So far, the MTV VMAs black carpet (the annual Video Music Awards’ alternative to a traditional red carpet) has been star studded, bringing a wide array of trends. From Lizzo’s high-fashion goth ensemble to Dove Cameron’s glitzy cutout dress, the night is already on track to serve up a visual buffet of looks — and the actual awards show hasn’t even started yet.
More to come... Lizzo ANDRES KUDACKI/AFP/Getty Images
Intentional or not, Lizzo’s outfit was a nod to Missy Elliot’s blow-up trash bag look from her “Supa Dupa Fly” music video.
Sabrina Carpenter Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter wore a floral Moschino gown with waist cutouts and a large keyhole cutout in the bodice.
Samy Hawk Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
New artist Samy Hawk wore a custom leather jacket and wide brim hat.
Chlöe Bailey Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Chlöe Bailey’s futuristic silver glitter gown included a structured bodice and thigh-high slit.
Anitta Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Anitta’s red gown combined Lil’ Kim’s infamous pasty moment and a
Bridgerton-inspired corset. Chloe Fineman ANDRES KUDACKI/AFP/Getty Images
Actress and comedian Chloe Fineman went futuristic, wearing a silver quilted gown reminiscent of a pillowy sleeping bag.
Dove Cameron Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Singer Dove Cameron went for a ’90s punk/goth look with bondage style accents on a full-length floral dress.
Cyn Santana Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Reality star Cyn Santana wore an orange leather trench coat with a surrealist exposed nipple dress.
Sofia Carson Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images
Actress and singer Sofia Carson brought glam to the red carpet with a hooded sweetheart gown.
Lauren Spencer-Smith Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Singer Lauren Spencer-Smith was feeling lucky in an oversize, bright green streetwear-meets-workwear look.
