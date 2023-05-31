When it comes to iconic girl groups that shaped the ’90s, TLC is undoubtedly at the top of the list. Made up of its three members — Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, the late Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas — the first initials of their monikers not only form their band name “TLC” when placed together, but also for many, is an acronym for “tender loving care.”

Since their debut in 1991, the trio’s countless bops (“No Scrubs,” “Waterfalls,” and “What About Your Friends,” to name just a few) have stood the test of time. The ladies of TLC also deserve all the flowers for being ahead of the times: “Unpretty,” the chart-topping single released in 1999, addressed issues surrounding body image, plastic surgery pressures, and low self-confidence. Contrasted with the pervasive images of manufactured perfection in pop culture, the song’s honest and raw message helped inspire a whole generation of young women to redefine beauty for themselves.

In honor of the newest documentary to put a lens on their fast-paced lives — Lifetime’s TLC Forever, which drops on June 3, 2023 — take a look back at some of T-Boz, Chilli, and Left Eye’s most iconic hair and makeup moments of all time.

1992, Young & Fresh-Faced Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images During the group’s early years, Left Eye would famously incorporate condoms in her looks, allowing the group every chance they could get discuss safe sex practices (especially for young women).

1995, Gametime Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Before the group performed at the 1995 MTV Movie Awards, the trio got stage-ready with signature looks that their fans had come to know and love (like Left Eye’s classic football-inspired black mark).

1995, Hair Heroes Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images For this iconic TLC moment, it was all about the hair: Chilli opted for understated wet hair, T-Boz looked radiant with honey blonde strands, and Left Eye went bold with a red-streaked structural updo.

1995, Smoke Show Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images At the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony in 1995, it was all about smoky eyes. Chilli wore her signature waves in a high ponytail, T-Boz rocked her famous haircut, and Left Eye’s bangs were swooped to the side.

1996, Coral Lips Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Attending the 10th Annual Soul Train Music Awards, it’s clear these looks were all about the different color bra tops (and abs) — though the understated hero of the look was their matching coral-hued lip gloss.

1999, Go For Gloss Ron Davis/Archive Photos/Getty Images In 1999, the group went for glossed lips all around. T-Boz switched her hair to a vivid red, Chilli kept it cute with long waves, and Left Eye opted for a long bob with blunt bangs.

1999, Aura Eyes Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images These legendary looks featured pops of color that matched each one of their unique ‘fits.

1999, Mauve Moves Ron Davis/Archive Photos/Getty Images During the era of tube tops, bucket hats, and low-rise jeans, the members of TLC rocked berry-hued lips and cool-toned eyes (the epitome of ’90s beauty).

2000, Left Eye’s Lavender Lids Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Attending the Soul Train Music Awards, Left Eye proved yet again that she was fearless with her glam, pairing an all-purple-everything leather fit with lavender eyeshadow and uniquely structural braids and rings wrapped in hair.

2003, T-Boz’s Spiked Pixie KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images In 2003, T-Boz traded in her signature haircut for a spiky Y2K pixie in a warm blonde hue.