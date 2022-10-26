Sure, you might’ve been the sporty or ultra-feminine dresser for most of your life — but there’s nothing wrong with switching things up if you want to. In any case, it can be fun to try new looks, especially since you might not realize how well different trends make you feel. Amazon has all the garments you could possibly want for this purpose — and all for incredibly low prices.

1 This Alluring Bodysuit With Statement Sleeves WDIRARA Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon For your next get-together, stand out in this long-sleeved bodysuit. It’s available in multiple different styles and designs, so whether you’re looking for one with lace, sheer sleeves, or a bit of sparkle, this brand has you covered. Style the piece with heels and simple black jeans or a mini skirt. Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large

Available styles: 30

2 These Rubber Chelsea Boots To Wear On Rainy Days Asgard Waterproof Chelsea Boots Amazon $33 See On Amazon These stylin’ Chelsea boots prove that just because it’s pouring outside doesn’t mean your footwear has to look frumpish. With these, you don’t have to commit to full-fledged Wellingtons, either. The rubber ankle booties instead blend seamlessly into your outfit unless you get one of the bolder colors. Their rubbery material keeps you dry, while elastic side panels allow for easy slip-ons. Available sizes: 4 — 12, plus select children’s sizes

Available colors: 15

3 These Jeggings That Look Like Denim But Feel Way Comfier No Nonsense Classic Jeggings Amazon $17 See On Amazon Jeans can feel restrictive around the waist and thighs, but these jeggings are made of a soft, stretchy material designed to keep you at ease. There are also no prodding zippers or buttons here; just pull them on, and you’re all set! Customers of all sizes love how great these jeggings look, and the functioning back pockets don’t hurt, either. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 7

4 An Oversized Plaid Scarf That’s Just $10 Wander Agio Large Scarf Shawl Amazon $11 See On Amazon Acne Studios has popularized huge scarves, but unlike their $300 shawls, this one will only cost you around two fivers. It comes in an array of colorful plaids, which are sure to add some spice to even the bleakest of winter days. Drape the scarf over your shoulders for an affluent appearance, or wrap it around your neck for maximum warmth. Available colors: 25

5 This Long Sleeve V-Neck For Everyday Wear Goodthreads V-Neck Long Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon Yes, it’s important to have statement pieces in your wardrobe, but you also need a solid foundation of basics, like this long sleeve V-neck. It’s made of lightweight cotton fabric and has a slightly slouchy fit. Amazon shoppers also love that they can wear this shirt every season, even in summer and spring, without feeling too warm. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

6 This Delicate Necklace To Layer With Other Jewelry Turandoss Dainty Layered Choker Necklace Amazon $12 See On Amazon Get a two, three, or even four-piece necklace set from this brand to achieve a beautiful layered jewelry look. The necklaces come in your choice of a silver or gold finish, as well as a variety of styles. For instance, there are sets with chains, pearls, and statement pendants like the pictured gold bar. Each option is equally eye-catching. Available styles: 36

7 A Cardigan With An Adorably Slouchy Fit Asskdan Knit Cardigan Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you want to wear a skirt or fancy outfit without looking overdressed, pair it with something like this V-neck cardigan. It has a slightly oversized, draped fit that creates a cozy vibe and makes you appear effortlessly chic. Also, this garment isn’t heavy, so it’s great to bring along in case you decide to cover up. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

8 This Faux Suede Mini Skirt For Crisper Weather Meyeeka Button Front Faux Suede Mini Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon Mini skirts aren’t just for the summer, especially not when they come in suede like this button-front number. This piece would look terrific with a sweater, some tights, and a pair of ankle boots. Side pockets add practicality, so you can carry your phone and card case without necessarily needing a bag. Whether you’re grabbing coffee or going tailgating, you’ll want to reach for this skirt. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

9 This Faux Leather Crossbody Bag With Tasseled Zippers DELUXITY Lightweight Tassel Crossbody Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon Aside from two tasseled zippers, this faux leather bag is simple in its design and certainly looks more expensive than its $18 price tag. You can get it in a solid color or an intriguing two-toned style. There’s no question about the bag’s quality, either. “It’s held up so well!” one reviewer shared. “No sign of wear and tear. I use it almost on a daily basis and during travel. I often get compliments asking where it’s from, others thinking it’s name-brand.” Available colors: 37

10 These High-Waisted Yoga Pants With Side Pockets Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon Some people may call these “flared leggings,” but the real ones know that these are indeed yoga pants, and they’re the best for light workouts. This pair is made with a buttery fabric that’s 20% spandex, so you can do a tree pose or downward dog with no problem. Even if you’re not a yogi, the pants are great for any leisure activity. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 25

11 This Loose-Fitting Wrap Sweater That’s Cute For Casual Outings softome Deep V-Neck Wrap Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon Show off your decolletage and perhaps a lacey bralette with this deep V-neck sweater. The garment has a criss-cross front that drapes languidly across the body, creating a laid-back appearance. Pair this sweater with jeans and some layered necklaces for a sophisticated fall look. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 9

12 This 8-Pack Of Boho Knotted Headbands With A Ribbed Texture Huachi Knotted Headbands (8-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Headbands are the best for bad hair days, but these knotted ones are so cute, you’ll want to wear them with every outfit. They come in a pack of eight different colors; choose from more neutral dark tones or brighter hues. A knot detail and ribbed texture differentiate these elastic headwraps from plainer ones that can cause discomfort. Available colors: 7

13 These Durable Leather Loafers That Come In Numerous Colors VenusCelia Comfort Walking Loafers Amazon $30 See On Amazon Loafers can be such a pain to break in, but these moccasin-style steppers are made of relatively thin, soft leather that feels almost buttery against the skin. They have a grooved rubbery sole, which keeps you from falling in slippery conditions. The loafers can also pass for professional footwear without looking stuffy. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available styles: 43

14 A Comfy 2-Piece Set With Sporty Stripe Details PRETTYGARDEN Short Sleeve Two Piece Tracksuit Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon This matching tracksuit set somehow looks so polished despite including a basic T-shirt and sweatpants. That could be because it’s all one color, or perhaps because of the cohesive stripe detail on each sleeve and leg. In any case, you’ll feel relaxed and stylish at the park, running errands, or wherever else you choose to wear this ensemble. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

15 This Slinky Mock Turtleneck Bodysuit MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Turtlenecks cling to the body, but they can still ride up when tucked into bottoms, unlike this stretchy and soft bodysuit. More than 25,000 buyers gave this garment a five-star rating because of its tight sleeves, versatility, and opaqueness, among other positive features. The bodysuit also has a snap closure, so it’s easy to take on and off. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

16 This Set Of Faux Leather Belts With Double-O Buckles SANSTHS Faux Leather O-Ring Buckle Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These streamlined faux leather belts aren’t from Gucci, but they closely resemble the luxury brand’s bestselling accessory without costing hundreds of dollars. A set of two is less than $20, which is an unbelievably great deal. The belts are available in multiple combinations of neutral colors to match every outfit, and each one has an intriguing double-O buckle in front. Available sizes: 24”-28” waist — 51”-54” waist

Available styles: 18

17 This Retro Midi Skirt That Makes A Statement OBBUE Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon The conventional trouser or pencil skirt can get so blasé, so switch things up with this whimsical pleated midi skirt. It’s like something straight out of Hollywood’s golden age with its wide silhouette and knee-high length. Get it in a bold color, such as red or yellow, or a fun print. Another major bonus? The skirt has pockets! Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 24

18 These Textured Hoop Earrings That Are Available In A Variety Of Shapes Mevecco Gold Plated Huggie Hoop Earring Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you have just two ear piercings or multiple, these small gold-plated hoops with ball formations on them are simple yet versatile enough to be worn on every occasion. They’re available in a bunch of different styles, including a padlock, a studded hoop, and a twisted croissant-like shape. The earrings are also hypoallergenic and free of nickel and lead, so they won’t irritate your skin. Available styles: 37

19 This Leopard-Print Button Down That Elevates Any Look ECOWISH Button Down Top Amazon $28 See On Amazon This luxurious leopard-print blouse shows that button-downs don’t have to just be relegated to corporate environments. You can wear this top to work, sure, but it looks as equally good with jeans as it does with slacks. The blouse is available in multiple different prints, as well as a tie-neck style. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 38

20 A Top-Handle Purse That Can Be Worn As A Handbag or Crossbody LOVEVOOK Top Handle Purse Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you want something that holds more items than the trendy little shoulder baguettes from the Y2K period, opt for this faux leather top-handle purse. It comes with a detachable long strap and has multiple compartments, both of which make this item über-convenient. This green version also sports a lovely woven pattern that adds texture to your outfit. Available styles: 25

21 This Classic Fleece Vest That Has A Slim Fit Amazon Essentials Polar Soft Fleece Vest Amazon $27 See On Amazon When you want to maintain some body heat without donning a heavy jacket, go for this light fleece vest, instead. It’s perfect for this time of year and can be layered under other outerwear as temperatures continue to fall. The vest’s fuzzy material is much softer than a lot of nylon alternatives. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 33

22 These Versatile Straight-Leg Jeans That Look So Modern Levi's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans Amazon $32 See On Amazon We’re living in an era where just one jean style does not reign supreme, yet these Levi’s 724s are simultaneously pared-back and versatile enough to be worn nearly every day. Their straight silhouette transcends trends, and they look way pricier than their actual price tag. The jeans are a nice palate cleanser amid overly baggy styles. Available sizes: 24 — 40

Available colors: 19

23 A Svelte Fedora That Has Garnered More Than 4,200 Positive Reviews Lisianthus Belt Buckle Fedora Hat Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you don’t consider yourself a hat person, that’s likely because you haven’t tried on this wide-brimmed fedora yet. For one, the hat is available in tons of color options, though it looks particularly tasteful in shades like camel and white. Additionally, its structured fit frames the face nicely and adds a refined quality to your outfit. Available colors: 27

24 This Light Sweatshirt With Pockets & A Long Torso onlypuff Comfy Pocket Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Cropped sweatshirts are cute in theory, but they won’t keep you as warm as this full-coverage tunic. Although it’s made of a lightweight fabric that doesn’t cling to the body, customers affirm that this top is protective against cooler temps. It even has side pockets, where you can also guard your hands against the cold. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 35

25 These Sleek Faux Leather Sneakers That Go With Just About Anything hash bubbie Low Top Leather Sneakers Amazon $25 See On Amazon These white low-top walking shoes aren’t so much for the trail as they are for going long distances in a city or other highly walkable environment. Although they don’t offer a ton of support, the sneakers are still breathable and sturdy, allowing you to make the blocks-long trek to your home or workplace. And they’re fitting for both casual and dressy attire, adding a sporty sensibility without detracting from the rest of your outfit. Available sizes: 5 — 11

26 A Stretchy Wrap Skirt To Dance The Night Away In SheIn Wrap Maxi Skirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon Sarongs are a hard-to-ignore trend that’s cropped up in recent years, and this enticing wrap skirt falls into a similar category of flirty, carefree attire. It has an elegantly draped silhouette, as well as an elastic waist. The skirt looks like expensive beachside resort wear, but you can also layer it with a cardigan and scarf for fall. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 40

27 These Round Sunglasses That Protect Against UV Rays SUNGAIT Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Sunnies are always a must, even as daylight hours decrease. This round-frame pair looks designer with its streamlined design and thin gold temples. You can keep these glasses in your car or purse in case the sun decides to do a sneak attack; even if you accidentally misplace them, it won’t be the end of the world because you didn’t pay hundreds. Available colors: 19

28 This Flowy Boho Party Dress For Fall Amoretu V Neck Shift Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Getting dressed for parties can be difficult in cool temperatures, but throw on this long-sleeved mini-shift dress with tights, statement earrings, and high-heeled boots, and you’ve got a dynamite fit. The frock has loose, billowing sleeves and an A-line bodice with ruffled tiers. These design elements, combined with a V-neck decolletage, should result in a busy garment, but the dress manages to look flirty and boho-chic instead. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 45

29 This Tie Waist Blouse That Helps You Easily Achieve A Dressy Appearance Romwe Tie Waist Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon Have you ever seen a more perfect blouse for the holiday season? Me neither. Wear this top to friendly get-togethers, Thanksgiving with the family, and other wintertime bashes. It has balloon sleeves and, of course, we can’t overlook the tie waist detail that you can fashion into a bow. Although this top has no stretch, previous buyers said they had no problem pulling it on over their heads. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 18

30 This Long Necklace & Drop Earring Set For When You Want To Accessorize ZITULRY Necklace & Drop Earrings Set (Set of 6) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Make any ensemble look more put-together by donning one of the necklace and earring sets included in this pack of six. Although they look like something you’d buy from Kendra Scott or at a luxe boutique, all three pairs together are less than $20. These jewelry pieces are so easy to accessorize with; simply wear them with any shirt or dress that’s not too busy.

31 These High-Waisted Biker Shorts That Are Available In Varying Lengths BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon The power of cute gym clothes is undeniable when it comes to creating workout motivation, which is why you need these clingy biker shorts. Ditch the pair you’ve had since high school, and opt for this stretchy, high-waisted pair for more flexibility. The shorts also have side pockets for your phone and are made of moisture-wicking fabric, so you won’t be uncomfortably sweaty throughout your jog or pilates session. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 37

32 An Oversized Faux Leather Tote With A Matching Wristlet HOXIS Faux Leather Tote Handbag Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you want to look extra stylish on campus, ditch the backpack, and carry your study materials in this large faux leather tote, instead. It can fit a 14” laptop and whatever other folders, notebooks, and snacks you need for class or work. The tote comes with a matching wristlet for smaller personal items, such as your phone and wallet, which attaches to the larger bag. Available colors: 14

33 A Fitted Button Down Shirt For The Office PIER 17 Tailored Button Down Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Certain button-down blouses can have gapping between buttons, but this one is advertised as being “paper thin” and closely fitted to the body. Indeed, the shirt has side seams and darts at the bust that result in a tailored appearance, keeping you from looking dowdy. There’s also spandex in its fabric for a bit of stretch. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 6

34 This 12-Pack Of Trusty Velvet Scrunchies AFSTEE Velvet Scrunchies (12-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These velvet scrunchies are superior to the regular hair tie because not only do they securely hold your hair without causing it to develop those annoying crease marks, but they also look cute on your wrist. With this pack of 12, you get an array of fun colors to match your outfits. Keep some on your nightstand, in the bathroom, and in the car so that you’re never caught without a band. Available colors: 7

35 This Long & Lightweight Cardigan With An Open Front Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $31 See On Amazon Cardigans are the quintessential fall garment, but if it’s still too warm for a chunky one where you live, check out this lightweight open-front sweater. Customers say they love wearing theirs to work; if you frequently find yourself shivering from the powerful AC, this cardi is a must-have. It has an unadorned, long silhouette, so it’ll match with virtually everything. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 21

36 A Flexible Denim Skirt With Pockets In The Front & Back Amazon Essentials Classic 5-Pocket Denim Skirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon Women’s denim bottoms are infamous for two things: being way too stiff and a lack of pockets. This skirt, however, tackles both of these issues, as it contains elastane to give you that bit of necessary stretch and has not two, not four, but five pockets! It’s also a comfortable length, hitting right above the knee so you don’t have to worry about an accidental flash. Available sizes: 0— 20; 14 Plus — 40 Plus

Available colors: 5

37 These Everyday Ballet Flats That Are Great For Commuting Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flats Amazon $14 See On Amazon These ballet flats are so convenient if you walk to work or plan on wearing uncomfortable shoes. They say beauty is pain, but at least these fold up in your bag and can be taken out when you’re ready to switch out of your heels. They’re also just a great staple to have in your collection, and it’s worth even getting a few pairs in different colors since they’re so inexpensive. Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 35

38 This Breezy Blouse That Has Bell Sleeves BLENCOT V Neck Bell Sleeve Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re after a real compliment-getter, look no further than this bell-sleeved blouse. It’s regular in terms of length, but you can tuck it in for a boxier fit. The blouse is made of a light, chiffon-like material, so it practically floats as you walk. Get one for spring, though you can wear it while temperatures are still mild. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

39 These Cargo Joggers That Eliminate The Need For A Purse Libin Cargo Joggers Amazon $33 See On Amazon Cargo pants are back in style, and these cargo joggers are especially sporty chic. Not only do they look good, but the joggers also have five functional pockets with closures to keep your phone, keys, and other items safe and dry. Although these were technically made for the trail, they work just as well for any leisure activity. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 12

40 These Multipurpose Satin Scarves With An Appealing Paisley Print DOOBO Satin Head Scarf (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your outfit feels uninspired, one way to instantly make it more interesting is by adding one of these square satin scarves. Whether you tie it around your head, neck, or handbag, you’ll achieve a sort of old-money refinement à la the characters in The Talented Mr. Ripley. Each set of three comes with an assortment of muted colors that all have a subtle shine. Available colors: 5

41 These Luxurious Printed Satin Pajamas Milumia Satin Pajama Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Even if you sleep solo, you can still inject some glamour into your attire with this satin pajama set. Its almost slippery material is perfect for hot sleepers, as satin tends to retain coolness. The PJs are available in a few solid colors, but the floral versions are absolute showstoppers. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 24

42 A Fleece-Lined Beanie With A Fur Pompom C.C Thick Cable Knit Fleece Lined Beanie Amazon $20 See On Amazon This fleece-lined cable knit beanie will keep your noggin warm all season long, plus it looks adorable with its furry pompom on top. The beanie doesn’t slouch but rather maintains an upright position that’ll help pull the rest of your look together. Available colors: 108

43 This Fitted Quilted Vest That Gives Ski Chalet Vibes Fuinloth Lightweight Quilted Vest Amazon $30 See On Amazon Quilted outerwear is the thing right now, so hop on the trend with this slim vest. Nearly 15,800 customers gave it a five-star rating thanks to its protection against harsh weather, true-to-size fit, and other notable attributes. “I live on the coast now and often just need an extra layer for walking my dog or going down to a coffee shop, and this is my go-to vest!” one reviewer shared. “The buttons near the pockets and the padded style also give it a slightly more fashionable look.” Available sizes: X-Small Petite — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

44 These Easy Claw Clips That Don’t Cause Discomfort Auseibeely Square Claw Clips (6-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon What were we all doing before the Y2K claw clip trend came back? Struggling, that’s what. These square claw clips hold your hair securely all day long without any pulling or tugging, and you can create so many more styles with them than with a regular hair tie. The clips arrive in a pack of six different colors, each with a matte finish.