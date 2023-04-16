When the time comes to put away the winter boots in favor of springy sandals, it’s hard not to feel a bit euphoric. But then reality sets in: blisters, achy arches, and irritated heels. Not many sandals can offer all-day comfort, especially if you’re always on your feet. But with Vionic’s new line of cute sandals and wedges, your feet are literally hugged in comfort thanks to the podiatrist-approved, biomechanical designs. From effortless slides to chunky flatforms to strappy squared-toe heels, Vionic has tons of fashion-forward looks — so you don’t have to make any tradeoffs between comfort and style.

For the uninitiated, Vionic is known for making shoes and sandals that deliver unparalleled arch support and cushioned softness, and many of its styles have earned the Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) for promoting foot health. But what makes the brand so great is that it manages to serve up lasting comfort without sacrificing aesthetics. So you can be rocking orthotics on the down-low without anyone being the wiser.

Ahead, five seriously cute sandals that you need in your spring and summer lineup. There’s a look for every occasion too, from slides to wear poolside to wedding-guest-appropriate heels.

1. The Puffer Slide

Puffer slides are having a moment, and Vionic’s sporty-chic Mayla Slides are the perfect addition to any wardrobe. Available in four colors, these effortless sandals will be the only shoes you want to wear all summer, thanks to their airy design and comfy, molded footbeds. Featuring a faux-leather upper, a nearly 1-inch platform, and proprietary insole technology that hugs and aligns your arches, these are the ultimate everyday sandal.

One glowing review: “I just picked up the Mayla sandal and can't believe how incredibly comfortable it is. The upper [...] with the trend forward puffy look makes [...] my feet feel like it's wrapped in foam and my feet are floating as I'm walking my dog. Love this sandal for the trendy look and crazy comfort!!

2. The Leather Flatform

With a cushy, 1-inch platform and adjustable leather straps, Vionic’s Reyna Flatform is a sandal with lift that you can actually walk in. They’re lightweight, lined in soft suede, and equipped with the biomechanical arch support Vionic is known for. The ribbed rubber sole adds style and grip all at once. Choose from four neutral colorways.

One glowing review: “I'm so glad I purchased these! I was afraid they would be too tight across my foot, but they're not. They are perfect! So comfortable. I've already worn them at work to test them out. I stand more than sit. My feet were comfortable all day. Love them so much that I'm thinking about ordering in a different color!”

3. The Kitten Heel

The Ivelle Kitten Heel is the perfect way to dress up any look. With a wearable low heel and dual straps made of supple pebbled leather, these sandals pair equally well with jeans or a sundress. Simultaneously modern and classic, this goes-with-everything sandal is one you just might want in both neutral colors (it’s also available in black).

One glowing review: “These sandals are just what I wanted. I have worn Vionic and get great support from them. These will be my go-to black sandal for the summer season!”

4. The ‘90s-Inspired Platform Sandal

With a nod to the ‘90s minimalism, the Trista Platform sandal is another Vionic slide you’ll want in rotation. The 2.25 heel adds height that’s balanced out by the slightly lower platform; and a subtle cutout arch adds flexibility. The strap is soft and durable, and you can choose from a pebbled leather or a shiny patent leather. Go for the blush color for a softer iteration of the Barbiecore aesthetic.

One glowing review:”Love, love, love, these shoes! They are stylish and comfortable and the color I purchased goes perfectly with all of my newest additions to my closet. More importantly they are stable and secure when I walk so the risk of turning my ankle due to the base of the shoe is not a concern. Definitely a great purchase!”

5. The Squared-Toe Heel With An Ankle Strap

Available in black or rich espresso, the Marrin Heeled Sandal is the dress shoe you’ll wear even on casual days because it’s that comfortable. The delicate ankle strap is adjustable and a square toe provides an on-trend dose of polish. The heel measures 3.25 inches, but the height is offset by the rounded stacked design that provides stable footing. The supple leather upper and contoured insole add to this sandal’s day-to-night versatility.

One glowing review: “These are great for day to evening transitions. They easily dress up any simple cotton or linen dress. Super comfy although I do wish the heel was slightly wider.”