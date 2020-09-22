The Best Vote Merch To Shop, From Michelle's Necklace To Jill's Boots

Election Day is on November 3, 2020, and it has never been more important to get out there and vote. Whether by absentee ballot or in-person, it's crucial to make your voice heard at the voting booth. And to encourage citizens to cast their ballots, some of your favorite brands are creating vote merch. What's more, through an assortment of fashion items ranging from T-shirts to tote bags, jewelry to accessories, these designers are donating proceeds to non-profits and voting initiatives.

There's Tory Burch’s colorful T-shirt created in collaboration with Eighteen x 18 and Lingua Franca’s collection which gives back to higher Heights Leadership Fund. If you're looking for accessories, you'll love Clare V’s French-inspired voter tote that will donate proceeds to When We All Vote or the ByChari 'Vote' necklace that Michelle Obama famously wore at the Democratic National Convention. Looking to add to your footwear collection? Pick up the Stuart Weitzman boots that Jill Biden wore, or a pair of Vote socks from Presi.

Shop the below vote merch below to wear your civic duty on your sleeve.

1 ByChari Vote Necklace ByChari $295 See on ByChari The necklace that was made popular by Michelle Obama at the 2020 Democratic National Convention says it all. The chic design is the genius work of Black-owned brand By Chari.

2 Tory Burch Vote T-Shirt Tory Burch Size XXS-XL $68 See on Tory Burch This colorful 'Vote' tee is an Instagram favorite. And 100% of the proceeds will benefit Eighteen x 18, Yara Shahidi's youth voting initiative.

3 Maison Irem Vote Mantra Bracelet Shopbop $35 See on Shopbop Wear your civic duty on your wrist with this woven bracelet that says "vote" in red, blue, and cream colors.

4 Stuart Weitzman The 5050 Vote Boot Stuatr Weitzman Size 4-12 $695 See on Stuart Weitzman Not only do these boots, spotted on Jill Biden, share your message wherever you go, but 100% of profits will be donated to I Am A Voter.

5 Lingua Franca Vote Crewneck Lingua Franca Size XS-3X $380 See on Lingua Franca This hand-stitched, cashmere sweater creatively blends the word 'vote' with a peace sign, and 10% of the proceeds will be donated to Higher Heights Leadership Fund, an organization created to empower Black women leaders and encourage civic participation.

6 Kitsch x When We All Vote Rhinestone Bobby Pin Kitsch $29 See on Kitsch Kitsch created a 'Vote' version of their viral, sell-out accessories, and all proceeds will be donated to When We All Vote.

7 Clare V x When We All Vote Canvas Tote Clare V $25 See on Clare V This tote, which declares the important of voting in several languages, comes in a bold blue color with chic white script. And 10% of the purchase price of every bag will be donated to When We All Vote.

8 Baublebar I Vote Necklace Baublebar $42 See on Baublebar Baublebar teamed up with I Am A Voter on this colorful pendant necklace, to which 10% of all proceeds will be donated.

9 Presi Black & White Socks Presi USA Size S-XL $20 See on Presi USA Created by a Black-owned brand, Presi's 'Vote' socks — a favorite of Instagram influencers — come in every color combo from black & white to pink & green.

10 Levi’s Vote Graphic Sweatshirt Levi's Size XS-XL $75 See on Levi's Scream your message loud with Levi's Vote Graphic sweatshirt, which also features a convenient front pocket and drawstring hood.

11 Birdies Words of Strength Hand-Painted Taupe Leather Flat Birdies Size 5-12 $165 See on Birdies Birdies created an entire capsule collection of voter loafers, all made of leather and hand-painted on top. In partnership with Step Up, the company pledged $10,000 to aid in their efforts to empower and educate.

12 American Eagle This Is Our Time Custom T-Shirt American Eagle Size XXS-XXXL $25 See on American Eagle American Eagle is helping voters make their voice heard, with 100% of proceeds from this creative, customizable T-shirt benefiting non-profit organization HeadCount.

13 Brother Vellies x When We All Vote Crew Sock Brother Vellies Size S-L $35 See on Brother Vellies Black-owned brand Brother Vellies will donate $5 from every pair of socks sold to When We All Vote.

14 Madewell Vote Graphic Unisex Tee Madewell Size S-XXL $40 See on Madewell Madewell's t-shirt featuring this creative Vote Graphic will benefit American Civil Liberties Union, with 100% of the purchase price donated from June 18 to November 3.

15 Vote Earrings Studs $70 See on Studs These chic earrings are a collaboration with Studs and When We All Vote — and 20% of each purchase will be donated toward the org. Studs is also guaranteeing a minimum $10K donation.

