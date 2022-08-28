Celebrity Style

All The Best 2022 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Looks

Slay.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Lizzo attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2...
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So far, the MTV VMAs black carpet (the annual Video Music Awards’ alternative to a traditional red carpet) has been star studded, bringing a wide array of trends. From Lizzo’s high-fashion goth ensemble to Dove Cameron’s glitzy cutout dress, the night is already on track to serve up a visual buffet of looks — and the actual awards show hasn’t even started yet.

More to come...

Lizzo

ANDRES KUDACKI/AFP/Getty Images

Intentional or not, Lizzo’s outfit was a nod to Missy Elliot’s blow-up trash bag look from her “Supa Dupa Fly” music video.

Sabrina Carpenter

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter wore a floral Moschino gown with waist cutouts and a large keyhole cutout in the bodice.

Samy Hawk

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

New artist Samy Hawk wore a custom leather jacket and wide brim hat.

Chlöe Bailey

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chlöe Bailey’s futuristic silver glitter gown included a structured bodice and thigh-high slit.

Anitta

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anitta’s red gown combined Lil’ Kim’s infamous pasty moment and a Bridgerton-inspired corset.

Chloe Fineman

ANDRES KUDACKI/AFP/Getty Images

Actress and comedian Chloe Fineman went futuristic, wearing a silver quilted gown reminiscent of a pillowy sleeping bag.

Dove Cameron

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Singer Dove Cameron went for a ’90s punk/goth look with bondage style accents on a full-length floral dress.

Cyn Santana

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Reality star Cyn Santana wore an orange leather trench coat with a surrealist exposed nipple dress.

Sofia Carson

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

Actress and singer Sofia Carson brought glam to the red carpet with a hooded sweetheart gown.

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Singer Lauren Spencer-Smith was feeling lucky in an oversize, bright green streetwear-meets-workwear look.