10 Genius TikTok Skin Care Hacks That'll Upgrade Your Beauty Routine

TikTok has become the ultimate destination for all sorts of brilliant tips, from sleeping pointers to genius ways of folding a tortilla. And, thanks to the many experts on the app, you can steal plenty of TikTok skin care hacks that'll level up your beauty routine.

These days, a number of dermatologists and estheticians (and beauty aficionados) turn to the video sharing social media platform to drop knowledge on all sorts of skin care concerns — which happens to be particularly helpful now, since the pandemic that has made it more challenging to see your skin doc. Scrolling through the app, you'll find genius intel on practically any beauty concern, including tips on banishing blackheads and maskne to managing dry skin — and some of the hacks cost $0 to do.

The beauty pros on TikTok include dermatology resident physician Dr. Muneeb Shah, M.D., certified esthetician Tiara Willis, and Dr. Angelo Landriscina, M.D. (to name just a few), all of whom thousands of followers turn to for healthy skin tips. Ready to upgrade your beauty regimen? Look to these 10 genius TikTok skin care hacks from some of the app's savviest accounts.

1 Use Ice On Pimples If you're dealing with skin inflammation, grab an ice cube. Westchester, New York-based esthetician Willis is all about using the freezer staple on angry zits. To try it, she recommends wrapping an ice cube in a plastic bag or paper towel and rubbing it over breakouts after cleansing. Her tip? Do this for just one to two minutes in a continuous motion. Then, finish your routine with your go-to acne treatment — something with breakout-fighting ingredients like salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide or sulfur — to effectively treat the spot.

2 Oil Cleanse To Purge Blackheads Oil cleansing is a face washing method that uses, well, oil to remove makeup and gunk from your skin. And, according to the TikTok community, it can help get rid of blackheads. Beauty influencer OpulentJade tried oil cleansing for 15 to 20 minutes (which she learned from an esthetician on TikTok) and found that it got rid of those pesky black spots on her pores. Using this type of cleanser before your regular face wash can effectively remove these spots — also known as oil plugs — that lie deep beneath your skin's surface.

3 Apply Beauty Products To Damp Skin Applying beauty products to dry skin is the number one mistake board-certified dermatologist Angelo Landriscina sees people making. If you put your toners, serums and moisturizers onto damp skin, it'll optimize the products' function by giving the occlusives (or ingredients that form a protective, moisturizing barrier on the skin's surface) and the humectants — aka ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid — that pull moisture into your skin — something to hold onto. His tip? Use a face mist, essence, or simply tap water to get your face primed for the rest of your routine.

4 Use Ointments Instead Of Lip Balm If you find yourself reapplying lip balm every few minutes, this hack is for you. Dr. Shah, also known as Dermdoctor on TikTok, explains that many lip balms contain ingredients like camphor, menthol, and peppermint that can sometimes cause irritation and lead to constant reapplying. His tip? Use a petroleum-based product like Aquaphor, the CeraVe Healing Ointment, or Vaseline for longer-lasting moisture.

5 Switch Your Detergent To Help With Maskne Maskne, aka skin irritation and breakouts that happen from wearing face masks for extended periods of time, is a common concern these days. According to Willis, it helps to swap the laundry detergent or cleanser you're using to wash your masks with. That's because, she explains, many are formulated with lots of fragrance, which is a common skin irritant. Instead, she recommends switching to a sensitive-skin friendly, dermatologist-approved, or baby formula detergent to help prevent irritation and zits.

7 Reach For Hydrocolloid Band-Aids For Fighting Pimples This hack is a life-saver for anyone who struggles with breakouts. Board-certified dermatologist and TikTok user Dr. Joshua Zeichner, M.D., says that hydrocolloid band-aids help zits heal faster. Though he notes that they don't take the place of benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid acne treatments, these patches form a protective seal over your pimple and help pull out excess oil — and it's a hack many people have been posting about.

8 Layer On Hydrating Products For A Moisture Boost You know the feeling you get after using a sheet mask? According to this skin care-savvy TikTok user, you can get that plump, supple skin boost in just 15 seconds by layering on some hydrating beauty products. He suggests applying a toner or essence several times, waiting a few seconds between each application. The end result is a dewy, moisturized glow — which is much needed this time of year.

9 Warm Your Hands For Product Absorption Another tip for getting more out of the products you're using? This TikTok user says that warming your hands right after application is an easy way to help with absorption and to boost circulation in your face — just rub your hands together and then gently press them onto your skin.