The season of all-white attire for themed yacht parties and bottomless brunches is upon us, which never fails to conjure up the perennial white wardrobe crisis — what underwear can you wear that won’t show?

For pieces that cling to the body — like silky slip dresses or super form-fitting pants that hug every curve —it’s a gamble when it comes to finding undergarments that will work under white. Of course, no judgement here if you decide to go sans-culottes (sometimes that’s the only way to work with an all white ‘fit). But if you are desperately trying to find the perfect undergarments for your upcoming white themed soirée, Amazon has plenty of options for you.

I’ve gathered twenty items, from bras, to thongs, to shapewear that can work seamlessly under any white outfit, in a range of sizes and shades. And if you buy into the whole “no white after Labor Day” rule, then time is ticking on making the most of those white looks that have been gathering dust since last summer. Why refresh an entire wardrobe when you can just update with a few new undergarments, and give the white pieces you own the moment they deserve?

1 White Hi Cut Briefs Vanity Fair Women's No Pinch No Show Seamless Underwear Amazon Hi Cut $8.62 See on Amazon Seamless underwear gives exactly what it says: no seams or panty lines.

2 White Boyshorts Leonisa no show boxer briefs Amazon Boxer briefs $16 See on Amazon If boyshorts are more your speed, the seamless version works well under a pair of white shorts or a flared skirt.

3 White Slip Shorts BESTENA Slip Shorts Womens Comfortable Seamless Smooth Slip Shorts for Under Dresses Amazon Size S-3XL $13.99 See on Amazon Thigh chafing? I don’t even know her. And no one will know that you’re wearing slip shorts under your white midi dress because they blend in so well. Win-win.

4 Beige Thong Under Armour Women's Pure Stretch Thong Underwear, 3-Pack Amazon Size XS-XL $18.75 See on Amazon For those super form-fitting white denim jeans, anything that will eliminate the possibility of panty lines is your friend.

5 Neutral Bikini Briefs Boody Body EcoWear Women's Classic Bikini Brief Amazon Size XS-XL $24.95 See on Amazon For comfort with a no-show benefit, a skin-toned bikini brief ticks all the boxes. Try them under a flowy dress or skirt.

6 Seamless Hipsters Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Seamless Hipster Panties Amazon Size XS-XL $35 See on Amazon Seamless hipsters blend comfort and function. If you’re not a thong person but still want to avoid panty lines, they’re a perfect solution.

7 Thong Shapewear HOTALFA Mid-Waist Thong Shapewear for Women Tummy Control Seamless Body Shaper Panty Amazon Size S-4XL $9.99 See on Amazon So you want a little shapewear without the lines? Thong shapewear was invented for this very predicament — and this pair costs less than $10.

8 White G-String SAKVILSEC Women Underpants Seamless Thong Temptation Underwear High Waist G-String Amazon Size XS-XL $9.99 See on Amazon For the ultimate no show scenario, the Y2K-era G-string takes the cake (pun very much intended).

9 Neutral Shapewear DREAM SLIM Women's High-Waist Seamless Body Shaper Briefs Firm Tummy Control Slimming Shapewear Panties Girdle Underwear Amazon Size S-4X $11.99 See on Amazon This high-waist shapewear goes up to a size 4X (a rarity for most brands) and it’s seamless for extra no-show benefits.

10 Lace Briefs Vince Camuto Women's Underwear – Seamless Lace Hipster Briefs Amazon Size S-XL $16.99 See on Amazon Who said everything had to be white or beige? These options by Vince Camuto can also work under a white ‘fit, due to their soft colors and seamless lace edges.

11 Lacey Bodysuit Maidenform Ultra Firm Women's Shapewear Amazon Size 36C-42DD $24.99 See on Amazon Need a little extra support? A bodysuit that works as a bra and underwear in one, while also creating shape is perfection.

12 Form-Fitting Slip Women’s Convertible Slip With Built In Bra & Anti-Static Amazon Size 34B-38D $25.88 See on Amazon Take it back to the classics, when slips were customary under skirts and dresses. This slip is even more functional, thanks to its built-in bra and anti-static properties. It’ll work wonders under a slinky silk number.

13 Invisible Bra Savage X Fenty, Women's, Demi Cup Bra Amazon Size 32A-38D $47.69 See on Amazon If you’re going for a simple white tee, a neutral t-shirt bra is an absolute must.

14 Lifting Bodyshaper FeelinGirl Butt Lifter Bodysuit Body Shaper Tummy Control Shapewear Thigh Slimmer Amazon Size XS-5X $54.99 See on Amazon This bodysuit goes up to a size 5X, and would give the appearance of neutral undergarments under any white outfit.

15 Seamless Underwear Mink Women’s Seamless Hipster Underwear No Show Panties Amazon Size XS-XL $21.99 See on Amazon The scalloped edge of this hipster panty is cute and seamless so it won’t give you panty lines.

16 Hiphuggers Women's No Show Hiphugger Panties Amazon Size XXS-XL $19.89 See on Amazon For comfort in a four pack, this pack of beige and white hip huggers has seamless edges for a no-show appearance without sacrificing comfort.

17 C-String Silicone Valley Reusable Self Adhesive Sideless Thong Amazon Size S-XL $19.99 See on Amazon For those super slinky outfits with hip cutouts or low back details, the C-string — a cousin to the G-string — will give you coverage for the important parts but not risk showing.

18 Lace Bra HSIA Women Minimizer Unlined Underwire Bra Eyelash Lace Unpadded Amazon Size 34C-44DDD $23.99 See on Amazon Sometimes white bras get the job done. This white lace bra would match perfectly under a lightweight sundress without showing underneath.

19 Shaping Tank Top +MD Women Slimming Tank Top Light Control Compression Camisole Breathable Seamless Shapewear Sport Undershirt Amazon Size XS-3XL $19.99 See on Amazon This option provides light compression similar to shapewear, so it smooths while also blending in with your white clothes. It’s great for layering under a breezy button-up.