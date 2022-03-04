Victoria Beckham Just Wore Meghan Markle & Princess Diana’s Fave Colour Combo

Posh Spice is no stranger to a bold colour block look. Last year, she turned heads and showed us how to do “traffic light dressing”, rocking a red, yellow amber and green ensemble. Her latest look does not disappoint. Spotted at a Saint-Laurent show for Paris Fashion Week with her son Romeo, she looked the definition of chic, wearing purple – Pantone’s colour of the year – and red. A winning, royal combo.

Beckham was wearing striking long sleeved jumper and long vinyl trousers, proving that colour is nothing to be scared off. She paired the outfit with the perfect messy bun, subtle no makeup-makeup and a pale lip.

VB isn’t the only fan of red and purple. It’s definitely a royal family fave. In the past, it has been sported by none other than The Queen, who wore the power combo to Buckingham Palace as she received the Order of St John's first Service Medal in Gold back in 2020. The Queen wore a vibrant colourblock dress in red and purple, along with a multi-strand pearl necklace and silver brooch.

Princess Diana also loved this combo combo. In Thailand back in 1988, she wore a ruby red and violet silk sari. And again in India in 1992, the late princess’ iconic photo in front of the Taj Mahal comes to mind, where she wore a red jacket, purple skirt and matching purple shoes. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex also made a statement with this combo in 2019 during an outing to Birkhead in northwest England, with a purple dress, long red coat and red heels to match.

