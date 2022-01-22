Tons of Reviewers Love The Way They Look In These 45 Surprisingly Cheap Things

When it comes to online shopping via Amazon, my very first order of business is to scroll straight down to the plethora of reviews. Comprised of tried-and-true commentaries, real-life images of the product in question, and recommendations for sizing, this section is pretty much a gold mine. If you're into trusting the reviewers that know their stuff and you're not looking to break the bank any time soon, you'll want to take a peek at these 45 finds that are equal parts wallet-friendly and worth the click.

Honorable mentions include wardrobe necessities like buttery-soft leggings available in about a billion colors, chilly day essentials like a chunky turtleneck pullover that feels like a plush blanket, and five-star gold plated jewelry like solid chunky hoops and a seriously stunning herringbone necklace. There are even some satin bargains like silky two-piece pajama sets that are *chef’s kiss* for bachelorette parties and square headscarves that can be used for anything from accessorizing your handbag to adding some oomph to your 'do.

Contrary to (really) popular belief, adding some (or quite a few) new favorites to your collection of wearables doesn't have to mean splurging. This list brings you the best of both worlds in freshening up your closet at a literal fraction of the price. Here's to the happiest of shopping sessions.

1 This Flowy Plus-Size Top That Comes In Every Print You Can Imagine ALLEGRACE Plus Size Floral Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Lightweight tops like this one are the textbook definition of a wardrobe necessity, especially when they're available in almost every pattern under the sun (cheers to bold florals and leopard print). Breathable, plus-size, and featuring only the best from the V-neck to the ruffle details, this henley top pairs seamlessly with anything from neutral leggings to your favorite light wash jeans. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors: 43

2 High-Waist Leggings That Are Ridiculously Soft Core 10 All Day Comfort High Waist Full-Length Yoga Legging Amazon $22 See On Amazon Earning the prestigious title of "Best. Leggings. Ever" by one Amazon customer, these high-waist leggings by Core 10 are the best of the best. With moisture-wicking power, a secret waistband pocket (for keys and lip balm alike), and compression that still feels comfy, these leggings will level up your athleisure wear by a lot. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 25

3 A Three Quarter Sleeve Top That’s A Closet Essential Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit 3/4 Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Say hello to that timeless top that everyone should have on hand, especially if it's got as many 5-star reviews as this one does. Made with a light jersey cotton-modal blend, this V-neck three-quarter sleeve top is available in both poppy and neutral colors so you can effortlessly play up or tone down your OOTD. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

4 This Fleece-Lined Knit Beanie With Super Cute Pompom Ears Arctic Paw Faux Fur Pompom Ears Knit Beanie Amazon $19 See On Amazon This chunky pompom ear beanie is giving traditional beanies everywhere a serious run for their money. Cable-knit and made with an ultra-soft acrylic blend, this winter essential is just the thing you need for staying both warm and stylish this snowy season. It's also double-lined with fleece so not only will you set the bar high for cold weather hats, but you'll be toasty warm while doing so. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 12

5 These Sheer Lace Panties That Are Soft As Silk Barbra Lingerie Lace Boyshort Panties (6 Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Since underwear can be pretty pricey, it's rare to find boyshorts that check all the boxes including “in the budget” — that is, until these cheeky panties came along. Made with a soft-to-the-touch nylon and spandex blend, these lace panties provide full coverage while also staying sheer and silky. They also come in 2 color sets so you can maximize your collection fast and at a decent price. The more, the merrier. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 2

6 This Drape Waist Wrap Dress For Fancy-ing Things Up Berydress 3/4 Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon No need to sift through hundred-dollar racks at the mall because this V-neck faux wrap dress is an absolute bargain. This cotton-polyester blend dress features a stunning drape waist, three-quarter sleeves, and falls down to the knees, giving off the quintessential mix of both “knockout” and “polished professional.” From your holiday work party to date night, this prize dress won't let you down. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

7 A Herringbone Necklace That’s Trending For All The Right Reasons NUZON 14K Gold Plated Chain Necklace Amazon $12 See On Amazon Gold jewelry has been having a moment lately, and this top-rated herringbone chain is no exception. This actual work of art is 14-karat gold plated and hypoallergenic, so you're really getting the best of both worlds here. P.S. Whether it's styled with a crisp white button-down or a band tee, this necklace adds a sleek touch to just about any ensemble.

8 This Chunky Turtleneck That’s As Cozy As It Looks Dokotoo Turtleneck Pullover Sweater Amazon $39 See On Amazon Cozy up in this chunky cable-knit balloon sleeve turtleneck that takes regular sweaters to a whole new level. With its oversized collar and super soft cotton feel, this chilly day pullover will keep you equal parts warm and stylish. It also comes in so many colors, from pumpkin orange to sunflower yellow. Options are everything. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 32

9 A Lightweight Shift Dress For Dressing Up Or Down Amoretu V Neck Shift Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Consider this loose-fit shift dress a staple if you're looking to stock up on pieces that you can easily dress up or down. Available in 40 colors and prints (agreed, it's impressive), this lantern sleeve V-neck gem with ruffled tiers offers a casual and dressier look all in one garment. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 40

10 This Scoop Neck Dress That’s Totally Versatile Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoopneck Swing Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you like dresses you can easily pair with tennis shoes, you're going to love this breezy short-sleeve scoop neck dress. Made of airy material and machine-washable, this dress can be styled with either an oversized denim jacket and sneakers or a fluffy cardigan and cute booties. The fit options with a fundamental piece like this are practically endless (especially since there are a plethora of bright and muted color choices). Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

11 These Full Coverage Bikini Briefs That Are Tag-Free Amazon Essentials Bikini Brief Underwear (6 Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Comfy clothing should always be a must but so should underwear. These cotton bikini briefs are made of a premium jersey cotton blend and offer substantial booty coverage. Not only are they lightweight and super easy to walk around in, but they come in tons of colorways so you can customize even the most essential of items to fit your personal style. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available color pack options: 20

12 A T-Shirt Dress For When You Need To Throw Something Simple On POPYOUNG Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon This stretchy, uber-casual dress is ideal for those days when you just need something fun to throw on with virtually zero effort. This essential has a soft O-neck, flows down to slightly above the knees, and comes in 35+ gorgeous colors and prints for your browsing. The pairing of T-shirt and dress never looked so good. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 40

13 This Satin Pajama Set To Make You Feel Put Together LecGee Satin Pajama Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Although an oversized tee would usually suffice for a sleep outfit, few things make you feel like you have your life together more than a matching satin pajama set. Whether you're wearing it for a self-care night or a bachelorette party, this silky two-piece set features a relaxed collar, chunky buttons, and a chest pocket for a major elegant feel. You can also choose between shorts or pants (and what feels like a million colors) to create your dream set. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 76 (including other style options)

14 Soft Work Pants With A Faux Zipper For Maximum Comfort Tapata Stretchy Bootcut Dress Pants Amazon $44 See On Amazon Think yoga pant comfort in work pant form and you've got these stretchy, sleek dress pants that will make your 9-5 feel like a breeze. With their boot-cut fit, modern flare, and functional pockets, these life-changing pants are wrinkle-resistant and don't pill easily. Consider these to be the only work pants that matter. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Tall

Available colors: 12

15 A Chiffon Blouse That Packs A Punch For The Price Floerns High Neck Georgette Chiffon Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon Meet the high neck chiffon blouse that's probably the easiest piece to add to the cart (like, ever). With long lantern sleeves, convenient button closure, and a lightly ruffled neckline, this top is a whole mood. Elegant in an instant, this blouse is also available in plenty of colors ranging from midnight blue to burnt orange floral. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

16 This Cardigan That’s Just Perfectly Cropped GRACE KARIN Cropped Cardigan Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon Cardigans are always a move, but cropped cardigans have been taking over the fashion universe as of late. This solid cropped sweater comes in a wide array of colors from pink apricot to coffee brown and sits in that dreamy space between thick and thin, so you can throw it over just about any outfit during any time of the year if you're in the mood for a cozy feel. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 31

17 A Silk Head Scarf For Even Better Hair Days FONYVE Satin Square Scarf Amazon $10 See On Amazon PSA: Headscarves serve a bigger purpose than just protecting hair from the elements. Not only does this square satin headscarf come in a whole world of unique designs, but it's also ultra-shiny and smooth so you can pop it over your locks without worrying about friction. With its versatility, this accessory can also be tied onto a tote (I can attest to the sheer cuteness of this one) or tied around your neck for some pizzazz. Available colors: 45

18 These Flats That Feel Like Walking On Air Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $22 See On Amazon A classic ballet flat is proof that practicality never goes out of style. With a smooth round toe and microfiber lining, these comfy budget flats made for day-to-day wear are the premium choice. There's even a bright pink suede option that truly changes the flat game. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (wide options)

Available colors: 34

19 A Long Sleeve That Has No Right To Be This Soft JUST MY SIZE Plus Size V Neck Long Sleeve Tee Amazon $11 See On Amazon There are a million and one ways a V-neck long sleeve like this one can be styled and the best part is that it can be pulled off as a whole look just on its own. Made with 100% cotton, this plus-size top is next-level soft, lightweight, and falls down to just below the hips for easy wear. Did I mention how budget-friendly it is? Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 7

20 An A-Line Maxi Skirt That’s A Nice Break From Your Standard Pair Of Jeans IDEALSANXUN High Elastic Waist Maxi Skirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon Jazz up your cool-weather wardrobe with this maxi A-Line skirt that will keep you warm all throughout the chilly season. Made with a cozy wool blend, this high-waisted maxi also comes in nearly 30 different colorways and plaid variations for top-tier styling capabilities. "I am enthralled with this skirt," one reviewer gushed. I kind of totally concur. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

21 The Crewneck That Everyone And Their Mother Needs Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon Ah, the crème de la crème of the sweater world: the crewneck. Not only is this machine-washable sweater cotton-soft and available in a ton of different shades and prints, but it has a subtle shape with ribbing at the collar, cuffs, and hem. Reviewed as “cute, lightweight, and true to size,” this pullover can be styled any which way you want. Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — XX-Large

Available colors: 40

22 These Pencil Pants With Bow Knots For Some Spice GRACE KARIN Bow-Knot High Waist Pencil Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon Out with the plain and in with the high-waist pencil pants with bow knot pockets. These slightly cropped work pants have an ultra-elastic back waist for maximum comfort, a removable bow belt in case you want to switch your accessories out, and functional double side pockets to really win you over. Style with a solid blouse and your best pair of pumps for a workday that’s comfier (and cuter) than usual. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 47

23 This Mega Soft Bathrobe You’ll Want To Wear 24/7 Hotouch Soft Bathrobe Amazon $25 See On Amazon As owning an elegant bathrobe feels like a rite of passage, it's most vital to find one that is both comfy and cute. This airy kimono robe with three-quarter sleeves and a handy adjustable front tie is the ideal throw-over item for everything from cool mornings to self-care days. Plus, there are pockets and 30+ color options to choose from, so it’s a definite yes from me. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

24 A Lowkey Mock Neck That’s A Dream For Layering Lands' End Relaxed Cotton Mock Turtleneck Amazon $18 See On Amazon This long sleeve mock turtleneck is the kind of fundamental you really don't want to miss. This one in particular is 100% cotton and made to be super breathable (even as a turtleneck). With a relaxed fit, it's the perfect base for layering but still looks stunning on its own. You might want to stock up — with the wide variety of colors and prints, you easily can. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X (petite & tall options)

Available colors: 19

25 These Straight-Leg Pants Made For All-Day Wear LEE Relaxed Fit All Day Straight Leg Pant Amazon $30 See On Amazon Referred to as the "all-day pant" (and rightfully so), these straight-leg pants are superior for the price point. Designed with a satiny-soft fabric and sitting comfortably at the waist for a laidback look, they are the ideal pant for work and play. There are also four pockets for mega convenience. I give them five stars. Available sizes: 2 — 20 (Available in short, regular & long)

Available colors: 19

26 A Balloon Sleeve Top That Has So Many Five-Star Ratings MIHOLL Lace Sleeve Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Switch up your typical long-sleeve look and opt for something with a delicate lace pattern like this five-star balloon sleeve blouse. As a bestseller, this polyester-spandex top is made with high-quality lace and cuffed at the wrist for the ultimate casual but structured fit. This one is also ridiculously easy to style, especially with all the colors it comes in from oatmeal to lake blue. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

27 This Crisp Button-Down That Looks Cute In A Half-Tuck Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long Sleeve Button Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon Sometimes you wake up wanting a more profesh look and this crisp button-down poplin is a foolproof way to do that. Made with 100% cotton and complete with single-button wrist cuffs for the utmost simplicity, this top guarantees a "lived-in feel" while still making you look put together. This baby also has a pretty straight cut to it, but you can still do a half-tuck for a more relaxed vibe. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

28 These Stretchy Leggings That Really Look Like Denim No Nonsense Stretch Denim Legging Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you love the look of denim but need the feel of leggings, look no further. These No Nonsense stretch jeggings are the answer to your uncomfy pant woes. Available in black, dark denim, and white, these leggings show off all the features of a typical jean like faux front pockets (but with real pockets in the back) and stitching on both side seams and pockets. They're also scary good at keeping their shape and color over time so you can outfit-repeat to your heart's content. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

29 Hypoallergenic Studs For A Touch Of Sparkle Wssxc Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Set (5 Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Everyone needs a good 'ole trusty pair of earrings and these hypoallergenic studs are the top contender. Made with premium-quality cubic zirconia, these studs are sensitive skin-friendly and come in silver, gold, and rose gold hardware options. They also come in sets of five different sizes so you can design your earscape with just one set. I'll take the whole lot. Available colors: 3

30 Chunky Hoops That Go With Every Outfit Known To Man PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon As chunky hoops take over the world, these Amazon earrings join the pack for a budget-friendly option. Super lightweight but with a thick exterior, these gold-plated hoops are the ideal statement piece. They also come in rose gold and silver if you're looking for extra tones to add to your jewelry box. Plus, they're hypoallergenic and have a stainless steel post so you can wear them all day with no issues. Available sizes: 20 mm — 50 mm

Available colors: 3

31 This Two-Piece Pajama Set For Sleeping Pretty (& Comfy) PRETTYGARDEN Lounge Set Amazon $31 See On Amazon A tie-dye pajama two-piece set? Say less. This laidback loungewear set is everything and more with its breathable round-neck design, ridiculously soft feel, and relaxed fit so you can comfortably move around throughout the night. Whether it's for a girl's night or just another evening in, sleepwear like this will make your slumber 10x better. Plus, there are tons of prints to choose from so you'll never get bored. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 39

32 High-Waisted Cotton Undies That Are Perfectly Stretchy POKARLA High Waisted Cotton Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Add these high-waisted cotton undies to your cart ASAP, since their breathability and cotton-soft feel are unmatched. These briefs are pill-resistant and because of their design, don't pinch or bind during wear. They're also super soft and stretchy while looking cute in all the unique colorways available so you can relax without having to constantly adjust the waistband. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available color packs: 9

33 Polarized Sunglasses That Block Out Those UV Rays KALIYADI Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon Block out that sunlight in style with these semi-rimless polarized sunglasses that honestly just look really cool. They come in 50+ colored lens and rim combos so you can customize your sunnies to be as personal as you want. These babies also have scratch-resistant lenses and come with a dust protection pouch and microfiber cleaning cloth for superior maintenance. Available colors: 60

34 A Plus-Size Maxi Dress That Looks Super Elegant POSESHE V-Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon For being so wallet-friendly, this plus-size maxi dress is everything it promises to be and more. With a subtle tie closure, plunging V-neck, and elegant three-quarter sleeves, this maxi is going to be your next pick for date night. It's also made out of soft material that stretches so you don't have to compromise comfort whatsoever. Before you decide on one, scroll through the 20 gorgeous prints available — you know, just in case. Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 20

35 This Lantern Sleeve Dress That Works For Any Occasion PRETTYGARDEN Tie Waist Knit Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Dress to the nines (effortlessly, of course) with this tie-waist lantern sleeve cocktail dress. Falling down to right above the knees, this round-neck gem is both light and durable with its rayon-polyester fabric, wide adjustable waist belt, and laidback fit. No matter what color you choose, this dress will serve you well. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

36 A Super Unique Top With A Cross Shoulder Design Romwe Off Shoulder Knit Wrap Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon The time is now (and always) for unique tops like this one. This Romwe off-the-shoulder cross wrap blouse is the kind of top you can comfortably wear for anything from Saturday brunch to a night out. With its ribbed knit material, eye-catching neckline, and overall versatility, this top is an absolute keeper. Whether you opt for dusty pink or soft lilac, there is one (or two, or three) for everyone. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

Available colors: 22

37 A Chunky Knit Turtleneck For Instant Coziness Saodimallsu Turtleneck Chunky Knit Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon Who doesn't love a classic batwing chunky knit turtleneck? This loose-fit pullover is the easiest answer for those cooler days when you can't decide whether to go trendy or full-on sweatshirt mode. It's made of soft-knit material and features the airiest batwing long sleeves for an oversized look. With a medium-length neckline for additional comfort, this pullover also comes in 40+ shades from waffle white (a fan favorite) to wine red. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 43

38 Levi Strauss Jeans That Look And Feel Vintage Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Bootcut Jeans Amazon $29 See On Amazon Levi's jeans are always a solid go-to, especially this signature bootcut pair that somehow looks and feels vintage. These jeans are made of a soft, durable cotton blend and are machine-washable for your convenience. Plus, they have a wide waist panel for structure while still remaining comfy and livable. BTW, they're mid-rise so they'll stay put all day long. Available sizes: 2 — 20 (inseam options)

Available colors: 2

39 Just A Super Solid Pair Of Yoga Pants That You Can Wear Anywhere Spalding Bootleg Yoga Pant Amazon $23 See On Amazon These Spalding bootleg yoga pants are exactly what you need if you're in the market for a solid pair. Machine-washable and made with a durable cotton-spandex blend, these yoga pants feel as good as they look (that is, very). With a wider waistband for snug structure and compression throughout the legs, these really are a no-brainer. Even reviewers can't get enough, one saying they were the "perfect running errands pants." Taking this as a major compliment on behalf of the pants! Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 3

40 This Drape Cardigan That’ll Make You Feel So Grown-Up Urban CoCo Drape Front Open Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon Few things look as grown-up as an open-front drape cardigan like this one. You'll love the silky-soft viscose-spandex material, complete with snug long sleeves and a high neck collar to elongate the torso. This must-have can also be thrown over an everyday cami or an evening dress — either way, the sheer elegance of the silhouette is enough to make me choose one in every color. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

41 A Bra That Provides Superior Coverage And Support Warner’s Full-Coverage Underwire Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon This full-coverage bra was voted "The Most Comfortable Bra" from New York Magazine for a reason. Made with a cushioned underwire for no-poke, no-dig wear, this bra is seriously a work of art. It also has adjustable straps and cups specifically made to prevent spillover, making it uber-practical and comfy. Be sure to check out the 20+ color options available while adding it to your cart. Available sizes: 32D — 40D

Available colors: 25

42 This Wire-Free Bra That Changes The Game Warner's No Dig Wire-Free Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you're over your wire bras and want something much comfier, this wire-free bra is about to change your life (dramatic, but facts). This one is designed with a buttery-soft nylon-spandex blend and features wider straps for additional support. There is also side-smoothing coverage and tons of available colors from butterscotch to brandied apricot. Your bra should be the least of your worries and with this beauty, that can actually be a reality. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 18

43 A Mini Ruffle Wrap Dress That’s Just Really Fun WEEPINLEE Long Sleeve Ruffle Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon For a touch of contrast in your next outfit, this short ruffle wrap dress with cinched long sleeves is 10/10 recommended. It's made with an ultra-soft polyester-cotton blend and is capable of stretch for maximum ease of wear. Whether it's to a day party or a dinner, this fun piece will definitely turn heads (especially in the 10+ bold colors it comes in). Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

44 These Plus-Size Leggings With A Loyal Following YOHOYOHA Plus Size Yoga Dress Leggings Amazon $30 See On Amazon Wave hello to the best bang-for-your-buck leggings that the Internet can offer. These plus-size 4-way stretch leggings are made of 100% polyester and happen to be machine-washable, making them some of the most comfortable yoga pants ever. As an Amazon reviewer put it, "Amazing pants! Buy these! You won't be sorry!" They have a point, considering the multiple other comments raving about the fit and feel of these wonder-pants. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large (petite options)

Available colors: 4