One of the most popular protective hairstyles out there for natural hair are twists. According to Cantu Beauty brand ambassador and celebrity hairstylist Angela C Stevens, twist hairstyles can be worn for weeks or can be undone for a curly look. Where they differ from braids is in how they have a bouncier effect and coil at the bottom, she says. Braids usually have less movement when done on natural hair and are typically a bit heavier.

While twists suit most curls, she does suggest this style specifically for tighter curls and dense hair. “There’s a spring-like effect to the look which makes them super cute, and they can be taken down faster and easier than braids when worn over a few weeks,” she says.

If you’re looking to do this protective style at home, the steps are pretty easy. First, separate hair into two sections. Then begin twisting each section, creating a double coil until you reach the end. Then finish by twirling the remaining hair with one finger and repeat with other sections.

As far as maintenance goes, it is pretty straightforward. She suggests putting natural oil on the scalp daily to alleviate dryness and itching. Something like Cantu’s Tea Tree & Jojoba Hair & Scalp Oil, she says, helps soothe and moisturize the scalp. She also recommends sleeping with a satin bonnet or pillowcase.

With all that in mind, if you’re looking for a new protective style to try out, give twists a shot. Below are 15 twist hairstyles for inspiration.

1 Twisted Crown Yara Shahidi wore two twisted sections across her forehead like a crown. With some strands of loose curls peeking out and more twisted sections falling down in front, it’s a very unique way to wear twists.

2 Half-Up, Half-Down Twists Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You can’t go wrong with a half-up, half-down hairstyle. Just gather some twists at the top and let the rest cascade down in the back.

3 Long Passion Twists Wear your passion twists long and — like Gen Z prefers — parted down the middle.

4 Senegalese Twist Updo Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Lupita Nyoung’o wears Senegalese twists gathered at the top for a classic updo.

5 Blonde Ombré Twists Who doesn’t love a good ombré? This blonde ombre twist is parted to the side.

6 Marley Twists Jeff Fusco/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Named after beloved reggae legend Bob Marley, Marley twists are low tension and fairly low maintenance. Solange wears hers jumbo style for a really effortless look.

7 Deep Side Part Sorry Gen Z, but side parts still remain a classic style. Wear your twists parted deeply on your good side.

8 High Pony Twists Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Keke Palmer wears her long jumbo crochet twists gathered at the top and cascading back down.

9 Geometric Twists Tracee Ellis Ross styles her twists by tying the ends back up in the middle of a twisted section to create a loop.

10 Side-Swept Twists Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Follow Gabrielle Union’s lead and gather your twists all to one side for a side-swept look.

11 Dutch Twists Section hair in two parts and wear a twist hairstyle like model Jourdan Dunn .

12 Classic Two-Strand Twist Tried and true, the classic two-strand twist is a simple hairstyle, especially if you’ve got short to medium length coils.

13 Beaded Accessories Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kerry Washington accessorizes her Senegalese twists with gold metallic cuffs throughout for a decorative spin on her protective style.

14 Gold Details Another way to accessorize your hairstyle? Intertwining a thin gold string in your twists for a subtle, super pretty detail.