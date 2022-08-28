So far, the MTV VMAs black carpet (the annual Video Music Awards’ alternative to a traditional red carpet) has been star studded, bringing a wide array of trends. From Lizzo’s high-fashion goth ensemble to Dove Cameron’s glitzy cutout dress, the night is already on track to serve up a visual buffet of looks — and the actual awards show hasn’t even started yet.

More to come...

Lizzo ANDRES KUDACKI/AFP/Getty Images Intentional or not, Lizzo’s outfit was a nod to Missy Elliot’s blow-up trash bag look from her “Supa Dupa Fly” music video.

Sabrina Carpenter Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter wore a floral Moschino gown with waist cutouts and a large keyhole cutout in the bodice.

Samy Hawk Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images New artist Samy Hawk wore a custom leather jacket and wide brim hat.

Chlöe Bailey Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chlöe Bailey’s futuristic silver glitter gown included a structured bodice and thigh-high slit.

Anitta Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Anitta’s red gown combined Lil’ Kim’s infamous pasty moment and a Bridgerton-inspired corset.

Chloe Fineman ANDRES KUDACKI/AFP/Getty Images Actress and comedian Chloe Fineman went futuristic, wearing a silver quilted gown reminiscent of a pillowy sleeping bag.

Dove Cameron Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images Singer Dove Cameron went for a ’90s punk/goth look with bondage style accents on a full-length floral dress.

Cyn Santana Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Reality star Cyn Santana wore an orange leather trench coat with a surrealist exposed nipple dress.

Sofia Carson Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images Actress and singer Sofia Carson brought glam to the red carpet with a hooded sweetheart gown.