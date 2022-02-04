The ’90s Lip Look Victoria Beckham Wears Over & Over Again

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. If you’re scrambling to find the perfect beauty look, you can always fall back on a classic. And for inspiration, Victoria Beckham dropped a mini tutorial on Instagram, showing the exact lip liner and lipstick combo she uses to create a plump, ’90s neutral look.

In a short video posted to the Victoria Beckham Beauty IG account, the designer demonstrates how she uses lip liner and lipstick to mimic a fuller pout. Using Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Definer in No. 2 (she switches between the beige brown shade and No. 1, which is more of a peachy, neutral hue), Beckham lines slightly outside of her lip line, gentling blending and filing in the corners of her lip for depth. Instead of accentuating the arch of her Cupid’s bow, she draws a straight line over the area. “I tend to reapply the liner like this throughout the day,” the former Spice Girl says in the video.

For her go-to lipstick, she uses Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick in Pout to create a flirty, peachy lip. The shade of the lip liner is slightly darker than the lipstick shade which will gives an ultra-defined, 1990s-inspired vibe. The creamy lipstick is a VBB bestseller, along with the brand’s clear Posh Gloss, Lid Lustre Crystal Infused Eyeshadow, and Satin Kajal Liner. Add them to your cart if you want to add some glow to your ‘90s-inspired (and Beckham-approved), Valentine’s Day makeup look this year.

If you want to spice up your day of love with this lip routine approved by Posh Spice herself, you can grab the Better Together Lip Duo at Victoria Beckham Beauty. The set includes both the Lip Definer and the Posh Lipstick for $57.