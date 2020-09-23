Elton John is known as an international musical sensation. His monumental success often overshadows the fact that in the early days of his career, he was very much an outsider coming to terms with his sexuality. As his career grew, Elton regularly used camp and attention-grabbing red carpet fashion to make a statement on culture, class, and gender, as well as push back against the stricter norms of the establishment.

In the latest episode of Thrift The Legend, Diana is joined by a familiar face, Bustle Creative Director Bry Crasch, as the pair try to channel iconic Elton John looks from designers like Bob Mackie, Alessandro Michele, and Yohji Yamamoto.

In our series Thrift The Legend, Bustle Art Director Diana Weisman is taking inspiration from the icons, real and imagined, to see if she can create their looks using only thrifted items.

This series was filmed in February 2020, prior to the implementation of social distancing guidelines nationwide.

Special thanks to Goodwill NYNJ for hosting Diana during her thrift haul. You can visit them at 103 W 25th St., New York, NY 10001.

Goodwill Industries empowers individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment to gain independence through the power of work. Make sure to support them as all Goodwills are nonprofits.

Hosts: Diana Weisman and Bry Crasch

Supervising Producer: Irina Dvalidze

Editor: Delia Kelly

Design Director: Andenew Ayele

Director of Photography: Marshall Stief

Videographer: Jasmine Velez

Video Assistant: Sasha Mahmood