Billie Eilish’s style is much more than a fashion statement; it’s an indicator of a shift in how an entire generation of young girls and women are growing up hyperaware of the eyes constantly on them. In the latest episode of Bustle’s brand new series Thrift The Legend, art director Diana Weisman shows us how to recreate Billie’s look from vintage items.

Special thanks to Buffalo Exchange for hosting Diana during her thrift haul. You can visit them when they reopen following social distancing guidelines at 114 W 26th St., New York, New York.

This series was filmed in February 2020, prior to the implementation of social distancing guidelines nationwide.

Have you subscribed to Bustle Digital Group on YouTube? ►► https://bit.ly/2BUqGfA

Host: Diana Weisman

Supervising Producer: Irina Dvalidze

Editor: Fia Ramo

Design Director: Andenew Ayele

Director of Photography: Marshall Stief

Videographer: Jasmine Velez

Video Assistant: Sasha Mahmood