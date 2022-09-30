Though I now spend most of my time thrifting or vintage shopping, deep down, I’ll always identify as a Maxxinista. There’s something uniquely magical about those cluttered aisles — that giddy feeling of unearthing a special treasure you didn’t even know you were looking for.

Over years of perusing various T.J.Maxx and Marshalls locations, I’ve brought home cult-favorite beauty products, Italian leather accessories, trendy home decor, and a pair of studded Michael Kors boots I still treasure to this day.

As true Maxxinsitas know, there’s an art to finding these deals. It takes dedication, strategy, and an understanding of the company’s stocking and pricing practices. Mimi Cuttrell, the celebrity stylist responsible for some of Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande, and Lili Reinhart’s best looks, tells Bustle that growing up, she’d hit her local spot multiple times a week to make sure she got the newest items as soon as they hit shelves — a smart move, given that each store typically receives thousands of new pieces a week.

“I've always shopped there since I was young. I would go on a Monday and then I would go back the next day and there are all these new things,” Cuttrell tells Bustle. “I was always shocked about what was there and I still am.”

She also recommends perusing the men's section for androgynous styles you won’t find in the women’s section (a tip I often tell my own friends). “I like mixing a super feminine skirt with an oversized men's shirt and I just think that balance is great,” she says. “Definitely look for the men's jeans. If you're looking for an oversized look, they have a lot of great pants there. Also, the vests and the jackets are super great. I just love an oversized jacket with a little skirt for going out or even just over a dress. Even their hats are great.”

I also chatted with the T.J.Maxx/Marshalls team, who shared some insider shopping hacks of their own. According to them, it’s all about price tag colors and the “J months.” Keep an eye out for the red and yellow tags, which mean clearance and final clearance prices. White, on the other hand, means it’s a full-priced item. Stores also have their biggest clearance events in January and from the end of June to July, so these are great times to frequent your local store.

If you’re more of an online-ista, use code “SHIP89” any time to receive free shipping on all orders over $89. Some in-store locations offer home delivery as well, so you can shop larger items with zero hassle.

Personally, I recommend diving into T.J.Maxx’s Runway section, which houses all the designer brands — Valentino, Gucci, Stuart Weitzman, Love Moschino, Balmain, and more — at a major discount. If you’re searching for a specific designer item, you can’t search the brand name. You can, however, search the item name or for the material, pattern, color, or design detail to narrow down your options.

Or, you can skip all of that and just shop my picks below (including a pair of Gucci platform Mary Janes that quite literally took my breath away). Enjoy!

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.