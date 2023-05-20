Think Sexy Underwear & Bras Need To Be Revealing? These Pieces Will Prove You Wrong

My lingerie drawer is filled with boyshorts and longline sports bras. Needless to say, I’m a huge fan of underwear that provides coverage and support, but that doesn’t mean I’m willing to compromise on style.

If you, too, appreciate sexy but comfortable bras and underwear, Amazon is a surprisingly great place to shop. The full-coverage styles below may have more fabric and support, but they don’t skimp on the lace, trendy silhouettes, or strappy designs you want to feel your best — which explains why many of them have racked up thousands of five-star reviews. In other words, if you think underwear needs to be revealing in order to be sexy, think again.

1 These Ribbed Tops You Can Wear As A Bra Or Cropped Tank OQQ Ribbed Seamless Sports Bras (3 Pack) Amazon $38 See On Amazon Because they come with seamless removable cups, these cropped tank tops offer medium support whether you choose to wear them in place of a bra or without one. The packs of three come in tons of color combinations, but all of them are made from a stretchy, ribbed fabric with an underband. “Personally I don't think you can beat these,” one reviewer wrote. “These are affordable, comfortable, cute, and supportive.” Available sizes: Small — Large

2 These Hipster Panties With Lace Trim ADOVAKKER Lace Trim Hipsters (5-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Even despite their affordable price tag, these hipster panties have been called “comfortable,” “super soft,” and “well-made” by reviewers. They’re full-coverage in the back, but the lace trim, low-rise silhouette, and stylish color and pattern options add plenty of sizzle. Most importantly, the silky microfiber material is lightweight and breathable while the added stretch helps them fit like a second skin. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 An Iconic Calvin Klein Bra With A Racerback Design Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Wireless Racerback Bralette Amazon $28 See On Amazon Few brands combine comfort and sexiness like Calvin Klein — and this modern racerback bralette is no exception. While it has the same branded band and soft cotton-modal construction as other best-selling designs from the brand, this one sets itself apart with its racerback straps, which won’t slip off your shoulders while sleeping, lounging, running errands, or working out. It also has molded cups for extra support without wires. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

4 These Cotton Panties That Are “Super Stretchy” Yet “Cute” FINETOO Low-Rise Stretch Bikini Panties (10-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Reviewers have called these bikini panties “super stretchy” and “comfortable,” yet “cute” and “sexy.” Yes, they’re made from 95% cotton with smooth stitching and a double gusset, so they’re skin-friendly and breathable — but they don’t look like a compromise. Their cheeky silhouette and ribbed texture in ample color options also make them some of the most stylish underwear in your drawer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5 This T-Shirt Bra With Tons Of Support But No Wires Hanes Ultimate Wireless Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon It’s a huge challenge to find a bra that’s both wireless yet supportive, full-coverage yet breathable, and comfortable yet cute. Enter the Hanes Ultimate Wireless Bra made with stretchy fabric that is designed to wick away sweat, a wire-free design supports with a wide band and full-coverage cups, a lace V-neck trim adds plenty of style, and straps that are convertible so it’ll work with tricky tops. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

6 This Set Of Lace Bikinis For A Great Price Wealurre Lace Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon In some department stores, you’ll pay upwards of $20 for a single pair of lace panties — but this set comes with five pairs (in a few color combination options) for less than a single pair. The nylon-spandex lace offers breathable coverage and plenty of stretch, while the lining is made from 100% cotton. “I always feel like the pricing on underwear like this any other place is sky high so I was thrilled to find these at such a good price,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

7 This Mesh Plunge Bra That Offers A Sexy Spin On Full Support Smart & Sexy Mesh Plunge Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon This mesh plunge bra from Smart & Sexy gives you the best of both worlds: the comfort and support of a full-coverage bra alongside the gorgeous features you’d find in sexy lingerie. Underneath the lace overlay, this piece has medium-coverage demi cups in a nude color, so at first glance, it looks totally sheer. (Other color options may have mesh over brighter shades.) Despite the encased underwire, double band, and thick straps for support, it also features a plunging neckline with elastic trim that moves with you. Available sizes: 32B — 40DDD

8 The First Panties I Reach For Straight Out Of The Dryer Maidenform Women's Dream Cotton with Lace Boyshort Amazon $10 See On Amazon These Maidenform lace boyshorts are one of the first pairs I reach for every time my laundry is clean. They’re made mostly of cotton and have a full-coverage boyshort silhouette, so they’re gentle on my skin and actually stay put while I go about my day. (They’re also great if you want a little extra protection underneath dresses.) Still, the silky texture and lace waistband matches well with my sexiest bras — especially since they come in dozens of colors and patterns. Available sizes: 5 — 9

9 This Strappy Tank With A Built-In Bra HeyNuts Sports Bra Tank Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon With its wireless support and strappy design in the back, this sports bra tank has countless uses. Yes, its removable pads, moisture-wicking texture, and four-way stretch fabric are great for workouts, but it’s also “super comfortable” for lounging and cute enough to use as a building block in “day-to-day outfits,” according to reviewers. Best of all, you can wear it for bra-like support underneath layers, or entirely alone as a bra-free top. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

10 These Briefs With Thick Lace Trim For Extra. Coverage Barbra Lingerie Lace Brief Panties (5 Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Since they’re high-waisted and cover your hips and upper thighs, these brief panties are a favorite among buyers because they actually stay put. “They don't roll down when I’m sitting, standing, driving or walking,” one reviewer wrote. Still, the full-coverage design is plenty pretty due to the wide lace hips and V-shaped detailing at the waist. Each pack comes with five pairs in different colors. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

11 This T-Shirt Bra With A Lace Racerback & Front-Close Clasp Maidenform One Fab Fit T-Shirt Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon With over 12,000 five-star ratings, this Maidenform One Fab Fit T-shirt bra is clearly a hit among reviewers. While its silky-smooth cups and plunge neckline are designed to remain invisible underneath most tops, this bra has plenty of other brilliant features, too: The floral-lace racerback keeps the straps from slipping and begs to be seen, while the front closure makes it a breeze to put on and take off. Available sizes: 32C — 42D

12 These Panties Made From Satin & Lace ITAYAX Lace Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Lace and satin is a classic combo. Needless to say, even though these satin and lace panties hit above the hips and cover the backside, reviewers wrote that they “feel amazing” and “look really sexy on.” They also have plenty of seamless stretch, so they fit like a second skin, and their cotton cotton gusset offers added protection. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

13 This Lace Keyhole Bralette That Actually Supports Larger Busts Avidlove Lace Bralette Amazon $17 See On Amazon One reviewer gets “all kinds of compliments” when they wear this Avidlove lace bralette. While the chest and cropped bottom are sheer, the bra section has opaque lining that’s supportive enough even for many with larger cup sizes: “I am usually wary of bralettes due to my larger chest,” one reviewer wrote, “but this one provides the support I need while maintaining a comfortable and lightweight feel.” Finally, it’s stretchy with adjustable straps. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

14 This Stylish One-Shoulder Tank Top That Actually Offers A Lot Of Support Jkboo One Shoulder Sports Bra Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon This one-shoulder tank top sets itself apart from everything else in your closet with its cut-out single-shoulder design. That said, it also has removable pads, a built-in band, and stretchy compression fabric that wicks away sweat and glides against your skin, so it’s a no-brainer for everyday styling and workout outfits alike. “I love how comfortable it is when doing HIIT workouts and jumping with just the right support,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 These Panties That Are Minimal In The Front & Full-Coverage In The Back LEVAO Lace Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These hipster panties are ideal for those who want something in between cheeky thongs and boyshorts. The bikini-style front has just enough coverage that you can still move freely without pinching or rolling — but the lace back covers the whole backside for a fit that reviewers have called “the perfect mix of sexy and comfy” by one reviewer. They’re also soft and breathable with a hipster fit that stretches as you move. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 A Full-Coverage Bra That’s Seamless & Convertible Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon “I just ordered two more of these bras,” one reviewer wrote about the Bali One Smooth. “Immediately when putting on this bra I was convinced it was my go-to. Talk about comfortable!” It has underwire and full-coverage cups for support, but it’s also seamless with a plunge neck and mesh cut-outs so it looks great with out without a top. The straps are even convertible, so you can wear them crisscrossed if needed. Available sizes: 34C — 42C

17 These Lace Boyshorts Reviewers Are “In Love” With Wemoven Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from a combination of polyester and spandex, these lace boyshorts are sheer, stretchy, and soft. As a result, they’re a great way to get thigh, butt, and tummy coverage without giving up style or breathability. They also come in packs of four and six, both for a great price. No wonder one reviewer wrote: “I am in love! No joke! Amazing!” Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

18 A Sleek Bralette That’s Comfortable Enough For All-Day Wear Jockey Natural Beauty Bralette Amazon $17 See On Amazon It doesn’t have any lace or cutouts; in fact, this Jockey Natural Beauty bralette is pretty simple, but its sleek curves and longline silhouette still make it gorgeous. More importantly, reviewers confirm that the molded cups, wireless support, adjustable cami straps, and modal-cotton fabric make it “definitely comfortable enough to wear for a long period of time.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

19 These Cult-Favorite Panties With Rave Reviews Warner's Blissful Benefits Hipster Panties (3-Pack ) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Warner’s is one of Amazon customers’ most-loved bra and underwear brands, and almost every one of their products has thousands of rave reviews. Warner’s Blissful Benefits hipster panties are no exception. Buyers love the silky-feeling material, the super comfortable cut, and the wide waistband that moves with you without binding or rolling. “Loved these so much I ordered more,” one wrote, while another raved, “These are the best underwear I have come across in a long while.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

20 This Keyhole Bra That Supports & Minimizes Lilyette By Bali Plunge Into Comfort Keyhole Minimizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re looking for support without extra padding, the Lilyette By Bali Plunge Into Comfort minimizer bra is the way to go. Instead of bulky materials, it supports with underwire, thick straps, and hidden elastic. Its plunging V-neck shape and keyhole cut-out also make it a stylish pick, especially since it comes in over 20 colors and patterns. Available sizes: 34C —42DDD

21 Some Cute Ribbed Cotton Panties That Have It All LEVAO Cotton Lace Hipster Bikini Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These are not your standard cotton panties. Yeah, they’re made from a blend of cotton and spandex for a stretchy, comfortable, skin-friendly fit — but they also have ribbed fabric, a wide mesh waistband, lacey hip cut-outs, and lace detailing around the legs. As a result, even though their bikini cut offers plenty of coverage, they’re still “beautiful” and “sexy,” according to reviewers. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

22 These Comfortable Cheeky Panties With A Mid-Rise Fit Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Cheeky Panty (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Oftentimes, shorts-style underwear is high-rise — but these Smart & Sexy cheeky panties offer some thigh and butt coverage without the super high waist. They’re also made out of a nylon-spandex lace, so they’re stretchy, breathable, and gorgeous. Most importantly, even though reviewers say they “look amazing” on, they’re still “actually comfortable enough to wear all day.” Available sizes: 5 — 10

23 This Push-Up Bra That Aims To Add 2 Cup Sizes Smart & Sexy Underwire Push Up Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon All-over lace, jewel detailing at the center gore, molded, double-bump pads that aim to add up to two cup sizes instantly — what more could you want from this underwire push-up bra? While it still offers ample coverage, one reviewer wrote, “I already have a C cup, but I was looking for that more extreme look and definitely achieved it.” Others raved about the “spectacular price” and “comfortable support.” Available sizes: 32A — 42C

24 Some String Bikini Panties That Still Cover Your Backside Buankoxy Low-Rise String Bikini Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon All too often, string panties cover the front, but devolve into a thong in the back. These low-rise string panties are the exception: The stretchy elastic strands connect the triangle front with the full-coverage back. They’re also made from viscose fiber, so they’re soft, moisture-wicking, and breathable. Plus, they come in a pack of six for an incredible price. Currently, they have an overall 4.5-star rating from reviewers. Available sizes: 4 — 8

25 This Bralette That Creates A Push-Up Effect Without Wires DOBREVA Push Up Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon Even though it doesn’t have an underwire, this lace bralette still supports bigger busts and creates a push-up effect. How? With molded pads, a longline silhouette, and adjustable straps. The silky fabric also glides against your clothes, while the lace detailing on the plunge cups makes this bra “beautiful and amazing,” according to reviewers. Available sizes: 32A — 40D

26 These Ultra-Stretchy Panties That Are Both Comfy & Cute CUTE BYTE Seamless Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon According to reviewers, these hipster panties are a great combination of cute, sexy, and comfortable. In terms of functionality, the extra-stretchy fabric doesn’t have any seams and covers a good portion of your hips and butt — but in terms of style, the lace trims offer a sexy touch while the center ruching emphasizes your backside. “Super hard to find cheekies in-store anymore,” one reviewer wrote, but “these are super comfy and light. Barely feels like you are wearing any underwear at all.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

27 A Full-Coverage Bra That Looks & Feels “Amazing” Under Clothes Vanity Fair Full Figure Beauty Back Smoothing Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon Typically, the more coverage and support a bra offers, the harder it is to hide underneath clothes. According to reviewers, however, this Vanity Fair Full Figure bra has a wire-free design that “feels amazing” and is “so comfortable you can sleep in it” — but is still “invisible under clothing” due to its smooth cups, highly elastic fabric, and lay-flat contouring. It also comes in over 40 colors, including a wide range of skin-tone shades. Available sizes: 34G — 44DDD

28 These Affordable Lace Panties That Won’t Show Under Leggings Sunm Boutique Invisible Seamless Bikini Lace Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Grab some lace bikini panties for a great price when you opt for this five-piece set. Even though the sheer, floral material (in a wide selection of bright colors) is plenty eye-catching on its own, the seamless bikini cut and lay-flat fabric are designed to remain invisible underneath clothing, too: “If you’re anything like me, you hate panty lines, especially when wearing leggings,” one reviewer wrote. “Finally a company that actually gives you a product AS advertised. No lines and great colors too!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

29 This Wireless Bralette That’s Lightly Lined & Convertible Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Bralette Amazon $21 See On Amazon Bralettes usually offer little in the way of support, but according to reviewers, this Maidenform longline bralette has “no underwire to dig in and the longline gives some extra support and structure.” It also has soft foam cups, side boning, and a hook-and-eye closure. Its convertible straps that allow you to wear it three different ways. Available sizes: 32A — 40D

30 These Vanity Fair Cotton Panties That Are Worth The Price Vanity Fair Lace Cotton Stretch Panties Amazon $10 See On Amazon “These panties ARE THE BEST!” one reviewer raved about Vanity Fair’s lace cotton stretch panties. “They do not bind, pinch and feel like you are wearing nothing. They are soft, wash well and I want MORE!” This 95% cotton pair is pricier than most other options on this list, but with an overall 4.4-star rating seems to indicate that they’re worth it. Available sizes: 6 — 9

31 A Strappy Lace Bra In Almost Any Color HSIA Unlined Underwire Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon Available in 17 color options to match virtually anything in your wardrobe, this strappy lace bra has been called “gorgeous,” “stylish,” and “very sexy” by reviewers. That said, it’s not just about aesthetics: The cups are unlined and unpadded, but the built-in side panels, underwire, double-lined mesh band, and thick straps still make it supportive enough for bigger busts. “I am a 42DDD, and usually spend up to $80.00 for bras,” one reviewer wrote. “This bra is amazing, comfortable, complete coverage and great support at an affordable price!” Available sizes: 32C — 46DDD

32 These Hipsters With Lace That Won’t Show Panty Lines Vince Camuto No Show Seamless Hipster Panty (3 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon The terms “lace” and “invisible” don’t usually go hand in hand, but these Vince Camuto No Show hipster panties have a few tricks to prevent panty lines: For one, they’re totally seamless. For another, the front is made from a flat-laying nylon-spandex blend, while the back features scalloped lace for breathability without visibility. They also have a logo waistband instead of a tag to further prevent scratching or bunching. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

33 This Strappy Longline Bra-Tank That Has Been Compared To Lululemon CRZ YOGA Strappy Longline Sports Bra Amazon $28 See On Amazon Even though it’s a fraction of the price, this Amazon-favorite strappy longline tank has been compared to one of the most expensive fitness clothing brands out there. “Lululemon quality at a fraction of the price,” one reviewer wrote, while another noted: “It is beautiful and looks like a Lululemon product.” Thanks to its wide band, thick straps, compression fabric, and removable pads, its wire-free design can handle medium-impact activities without the need for a bra or in place of one. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

34 These High-Waisted Briefs Made Entirely From Lace Pholeey Lace Brief Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Their brief design offers full coverage in the front and back, but unlike some other pairs that just feature panels, these latex-free panties are made entirely from lace. They’re also a joy to wear: “I don’t usually like lace, because most of the time it’s itchy, but these were so comfortable I forgot I was wearing them,” one reviewer wrote. The waistband offers additional support to keep them in place without constriction, while the double-layer gusset offers more protection. Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large

