35 Trendy Outfits That Seem Expensive But Are Actually Under $30 On Amazon

1 A Minimalist Sleeveless Jersey Dress With An Empire Waist Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless Empire-Waist Midi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers’ love for this sleeveless midi dress goes way beyond the less-than-$30 price tag. It’s versatile, comfortable, and made from a luxe jersey material that drapes beautifully on your body. Pair it with sneakers or slides for a casual-yet-polished look, or dress it up with kitten heels, layered necklaces, and sleek gold hoops. Available colors: 11

2 This Ribbed Matching Workout Set That’s Giving Major Kim K Vibes OQQ Ribbed Biker Shorts And Sports Bra (2-Piece Set) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Matching sets are one of the hottest activewear trends that are still going strong, but stocking up on the higher-end options can take a toll on your bank account. Lucky for you, Amazon is here to answer your stylish prayers. This best-selling workout set is made of a stretchy blend of nylon, spandex, and polyester that’s lightweight, moisture-wicking, and offers support in all the right places — and the trendy ribbed material would definitely make the Kardashians proud. Amazon shoppers say they get the most compliments on these sets, and no one can believe they cost less than $30. Available colors: 35

3 A Scoop-Neck Swing Dress That’s So Easy To Throw On & Go Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon There are so many ways to wear this classic scoop-neck swing dress — pair it with a denim jacket and booties in the fall, style it on its own with sleek leather sneakers for a day of errands, or add some statement earrings and a pair of strappy heels to dress it up. No matter how you style it, you’ll instantly understand why it has nearly 5,000 five-star ratings. Amazon reviewers are “pleasantly surprised” by how soft, comfortable, and stylish this dress is, and they’re all coming back for multiples. Available colors: 21

4 This Loose-Fitting Jumpsuit With Over 13,000 5-Star Ratings BUENOS NINOS Loose Jumpsuit with Pockets Amazon $27 See On Amazon It’s never a bad idea to stock up on trendy items that make up an entire outfit in just one piece. This airy spaghetti-strap jumpsuit is lightweight and breathable with a relaxed silhouette that looks great (and feels great) on everyone. One Amazon shopper raved that they’ve “had three friends order the same one after seeing how awesome it was,” and another wrote it’s “practically perfect in every way.” With over 54 colors and prints to choose from, you just might want to pick up a few. Available colors: 54

5 This 6-Pack Of Statement Earrings To Dress Up Your Every Day Hicarer Rattan Earrings (6 Pairs) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Six pairs of handmade earrings for less than $15? You’re not going to beat this deal. Available in five different style combinations (‘Elegant,’ ‘Bohemian,’ ‘Fresh,’ ‘‘Stylish,’ and ‘Charming,’ pictured), you’re sure to find something you love. Dress up your basic T-shirt and denim with one of these statement earrings, or wear them as the cherry on top of your special occasion dress. No matter where you’re headed, you’ll be reaching for these daily. Available colors: 11

6 A Perfectly Drapey V-Neck Dress You’ll Wear All Year Long Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon You’ll reach for this V-neck, knee-length dress on those all-too-familiar days when you simply cannot be bothered to put together an outfit. You’ll stay cool on even the hottest days, thanks to its feather-light, loose-fitting fabric that doesn’t cling to your body. But as a true transitional piece, you can also pair it with a leather jacket and knee-high boots and head straight into fall looking trendy as ever. Available colors: 17

7 A Super-Cute Cropped T-Shirt With Trendy Cinched Sides Kirozanny Drawstring Side Crop Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon The cinched sides on this go-to T-shirt are right on-trend, and the cropped fit makes it even more stylish. This fashion-forward top will look fresh and chic when paired with a wide-leg pant, a high-waisted skirt, or your favorite denim. It comes in 12 colors and costs less than $15, so there’s really no need to choose just one. Available colors: 12

8 Some Wide-Leg Lounge Pants You Can Even Wear To The Office GOTodhchai Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $10 See On Amazon When looking for the perfect lounge pants, the key is all in the material. These on-trend palazzo pants are so smooth and comfy, you can wear them for a day of errands, travel, or even to bed. But they’re polished enough to wear to a casual office, too — just pair them with a crisp shirt or sweater for a low-key yet put-together look. Available colors: 10

9 The Cutest Swing Dress That Makes Getting Dressed So Easy Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $17 See On Amazon With the amount of wear you’ll get out of this soft rayon swing dress, you won’t be able to pick just one color — and since it currently costs less than $20, you don’t have to. One Amazon shopper wrote that they “got this dress as something to slip on when it's hot out and ended up wearing it to outside parties,” while others love it for the office, evening events, or just for running errands. It truly is so versatile, you can wear it with anything, for anything. Available colors: 18

10 An Ultra-Chic Full-Length Jumpsuit At An Unbelievable Price Daily Ritual Terry Long-Sleeve V-Neck Wrap Jumpsuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Is there anything chicer (or easier) than a jumpsuit? This one from Daily Ritual is made of an ultra-soft terry fleece, so you’ll be as comfortable as you are polished. Meanwhile, the surplice neckline elevates the simple silhouette, and the long sleeves will carry you through the colder months. Hard to believe this one-and-done piece costs under $20 on Amazon right now. Available colors: 8

11 A No-Fuss Faux Wrap Dress You’ll Get *So* Much Wear Out Of Amazon Essentials Cap-Sleeve Faux-Wrap Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon What’s better than a gorgeous wrap dress? One you don’t even need to wrap. This no-fuss, faux-wrap dress is easygoing and chic, with a fluttery knee-length skirt and classic V-neck. Made of buttery-soft rayon, it comes in must-have colors like black, navy, and charcoal heather, plus prints like floral and leopard that will never go out of style. Available colors: 19

12 These Dainty, Layered Initial Necklaces People Will Mistake For High-End Jewelry M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklaces Amazon $15 See On Amazon Shopping for jewelry online is no easy feat, but these trendy layered initial necklaces have been tested and vetted by tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers. With over 23,000 five-star ratings, reviewers write these necklaces are “beautiful,” “great quality for the price,” and “easy to use to dress up or spruce up an average outfit.” The necklace is actually two pieces, so you can layer them (as pictured) or wear them separately. Plus, the length is adjustable. This is money you won’t regret spending. Available colors: 3 (gold, silver, rose gold)

13 A Relaxed-Fit Muscle-Sleeve Mini Dress In The Softest Jersey Material Daily Ritual Jersey Relaxed-Fit Muscle-Sleeve Swing Dress Amazon $16 See On Amazon The rich, smooth fabric of this sleeveless jersey dress hangs perfectly on your body without clinging to it. In other words, it’s perfect for the hottest summer days when you don’t want heavy fabric, but *do* want something high-quality — and at a jaw-droppingly low cost, too. Don’t put it away when the seasons change, though. It looks equally great in the fall with booties and a leather jacket. Available colors: 20

14 These Chic Jeggings That Are Actually Comfortable No Nonsense Classic Denim Jean Leggings Amazon $19 See On Amazon “This is going to sound dramatic, but THESE LEGGINGS SAVED MY SOCIAL LIFE,” one Amazon shopper raved, continuing, “I feel confident in them [and] they are so comfortable.” These denim leggings are masquerading as jeans, but are as comfortable as your favorite loungewear. They even have faux front pockets and a faux fly that will have *everyone* fooled. Amazon shoppers are buying them multiples, and you should, too. Available colors: 7

15 An Everyday Maxi Dress That Even Has Pockets Poetsky Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Dress With Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon You’ll be wearing this V-neck maxi dress at least once a week, and you’ll fall in love with how comfortable and versatile it is. The pockets deserve a callout in themselves, as do the 18 beautiful colors and prints it comes in. The spaghetti straps are adjustable (as they all should be), too. This airy dress is obviously ideal for steamy summer days and night, but it’ll pair perfectly with a cardigan in the cooler weather, too. Available colors: 18

16 A T-Shirt Midi Dress That Comes In The Cutest Prints Naggoo Short Sleeve Split Midi Amazon $29 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers cannot get enough of this short-sleeve, split-hem midi dress, or the fun prints it comes in, including a bevy of tie-dyes and florals. It has over 5,000 five-star ratings, with reviewers raving about the compliments they receive when wearing it, writing it’s “well worth the price” and “fits like a dream.” Dress it up with strappy sandals, oversized sunnies, and layered necklaces, or keep it casual with sneakers and a sun hat. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more stylish, versatile option for less than $30. Available colors: 22

17 This Head-Turning Halter Dress That’s Equal Parts Playful & Sultry R.Vivimos Halter Top Patchwork Mini Short Dresses Amazon $26 See On Amazon This head-turning halter dress proves you can be trendy, comfortable, and hot all at once. Several reviewers rave about the quality, and one wrote, “I’m so in love with this dress. I feel so confident and beautiful in it!” It has multiple strings, making it easily adjustable around your neck and your back, and it comes in 30 adorable colors and prints. People will be asking where you got this. Go ahead, be the hero and tell them it costs less than $30 on Amazon. Available colors: 31

18 A Bodycon Maxi Dress You’ll Want To Take On Your Next Vacation SheIn Striped Bodycon Maxi Dress Amazon $15 See On Amazon The shirred, strappy, open back of this bodycon maxi dress will put it on top of your must-buy list. It also makes a great travel piece thanks to the soft, stretchy material that won’t wrinkle in your luggage. Amazon shoppers love the extra-long skirt that goes all the way down to the floor, and they report they get endless compliments when wearing it. This dress is elegant enough for a casual wedding, but sultry enough for your next date night — and it costs less than $25. Available colors: 25

19 These Retro Round Sunglasses That Look Great On Everyone SOJOS Small Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon These trendy round-framed sunglasses come in 10 different colors, from a modern-chic matte black/gray to a fun gold/pink combo. According to the nearly 11,000 shoppers who left a five-star rating or review, the retro-inspired design looks great on everyone, and these frames currently cost less than $15. Despite the low price, reviewers confirm they’re high-quality, durable, and “still incredible” many months in. Available colors: 10

20 This Backless Mini Dress That’s Perfect For Steamy Nights Out SheIn V Neck Sleeveless Backless Dress Amazon $14 See On Amazon Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers gave this super-hot backless dress a perfect five-star rating, praising it for its stretchy, lightweight material and comfortable fit. Listen to the advice of thousands of ecstatic shoppers and “BUY THIS DRESS!!” before your next going-out night. It won’t even set you back $15, so feel free to buy a few. Available colors: 44

21 A Chic Ankle Bracelet That Will Take Your Outfit From Good To Great kelistom Chain Ankle Bracelet Amazon $6 See On Amazon Ankle bracelets are as chic and trendy as ever, and this dainty chain anklet will take any outfit from good to great. The design is simple yet elegant, and the chain is available in 9-, 10-, or 11-inch lengths. This also makes a great gift for your most stylish friends, and since it costs less than $10 and comes in 11 different chain styles, you can stock up on a few. Available styles: 11

22 The Floral Mini Dress Shoppers Call “The Perfect Little Summer Dress” Qearal Floral Printed Mini Dress with Pockets Amazon $22 See On Amazon When it’s so hot you can’t even think about fabric on your body, reach for this floral mini dress that Amazon shoppers have dubbed the “perfect little summer dress.” According to customers, it’s cute, comfy, true to size, and a “wonderful go-to dress when it’s hot” and you want to stay cool. Casual enough for a day at the beach, but stylish enough for a night out with friends, you’ll be reaching for this dress all season long. Available colors: 35

23 The Chicest Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit That Serves An Entire Look KAY SINN Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder jumpsuit is about to become your wardrobe MVP. It serves an entire look all on its own — and it costs less than $30. The trendy cuffed pants look equally chic with a pair of sandals for a casual daytime outfit as they do with heels for date night or happy hour. The drawstring waist gives it a casual-yet-structured fit, and the off-shoulder cut adds a touch of sultriness that’s still appropriate for special occasions. It comes in 19 great colors and prints, including a black sleeveless option. Available colors: 19

24 This Must-Have Racerback Swing Dress You Can Style Year-Round Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless Racerback Swing Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you have an event to attend or just want a cute go-to dress for any regular day, this racerback swing dress is going to become a closet staple. It looks just as great on its own as it does with a chunky cardigan, oversized denim, or unbuttoned flannel. With the right layers and accessories, you can style it year-round and easily transition from day to night. Available colors: 10

25 A Trendy 4-Pack Of Sunglasses For Less Than $20 Tskestvy Retro Sunglasses (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Stock up on must-have accessories with this four-pack of fashionable sunglasses for less than $20. There are four eye-catching color combinations available, all with the same rectangular frame that’s giving major Y2K vibes. Amazon reviewers recommend these “for those who are looking to increase their swag.” *Adds to cart immediately.* Available colors: 4

26 This Sleeveless LBD That Will Become Your New Date Night Go-To MiiVoo Sleeveless Side-Ruched Bodycon Mini Tank Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon Pair this bodycon tank dress with a baguette bag and kitten-heel sandals, and you’ll be channeling the OG Carrie Bradshaw on your next date night. It will also be right on trend when styled with knee-high boots and an oversized button-down shirt or blazer. Add a few simple necklaces and sleek hoops, and you’ll look polished in an instant. Available colors: 21

27 A Polished Sundress That Leans Into A Major ’90s Trend SWQZVT Spaghetti Strap Sundress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Our editors used to hate this ‘90s dress trend, but now they love it — and it’s everywhere these days. This button-front dress will bring you right back to the Rachel Green and Monica Gellar era. Wear it on its own with an oversized wicker tote bag and sandals, or layer it over a plain white T-shirt for a relaxed daytime look. Available colors: 21

28 A Head-Turning 2-Piece Set With Sultry Side Slits Mintsnow Crop Top With High Split Maxi Skirt Set (2-Piece Set) Amazon $29 See On Amazon You can’t help but to turn heads in this two-piece crop top and maxi skirt set. There are 30 colors and prints to choose from, each with a sultry double side-slit. One Amazon shopper wrote that it made them “feel like a total baddie,” and another wrote that they “love everything about this set.” One note: It tends to run long, according to reviewers, so if you are on the shorter side you may need to get it hemmed — well worth it, since it costs less than $30. Available colors: 30

29 The Perfect T-Shirt That Looks Great With Any Bottoms Hanes Perfect-T Short Sleeve T-shirt Amazon $8 See On Amazon Hanes does it again with this perfect cotton short-sleeve T-shirt you’re sure to want in every color. It comes in 19 basic and bright colors, most of which are less than $10. Over 26,000 Amazon shoppers gave this T-shirt a perfect five-star rating, with thousands of reviews about how comfortable and soft it is, and how perfectly it fits. Basics are trending right now, and this is one you’ll get endless wear out of. Available colors: 19

30 A Floral Flared Mini Skirt That Looks Great Dressed Up Or Down Relipop Floral Flared Short Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re anything like the rest of the Amazon shoppers who raved about this piece, this is a skirt you’ll reach for again and again. It has over 4,500 perfect five-star ratings, and as one reviewer wrote, “this skirt is absolutely amazing.” Others rave that it’s “so comfy” and “a must buy,” and many report they’re coming back for multiple colors. Dress it down with sandals or sneakers and a cropped tee, or up with heels and a tucked-in blouse. You can even layer on a chunky cardigan and have a trendy fall outfit. Available colors: 28

31 These Versatile Palazzo Pants So Comfortable, You Could Sleep In Them SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Polished yet professional, these palazzo pants are bound to become the most comfortable (and fashionable) item in your closet. Reviewers report they hold up wash after wash with no pilling or wear, and the high-waist cut looks great on everyone. Even though they’re comfortable enough to sleep in, these can easily be dressed up for the office with a pair of heels and your favorite blouse and oversized blazer. Plus, they cost less than $20 — you won’t find office wear more affordable than that. Available colors: 18

32 This Cami That Looks & Feels So Much More Luxurious Than You’d Expect THANTH High Neck Cami Amazon $16 See On Amazon Sure, you may have a closet full of camis, but this one is full of special details — like an on-trend high neck and luxe knit fabric — that make it worth adding to your collection. (Not to mention that under-$20 price tag.) The longer length and rounded hemline tucks beautifully into any bottoms, too. Take your pick from 25 expensive-looking shades, like beige (pictured), cream, and burnt orange. Available colors: 25

33 The Only Bike Shorts You’ll Ever Need Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Shorts Amazon $7 See On Amazon These might just be the only bike shorts you’ll ever need. Available in black or gray, they’ll have you looking right on trend when worn with a boxy T-shirt, oversized button-down, or your favorite crewneck sweatshirt. Some Amazon shoppers even love to wear them under skirts and dresses, because the thin material “doesn’t add any bulk.” You’ll be wearing these at least once a week — and since they cost less than $15, you’ll probably want to stock up on a few. Available colors: 2

34 A Scoop-Neck, Sweat-Wicking Tank Top For The Gym & Beyond Just My Size Cooldri Performance Scoopneck Tank Top Amazon $10 See On Amazon Shoppers love the way this scoop-neck performance tank top fits, and how much wear they get out of it — the sweat-wicking construction keeps you cool while you work out, but since the design is so simple, you can wear it beyond the gym, too. As one reviewer wrote, it’s their “go-to tank top” for so many occasions. Luckily it comes in eight gorgeous colors, all of which are eligible for Amazon Prime — so you can have this at your door in just a few days. Available colors: 8

