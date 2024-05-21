As a ‘90s baby, I often feel nostalgic for growing up in an era when mall stores like Claire’s boutique and Limited Too reined supreme. I have distinct memories of spending money on kitschy charm bracelets, tattoo chokers (remember those?), and mood rings every chance that I got. But whereas many of those jewelry trends are no longer relevent today, there’s one millennial-coded must-have that feels both of-the-moment right now: the toe-ring.

Worn by style icons like Kim Kardashian and Britney Spears in their heyday, the dainty foot accessory was such an integral part of Y2K style that its resurgence was almost inevitable — especially as early aughts fashion has been on the rise for the last few years. Ahead, I’ve tracked the style’s triumphant comeback.

Toe Rings On the Runway

For Spring/Summer 2024, a number of designers quietly sent toe-rings down the runway. Rabanne presented an assortment of crystal foot adornments alongside its signature chainmail pieces, making a strong case for stacking multiple different designs on one foot (or both). This comes just two years after Burberry presented their toe rings on the Spring/Summer 2022 runway.

Meanwhile, Miu Miu’s take was a little more campy, but in the most fun way. The brand accentuated their bungee-cored gladiator sandals (that are also going to be huge this season, but I digress) with colorful “bandaid” toe-rings to align with the practical theme of its Spring 2024 collection.

Jewelry aside, there have also been several brands, like Proenza Schouler and Loewe, who are offering up built-in options with toe-ring detailed sandals. This is a great alternative for those that feel like they might lose their toe-ring if it wasn’t (quite literally) attached to the shoe.

Rihanna’s Diamond Toe Ring

Because toe rings are element of one’s look that tends to fly under-the-radar... unless you’re Rihanna, of course. Last April, she pretty much broke the internet with her nine carat diamond toe ring not once, but, twice. Okay, casual!

She debuted the massive ring just days before the 2023 Met Gala in a fuzzy Chanel look, as an early homage to late designer Karl Lagerfeld. The second time she wore it the sparkly in a more casual way for a night out in New York City, with a leather mini and fur cropped top that left her then-pregnant belly on full display.

The $600,000 piece of jewelry was completely over-the-top in the chicest way, making it the surprising star of her already bold maternity looks.

Carla Bruni’s Stacked Toe Rings

Not long after Rihanna’s take on the trend, iconic supermodel Carla Bruni wore toe rings at the 80th Venice International Film Festival last year. The rest of her look? A gorgeous key-hole cutout gown with a high slit that put her foot accessories in clear view.

Stacking, not one, not two, but three different toe-rings on one foot, Bruni showed just how easy it is to pull off the style, regardless of the occasion. Months later, the legendary model sported toe ring sandals in Venice, Italy for a more laidback approach to the trend.

