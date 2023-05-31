When it comes to iconic girl groups that shaped the ’90s, TLC is undoubtedly at the top of the list. Made up of its three members — Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, the late Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas — the first initials of their monikers not only form their band name “TLC” when placed together, but also for many, is an acronym for “tender loving care.”
Since their debut in 1991, the trio’s countless bops (“No Scrubs,” “Waterfalls,” and “What About Your Friends,” to name just a few) have stood the test of time. The ladies of TLC also deserve all the flowers for being ahead of the times: “Unpretty,” the chart-topping single released in 1999, addressed issues surrounding body image, plastic surgery pressures, and low self-confidence. Contrasted with the pervasive images of manufactured perfection in pop culture, the song’s honest and raw message helped inspire a whole generation of young women to redefine beauty for themselves.
In honor of the newest documentary to put a lens on their fast-paced lives — Lifetime’s TLC Forever, which drops on June 3, 2023 — take a look back at some of T-Boz, Chilli, and Left Eye’s most iconic hair and makeup moments of all time.