-back camisole tank top has a darling keyhole tie at the top of the back, along with delicate thin straps and a subtle halter shape in the front. The delicate floral pattern comes in both basic black or sunny orange, or there’s also a summery button-up option, too. Available colors and styles: 3 (including a button-up shirt)

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

41 A Staple Tank Dress With A Trendy Wrap Look BTFBM Ruched Tank Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This ruched tank dress is super versatile — with heels and bold earrings you’ll be ready for a night out, or you can slip on white tennis shoes and an open-front cardigan for a casual day of errands or outings. The side ruching gives it a slim and sleek silhouette, while the crossover skirt gives you room to move. Available colors and styles:

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

42 This Cropped Yoga Tank Top With A Fun Crossover Hem Bestisun Cropped Tank Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Stylish and sporty, this cropped tank top has a crossover hem, racerback cut, and V-neckline to comfortably move with you during yoga and other workouts (or relaxed days at home). Buyers love that it’s soft and comfy, though some noted that the fabric is thin, so plan your layers accordingly. Available colors and styles: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

43 These Oversize Shades With An Easygoing ‘70s Vibe Dollger Oversize Square Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon Look like a million bucks (for less than $15) in these stylish oversize sunglasses. No matter what you’re wearing, they have a way of elevating and complementing any outfit — from the most casual to dressed to the nines. They promise to block 100% of UVA and UVB rays, so you’ll be protecting your eyes in high style.

44 These Breezy Shorts That Go From Sporty To Casual-Chic BMJL Running Shorts Amazon $25 See On Amazon Having a solid pair of workout shorts is necessary for occasions when you, you know, work out or run. These have a zippered pocket that’s blessedly big enough for a smartphone, and a split tulip hem that makes movement easy. They also look fab when dressed up a bit for days out on the town or beach. Available colors and styles: 43

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large