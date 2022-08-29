Celebrity Beauty
The “wet hair” look was everywhere.
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images
The MTV VMAs are arguably one of the most fun red — well, in this case, black — carpets of award season, especially beauty-wise. From the popular wet hair look to unexpected highlights, here are the 10 best hairstyles of the night.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
As the first look on the black carpet, Lizzo set the bar high with classic slicked-back hair. Celebrity hairstylist Shelby Swain used the Matrix Instacure Anti-Breakage Porosity Spray to get that “I-just-got-out-of-the-shower” look that’s so sleek.