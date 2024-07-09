Very few celebrity couples do married life quite like Victoria and David Beckham. From the Netflix documentary — so aptly titled Beckham — recounting their love story, down to the opulent collection of 15 different engagement rings, they’re quite the iconic pair.

Last week, the Beckhams celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary like only they can, by recreating their legendary wedding outfits from decades ago. For those that need a refresher, the couple opted out of the traditional garb for their Dublin nuptials and went with matching, purple monochromatic looks for the reception, instead.

“I'm trying to think back to when I decided to wear a purple suit, and I don't know when that happened,” he says in the documentary. “I think I just took Victoria's lead on it, but what were we thinking?” The former Spice Girl quipped back — “But it was fun. We weren't worried about what people were going to say. You just want to express yourself, that's just who we were."

The Outfits In Question....

As for the looks themselves, the bride wore a one-shoulder gown by Antonio Berardi, ditching the opulent Vera Wang gown she donned hours before. The form-fitting dress was design with large flower appliqués in varying shades of purple across the strap.

Screenshot / Netflix

Meanwhile, the former footballer wore a double-breasted suit in the same bold purple shade as his wife’s gown. His pointed lapel was also punctuated with floral designs, this making them a monochromatic match made in heaven.

The Beckhams Now...

Two and a half decades later, the Beckhams pulled out their purple ensembles from the archives to celebrate 25 years of marriage and they look as good as they did back then — if not better. The pair posed with two velvet chairs like pure royalty, while other photos showed them frolicking in the grass as they had years before.

One luxury fashion brand and multiple kids later, a lot has changed in the years since the Beckhams got married. But one thing’s for sure, the duo is still going strong. Talk about goals.