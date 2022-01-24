Fashion
From the runway to the red carpet, the visionary designer is responsible for some of fashion’s most iconic moments.
Thierry Mugler, who defined futuristic fashion and whose designs could be easily mistaken for pieces of art, died Sunday at age 73. His many contributions include iconic looks from runway shows and on the celebrities who wore pieces from his archives.
The motorcycle corset, seen here during his Spring/Summer 1992 fashion show in Paris, may be his most memorable piece thanks to its lasting impact. It appeared in George Michael’s “Too Funky” music video and was later recreated for Beyoncé’s “I Am…” tour in 2009.
