Fashion

Thierry Mugler’s Most Memorable Designs Of All Time

From the runway to the red carpet, the visionary designer is responsible for some of fashion’s most iconic moments.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Kim Kardashian West arrives for the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Not...
Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Jamie Feldman

Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Thierry Mugler, who defined futuristic fashion and whose designs could be easily mistaken for pieces of art, died Sunday at age 73. His many contributions include iconic looks from runway shows and on the celebrities who wore pieces from his archives.

Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The motorcycle corset, seen here during his Spring/Summer 1992 fashion show in Paris, may be his most memorable piece thanks to its lasting impact. It appeared in George Michael’s “Too Funky” music video and was later recreated for Beyoncé’s “I Am…” tour in 2009.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Tap