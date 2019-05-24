This Stylish Anti-Theft Backpack Is $26 For Prime Day — & It's Pickpocket-Proof

In honor of the major deals this Prime Day, we're re-circulating some of our favorite products — all available at a deep discount if you act fast. While sales last, this stylish anti-theft backpack is just $26 for Prime Day.

As someone who's visited eight out of the top 10 worst cities for pickpocketing, I know the importance of having an anti-theft bag you can trust. Yet those bags tend to either be embarrassingly unattractive or surprisingly expensive. But then I found a little backpack online that changed everything. This affordable, yet still chic, pickpocket-proof backpack is blowing up on Amazon, not just because it keeps valuables safe, but because it's perfect for everyday use too. Whether you're exploring a new city or simply commuting to work, this sleek backpack perfectly blends style and utility.

With an impressive 4.7-star rating on Amazon, and more than 9,000 customer reviews, it's easy to see why people are snapping up this cheap, but not cheap-looking, Pincnel pack. It's available in a range of understated colors (black, navy, gray, and khaki) and in two different sizes. The smaller size is priced at just $26, and the larger size still comes in under $50. Made with water-resistant nylon, the durable backpack has several practical features that travelers will love.

First and foremost, let's talk about how it thwarts theft. The zip opening is on the back-side rather than the front, so no one can open the bag from behind. That means no more craning your neck to check to make sure your backpack is still closed. Whether you're walking through a crowded square or riding the subway, that's a win.

Also paramount to the design: pockets, plenty of pockets. When you're on the go, it's nice to have a spot for everything, and this backpack does. There are two exterior side pockets, perfect for water bottles and umbrellas, as well as one main interior pocket, two smaller interior pockets, and a small, zipped pocket.

The bag itself is compact and lightweight, but the main interior pocket is surprisingly roomy. The small backpack can fit a laptop under 9.7 inches, and the larger sized one can accommodate a 13.3. MacBook or similarly sized computer. One reviewer raved: "The real beauty of this thing is the functionality. The inside compartment is deceptively large. I could fit everything I needed for hikes, shopping, and travel in a cold climate."

Even parents, who notoriously have to carry a lot of stuff, are gushing about the Amazon backpack. "I don't need a full diaper bag anymore and this holds everything I need perfectly. The diapers, wipes, change of clothes and sippies, along with all my mom stuff, water bottle, ipsy bag, big wallet, phone and keys. I love that the zipper access is on my back and hidden from others."

The backpack also comes with two adjustable, long shoulder straps so you can convert it into a shoulder bag if desired. Several customers noted how helpful that was for visiting museums that don't allow backpacks.

Functionality aside, there are also some nice design touches worth noting, like the high quality hardware and detachable pom-pom keychain. One delighted Amazon reviewer gushed: "The pom pom is such a cute touch to liven up an already-stylish bag."

So, whether you're looking to log some miles locally or abroad, this secure and stylish backpack is absolutely worth every penny.