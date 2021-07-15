9 “Ugly” ’00s Trends That Meghan Markle Makes Stylish

Style
From halter-neck dresses to cropped blazers.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The noughties was certainly a time of some serious lewks and questionable trends. Whilst some are firmly repressed in our memory, others have stood the test of time, even having a contemporary revival in recent years. One modern style icon who loves to pay homage to decades gone by? Meghan Markle.
Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images
Meghan Markle has certainly adopted a few styles from the 2000s, but doing so with her timeless and sophisticated style that has captured the world over as she went from Suits actress to the Duchess of Sussex. From peplum trims to cropped blazers, Meghan has pretty much nailed these ‘00s trends.