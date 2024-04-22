Stop right now, thank you very much — the Spice Girls have reunited. Yes, all five of them. The legendary girl group gathered for Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party in London on April 20, even doing an impromptu karaoke performance.

Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Mel B (Scary Spice), and Mel C (Sporty Spice) all showed out to celebrate Beckham (Posh Spice), and OG fan, Beckham’s husband David, posted footage of the girls performing “Stop” onstage, complete with the original choreography.

Beckham led an Instagram slideshow from her soiree with a photo of the group, marking the first time that the fivesome had been photographed together in over six years. “The best gift to be reunited!!” she wrote. “Thank you to all my friends and family for celebrating with me.”

Some of the other girls also commemorated their reunion on Instagram. “An absolutely beautiful evening celebrating our @victoriabeckham and of course things got Spicy!” Mel C wrote, sharing the photo.

“Thank you @davidbeckham for such a great night and being our biggest super fan, you’ve got those sporty adlibs down!” Bunton wrote. “Things got spicy as we celebrated #Posh.”

The Spice Girls at Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party. Instagram / Spice Girls

Instead of posting the reunion photo, Halliwell shared throwback photos of her and Beckham in honor of her 50th. “You’re amazing!” she wrote. “From our Tank girl audition over 30 years ago, and you’re still shining bright ! Wishing you love & joy.”

All five Spice Girls reunited privately in 2018, months before they announced a reunion tour sans Beckham. Despite opting out of the tour, Beckham was happy to simply hang out with her bandmates. “Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!!” she wrote. They went on a socially distanced walk in 2020, as Bunton said on her radio show, but they weren’t photographed together.

More recently, Mel B has teased that a reunion announcement was imminent. “We are definitely doing something,” she said on the British talk show Loose Women in March. “I’m probably going to get told off [for saying that].” Indeed she was, joking to This Morning on April 5 that she was kicked out of the band’s group chat. “That always happens to me because I say things,” she said.

After their latest gathering, Mel B took to her Instagram story to tease the reunion again, sharing David’s video and adding, “About last night #tourdatescomingsoon.” With any luck, she’s not joking this time around.