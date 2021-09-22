Victoria Beckham has been inspiring us with her fashion choices for decades. From her days as Posh Spice to her reign as “Queen of the WAGs”, Victoria’s style has continued to evolve, culminating in the founding of her eponymous fashion label in 2008. But even a legend like Victoria has to get inspiration from somewhere, right? Well, it turns out the muse for her latest collection was actually someone very close to home.

Speaking to Vogue’s fashion critic Anders Christian Madsen, Victoria revealed that it is in fact her husband David that we have to thank for her spring/summer 2022 collection.

“David always dresses. He always makes an effort,” the former Spice Girl told Madsen. “When we’re on holiday in Europe, he has a very pulled-together look, and I want to wear those pieces as well. It’s a shared suitcase.”

Drawing inspiration from menswear is nothing new for Victoria, but it seems that David had a particular influence over the SS22 designs.

“The oversized chambray shirts feel quite David, with a loose-fitting pant and a beautiful belt. You wanna be that person,” she said.

With the launch of Victoria’s SS22 clothing collection came plenty of congratulatory messages – including from her muse. Ever the supportive husband, David gushed on social media about how excited he was for his wife and her new line.

In a post on his Instagram story, he shared a picture of Victoria going over designs with the caption: “So proud as always. Another amazing collection @victoriabeckham.”

@davidbeckham Instagram

In addition to this sweet message, he also shared some photos of his favourite pieces from the line after its launch. It’s safe to say, this is one couple that will always be relationship and style goals to us.