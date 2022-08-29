Celebrity Beauty

10 VMAs 2022 Hairstyles That Rocked The Red Carpet

The “wet hair” look was everywhere.

Lizzo's slicked back wet look hair one of the best hairstyles on the MTV VMAs 2022 red carpet.
The MTV VMAs are arguably one of the most fun red — well, in this case, black — carpets of award season, especially beauty-wise. From the popular wet hair look to unexpected highlights, here are the 10 best hairstyles of the night.

Lizzo’s Wet Hair

As the first look on the black carpet, Lizzo set the bar high with classic slicked-back hair. Celebrity hairstylist Shelby Swain used the Matrix Instacure Anti-Breakage Porosity Spray to get that “I-just-got-out-of-the-shower” look that’s so sleek.

