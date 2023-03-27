Victoria Beckham Is A *Spicy* Girl In A Daring Backless Dress

Victoria Beckham has a way of being effortlessly chic, and her latest look is no different. Having debuted her Spring/Summer 2023 collection last September, Beckham has been sharing the love by wearing some of her own designs. On March 25, the former Spice Girl took to social media to reveal her favourite dress from the collection. Beckham shared the stunning look on Instagram, showing off the Sleeveless Draped Dress from the front and back. Wearing the ivory and black colourway, the designer gave off serious Morticia Adams vibes with the draped black dress contrasted with a heavenly ruffled white from the front.

“This is one of my favourite pieces from my new season collection,” Beckham captioned the post. “Who doesn’t love a backless dress?” The former pop star originally wore the outfit in December 2022, when attending British Vogue’s Forces for Change dinner with longtime friend Eva Longoria. The star is no stranger to backless dresses, with the majority of her Spring/Summer 2023 collection consisting of standout dresses with that design detail. In another post, footage captured from her runway show, Beckham described the outfit as showcasing the “sensuality” of the new season “through fabrics and cuts that tenderly hold the body and drape around the figure.”

The Sleeveless Draped Dress comes in two colour palettes, with a blue and coral combination for fans of bold looks. Both variations come in sizes between 4 to 14, and feature a crepe back satin fabrication with a backless asymmetric gown and train detail, in addition to centre back zip fastening. The dresses have a “subtle cut-out above the waist and single front frill detail” to add a “seductive playfulness” to both designs.

Although these items will set you back. The “refined but sexy” ivory and black dress comes in at £1,290. The blue and coral colour of “sophistication and playfulness” combined is priced at £1,250, and that design happens to be selling out more.