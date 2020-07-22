Shopping
10 Must Haves From Universal Standard's Rare Sample Sale
Dresses, culottes, jumpsuits and more.
Not even quarantine is going to stand in the way of the Universal Standard sample sale, this year running online from July 21 to August 2. With best-sellers, archive pieces, and new seasonal pieces alike at discounts up to 75% off, it’s definitely a not-to-miss shopping experience that will make your wardrobe and your wallet sing. Yes, that’s right, they’re officially joining the ranks of some of your favorite brands and designers that have taken to offering sample sales and archive offerings that make your quarantine heart explode.
Universal Standard is beloved for their classic cool-girl vibe at affordable prices. And with sizes that range from 00 to 40, the brand's sale is certainly one of — if not the — most inclusive one you’ll ever shop.
While you surely have some must-haves on your wish list, this sample sale offers essentials and much more, from go-to Summer dresses to waist-tie pants, jeans to jumpsuits. And though many are in quarantine at the moment, you can get some wears out of your sale finds for 6-feet-apart walks in the park, socially-distanced dinners, and — yes — waist-up Zoom meetings as well.
Ahead, find some of the sample sale finds you should start shopping, STAT. After all, it’s a sure bet that these finds won’t last long.