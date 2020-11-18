Urban Decay Naked Palettes Are 50% Off For Black Friday

Good news, beauty lovers. Urban Decay's Black Friday sale won't require you to pull an all-nighter to get discounts on your must-haves. The makeup brand is hosting a multi-day sales event that will offer sitewide deals that are too good to miss.

For Black Friday, Urban Decay will start its sale on Nov. 24 and extend it through Nov. 28. During this time, all shoppers can get a 25% off the brand's entire collection. For members of the brand's loyalty program, UD Beauty Junkies, the discounts increase to 30%. No code is required, and there's no minimum purchase rule. All you need to do is add all the Naked palettes you can manage into your cart and head to checkout.

If you have plans to shop at major retailers instead (or in addition to — because who can ever have enough beauty products?), you can also snatch Urban Decay fan favorites like the Naked Honey, Naked Cherry, and Naked Heat palettes for 50% off or the Perversion mascaras for $10 at Ulta, Sephora, Macy's, Belk, and Nordstrom from Nov. 23 through Nov. 30. Urban Decay will be running these deals on its site as well.

