TLC’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks, From T-Boz's Haircut To Left Eye's Makeup

’90s perfection.

TLC members Lisa Left Eye Lopes, Rozonda Chilli Thomas, and Tionne T-Boz Watkins in 1999.
Ron Davis/Archive Photos/Getty Images

When it comes to iconic girl groups that shaped the ’90s, TLC is undoubtedly at the top of the list. Made up of its three members — Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, the late Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas — the first initials of their monikers not only form their band name “TLC” when placed together, but also for many, is an acronym for “tender loving care.”

Since their debut in 1991, the trio’s countless bops (“No Scrubs,” “Waterfalls,” and “What About Your Friends,” to name just a few) have stood the test of time. The ladies of TLC also deserve all the flowers for being ahead of the times: “Unpretty,” the chart-topping single released in 1999, addressed issues surrounding body image, plastic surgery pressures, and low self-confidence. Contrasted with the pervasive images of manufactured perfection in pop culture, the song’s honest and raw message helped inspire a whole generation of young women to redefine beauty for themselves.

In honor of the newest documentary to put a lens on their fast-paced lives — Lifetime’s TLC Forever, which drops on June 3, 2023 — take a look back at some of T-Boz, Chilli, and Left Eye’s most iconic hair and makeup moments of all time.

1992, Young & Fresh-Faced

Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

During the group’s early years, Left Eye would famously incorporate condoms in her looks, allowing the group every chance they could get discuss safe sex practices (especially for young women).

1995, Gametime

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Before the group performed at the 1995 MTV Movie Awards, the trio got stage-ready with signature looks that their fans had come to know and love (like Left Eye’s classic football-inspired black mark).

1995, Hair Heroes

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

For this iconic TLC moment, it was all about the hair: Chilli opted for understated wet hair, T-Boz looked radiant with honey blonde strands, and Left Eye went bold with a red-streaked structural updo.

1995, Smoke Show

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

At the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony in 1995, it was all about smoky eyes. Chilli wore her signature waves in a high ponytail, T-Boz rocked her famous haircut, and Left Eye’s bangs were swooped to the side.

1996, Coral Lips

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Attending the 10th Annual Soul Train Music Awards, it’s clear these looks were all about the different color bra tops (and abs) — though the understated hero of the look was their matching coral-hued lip gloss.

1999, Go For Gloss

Ron Davis/Archive Photos/Getty Images

In 1999, the group went for glossed lips all around. T-Boz switched her hair to a vivid red, Chilli kept it cute with long waves, and Left Eye opted for a long bob with blunt bangs.

1999, Aura Eyes

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

These legendary looks featured pops of color that matched each one of their unique ‘fits.

1999, Mauve Moves

Ron Davis/Archive Photos/Getty Images

During the era of tube tops, bucket hats, and low-rise jeans, the members of TLC rocked berry-hued lips and cool-toned eyes (the epitome of ’90s beauty).

2000, Left Eye’s Lavender Lids

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Attending the Soul Train Music Awards, Left Eye proved yet again that she was fearless with her glam, pairing an all-purple-everything leather fit with lavender eyeshadow and uniquely structural braids and rings wrapped in hair.

2003, T-Boz’s Spiked Pixie

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

In 2003, T-Boz traded in her signature haircut for a spiky Y2K pixie in a warm blonde hue.

2023, Chilli’s Turquoise Liner

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Nearing 40 years since their heyday, Chilli *still* is a natural beauty. And while she tends to go for the no-makeup makeup look, her recent pop of turquoise on her waterline is a total on-trend vibe.