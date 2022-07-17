The season of all-white attire for themed yacht parties and bottomless brunches is upon us, which never fails to conjure up the perennial white wardrobe crisis — what underwear can you wear that won’t show?
For pieces that cling to the body — like silky slip dresses or super form-fitting pants that hug every curve —it’s a gamble when it comes to finding undergarments that will work under white. Of course, no judgement here if you decide to go sans-culottes (sometimes that’s the only way to work with an all white ‘fit). But if you are desperately trying to find the perfect undergarments for your upcoming white themed soirée, Amazon has plenty of options for you.
I’ve gathered twenty items, from bras, to thongs, to shapewear that can work seamlessly under any white outfit, in a range of sizes and shades. And if you buy into the whole “no white after Labor Day” rule, then time is ticking on making the most of those white looks that have been gathering dust since last summer. Why refresh an entire wardrobe when you can just update with a few new undergarments, and give the white pieces you own the moment they deserve?