8 Stylish Ways To Make Your Home “Very Peri”

For the first time ever, the Pantone Color Institute program created a brand-new shade for 2022. Very Peri, a periwinkle blue that “displays a spritely, joyous attitude” is the Pantone's Color of the Year 2022.

Described as a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with vivifying violet red undertone, Very Peri, or Pantone 17-3938, blends the “faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red”. A duality ideal for adding to interior updates, both for its calming, consistent elements, and an injection of vibrant stimulating colour.

It’s common for the colour of the year to reflect the zeitgeist and mood of the time. Millennial pink, the ubiquitous pale pink hue that ruled the design world after Pantone named Rose Quartz the colour of 2016, kicked off a trend for generational colours, and Gen Z yellow cropped up in 2017, reflecting the public desire for change after the recession. Pantone chose two shades, Ultimate Gray and Illuminating, a muted grey and bright yellow respectively, for 2021, reflecting the tumultuous year that lockdown had brought previously. Very Peri, says Pantone, is a “symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through.”

“As we move into a world of unprecedented change, the selection of Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri brings a novel perspective and vision of the trusted and beloved blue color [sic] family, encompassing the qualities of the blues,” says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of The Pantone Color Institute. “Yet at the same time with its violet red undertone, Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expressions.”

According to Pantone, Very Peri is a colour that “encourages courageous creativity and personal inventiveness, so time to get inspired by the best Very Peri interiors pieces out there. With that in mind, we've scoured the internet for the best Very Peri interiors pieces for your home. You’re welcome.

