10 Skin Care Brands TikTok Is Absolutely Obsessed With

Beauty
Many you can buy at the drugstore.
Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images
Users have spoken: These are the 10 most popular skin care brands on TikTok.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Addictive Stock / Philippe Degroote/Addictive Stock/Getty Images
While TikTok is useful for learning how to do eye makeup or a gua sha facial, it’s also a hotspot for product discovery. And, according to millions of users, these 10 skin care brands reign as the most beloved on the app — here are the products to know from each.