New Yorkers are in for a treat, as Victoria Beckham Beauty has just landed at Bergdorf Goodman. While you can still shop the brand online, exploring Beckham’s range of glitter-flecked eyeshadows, creamy lipsticks, and golden moisturizers IRL at the iconic Fifth Avenue retailer allows for a more personalized — and satisfying — experience. Just ask the former Spice Girl-turned-beauty mogul.

“It is so good to be in New York,” Beckham told Bustle. “We work very closely with our community. We’re creating products that they want in their makeup bag. But one of the comments has been that people also want a destination where they can actually go to try the makeup and try the skin care. So for that destination to be Bergdorf Goodman in New York, I mean, you just don’t get any better than that.”

In addition to her makeup — think satin eyeliner pencils, two-shade bronzing bricks (a Bustle fave), and recently launched blush sticks, Beckham’s two skin care products are also up for grabs. Created in collaboration with it-skin care brand Augustinus Bader, the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer and Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum both feature Bader’s patented Trigger Factor Complex (TFC8) made up of amino acids, vitamins, and synthesized molecules naturally found in skin. “When we first started working with [Bader], I wanted the same amount of TFC8 in our formula that he has in his because that is the secret formula,” she explains.

“I’ve noticed such a difference in my skin from using these two products, as has my husband,” says Beckham. “We share skin care, and David uses [these] every day. We have genuinely noticed [that] the sizes of our pores are smaller [and] the fine lines around our eyes are lighter.”

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beckham adds that she especially loves applying the priming moisturizer throughout the day as a quick refresher. “I don’t just use it in the morning and at night, you know. I use it throughout the day to freshen up my makeup as well. I think by the end of the day, sometimes your makeup can feel quite cloggy and quite thick, so often I’ll take the priming moisturizer and mix it in my hands and then just dab it on my face to refreshen the look.”

To achieve a radiant glow, the power couple reaches for the golden variation of the moisturizer, applying it on collarbones or mixing it in with regular moisturizer. “It doesn’t feel like you’re wearing makeup; you just have that nice glow. My husband, he doesn’t wear makeup [and] he doesn’t even wear a tinted moisturizer, but he will wear the golden [moisturizer] because it feels nice on the skin, it looks great, [and] it doesn’t feel like he’s wearing anything more than moisturizer.”

Beckham’s makeup is also multipurpose, which aligns with the brand’s focus on sustainability (the packaging is made up of 100 percent post-consumer waste using minimal plastics). Her new buildable blush sticks, which come in five shades, can be used on the lips as well, she says. “You can [also] use them to contour, or sometimes I’ll put a little on my eyelids.”

Another new launch included in the lineup is her Posh Gloss, a pout-plumping, high-shine clear lip gloss with black currant oil and vitamin E. “I loved a glossy lip in the ’90s and I’ve recently started desiring a glossy lip again,” she says. “I’ve been through a stage of liking a really matte finish, but I couldn’t find [a gloss] that was super shiny, felt luxurious and nourishing, and was something that didn’t feel tacky or sticky or like something your hair would get stuck in.”

Beckham remains tight-lipped on what’s next for Victoria Beckham Beauty, but her mission is to continue to create products that “just don’t exist,” she says. “Nobody else is doing what we’re doing, and I can say that with confidence because I have been searching for all of these things in my makeup bag.”