Beauty

10 Skin Care Brands TikTok Is Absolutely Obsessed With

Many you can buy at the drugstore.

These are the 10 most popular skin care brands on TikTok.
Getty Images/ 500 Ekaterina Platonova / 500px
By Tamim Alnuweiri

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Users have spoken: These are the 10 most popular skin care brands on TikTok.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Addictive Stock / Philippe Degroote/Addictive Stock/Getty Images

While TikTok is useful for learning how to do eye makeup or a gua sha facial, it’s also a hotspot for product discovery. And, according to millions of users, these 10 skin care brands reign as the most beloved on the app — here are the products to know from each.

Tap