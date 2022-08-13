Shopping
This Weird But Genius Underwear Is Becoming Wildly Popular On Amazon
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Do you need more functionality from your underwear? Sometimes, your trusty T-shirt bra and comfy cotton underwear just won’t cut it — especially when it comes to disappearing underneath the latest trends like micro-tops and low-rise jeans. That’s why I set out to find some underthings that’ll play nicely with the most fashionable pieces in your wardrobe.
For instance, you probably need something to go under that daring cut-out dress you’re planning to pack on vacation, right? If you have a larger chest, you might panic at the mere thought of a backless dress. (Or maybe that's just me?)
The solution to this dilemma: Here are 25 weird but genius underwear styles that are becoming wildly popular on Amazon — and they’re about to expand your wardrobe horizons in ways you never thought possible.