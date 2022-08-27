Trendy Things That Seem Expensive But Are Actually So Freakin' Cheap On Amazon

Keeping a wardrobe fresh and on-trend without breaking the bank might seem like a tall order, but there’s plenty of ways to do it if you know where to look. And, spoiler alert — if you’re not shopping and browsing on Amazon for clothes, you’re missing out. Case in point are these trendy things that seem expensive but are actually so freakin’ cheap. Not only are these stylish pieces easy on your bank account, but they come highly reviewed, too.

So whether you need a total closet overhaul, or you’re looking to add a few key pieces to keep things current, you’ll find some dream pieces in this list. From pants and tops to dresses and accessories, an endless array of trendy outfits is just a few clicks away.

1 This Swingy Boat Neck Dress With 3/4 Sleeves Amazon Essentials Boat-Neck Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon With a flared skirt, 3/4-length sleeves and a knee-length cut, this boat neck dress is the definition of a pretty and practical wardrobe staple. Wear it on its own with flats or sandals, or slip on a pair of leggings with boots for a perfect fall look. It comes in both solids and stripes. Available colors and styles: 8

Available sizes: Small — 6X

2 A Cropped Tank With A Square Neckline & Slim Fit Artfish Square Neck Tank Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not only does this square neck tank top have a versatile design that makes it great for layering or sporting on its own, but it comes in a bright rainbow of colors to give you lots of options. The material is a stretchy polyester spandex blend, so it’s comfy and sporty, too. Available colors and styles: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

3 A Wedding-Worthy Shift Dress With Bell Sleeves BELONGSCI Bell Sleeve Shift Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Need something to wear to an upcoming wedding? I’ve got you. This best-selling bell sleeve shift dress is a great blend of style and comfort. The flared sleeves, boxy cut, and v-neckline work together to create a vibe that’s sophisticated and chic. Among the many prints and patterns, you’ll find solids, florals, animal prints, and more. Available colors and styles: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

4 This Lace Tank Top With A V-Neckline BLENCOT Lace-Trim Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Tuck this lace-trimmed tank into jeans, shorts, slacks, skirts of any length, or even wear it under overalls — it’s that versatile. The lacy edges of the collar and arm holes gives it a flirty vibe while the loose cut keeps it feeling just the right amount of casual. Available colors and styles: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

5 This Bodycon Dress With A Faux Wrap Skirt & Side Ruching BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon The body-hugging fit and side ruching of this bodycon dress give it a sleek silhouette and pretty shape that you can dress up or down. Wrist-length long sleeves and 3/4-length sleeve styles are available, both with a crew neckline that’s perfect for layering a statement necklace. Available colors and styles: 31

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

6 An All-Around MVP Tote That You Can Use Everyday Covelin Canvas Tote Amazon $13 See On Amazon There are canvas totes, and then there are canvas totes, and this is the latter. This versatile crossbody bag has a wide, adjustable strap, zipper pouch, and lightweight material makes it the kind of bag you can use on a daily basis. Plus, among the styles, you’ll find dozens of colors and patterns (dibs on light coral). Available colors and styles: 80+

Available sizes: One Size

7 This One-Shoulder Maxi Dress That Comes In Delightful Prints PRETTYGARDEN One Shoulder Maxi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you’ve ever wanted an elegant and flowy dress that stands out from your usual go-to ‘fits, look no further than this one-shoulder maxi dress. With 15 different floral patterns, a fitted waist and flared skirt that hits at the ankle, you’ll constantly find yourself twirling every time you wear it. Available colors and styles:15

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 A Classic Crew Sweatshirt Made With Super Soft Terry Fleece Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon You may want to clear some space in your closet. This crewneck sweatshirt is timeless, comfortable, and soft, and you’ll want multiple styles to get you through fall and winter. It features long sleeves with gathered cuffs, plus a wide hem with slightly boxy cut. The French terry material is super soft and cozy, too. Available colors and styles: 35

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

9 This Ruffled Mini Dress With A Spaghetti Strap Halter Neckline ECOWISH V Neck Mini Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Like summer in a dress, this ruffled mini dress is easy, breezy, and ultra cute. Featuring a gathered waist, v-neckline, lace-decorated bodice, open back, and skinny halter ties that you can adjust as necessary you’ll love both the small details and overall vibe they create. If you’re into a ‘90s vibe, you won’t want to miss the sunflower pattern. Available colors and styles: 33

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

10 A Satin Skirt With A Sleek Midi Cut & Leopard Print Keasmto Satin Midi Leopard Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This midi leopard skirt checks so many boxes, you’ll wonder how you lived without it. The animal print pattern is cute and stylish, it boasts a versatile cut with a knee-length hem, and it’s lightweight, too. Plus, it goes with everything from a button-down blouse to cropped top to a graphic concert tee. Available colors and styles: 3

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

11 This Sleek Midi With A Stylish Cutout & Knee Slit Pink Queen Cutout Midi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Get ready for compliments galore; this sleeveless cutout midi dress is so chic and sleek, it’ll be your go-to for date nights, cocktail parties, and summer weddings. The round crew neck and solid back balance the horizontal bodice cutout, and the knee slit gives room to move. Among the color choices, you’ll find solid color and two-toned styles. Available colors and styles: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

12 A Set Of Cropped Tanks That Come In Multiple Styles & Colors MakeMeChic Crop Tank Top Pack Amazon $34 See On Amazon Why buy one crop top when you can pick up four crop tops? This multi-pack (featuring halter, sleeveless, cutout, and and criss-cross designs), is perfect for anyone who wants to try — or stock up on — different styles and colors. Or snag a set with the same style in a variety of colors. You’ll love having options. Available colors and styles: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

13 A Flannel Shirt Dress That’s The Best Of Both Worlds Amazon Essentials Mini Flannel Shirt Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon When you want the low-key vibe of flannel, but with a dress aesthetic, this flannel shirt dress is the perfect blend of two styles. The matching belt, skirt, and button column give it polish, and the bright plaid choices feel fresh and preppy. Wear it alone with boots or tennies, or layer an open cardigan and leggings on cooler days. Available colors and styles: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 These Gold Necklaces That Are Perfect For Layering CHESKY Choker Necklaces Amazon $18 See On Amazon These gold-plated brass necklaces are super versatile; you can snag a single chain or a set that gives you a layered look. Take your pick between multiple lengths and thicknesses. Buyers rave about wearing and gifting them. “I’m in love with this necklace!” one said. “It’s got a little weight to it but is extremely comfortable and gorgeous.” Available colors and styles: 19

15 This Tiered Ruffle Mini Dress With A V-Neck FANCYINN Mini Ruffle Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon With a tunic shape, ruffly tiered skirt, v-neckline, and long, loose sleeves, this ruffled mini dress is the perfect transition piece between seasons — or you can opt for short sleeves if you want a swingy, summery vibe. Pop it in your suitcase the next time you travel; it’s versatile enough to be a shirt or dress. Available colors and styles: 48

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

16 This Button-Down Shirt That’s Versatile Enough For Work & Play Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’ve lived your life without a reliable button down shirt, now’s the time to remedy that. This classic fit collared shirt with button closure can be dressed up for a day at the office or down for pretty much anything else. You’ll also appreciate the versatility, you can knot it over a maxi skirt, or roll the cuffs for a casual vibe. Available colors and styles: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 A Loose & Low-Key V-Neck Dress With A Flowy Skirt Floerns V Neck Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This versatile v-neck dress has relaxed sleeves, a flowy skirt, and a gathered elastic waist for shape and style. It comes in dozens of prints, and has multiple design variations available, including shoulder cutouts and an asymmetrical hem. One happy buyer raved, “I bought one of these dresses at the XXL Plus size, and I LOVED it! I went back and bought 4 more and wore them for my recent vacation.” Available colors and styles: 50

Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

18 A Colorful Satin Head Scarf You Can Wear In Countless Ways FONYVE Satin Square Head Scarf Amazon $10 See On Amazon Wear it as a headband, knot it at your neck, decorate a bag strap, or even tie it on a ponytail — this satin headscarf can give you a different look every day of the month. The square shape and 27.5-inch sides give you lots of versatility, and it’s both pretty and practical. Available colors and styles: 45

Available sizes: One Size

19 An Off-The-Shoulder Bodycon Dress With A Sleek & Slim Fit GOBLES Off Shoulder Bodycon Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Here’s a bodycon dress with a gorgeous off-the-shoulder silhouette. The ankle-length skirt and elegant neckline give it a formal vibe, and it’s so stretchy it even doubles as a maternity dress. Clear your phone when you wear it because you’ll fill it with photos and selfies. Available colors and styles: 14

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 These Wide Leg Linen Pants With An Adjustable Drawstring Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant Amazon $33 See On Amazon The drawstring waist and wide leg make these linen blend pants super comfortable. They feature practical side and back pockets, plus a relaxed and roomy cut that you can wear all day. Knot a fav graphic tee, slip on a cropped tank, or top your outfit with a denim jacket for a classically casual vibe. Available colors and styles: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

21 An Off-The-Shoulder Midi Dress With Loose Sleeves & A Gathered Waist Ezbelle Off The Shoulder Bodycon Mini Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon With its fitted below-knee skirt and blousy bodice, you’ll love wearing this bodycon dress for date nights, weddings, parties, and events. The off-the-shoulder boatneck cut adds charm and style, while the ribbed material is stretchy enough to keep it comfortable all night long (even when you’re on the dance floor). Available colors and styles: 29

Available sizes: 4-6 — 20-22

22 These MVP Paperbag Pants With A Matching Tie Belt GRACE KARIN Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon No surprise that these paper bag waist pants are best-sellers; they come in a rainbow of rich colors, they feature a matching belt, practical pockets, and a trendy cut that you can wear everywhere from brunch to the boardroom. A button-fly style is available too, along with cost-effective sets of two pairs. Available colors and styles: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

23 A Luxe Maxi Dress With An Elegant Halter Neckline ECOWISH Halter Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Another contender for the MVP category of your wardrobe, this halter neck maxi dress is elegant, roomy, and great for special occasions. Along with the chic neckline, it features a gathered waist and tiered skirt, plus ties at the back. Choose between bright and neutral solids, charming dots, or from a variety of floral patterns — or pick up one of each. Available colors and styles: 42

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 An Elegant One Shoulder Blouse That’s Great With Dressy Or Casual Outfits Guteidee One Shoulder Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon Not only does this one-shoulder blouse have a loose and luxe fit, but it features a flirty bow at the shoulder, too. Made with lightweight material, it’s great paired with with shorts, skirts, or pants for summertime or for your upcoming vacation. One happy reviewer dubbed it, “a must buy!” Available colors and styles: 36

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

25 These Slim & Stretchy Jeggings That Pass For Real Denim Amazon Essentials Stretch Pull-On Jegging Amazon $32 See On Amazon These pull-on jeggings will have you rethinking your hard denim pants. Not only are they smooth and stretchy, but they come in a plethora of neutrals and basic colors that will have them taking over as your next wardrobe staple. Ankle- and full-length varieties also give you plenty of styling choices. Available colors and styles: 22

Available sizes: 0 — 30 Plus

26 This Stylish Shirt Dress With A Button-Up Front Romwe Belted Collar Shirt Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon A single piece that makes a polished outfit? Be still my heart. This belted collared shirt dress comes in sleeveless, short sleeve, and long sleeve styles, all of which feature a tie belt and vertical stripe prints. Wear it with flats for a summertime lunch meeting or slip on sandals for an afternoon wedding. Available colors and styles: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

27 A 4-Pack Of Vintage Sunglasses For A Pop Of Retro Style Tskestvy Rectangle Sunglasses (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon A blast from the past, these retro-inspired rectangle sunglasses come in budget-friendly set of four, giving you enough pairs for to keep one in your purse, pocket, glove box, and still have one to spare. Bright colors and patterns like lime green and orange are fresh and fun, while classic like tortoiseshell and black are a bit more subdued. Available colors and styles: 4 (sets of 4)

Available sizes: One Size

28 These On-Trend Earring Sets In Bold, Geometric Shapes Hicarer Geometric Earrings (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Snag a set of these charming geometric earrings, and you’ll be hard-pressed to pick a favorite pair. With bold shapes and neutral colors that match any outfit, they’re lightweight and made with rattan, acrylic and tassels. One five-star buyer summed them up, “These earrings are light and easy to wear. You literally forget you have them on. Great product for the price!” Available colors and styles: 5 sets

Available sizes: One Size

29 A Soft & Slouchy Tie Waist Dress For Lounging & Layering PRETTYGARDEN Tie Waist Knit Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Part luxury, part lounge-y, this tie-waist knot dress is great for casual outings on cool and crisp days when you want to be warm and cozy. It features a long sleeves, tie waist, and crew neckline, and you can wear it on its own with tennies for a sporty vibe, or with leggings and boots for a perfect fall outfit. Available colors and styles:

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 A Satin Skirt With Side Ruching & A Deep Slit SheIn Split Midi Ruched Satin Skirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon With an asymmetrical thigh-high slit, front pleats, and drapey ruching, this satin midi skirt is the perfect blend of shape and style. The material is smooth to the touch and feels nice, too. One buyer raved, “This skirt is amazing. I love everything about it.” Available colors and styles: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

31 These Colorful Knotted Headbands For Everyday Wear Huachi Knotted Headbands (8-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon What’s better than a pretty and practical knotted headband? Eight pretty and practical knotted headbands. Each set comes with eight different colors, so you’ll be able to match any outfit (and keep an extra by the sink for face washing, too). They’re soft and stretchy, and versatile enough for a variety of hairstyles. Available colors and styles: 9 sets

Available sizes: One Size

32 A Classic Pair Of Denim Jeans In A Comfy Boyfriend Cut Levi's New Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $33 See On Amazon A timeless pair of jeans will never go out of style, so if you’re looking for pants that fit today’s trends and that you can wear for years to come, look no further. These boyfriend jeans from Levi’s boast a mid-rise cut, classic pockets, and a button fly, plus there’s a range of washes and colors to choose from, including black, cobalt, and multiple distressed styles. Available colors and styles: 15

Available sizes: 27 — 46

33 This Tie-Front Blouse With A V-Neckline luvamia Tie Knot Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon This knotted blouse is super versatile, pairing perfectly with everything from jeans, leggings, and shorts to slacks and pencil skirts. The flowy elbow-length sleeves, v-neckline and button-up front give it a sophisticated vibe, and the front tie adds a pop of style and personality, too. Available colors and styles: 32

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 A Maxi Dress With Short Sleeves & A Pleated Skirt Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This short sleeve maxi dress is perfect for when you want the look and feel of a dress, but with the comfort and coverage of your favorite tee. Not only that, but you can wear it with a regular bra, too. It’s comfy enough for low-key lounging at home and still polished enough for a day of errands and events. Choose from standard or sustainably sourced rayon blends. Available colors and styles: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

35 A Workout Set You Can Wear As One Outfit Or As Separates OQQ Seamless Ribbed Workout Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon This best-selling ribbed workout set comes with a pair of high-waisted bike shorts and a matching sports bra. Wear them together for a sleek and simple monochrome look or mix and match with 33 solid colors and create an entire rainbow of looks. Buyers rave about comfort, too; they’re soft and stretchy. Available colors and styles: 33

Available sizes: Small — Large

36 This Swingy Tank Top That’ll Be A New Wardrobe Staple Amazon Essentials Swing Tank Amazon $17 See On Amazon Here’s a sleeveless, swingy tank with a round collar and relaxed hem. It’s long enough to be tucked into your favorite jeans or shorts, and still drapes nicely when you wear it untucked, too. A happy shopper commented, “These are the perfect everyday tank for summer! They’re flowy and soft and very breathable.” Available colors and styles: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

37 A Sleek Midi Dress With A Single Shoulder Strap Romwe One Shoulder Satin Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Warning: if this one-shoulder dress is hanging in your closet, you’re going to find yourself filling your calendar with excuses to wear it. With a slim-fitting, knee-length cut and a slim one-shoulder strap, it’s a gorgeous take on a classic cocktail dress. The stretchy material has a sheen, so be ready to shine when you have it on. Available colors and styles: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

38 This Square Neck Blouse With Adorable Puffy Sleeves Romwe Puff Sleeve Square Neck Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon The balance of puffy sleeves, a unique neckline, and a slim fit make this square neck top a must-have. The mid-length sleeves have just enough shape to feel flirty and fun while the cut is versatile enough to wear year-round. Plain front and button decorations are both available. Available colors and styles: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

39 A Strappy Tie Back Sleeveless Crop Top SheIn Tie Back Crop Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon You need this tie-back crop top in your bag when you pack for your next music festival or beach vacation. The ties wrap for a stylish, eye-catching statement, balanced out by the crew neckline and sleeveless cut. One buyer declared it to be perfect and said, “Honestly, I would buy this in every color. It looked wonderful!” Available colors and styles: 29

Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

40 This Halter Maxi Dress With A Side Split & Tie Waist SheIn Tie Waist Side Split Maxi Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon Spaghetti straps, a halter neckline, and two thigh-high splits take this tie-waist maxi dress to the next level. The ties frame a long panel skirt, so if you have any beaches, palm trees, or sunny weather in your future, you’ll need this dress in your suitcase. Available colors and styles: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

41 These Lightweight & Low-Key Shoes That Slip On TIOSEBON Lightweight Slip On Sneakers Amazon $34 See On Amazon Heads up that these lightweight slip-on sneakers may spoil you from tying shoes ever again. They’re ultra comfortable and great for walking, sightseeing, running errands, and more. The rubber sole gives them traction without weighing them down, and the breathable mesh upper is soft and stretchy. Available colors and styles: 18

Available sizes: 5 — 13

42 These High Waist Pants With A Wide & Flowy Leg Tronjori High Waist Wide Leg Trousers Amazon $36 See On Amazon These elegant wide leg trousers feature a sophisticated high waist and a flowy fit that rivals a maxi skirt from a distance. With a hook-and-eye closure, front pleats, and side pockets, they’re equally trendy and timeless. Subtle elastic is sewn into the waist, adding to their comfort and sleek fit. Available colors and styles:

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

43 A Sophisticated Mock Turtleneck With Long Sleeves Verdusa Mock Neck Slim Fitted Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon When you want the sleek and chic appearance of a bodysuit without the uncomfortable snaps, this slim fitting mock neck top will do the trick. It’s cut to be snug and stretchy and has a high-but-not-too-high collar that’s perfect for pairing with a statement necklace. Available colors and styles: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

44 This Pretty & Practical Midi Dress With A Ruffled Skirt & Sleeves VIISHOW Ruffle Hem Midi Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon This dreamy midi dress has tiered ruffles on the skirt and sleeves, giving you the perfect amount of texture and style. Featuring a tie neckline and available in an array of colors and flirty, floral prints, it can be made to look boho chic or cottage core depending on your mood and accessories. Available colors and styles: 29

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large