Not even quarantine is going to stand in the way of the Universal Standard sample sale, this year running online from July 21 to August 2. With best-sellers, archive pieces, and new seasonal pieces alike at discounts up to 75% off, it’s definitely a not-to-miss shopping experience that will make your wardrobe and your wallet sing. Yes, that’s right, they’re officially joining the ranks of some of your favorite brands and designers that have taken to offering sample sales and archive offerings that make your quarantine heart explode.

Universal Standard is beloved for their classic cool-girl vibe at affordable prices. And with sizes that range from 00 to 40, the brand's sale is certainly one of — if not the — most inclusive one you’ll ever shop.

While you surely have some must-haves on your wish list, this sample sale offers essentials and much more, from go-to Summer dresses to waist-tie pants, jeans to jumpsuits. And though many are in quarantine at the moment, you can get some wears out of your sale finds for 6-feet-apart walks in the park, socially-distanced dinners, and — yes — waist-up Zoom meetings as well.

Ahead, find some of the sample sale finds you should start shopping, STAT. After all, it’s a sure bet that these finds won’t last long.

1 Universal Standard Ashley Cap Sleeve Tee Universal Standard $50 $24 See on Universal Standard A bright top with a trendy cap-sleeve.

2 Universal Standard Bae Boyfriend Crop Jeans Universal Standard $85 $49 See on Universal Standard Kick your denim game up a notch by opting for a fire-engine red hue.

3 Universal Standard Foundation Long Sleeve Crewneck Bodysuit Universal Standard $68 $44 See on Universal Standard You can never have too many bodysuits.

4 Universal Standard Foundation Long Sleeve Turtleneck Dress Universal Standard $88 $54 See on Universal Standard A throw-on-and-go turtleneck T-shirt dress that's perfect for day or night.

5 Universal Standard Jade V-Neck Shift Dress Universal Standard $118 $62 See on Universal Standard The little black dress you can wear 12 months a year.

6 Universal Standard Katherine Side Tie Knot Dress Universal Standard $135 $68 See on Universal Standard Amp up your T-shirt dress with an asymmetrical side-knot style.

7 Universal Standard Tess Ponte Culottes Universal Standard $120 $84 See on Universal Standard Culottes are the perfect pants for a transitional season.

8 Universal Standard Miranda Ponte Blazer Universal Standard $175 $98 See on Universal Standard A blazer is just the thing to pull together any look, for work or play.

9 Universal Standard Sava High Rise Flare Jeans Universal Standard $90 $49 See on Universal Standard Channel your inner '70s girl with a pair of high-waisted flares.