In Bustle’s Quick Question, we ask women leaders all about advice — from the best guidance they’ve ever gotten to what they’re still figuring out. Here, Valeria Van Brummelen, founder and CEO of Ruru Liese, shares the inspiration behind the brand, how she prepares for a big meeting, and more.

After spending nearly two decades as an advertising account planner for big companies such as Deutsch, Valeria Van Brummelen has learned that compromise is key. “We think of [negotiating] as a win-lose situation,” she says. “But if you’re clear about what you’re looking for and consider what the other person is looking for, it doesn’t have to be one winning and one losing.”

While she’s successfully made deals in many a business meeting — representing clients like Revlon, Tylenol, Nissan, and IKEA — nerves would still get the best of her, leading her to sweat profusely ahead of high-stakes presentations. “Before a big client meeting or an important phone call, I would go to the bathroom and I would stick paper towels under my arms because I was like, ‘I don’t want to pit out in this meeting,’” she recalls.

This relatable experience became the origin story of her fledgling Los Angeles-based label, Ruru Liese, a sweat- and stain-proof intimates brand.

Courtesy of Ruru Liese

Van Brummelen’s research led her down a fashion history rabbit hole. Apparently, the solution to the perspiration issues she experienced was already realized in the early 1900s. “Women [wore] these undergarments called dress shields or underarm liners under corsets to prevent sweat from getting on their clothes,” she shares.

To make it “modern and sexy,” she launched her brand in May 2024, combining silky soft fabrics with water-wicking Tencel technology. The result: sheer bralettes and light camisoles designed to be worn under clothes or as is (like the exposed underwear trend the fashion industry can’t get enough of).

Below, Van Brummelen discusses how she incorporates Ruru Liese into her pre-meeting rituals, her best financial advice, and her foolproof negotiating technique.

What did you learn from being an account planner that you brought into your business?

How important branding is. Figuring out who you are and what inspires people and trying to connect those two.

Also, as an account planner, we would talk a lot about strategy — that can be a scary word, but it’s really about asking, “Where am I and where do I want to go?” It’s figuring out how to get there. It gave me a good framework to think about things.

What is your go-to confidence-boosting outfit?

I love a great pair of jeans and a nice top with heels. Maybe throw on a blazer over it.

Do you have any pre-meeting rituals?

Figuring out what to wear and wearing my Ruru Liese underneath. Figuring out the key points I want to get across in a meeting and doing research. Who are you talking to? Who’s in your audience? Doing your prep work.

I remember reading Marie Forleo’s Everything Is Figureoutable and one of the things that it talks about is beliefs are everything and beliefs can be changed. So getting rid of negative self-talk and being like, “You got this, you’ve prepared. You’re an intelligent woman, you have something to give.”

How do you recharge at the end of a long week?

I love walking my dog. I like moving, so that gives me a lot of energy. Being with my kids, husband, and my friends. I love going to dinner with people. I don’t like big groups or big settings, but having a meal with my family or friends is so good for my soul. Also reading.

What is your favorite organizational tool?

I read David Allen’s Getting Things Done and I use the stress-free productivity system in that book.

Do you have any foolproof negotiating tricks?

If you’re like, “We’re just trying to find the right place that we will both feel good about,” then it doesn’t feel like I have to be really aggressive or I’m going to lose. I try to remember this is just a conversation; trying to figure out what works best for us both.

What’s currently on your hype playlist?

A lot of Mac Miller and Beyoncé.

What's the best financial advice you can share?

I’m a small brand right now. I haven't raised any money at this point. Grow slowly and just be mindful of how much is coming in and what you're putting out there.

What about any personal financial advice?

Live within your means. When I was younger, we had credit cards, and it was a little too easy to be like, “Oh, I'm just going to put it on my credit card.” But debt can pile up really quickly.

What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve ever received?

I remember a boss telling me, “Fake it until you make it.” I was always in my head with imposter syndrome like, “Who am I to be doing this? Little old me?”

What's the one trait that other women entrepreneurs who are starting out need to have?

Belief in your idea and yourself.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.