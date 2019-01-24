22 Weird But Genius Bras & Underwear You Won’t Believe People Are Buying On Amazon

I have a love-hate relationship with bras and underwear, and I really think it's because I just can't seem to find many that are comfortable. The struggle spurred my curiosity about the kinds of undergarments other shoppers are turning to for comfort and support. The weird but genius bras and underwear you won’t believe people are buying on Amazon run the gamut from cozy to athletic — but they’re all surprisingly practical in some way.

If you have a desk job or travel often, it can be a challenge to find bras that don't feel like they're poking at your ribcage while you’re sitting yet still give you the support that you need. (I know that when I find a truly comfortable bra that does its job and fits correctly, I usually buy more than one.) It can also be a hurdle to find sports bras that actually support larger busts, regular bras with straps that stay put, and options that you can wear with backless, strapless, or low-cut tops.

And then there's underwear. From moisture-wicking fabrics to designs that won’t ride up, there are a ton of underwear designed with comfort in mind. Amazon shoppers have also raved about undies with more unexpected features, such as pockets to stow away valuable when you travel or padding for riding a bike.

You might be surprised by all of the unexpected and ultra-practical bras and underwear on Amazon. Scroll down to check out 22 options that Amazon reviewers have tested and loved.

1 Panties That Prevent Leaks During Your Period Bambody Absorbent Panty Amazon $15 See On Amazon These period panties have an absorbent, leakproof layer, so that you can wear them either alone or as backup with a tampon, pad, or menstrual cup. They're also constructed with a moisture-wicking, breathable bamboo fabric that reviewers have confirmed is soft to the touch. Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X-Large

Available styles & colors: 8 According to one reviewer: “I bought these because I don’t like to sleep in tampons, but sometimes that’s when I have my heaviest flow. These were perfect. Comfortable enough to sleep in. Absorbent enough to keep me and my sheets clean. They don’t feel soggy like I thought they would! Easy to care for. SO glad I got the three pack.”

2 A Bra That Lets You Go Backless And Strapless Wingslove Adhesive Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you're wearing a backless style, a silicone "sticky" bra is a great alternative to going braless. The adhesive cups stick to your breasts and stay in place all day, but come off easily when it's time to remove them. They're great because you can customize the amount of cleavage and push up you want by simply adjusting the placement of the cups. Available sizes: A — E

Available styles & colors: 3 According to one reviewer: “The sticky bra stayed in place all night, even in 100° weather! It was easy to put on and very comfortable.”

3 These Moisture-Wicking Panties That Keep You Dry Balanced Tech Seamless Bikini Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you know you'll be working out, opt for a pair of moisture-wicking panties instead of cotton ones. They dry faster and are more breathable than cotton. Plus, these are made with odor-preventing materials as well, to help you feel fresher after a visit to the gym. These seamless and tagless panties come in packs of three, and there are 15 different packs to choose from. Prefer a thong style? Try these Balanced Tech underwear instead. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles & colors: 15 According to one reviewer: “I absolutely love these undies. [...] I do HIIT kickboxing 4-5 times a week and only wear these undies. They NEVER smell bad, never bunch or roll down, never feel uncomfortable, slight show lines through tights but nothing much. These are my go to underwear!”

4 A Seamless Bra That Almost Feels Like You’re Wearing Nothing Bali Comfort Revolution Easylite Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon This bra is beloved by customers for its seamless design. “I love how comfortable this bra is,” one reviewer raved. “I can wear it all day and night and it feels like I’m wearing nothing.” It’s made with a soft, stretchy nylon-spandex material that feels as good as it looks. Plus, it does away with a thick band, which can feel constricting, and also features wide straps and removable foam cups. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles & colors: 17 According to one reviewer: “This bra is so soft and comfortable. It is hard to go back to a ‘regular’ bra.”

5 This Underwear With Secret Pockets To Keep Your Things Safe H&R Underwear with Secret Pockets (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you travel a lot, you should think about picking up a pair of undies like these, because they keep your important belongings safe inside their hidden, zippered pockets. They can give you peace of mind if you’re visiting a city where pickpocketing is common. They come in black, and in packs of two. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles & colors: 1 According to one reviewer:“Cute and comfy pair of boyshorts, no one will know what you’re carrying. I wore them with thin pants and it was very discreet.”

6 A Moisture-Wicking Bra That Isn't Meant For The Gym Warner's Play It Cool Wire-Free with Lift Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you find yourself dealing with under-boob sweat throughout the day, then you'll love this everyday moisture-wicking bra. Warner's makes a line of bras that feature lined cups that wick away sweat and keep you cool. Plus, the full coverage bra has front-adjustable straps that can be converted to a criss-cross style. Available sizes: 34A — 40C

Available styles & colors: 4 According to one reviewer: “Was in search of a cooling bra, and hit the goldmine! [...] The straps make it easy to get your perfect fit, the fabric is soft and of high quality. I've worn it to work, for yard work and light physical activity (dog walking) and the wicking fabric is excellent- it is perfectly comfortable for all low impact activities.”

7 This Shorts-Style Underwear That Prevents Chafing Amazingjoys Seamless Slip Shorts Amazon $9 $10 See On Amazon Chafed thighs are a painful, but totally avoidable, problem. Shorts-like underwear made with a smooth fabric, like this pair of AmazingJoy’s panties, can allow you to move around without causing friction and protect against thigh-irritation. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles & colors: 5 According to one reviewer: “I bought these to wear with my skirts and prevent upper thigh leg chafing. They are perfect. Lightweight, not too tight [...] and if my skirt blows up due to wind, I'm covered. All good.”

8 A Bra That's Perfect For Low-Cut Necklines Wonderbra Ultimate Plunge Bra Amazon $54 See On Amazon This bra's practical shape allows it to remain hidden underneath plunging tops and dresses. A plunge bra, like this one, offers support but won't show like a regular bra would. This bra has removable straps, perfect for wearing under strapless styles. Available sizes: 30DD — 38B

Available styles & colors: 2 According to one reviewer: “This bra is what I have been searching for for the last 15 years. It works so well with so many dresses.”

9 Seamless Undies That Won't Show Lines Through Your Clothes Jockey Underwear No Panty Line Promise Brief Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you're looking for underwear that won't create a visible line, these Jockey underwear are super smooth and even come with a "No Panty Line Promise." They provide full coverage and are available in 19 colors. To note: Jockey uses numerical sizing for their underwear — you can refer to the size chart here to figure out which option is best for you. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available styles & colors: 18 According to one reviewer: “These panties are ones I have worn for years but was unable to find in stores any longer. They are light, comfy and invisible as well as long wearing. They have minimal elastic at the waist and leg openings so there is no pinch or scratch anywhere. They are great and I’m so glad to have found them on Amazon!”

10 A Sports Bra With Double The Support Glamorise No-Bounce Full-Support Sport Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you have larger breasts, you might find it hard to find a sports bra that provides you with the support that you want. If you’ve ever resorted to wearing two bras at once, you might try this full-coverage one instead. It has a double-layered design to offer extra support while you work out. Available sizes: 34C — 50J

Available styles & colors: 10 According to one reviewer: “I love this! It fit perfect and I love how high up it goes in the chest area. If you have a shirt/top that is a bit low it looks like a shirt/top underneath. Like you’re wearing two tops but you aren’t. It’s soft and very comfortable. I had a shoulder injury and straps always hurt, these don’t and are very comfortable.”

11 A Lacy Thong That's Comfy Enough For Everyday Wear Delcroix Lace Thong (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These lace thongs are super versatile, and reviewers have confirmed that the stretchy material is both soft and comfortable. They come in virtually every color, so you can find a shade to wear under practically anything without them showing through. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available styles & colors: 13 According to one reviewer: “These are very comfortable and fit like a dream!! I can’t even tell I have them on. Definitely will buy again.”

12 A Bra With Straps That Won't Fall Down Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Illusion-Neckline Underwire Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon Straps that won't stay up are one of those things that you might not notice at first, but become increasingly annoying as the day goes on. A U-back bra is a great option if you're all too familiar with this problem. The convertible straps are set farther back than a standard bra, so they actually stay in place. This ultra-light bra feels supportive and comfortable all day long! Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

Available styles & colors: 20 According to one reviewer: “This bra is wonderful. Soft, smooth, looks good, feels good - everything you need in a bra! I'm a 34D and it fits perfectly, no overflow or sagging cups. I liked it so much that I immediately ordered another!”

13 The Underwear Equivalent Of A Padded Bra Leonisa Instant Butt Lift Padded Panty Boyshort Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you're interested in adding some volume to your butt, then a pair of padded briefs are an easy way to do so. The foam padding adds extra curves, and the underwear looks great beneath jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, and shorts. Plus, the padding is removable. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles & colors: 2 According to one reviewer: “Looks great in jeans and true to size and not tight or uncomfortable and fabric is nice and seamless.”

14 A Wire-Free Bra That Prevents Side-Spillage Warner's No Side Effects Wire-Free Contour Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon I have a Warner wire-free bra and it has become my go to bra for plane rides. They are just so comfortable! This bra also features extra side coverage that helps prevent uncomfortable "sleevage." The front adjustable straps make all the difference and the flexible foam cups conform to your breasts for a customized fit. Available sizes: 34A — 40DD

Available styles & colors: 20 According to one reviewer: “This is probably one of the if not the best bras I have ever owned. Fit is so comfortable I don’t notice I’m wearing it! The material is very soft, very stretchy, lightweight fit, and definitely Hides the excess skin that a normal bra Would show.”

15 Comfy Underwear You'll Want To Seep In Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These comfortable cotton-blend panties are a great pick for everyday wear. They’re made with a soft, stretchy, and breathable blend of 95% cotton and 5% elastane. The elastic around the waist isn't super tight, and the underwear is tag-free, so you don’t have to worry about tags irritating or poking into your skin. No wonder over 62,000 Amazon reviewers have raved about them and given them five stars. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles & colors: 25 According to one reviewer:“These underwear/panties are quite comfortable, fit as expected, breathable and had no weird chemical smell when opening them upon delivery; I still washed them before wearing. They don't roll down on me in the front or go up my hiney when I walk. The price point was great and I will be replacing my whole drawer with the exception of some nicer ones for special occasions. Super comfortable underwear/panties.”

16 A Super-Versatile Convertible Bra Maidenform Essential Multiway Push-Up Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Every woman should have a convertible bra in their underwear drawer, because they allow you to wear whatever you want with ease. This one can be worn strapless, criss-cross, and halter, regular as well. Available sizes: 34A — 40DD

Available styles & colors: 5 According to one reviewer: "I love the different options on this—purchased it mainly for the strapless option for some of my dresses, got more than I expected! I am very happy with the fit and the flattering but low-key and natural look of this bra."

17 This Full-Coverage T-Shirt Bra Glamorise Full Figure Underwire Front Close Bra Amazon $36 See On Amazon This plus-size front-closure bra is super comfortable, features wide, cushioned straps (that are actually padded for extra comfort), and moisture-wicking cups. According to reviewers, the full-coverage bra offers women who have larger chests plenty of support. Available sizes: 34B — 50H

Available styles & colors: 8 According to one reviewer: “This front closure bra is the best bra on the market in it’s price range. They hold up better than any bra I have ever had in the wash. I hang mine dry. No third and or fourth boob. I am 44D, best fit ever. I bougt three to start three years ago and they are still in great shape!”

18 These Comfy Underwear That Don’t Ride Up INNERSY Cotton Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These cotton panties aren’t just comfortable — according to reviewers, they offer wedgie-free wear. One reviewer raved, “Love these! No wedgies.” Another fan claimed that they “don't ride up or bunch up, ever, at all.” The waistband sits right at your waist and the underwear is made with 95% cotton and 5% spandex for a nice amount of stretch. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles & colors: 14 According to one reviewer: “I absolutely loved these. I never want to buy a different pair! I work 10 hours a day in a hot factory getting into some WEIRD positions pulling parts and not a single wedgie all day long. If i could give 10 stars I would.”

19 A Bra That’s Easy To Convert To A Racerback Fittin Racerback Sports Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon This bra easily converts between two styles, making it a versatile addition to your wardrobe. You can wear the straps like a traditional bra or use the hook to convert it into a racerback one — and what makes this possible is a tiny hook located on one of the straps. The bra also features moisture-wicking fabric and a wireless construction. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles & colors: 14 According to one reviewer:“Very comfortable. And love how versatile it is with the hook feature.”

20 These Laser-Cut Undies That Are Practically Invisible (Even Under Leggings) Wealurre Seamless Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon This pair of seamless underwear has laser-cut edges to keep them undetected. One reviewer raved, “These are great. Comfortable and absolutely no panty lines, even with leggings.” The panties come in packs of three and six, and they’re conveniently machine-washable. Prefer a thong style? Wealurre makes those, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles & colors: 13 According to one reviewer: “Perfect for yoga pants and leggings. No seams show. Comfy and soft.”

21 A Full-Coverage Strapless Bra That Won't Fall Down Vanity Fair Strapless Bra Amazon $31 See On Amazon Strapless bras for larger breasts can be hard to come by. Fortunately, this strapless bra is available in a variety of sizes and features full coverage cups, which can offer more support. It also has a grippy silicone to prevent slippage and side bones to keep it from buckling. Available sizes: 32B — 44DD

Available styles & colors: 7 According to one reviewer: “Honestly, wasn't expecting this bra to fit so well. Wore it for 2 weddings in 1 weekend. I'm 38DD and have a hard time finding a bra that fits and supports. Best strapless bra I have ever had and I've tried so many. Would absolutely recommend.”